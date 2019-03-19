Maybe you cannot keep asking the same question in Parliament

The Speaker’s ruling was a good one on the government’s Withdrawal Agreement. It has twice been decisively rejected. On the second occasion the government tabled additional documents and argued it was a amended proposal, but many in Parliament thought the changes did not amount to much. As I wrote at the time, ask the same question and you probably get the same answer. From this clear ruling it seems the government cannot now table the same Agreement and vote again on it before the end of this week when the PM goes to the European Council.
If she goes to the Council and gets some material change to the Agreement then she could return to the Commons next week and seek another vote. Meanwhile the ruling should also have implications for some other hardy perennials that this Parliament likes to go over and over again. Several times we have voted down staying in the customs union. We have voted down a second referendum. We have voted down the Cooper-Boles-Letwin idea of taking over the Commons agenda to legislate for Brexit delay. Perhaps now these cannot be put again either.
It is also true that the Commons approved a motion against leaving without an Agreement. That however contradicts the legislation the House has passed, where the legislation will take precedence unless amended.
I am urging the Prime Minister to go to the Council at the end of this week and tell them we ware leaving without signing the Withdrawal Agreement. I am asking her to table a free trade agreement and to invite them to talks as we leave the EU in accordance with their timetable. I do not see why the UK would seek an extension to Article 50. So far Ministers have been unable to come up with any plausible reason why the EU should grant us an extension.
I don’t trust the Prime Minister, The Speaker or the European Commission
I don’t trust the Tory Party.
Does anyone trust any of the above, trust parliament, trust MP, trust the Lords, trust the BBC or even trust the UK courts on this issue. They are all against leaving and the will of the people. War on a lie Tony Blair yet again on ITV this morning.
How can it be that after near three years the country is not prepared for a clean leave. Hammond even saying this and this admitting his and the May’s governments gross negligence. Either that or they never intended to deliver leave and so did not bother to prepare for it.
I see Mr Grieve agrees with our host that the Speaker’s ruling is a good one. Quite right too. Procedure is pretty much the only Constitution we have and, after his previous sins against it, we should rejoice at Mr Bercow’s humble repentance.
Even better, it makes more chaos and wastes more time. Only seven sitting days to go.
Sir John, Thanks once again for your helpful summary
I think this is the first time I have ever approved of a move by this Speaker. Despite your previous assurances, I still feared enough MPs would back the putrid WA should a vote have occurred. At least this scenario now seems to have been removed, although I fear there will be some cantankerous manoeuvring by May and her EU-beholden team.
Hopefully, whatever they try, the EU have now reached the stage that they have had enough of all this uncertainty and at least one country vetoes the whole idea.
I can wholeheartedly recommend tariff-free Aussie beef and wine, which hopefully will flow once Brexit (proper) is achieved.
Indeed even the usually sensible Rees-Mogg was coming round to supporting May’s surender and handcuffs Treaty as the lesser of two evils yesterday on LBC!
The idea that May can ram this down the throats of Parliament by threatening to remain if they do not show what appalling leadership we have.
Then again Mogg seemed also to be against free speech concerning religious belief systems the other day too.
Hopes built up, does this mean we leave the dreaded Eu in 10 days as the majority of the 17.4 million people voted for on default with no deal with no strings attached then
If it happens – what a relief, surely a time for national exuberance and cracking of champagne!
We learnt yesterday the government’s plan is to amend the definition of ‘departure date’ on the Withdrawal Act by Statutory Instrument to whatever date the EU deems appropriate, after Mrs. May’s meeting with her chums on Thursday.
Will the terms of such an accommodation by the EU be made known to us, so we can all see what wonderful partners we have in the EU, who are not at all interested in profiting from our PM’s incompetence, and that our representatives can make a well informed decision?
Those in parliament and elsewhere, including here, need to come to terms with their inner demons regarding the referendum and our Leaving the EU. I say this as I want to help them in their healing and try to encourage them to join us and the rest of the world on our journey.
We are now very close to the Event Horizon of our Leaving. I hope we will not be disappointed at the last minute.
That really is a very accurate account Mr Redwood. Many thanks.
It seems to me that the PM has got herself well and truly stymied. She is now wholly dependent upon the EU and their little sidekick Mr Varadkar
Worse still, she has also put the country in the very same position.
On reflection of your last paragraph, leaving without the WA agreement IS now the only way to honour the referendum.
As many predicted, in the last days before the 29th she and her remain colleagues will get more and more desperate to keep us in, so expect May’s sneaky galavants to intensify and there to be a seriously dirty trick coming out of the bag very soon.
This pitiful clown show, might I remind you, is the supposed prize, the big win , the holy grail for which we have sacrificed job, our children` money, our place in the world respect and prosperity.
We get a choice between Marxist antiques and a decaying old people`s theme park and we are all supposed to thank our lucky stars we did not ” damage our democracy” .
Damage it ,?!! How could you damage this worthless charade , how could it possibly be worse. I have reached the point where I quite simply detest this country
Steady on old chap. Save some despair for when WTO Brexit proves a raging success. Think how sick you’ll feel then.
Well said, Eeyore. It often seems that remainers would love to see the UK fail and suffer just so long as they could say ”I told you so”. They never try to explain how we’re making a ”mistake” by telling us WHY we should actually wish to remain in this Dystopia. They never try to describe the EU’s future we would share in by remaining its milch cow in chief. They never tell us why young people wouldn’t want to come to our country (this ”decaying old people’s theme park” – how trite – see ”Andy”.)
They prefer to throw insults around, just so that we can be absolutely sure that they are remainers, true to type. If they ”hate this country” I do wonder why they don’t leave it. And I wonder if they will come back and tell us they were wrong to be so disloyal.
LJones
” They never try to explain how we’re making a ”mistake” by telling us WHY we should actually wish to remain in this Dystopia.”
Yes we do – over and over again. But it seems to fall on deaf ears.
We are throwing away our membership of the most world’s successful trading bloc for misguided ideological reasons and often nasty nationalism.
EXIT BREXIT and stop us making a mistake worse than Suez in that it will affect the future of our children and their well being in a global world!
So why don’t you take advantage of your precious freedom of movement rights and move to live in France ? I mean seriously – why not ? It is a right that many Remoaners claim is precious but hardly any make any use of – excepting Andy who wants his kids to be able to go there on their gap year and do some light bar work.
I respectfully suggest, that if you are so unhappy here, you might want to consider finding somewhere more to your liking.
I am old enough to remember the UK before we joined the Common Market. A time when we were proud of our Country, and the sacrifices of previous generations that gave us our freedom. We didnt feel the need to apologise for just existing, as our Politicans, seem to do today.
Not quite sure which side of the argument you are on but I can sympathise with now hating this country. I’m not hating this country but I am hating that treacherous bunch of crooks in Westminster. God knows how I will vote next time but not for any of the current lot.
JR: I am urging the Prime Minister to go to the Council at the end of this week and tell them we ware leaving without signing the Withdrawal Agreement.
Well, I certainly admire your optimism…
Vigilance at all times – if that will make a difference.
The WA is worse than Leave and it is worse than Remain and it includes a Labour government soon, the impact of which is never factored.
That was a clear message you gave on the Today programme. Congrats.
It’s difficult to know who to sympathise with – Mrs May or Mr Bercow. A bit like the Iran-Iraq war where you wanted both sides to lose.
I imagine Bercow has some sort of a scheme & would imagine he won’t be applying the same principles and precedents to continuity remain attempts to bring back votes on a 2nd referendum or permanent CU. Let’see.
The Government needed legislation to invoke Art 50. And to revoke Art 50.
Should also need legislation to ask the EU for an extension. Royal perogative is not enough.
Changing the date by statutory instrument is only effective for the changes to domestic law after the EU have agreed to a change: nothing to do with the power needed to ask for an extension
Does anyone know whether George Eustice is right that if we leave next Friday we could just join the EFTA pillar of the EEA, since we’re still in the EEA in any event?
Richard1:”Does anyone know whether George Eustice is right that if we leave next Friday we could just join the EFTA pillar of the EEA, since we’re still in the EEA in any event?”
We could have done if we hadn’t rebuffed their advances two years ago.
I believe we quietly gave notice to quit the EEA just before Christmas
May will find a route out of her current predicament. She’s still the leader of the Tory party. That fact alone tells its own story
Dominic
I fear your comment may be correct.
The Conservatives need to get rid of Mrs may before any agreement with the EU is reached, she should not be allowed anywhere near any future negotiations given the last nearly three years of farce and capitulation.
Problem is at the moment the Conservative MP’s will not elect a Brexitier.
Sir JR,
What you are asking the PM to do in Brussels is impossible as you know the position of the Eu, you are asking her to do the impossible because you personally want us to leave without a deal and this has always been your position.
A fundamental mistake
The Withdrawal Agreement is not a deal either.
No he doesn’t and no it isn’t. Read the last paragraph of his blog where he recommends tabling a free trade agreement. To continue once we leave with frictionless trade pending an FTA seems a very good deal to me; the WA is rubbish.
Tell them we are leaving without a WA and then tell them (invite them) to do a FTA..what absolute and utter nonsense. But don’t be too concerned because by Thursday we’ll have a better idea of where all of this is going. For instance there is little chance that they are going to allow sixty Farage lookalikes to sit on the EU parliament benches next term. Also we now know that Italy’s populist government has been listening to some ERG people and so will probably be disposed to veto anything else that UK government brings up like a extension to the A50, so we can forget it. We leave 29th and very likely talks with them will continue after the EU elections and after the terms of the WA have been met. So buckle up.
Good morning Sir John,
John Bercow’s statement to the House is splashed all over this morning’s front pages, with most pillorying him for helping to block Brexit. I think this is wrong and he has done us all a favour by helping to block Theresa May’s vassal-state Withdrawal Agreement. Her options are becoming ever more limited, which can only be good for getting us to a clean Brexit.
The urgent question that followed the Speaker’s statement was revealing I thought. Kwasi Kwarteng, the Exiting EU minister, said that Theresa May would be taking “a letter” to the EU Council meeting on Thursday/Friday this week in which she would be asking for an Article 50 extension. Mr Kwarteng was asked repeatedly, including in very patronising tones by Anna Soubry, exactly what the letter would say: how long an extension would be asked for and what reason would be given to the EU for requesting the delay? He replied several times that these matters would be debated in the House next week! So let’s see if I’ve got this straight. Theresa May attends a high-level EU Council meeting this week clutching a letter saying “we need more time to sort Brexit”. They will surely say “how much time and what for?” “Err, we’ll let you know some time next week” says Mrs May.
Talk about rudderless government, you couldn’t make it up. Our best hope is for the EU Council to decide that enough is enough, time is up and we certainly don’t want a load more anti-EU MEPs in Brussels thank you very much. We must hope that they are all so fed up with hearing about the never-ending Brexit saga that they refuse the Article 50 delay request and she’s sent away with a flea in her ear.
Sorry knowing the EU I think your hopes are akin to fairy tales. The EU wants to keep us in the EU, coughing up lots of money and with no say over anything they do. This is not a friendly negotiation, this is war, albeit without killing. In a nutshell, they want to asset strip us and then destroy us – they are that evil. They haven’t given up hope of achieving this, in fact I doubt they will give up that hope even after we leave, if we ever manage it.
The Sqeaker is conniving with Labour and Conservatives like Grieve to fix a long delay while planning for Right Sort of People’s Vote. Robbins told us a few weeks ago. It’s the usual EU procedure.
We will have to dig up the evidence for collaboration with the German lead Commission and Merkel. The referendum rules will force the BBC to allow the truth to be known.
It’s not a Withdrawl Agreement – It’s an Associate Treaty.
Yes just leave asap. And the PM must go.
I agree with the suggestion that Bercow wouldn’t have blocked MV3 if doing so would have made it more likely for us to leave on WTO terms. Let’s see.
The Speakers explanation made clear that that this is a sound ruling. In answer to a question from JR-M a few days ago he confirmed that an Act enjoyed precedence over HoC motion. This reduces the options available. Much will depend on the EU response. Barnier has been ultra clear that the negotiations are finished; they will not be reopened. One can see why. The EU has itself run out of time with the forthcoming elections and the appointment of a new Commission. May is running out of wriggle room and of time. She has long since run out of trust or credibility.
SJR,
Hammer it home.
Best regards, as ever,
Tooley Stu
The Speaker seems to be getting all the rage for what he has done. It is Theresa May’s fault that we have got to this sorry state.
Dear Mr. Redwood,
I read that European ministers have warned Theresa May they are ‘exhausted’ from negotiations following John Bercow’s intervention and his veto on a Meaningful Vote 3.
What are we to make of this?
Clearly, we must now ensure we press home our advantage and ensure the Prime Minister is despatched to Brussels, every day if possible between now and 29th March, and instructed to do nothing else but carry on in her own inimitable procrastinating and prevaricating way.
They may decide that a short extension period never mind a longer one involving further talks with our Prime Minister is just too much to bear and expel the UK forthwith.
Article 50 says this:
…the Union shall negotiate and conclude an agreement with that State, setting out the arrangements for its withdrawal, taking account of the framework for its future relationship with the Union.
I would say there is a case for an extension to fulfil the legal requirements as set out above. There cannot be a withdrawal agreement without taking into account the future relationship. Take the EU to court demanding an extension to conclude A50, as required in the EU’s own treaty. We can dream.
I see a German minister is saying, to his friends in London, ‘please deliver’.
Translation ‘please surrender’.