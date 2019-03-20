Jobs and pay continue to grow

Contrary to gloomy pundits the start of this year has brought more good news in the jobs market. 222,000 additional jobs were added in the last three months to end January, meaning more people with an income from employment to pay their bills and improve their lives. Pay sustained rises of 3.4%, usefully ahead of price inflation, so the average earner will have a bit more spending power as a result.
Now would be a good time to reinforce these favourable trends. Given the growing weakness of the Euro area economy and the slowdown in China, it would be helpful if the government would tax a bit less and spend a bit more. The figures show higher tax receipts than planned. They also show continuing reductions in taxes like VED and Stamp Duty where the rates have been set too high to maximise the revenue, whilst damaging activity and putting people out of work in the affected areas.
All parties agree that the best way out of low income and poor living standards is to get a job, and the best way to get a decent job is to work up from a lower paid job. Good employers help train an individual to realise their skill levels and therefore raise their pay. As unemployment is now quite low and as some employers are complaining they cannot attract the workers they need, it is even more imperative for companies to work with the people they have got. Value, them, train them, pay them better and get their productivity up. The UK is good at creating lots more jobs, but needs to get better at increasing productivity. The aim must be a higher wage higher productivity economy.
Unemployment is now at a 40 year low and employment at a new high. 76% of all people of working age are in jobs.
I thought unemployment was supposed to be 4 Billion and rising by now
JR, explain to us ordinary souls why taxation is at its highest for fifty years yet our public services are dire? Explain why my council tax has been hiked by 4.9 plus add ons when it was hiked last year by 5 percent plus add ons. I am in r Copt of a bin collection once a fortnight and do not receive any other council service. Those that are provided are still rubbish and evidenced by inspectorate reports of the local authority!
Javid failed in office and now Brokenshire has made no difference either. All they have done is break a Tory promise to cap council tax at 2 percent! May wants us to sell our homes in addition to her high taxation government, nothing has changed she says!
Finally why all the apocalyptic warnings over the last three years by May and her propaganda pro remain team?
Why does Stamp Duty remain so high?
Apart from govt greed for revenue that is.
I know a rural area which is being decimated by high house prices ( Stamp Duty on top of course).
Empty shops for sale..houses being relisted time after time.
Agenda 21 maybe?
I suppose that govt help to buy schemes keep house prices high?
And house pricesHAVE to be kept high ( never mind us) because if they fell the economic meltdown would be like no other….ever!
Good morning
And exactly how many of those are jobs over and above the minimum tax threshold ?
As the government seems to be getting more in revenue, would it not be better if we spent and borrowed less ?
Employers have always saidvthstvthey cannot find people. What they really mean is, we cannot find people for less money. What employers want is more people fightinģ for relatively fewer jobs so they can drive down wages and maximise profits. So I expect the immigration figures to continue to rise.
The car and house market are still in s bubble but, it seems to be slowing which is good for long-term investment. Houses were I live are still selling to owner occupiers and very few to buy to let.
MASS IMMIGRATION needs to be stopped. We need to plan for our future and that is in high tech and specialist engineering and design. For that we need a low personal income tax economy especially for higher earners. We also need an economy that is pro small business and export focused.
Finally. As we may actually Leave the EU we need to look to new and emerging markets. These are in Asia and Africa.
Employers would be only too happy to offer more money to employees. That means though they have to pass the cost onto their customers. In a global competitive market they can’t do that, hence wages remain low.
MarkB Andrew Neil tweeted this week that 96% of new jobs are full time, the national minimum wage 21-25 and the national living wage >25 ensures that full time workers >35 hours per week earn above the current tax threshold.
The continued growth in employment is a surprise to me, but a good surprise. It will help cushion job shocks that will come from the slowdown that is now evident in many markets. The most obvious case is provided by the automotive industry which is experiencing a pronounced drop in sales coupled with a shift in mix of the types of vehicles being bought (from cars to SUVs) and huge regulatory uncertainty caused by governments promoting electrically powered vehicles. Announcements made in the UK reflect some of these drivers of change, which ministers appear to make a virtue of pushing through the tax system. They should be careful what they wish for.
Taxes astronomically high my council tax rising 4.5% next year. Fuel bills up 5%. Absolutely no better off.
Per capita is unchanged just an increase in the number of immigrants.
The destruction of the legacy political parties has begun.
“Taxation is theft, purely and simply even though it is theft on a grand and colossal scale which no acknowledged criminals could hope to match. It is a compulsory seizure of the property of the State’s inhabitants, or subjects.”
― Murray N. Rothbard
I used to dismiss this as rubbish when my taxes were making my life good.
Don’t question it now so much when I get no benefit whatsoever from my, as you say, ever increasing, legally enforced contributions.
Barnier said yesterday the No deal preparations are all ready.
Given the arrangements are reciprocal then the UK No deal preparations are also ready.
Ok there are lots of people with jobs these days however the quality of that “job” is not what it was. Unless they are working for the state, it is very unlikely that they will have access to a final salary pension and will be offered some inferior money purchase scheme instead. I doubt anyone starting their first “graduate” job these days will be offered private health care, a company car and luncheon vouchers as I did in the early 80s either.
We have to ask what quality these new jobs are. Unless the pay is good then the benefits bill will continue to rise.
“… imperative for companies to work with the people they have got. Value, them, train them, pay them better and get their productivity up”. Forgive me, please, for taking these words out of their initial context. Once I was an ignorant seafarer, ignorant, of course, of ‘management’. I had formed the feeling that it was about making work ‘as easy as possible to do well’ for one’s subordinates. But who was I, an uneducated (Leave?) lout. Later, I studied & got a BSc (Hons) & an OU dip in Mgmt Studies. (OU is considered top-20 in Brit Uni content excellence). I found I had to change NONE of those unworthy, ignorant, low-bred preconceptions; not one. Managers could learn this. It is a cost free route to an excellent work force.
3.4 % does not go far. We had a 20% increase in insurance IPT tax, up 5% in council tax, probate tax, death certificate tax, the increases in workplace pension taxes, massive taxes of up to 15% if you move home, massive new taxes on landlords and tenants, pollution taxes, huge increases in government parking charges, greencrap artificially expensive energy, bans on gas heating and hobs …. meanwhile the NHS has the worst delays and rationing ever.
But we do pay for £ billions for millions of worthless degrees from mainly second rate universities with soft loans. Most of which will never be repaid. Plus the absurd HS2 project and the burning of biofuels lunacy.
Tax less of course but why is that linked always to spend a bit more – it’s beginning to have a virtue signalling ring to it.
As for the employment figures, it would be churlish to complain but I do begin to wonder what everyone is doing. It’s easy to employ a new person to do the same old job in the same old way. We ought to be investing in new ways rather than importing people to a seriously overcrowded nation.
There’s going to be a really serious problem when the next recession comes.
Tax a bit less and spend a bit less not more. There are too many non-jobs in the public sector.