Two offers of delay

The Withdrawal Agreement is a deliberate expensive delay. It means we do not take back control of our laws, or our money or our borders for at least 21 months, and probably for 45 months under the extension built into it. That would take us well beyond the next General election, and would mean no Brexit for six and half years from the referendum! Remain forces would be then be arguing the referendum was out of date and we have to just accept staying in. It also means trying to negotiate our eventual way out under duress, with the EU pocketing all they want in the Withdrawal Agreement and likely to demand even more sacrifices for little in return. There would also be the backstop, likely to keep us in the customs union in perpetuity.
There is then the nebulous “long delay” of recent briefings. No time limit, no price, no legal basis has been set out, because of course there is no such agreement as yet. Does it come with continuing full membership? If so they would have to fight the European elections, which the two main parties have no wish to do. Or would it come with some new lesser status, in which case it will need elaborate UK legislation and a new Treaty like the Withdrawal Treaty Parliament has twice rejected.?
So there we have it. An actual very expensive long delay which Parliament rejects, or a theoretical long delay which the 188 Conservative MPs who voted against delay could not accept. What a silly idea that we have to choose between a disaster and phantom.
The default option remains leaving without signing the Withdrawal Agreement, which remains the best option. Then we could get on immediately under EU rules with negotiating a free trade agreement with them. The government should table one now to avoid new tariffs and barriers if the EU agrees to negotiate an FTA.
The ERG can take this approach, but there is a huge risk of backfire.
If parliament does agree a delay, there is a risk there will be a long negotiation which eventually peters out, and we will end up remaining.
The ERG and Brexiteers will scream the referendum is not being respected, to which I will reply ‘then why didn’t you vote for it? You had two chances. You turned them down. Don’t come here for tea and sympathy.’
By playing games with the referendum, you risk not leaving at all – but that is your prerogative of course.
What does it say about the media when people who believe in democracy are described as hardliners?
Or in the Chancellor’s case, extremists
It is odd. The ERG are apparently hard-liners but the entirety of the Labour and SNP party MPs (save a few) who also voted against the WA are not called that – in fact with such a large cross-party consensus against the WA the ERG are firmly in the centre-ground and so by definition those voting FOR the WA are marginalised extremists.
It is in the nature of political discourse for self-evident truths to become distorted. Far from being ‘extremists’ our host, the ERG and DUP are a beleaguered minority standing up for the referendum result and their manifestos promises. Their determination that “Britons never never never will be slaves” is deserving of our profound thanks.
It’s pretty scary. The BBC openly hosts regular discussions on ways of ignoring democracy.
Calling politicians who are standing up for the majority (and their party manifesto) as “hardliners” or “rebels” is sinister and threatening.
@ Stephen Prieszt
Do they believe in democracy? Direct or constitutional? You cannot have both..
Couldn’t agree more! It’s called wanting the best most democratic outcome for our nation, quite unlike the remain position.
It seems the BBC are now culling This Week they have already culled the Daily Politics and replaces with the much inferior Politics Live. After this all the presenters (and nearly all the “experts”) on the BBC are left wing other than Andrew Neil who was middle of the road fair, bright and balanced. Without him the BBC will have no one who is sound presenting at all. All will be pro EU, big goverment, anti-democratic, climate alarmist, insufferably PC, magic money tree, art graduates. With little understanding of anything very much beyond BBC think left wing propaganda.
The BBC is toast, along with the FT and the Economist – all of whom have destroyed their credibility during this affair. I now only pay for one of these, and not at my choice.
Interesting also the near complete absence of coverage of the turmoil going on in many European countries just now!
Which is exactly why I go, like all my grandchildren, to the internet for news, entertainment and fun.
People will turn to social media and deliver a Trump figure to the UK.
I watched the BBC’s Countryfile last night (more by accident than design) and they did a piece on farm subsidies. They told of the £3 billion per annum the farming industry receives from the EU that would soon go if we leave.
Yet not one single mention of the vast sum the UK gives to the EU for them to give us back a small amount, and even then, it is at the EU’s discretion as to what we spend it on, not ours.
Out of the EU, the UK would be able to give our farmers a better deal, and far more cheaply.
Cheats never prosper. They may have stolen our BREXIT however the economy has a giant avalanche of debt hanging over it. It’s inevitable that the next great financial crisis will happen on their watch and they no longer can blame BREXIT for it. Let’s see what lies they come up with when it happens like, “it all started in China (or America)” etc
They have not stolen our Brexit yet! 8 sitting days and counting! I see David Davis is seeeing the winning post and waking up! Pressure all the wobblers please, to vote against her Deal – all we need is for them to stand strong and we deliver and are delivered!
Indeed that is the default position, Leaving without a Withdrawal Agreement. Article 50 makes it perfectly clear. Either we sign a WA or Leave after 2 years. MP’s must have known this ? They voted for this when they passed legislation allowing the government to send in our Article 50 letter. They simply cannot back out of it now for no good reason.
We Leave on the 29th March 2019 as legislated for. And until that is either changed or removed then that is what is happening. Any change will be against the will of the people.
But would MPs still vote for that legislation if it was presented now? I doubt it. And the longer Theresa May and the anti-Brexit majority in her government have to run their covert anti-Brexit propaganda campaign, day after day, the more likely that they will succeed in overturning the goverment’s overtly stated policy.
Let’s hope your analysis is correct. I’m told that it’s possible to engineer a delay via the Statutory Instrument option. Perhaps our host could advise if possible? How it can be prevented?
Therefore what they made law trumps their motion.
Dear Mark–As regards the bulk of MP’s there is no reason to believe that they “must have known this”, or much else. I’d have a GE if it were up to me. Clean the Augean stables and the sooner the better. It was too much to have to listen to Mrs May on “patriotism”, which apparently she equates to signing her hideous document because she, responsible for it, says she likes it.
Lifelogic
Spot on and totally ignored by the majority of politicians. The organisation is so well past its sell by date. Should be sent to Room 101 before it does any more damage to this country.
May and Hammond will bankrupt the country sooner than leave their cherished EU.
It will take a miracle to get unshackled on the 29th.
Hammond highest and most complex and idiotic taxes seem to be designed to bankrupt the country anyway as does his idiot bank lending regulations then we have his project fear running down the country at every turn. His ratting on inheritance tax and his idiot taxes on properties. The man is a menace to the economy.
Plus his 20% increase in insurance tax, his new probate tax and death certificate taxes etc. etc. etc.
You-Gov’s polling tells us ‘No Deal’ is strongly favoured by only 19% but strongly opposed by a whopping 54% (with others unsure etc). To be fair, a second vote is ferociously polarizing, with the 41% strongly favouring, matched by 39% strongly against.
The least divisive outcome by far is …“.Britain leaving the EU but with a new deal within the customs union and single market”. 70% express support and lukewarm support, a testament to the generosity and moderation of ordinary Brexit voters.
The country can agree on it; Parliament could deliver it. What is stopping it? The ERG which is now determined to pitch us into a disaster, only selfish extremists want
The trouble with polls is that they only draw from people who are motivated to respond to them. The views of anyone who feels they have better things to do than answer a questionnaire are excluded. When it comes to a vote that matters, like an election or referendum, it is only then they make their views known.
I doubt there would be any circumstances under which I would respond to a survey. Anyone else feel the same?
Of course No Deal is a misnomer (we shouldn’t forget it is an inappropriate label, perhaps it might fair better if called the sovereign, no trap, free country, lower cost option). Of course the people’s vote to leave was informed by decades of membership. Much better to just leave with the many mitigating deals that are actually in place, trade then negotiate a free trade deal. It is difficult to see how this could be divisive, having a sovereign government free to tackle the country’s problems.
So you are in favour of Remain. Just say so. The British people disagree – strongly!
Odd questions give odd answers.
We don’t have a deal with the Withdrawal Agreement.
Whether we just leave on March 29th or leave on March 29th having signed the Withdrawal Agreement negotiations towards a free trade deal begin the next day.
The question, deal or no deal, is a false one.
Divide and rule…. Nice try with the usual spin.
If accurate, I’m happy to be one of the 19%.
I seem to recall Peter Shore, Tony Benn, Enoch Powell, Barbara Castle and a host of other notables were in the minority back in 1975, but they were proved right then as will those Brexiteers now, who want to leave on WTO rules.
If we listened to them, we wouldn’t now be in the EU straight-jacket desperately trying to break free, but it’s a tough game trying to counter the mountain of establishment BS.
I’m going to take a phrase from the Reaminer guide book to counter this. Those 54% who oppose leaving without a deal with the EU did not know what they were voting for.
They were voting against FREEDOM – as required by the result of the National Referendum.
We do not have a governmental.Without collective responsibility there is no government. The Prime Minister plan or plans is her WA.Please keep voting against it.The 29/03/2019 will soon be reached when we CASH Out.
So all along, Project Fear’s biggest lie was actually just a typo!
Maybe if Tory MPs stopped putting their careers and lifestyles before their nation and its democracy and bring down May then we wouldn’t be in this position
The voter did its job in ensuring a victory for Brexit. We still wait for Tory MPs to do theirs and collapse the May-Merkel government that’s been actively and happily destroying Brexit since the referendum result.
It’s very simple. Tory MPs simply haven’t the spirit or inclination to do what is necessary for the nation.
When the next GE we’ll make sure you won’t have the choice either
Thoroughly agree, Dominic.
As you’ve said many times before, ERG and the Brexiteers have the numbers to bring this Government down.
If they haven’t done so by the 29th March, they will be putting Party before Country (as support for May’s ridiculous deal is all about putting Party before Country – there is no other explanation for so-called ‘Leave’ MPs supporting it; and as for ‘Remain’ MPs supporting it, well…).
Maybe if Tory MPs stopped putting their careers and lifestyles before their nation and its democracy and bring down May then we wouldn’t be in this position.
Absolutely correct and four names of members of the cabinet who bottled it came to mind. Why and how are they still in post I ask myself?
Cringeworthy types who put their careers above this nation need not apply.
Could Brexiteers get a big screen ( à la Big Brother) or loudspeaker in the HoC and play all of May’s assertions/ promises?
Over and over again?
Maybe that would be “against the rules” …but how many “rules” have so far been broken by Remainers?
I mean…perhaps she has forgotten what she said……….
We are leaving the EU on March 29th – She promised this in the house 108 times I understand. I can hardly bare to hear her robotic voice or watch her.
I along with 17 million plus people voted to leave, which as we were constantly assured means leave. This so called agreement is vacuous waffle designed to subvert that. Specific, measurable, time bound, it is not.
You are correct, despite all the BS coming from the likes of Hammond whose known objective is to keep us in, you must stay strong. March 29th we leave, end of!
WTO: What Tomorrow Offers is free trade with the world.
The WA is in the Lisbon Treaty and we are obliged in good faith to negotiate one. However we are not obliged to sign one. All we have to do is just sit tight and we are out.
…….vacuous waffle. No, I’m afraid its alignment and rules on state aid and a further long list to keep us in at a price of £39 billion plus £65 billion in assets for diddly squat! Delivered by Olly and Theresa and the not Conservative Party to keep us in post the next general election!
Your “plan” is to leave without signing the Withdrawal Agreement, and you then expect to get on with negotiating a free trade agreement with the EU. So you want the Uk to rip up the promises it has made in the Withdrawal Agrerement, go back on its word about the £39bn due, and throw the Irish under a bus. But you think that the EU will then just shrug its shoulders and say, o well, let’s talk about a trade deal then? You are dangerously deluded
Uh ? Barnier TOLD us that nothing is agreed till everything is agreed. So at this point NOTHING is agreed. Complain to him, not John.
No promises have been made – the WA has been rejected repeatedly. The E.U. needs to continue trading with us. Threaten us any more and you will find that the British People boycott E.U. goods unilaterally and bankrupt the E.U. regardless!
Henry did you not hear Mrs May say over and over again that nothing is agreed until everything is agreed. Are you calling our PM a liar?
As the Remainers are fond of saying, we didn’t vote for this deal, it has no legitimacy and is not upholding the referendum. It is not a treaty until ratified and she had no authority to chuck 39 billion down the EU sewer.
In an article in The Mail re Parlt and Brexit, David Starkey mentions a poem “ The Solution” by Bertolt Brecht quoting these final lines.
Would it not be easier
In that case for the government
To dissolve the people
And elect another?
It’s already in hand, in the form of 3rd world, mass immigration. However, controlling such a new electorate will be akin to herding cats.
Norman Smith on BBC ‘Today’ programme has just claimed that Leavers “are digging in rather than crumbling” under May’s attempts to change minds. He says that even if DUP were to switch Leavers feel they still have enough to defeat the Withdrawal Agreement. Furthermore, he says ‘the whiff of No Deal’ is now in the air for Leave.
Whatever the truth in this report it is unusual for the BBC to give comfort to Leave.
Poor old Norman. Not a good career move. Perhaps he has something more sensible lined up.
Even Paul Mason, hardly a friend of the Tories, on TV over the weekend said that although he disagrees with the ERG on many things he does admire their stance on the WA, which he described as bringing vassal statehood.
You’re right about Al Beeb. I smell a rat.
“Unusual” I would say “Unknown” would be more accurate!
If you haven’t already done so, you and all your colleagues in the ERG should read the article published yesterday by Martin Howe QC on the Brexit Central website called ‘Theresa May’s deal remains “fake Brexit” – the alternatives are far less damaging’
Sir JR,
With a majority in Parliament against your proposed solution, why do you keep arguing for it as a majority do not wish to leave without a deal and this is not what you are proposing?
I will watch the convulsions of Parliament. Get it wrong and they are yesterday’s chip paper. The duplicitous talking heads are still cluttering our screens. I favour David Starkey’s conclusion that it is now the people versus parliament. 650 members who have largely been faced with their responsibilities to those who elected them and have deen found wanting.
With the repeated “meaningful votes” on her Withdrawal Agreement, Theresa May is doing to MPs what she has so far refrained from doing to the population as a whole: she is giving you a neverendum.
The Brexit voting electorate will never forgive what parliament has done to this country. The sooner a new party is set up that represents the values and interests of this country the better. Unless I have a democrate to vote for I won’t be voting in future.
Why is wanting what is in the manifesto seen as extreme?
If nothing else this is showing a massive disconnect between the voters and the ruling classes, a disconnect which is going to lead to large problems in this country.
When people can see winning at the ballot box does not lead to corresponding change it destroys any presence of democracy.
I dont think the people are going to put up with this nonsense, one way of another they will prevail.
I hope the WA is defeated, if it is put to the vote, followed by any extension (unless very short and purely to allow a month or two to get ready for no deal) being defeated and then followed by a WTO exit on 29th March. That is what we voted for and it will save us 39 billion and put us in a very strong position in negotiations with the EU.
JR: “What a silly idea that we have to choose between a disaster and phantom.”
That is Mrs May’s modus operandi – to offer basically no choice at all. She says its her “deal” which is BRINO or No Brexit i.e. no choice. She excels in duplicity and mendacity and how she survived a vote of no confidence last year is still incomprehensible and a stain on the reputation of those Conservative MPs who voted for her.
One can only hope that this will be the end of the current Red Conservative Party. Blue Labour has already been destroyed; time for Blairism to be totally eradicated and real politics to be restored.
Labour has a true Socialist as Leader, but where is the next Thatcher?
It’s amazing that the once anti and now rabid pro EU Daily Mail describes the politicians who are trying to uphold the referendum result are called extremist.
Esther McVey saying she will vote with May and change the agreement afterwards. Totally deluded. The withdrawal agreement is a huge Elephant trap with no exit.
If we end up with a long delay or possibly no Brexit at all, then the Tories will be blamed.
If we go out with no deal, again the Tories will be blamed, but at least they will have the opportunity of making it work by manipulating finances to mitigate any downside and by aggressively pushing the EU for a free trade deal.
Sir John. This is to thank you for another excellent comment on the “Withdrawal Agreement” and consistent with the stance you have taken for some time.
Your first paragraph is a masterly summary of the position and I immediately quoted it in a letter to my own MP today (Mr Julian Sturdy – York Outer) who in contradictory fashion voted once for the WA and once against!
I’m sure all your regular readers will once again express their grateful thanks to you for all the hard research work , time and effort you put into defending the democratic principles you regularly strive to defend.
No deal is better than a bad deal
Brexit means Brexit
In the name of God, go
At least the last one meant something…
An excellent interview on radio this morning Sir John. I am amazed how many do not seem to understand the difference between legislation, as in the Withdrawal Act, and an opinion of Parliament. That goes for BBC as well.
Why, oh why can’t the majority of MPs have your common sense, Sir John? When it comes down to it, the matter is very simple – just leave on the 29th March.
Sir John, please email all your wavering Brexiteers with this latest ‘in a nutshell’ analysis – and ask them how any self-respecting MP could ever even consider accepting May’s ‘total surrender’ deal.
Unfortunately, Parliament voted decisively not to leave with no deal. This has handed the Remainers – and the EU – victory. Which ever way you try and spin this, we will not now leave the EU on the 29th March as promised.
What will happen next is that droves of ex-ministers will be playing politics and putting in leadership bids, the appalling Boris Johnson started his this weekend. Stuff the country!
To the parliamentary titles of honourable, and right honourable can we add dishonourable. The latter being the one that MP’s have earned rather than the first two that come up with the rations.
White coat time?
Your Withdrawal Agreement Prime Minister is utterly dreadful………..simples.
Thanks for spelling this all out clearly. Although I’m sure my MP has been in the chamber when you’ve been giving your comments, like many I suspect he was not listening…but it is good data, and I will send this on to him.
I still think putting the PM in a locked cupboard until we have legally unburdened ourselves from the EU is the best option.
Dear Mr. Redwood,
MP’s on all sides can’t seem to decide whether their love of all things EU is greater than their fondness for their jobs.
I would like to reassure many of them that sooner or later that decision will be made on their behalf.
Exactly.
I hope that ERG MPs hold firm and that other MPs are persuaded by the realities that you articulate.
The DUP are in a win win position.
Money on the table courtesy of the Chancellor, not being cut off by the UK (a promise that needs to be given) and not to be ostracised by the majority who voted in NI to stay in the EU.
This does not buy off Leavers who would have to put up with the humilation of vassalage and BRINO.
Parliament has closed itself down in the minds of many of the public. The 650 MPs have gone over the top in betrayal of basic democracy.
Set against 66 million people on these islands who think democracy is now an idealistic dream which is seen as dirty and hate-speech by Remainers and London, in general: The Capital of Foreign
TAD Davison, you will find Cromwell’s words to Parliament on YouTube