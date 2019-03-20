Apparently a request for a long delay has been cancelled!

Good news that maybe the Prime Minister has now understood she must not ask for a long delay.
This site called it a “phantom” proposal in a recent post, as it never seemed a realistic option.
She’s probably going to try and revoke Article 50.
May already sharing the publics,frustration that parliament could not make a decision! This woman has no shame or sense of responsibility. May has failed to deliver Brexit. Y the date she promised, by her personalised manifesto, Lancaster speech. May accept you have misled, misinformed and lied. You have humiliated our country in the yes of the world. For gods sake go.
The County despairs why May remains in office. JR, bring this government down. I cannot stand another minute of May in office.
If any Tory MP is stupid enough to vote for her servitude plan think how phase two will go as it is already choreographed. May will be leading this phase as the EU stated it will start phase two immediately! How disastrous that would be.
Her servitude plan was incrementally made ratcheting towards where it is now with her threats, blackmail, harangue and all the broke promises she made someone else’s fault!
US and Australia in utter disbelief, Holland Pam saying she is like something in a Monty Python sketch, EU commissars knowing what a disaster she is. No deal not an option for her, not leaving not an option for her and she is then leading phase two! What could go wrong!
I do hope so. I am sick to death of this national humiliation.
That will not fly! They dare not even attempt it!
That is good news indeed. No delay should be the order of the day. Let’s leave. Every poll I have seen shows support for leaving without a deal. That should be leaving on WTO terms so in effect leaving with a clear plan as you have consistently pointed out. If the government have done their job properly there will be no cliff edge.
Indeed, but of course the May/Hammond government have totally failed to prepare for a WTO Brexit in an act of gross negligence. Even so we will be just fine, far better to leave without May’s expensive WTO straight jacket than with it.
The people are right to support a WTO deal Brexit, despite all the absurd jumping off a cliff and project fear propaganda from government, remoaner politicians and BBC think types.
It they haven’t done their job properly. Half in, half out – is much worse than remaining. We voted to LEAVE the EU but from the day after the referendum May has been trying to negotiate a deal that means we don’t actually leave. The Tories would not get rid of her. The Tories are to blame for this mess. Remaining is preferable to this farce. Revoke Article 50 and let’s get back to normal.
But they seem to have actually wanted a cliff edge, Fedup. Then they’d be vindicated. But with our economy still robust in the face of all these machinations, the ”cliff edge” will be shown to be an empty threat.
It is not good news. May will carry on with her tin eared bone headed stance to blackmail, bully, harangue and force the country to accept her remain plan forever!
May is humiliating our nation to blackmail our nation to remain in the EU by another name under two treaties that will last forever. Time to bring down the govt. for failing its main policy to the nation and betraying the democratic will of the people.
May now trying to pass the blame to others! You could not make it up.
Hoorah!
Please can she take her Deal off the table too?
And confirm that legislation is needed to revoke Art 50.
Good Morning,
Leaving on the 29th March was a solemn promise from Mrs. May, right from the issue of the article 50 notice; surely it is time (long overdue) to have her leave. She is ridiculed by foreign leaders, disobeyed by her own cabinet and holds the confidence of no one. For the sake of our country, get her gone immediately.
Like Mr Cameron before her, I believe Mrs May has, quite honourably, set herself an impossible task. Their direction of travel was doomed to fail, and their political careers certain to be ruined in the process. They have also been bedeviled, just as Trump now is, by the ‘Elephant in the Room’ – a radical socialist opposition. The problem is not democracy, but ideology.
Not going to happen. Revoke Article 50 and let’s concentrate on making this country a better place to live.
Perhaps Boris and Iain talked some sense into her. How much humiliation do we have to take ln her watch. Even three more months of talking heads on the box is too much.
Didn’t you say you lived in Spain? No deal, of course, means you could be kicked out. Let’s hope.
A short delay must be used for a leadership election; new leader, new deal. If nothing is done then a short delay will morph into a long delay into no Brexit as night follows day.
No delay needed.
Yeah! That’s just what we need. Farce on top of farce. What we need to do is forget Article 50, accept the national humiliation and destroy the Tory and Labour parties.
Dear John–I’m lost because I thought it obvious that the EU would want a long delay if only to avoid short term conflict with EU elections. As usual probably best simply to ignore what Mrs May says.
The Times front page says ‘ Brussels wants election or second referendum’.
Sod Brussels, do what the British want – ‘Brexit’ on 29th Mar as promised
!
You’ve just said what many many of us are thinking. Why is it always ”the EU wants”, ”the EU will allow”, ”the EU expects”…….?
As you say – b*gger the EU!
I’m sure Brussels would like the UK to just disappear. Why should they agree to an extension of this appalling farce. We have negotiated like wallies since the referendum. Just MAKE IT END! Revoke Article 50 and think of the last 3 years as a bad dream.
Want and indeed were promised my May and her clear Manifesto.
John. It is very loyal of you to persist in believing that what Mrs May says represents the truth. The rest of us know that we have to wait to see what actually happens, and the best guess of that is exactly the opposite of what she’s said.
Indeed, excessive and unwarranted loyalty to the party leader on the part of Tory MPs has been one of the problems.
It appears that the UK motorways will be shut down on Friday in protest.
How can you arrest people for travelling on the road at a reasonable speed.
So much for No Deal causing chaos.
Turns out the Withdrawal Treaty is going to cause chaos.
How on earth could she have asked for a short deal with an option to extend?
The EU would have laughed in her face. She has already made the UK the laughing stock of the world with her antics. I still feel she will try to get her WA through by some sort of act which does not even require parliamentary approval. God forbid.
We must get out on WTO terms and an early formal announcement of the intention to pursue that route is essential. We should not learn how this dreadful saga will end only on Brexit day.
Jobs have gone. Medicines have run short. The country is woeful unprepared and is run by donkeys.
Those who have brought us to this will ultimately face justice and will spend their retirements in prison.
But I suspect this u-turn was because the EU flatly refused immediately rather than any common sense or consideration of the UK people on May’s part.
She will get a little respect back if she comes out and backs, so called, no deal, otherwise all she continues to do is force her WA through…no long extension ensures running the clock down again and no reality check.of losing in a European election.
The big joke:
It does not matter what Mrs May says. The EU decides what will happen next. Will we be allowed to stay in at their pleasure? Or will Article 50 cause a clean break in ten days’ time?
Who knows?
Just one country (Malta? Spain? Italy?) can cause us to leave suddenly on 29th at midnight (European time, naturally).
My own hope: There is a special providence for drunks, babies and the British Army…
I like your use of the word “maybe”.
As I have said previously, Mrs May’s words and actions are complete strangers to each other. She and most MPs have lost the trust of the British people.
What great news!
Do we dare to believe it ?
Can May really keep going on and on ad infinitum?
The Conservative party ( now mostly Lib Dems ?) even got rid of Mrs T.
So how can the present PM persist?
The mental health of the nation must be suffering from all this!
Given the behaviour of Mrs May I should not start counting Chickens yet JR.
She will try to find some way of keeping us tied to the EU rest assured, its in her DNA.
Stand by for more chaos, more humiliation, more delay, more expense, more EU control.
Can she not see she is the problem, not the solution.
TM will seek a short delay so as to avoid the MEP elections. With them out of the way she will seek a long delay, so entering the UK into a long period of vassaldom. That’s her plan, anyway.
No doubt a strategic move by the EU’s man on the inside. Do not trust May to do anything that most of us would consider truthful, moral or decent
We await the next step in her plan to prevent our leaving
With nine days to go, I am not counting the chickens before they are hatched. There are a lot of very desperate people in our midst who will stop at nothing to prevent us leaving in the way we wish. I hope we will not have any eleventh-hour changes but sixty-plus years of living has taught me to wait for deadlines to be reached and passed before letting off the fireworks. Everything will be thrown at Stop Brexit in the hope that something sticks. I believe the Hand of Providence will still guide us out, but whether it will be March or a bit later I don’t know.
This gets better and better! While this humiliating farce plays out, Tory MPs are wasting time sounding out colleagues and preparing their leadership campaigns. Some will resign if Boris becomes leader! I am beginning to sympathise with the EU. They must be wringing their hands with frustration. We’ve told them we are leaving but we have politicians that can’t make a decision. The Tory Party now needs to get out of the way and disband. The electorate will do it for you in the next election. Save yourselves the humiliation and get out of the way. May or Corbyn! What a choice!
I give up. Revoke article 50 and call an election.
Mrs May is now really boxed in and she has put our Country into a position where the outcome is possibly completely out of the hands of the UK.
It will only take one country of the 27 to veto an extension and we will be leaving on the 29th anyway. Alternatively, Brussels can impose any conditions it likes to an agreement to extend A50.
Personally, I hope there will be a veto that will allow a WTO exit, unless Labour swings behind May’s deal.
What a complete and utter mess this most incompetent Prime Minister she has got us into.
For goodness sake, what is this stupid woman playing at? Is there anybody who supports her?
I suspect Mrs May was forced to understand a long delay is not currently politic.
She now needs to understand that her WA is bad and a false choice, and that WTO/FTA is liberation.
Well one thing is for sure, whether we ultimately remain or leave, the politicians of this country have taken the art of the parlour game to a new level.
I am afraid, the cat is out of the bag, parliament has not done itself any favours, it has merely demonstrated that it is past its SBD.
We desperately need citizen triggered binding direct democracy if we are to effectively fight the corporatist establishment.
Trump junior has it right.
https://www.telegraph.co.uk/politics/2019/03/19/donald-trump-junior-says-theresa-may-should-have-taken-his-fathers-brexit-advice/
The EU antidemocracy virus has clearly infected Westminster and the Tories.
Great news about jobs and income ….oh and we are still in the EU! I wonder what these figures will be like in6 months time, if we leave.
What will three months achieve and another and another?
It is a bloody disgrace and she has gone back on her word yet again.
When will someone get rid of her?
As Sir John has rightly said all along, given the lack of progress made after such a long time, there is absolutely zero need for any delay at all.
The EU has, to be fair, told her she must come up with something more to offer but she clearly can’t, which makes her request even more pointless.