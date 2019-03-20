The referendum result must be fully implemented on 29 March 2019 as the law states. Mrs May lost the support of 200 Conservative MPs when she proposed a delay in Brexit in Parliament last week. The EU can see from that vote she does not even speak for her own governing party when she asks for a delay. She cannot tell us how long a delay or why!
Lets hope it happens. I do not trust this coniving creature one iota. Caveat Emptor.
JR, May has the audacity to blame parliament! Do not call the men in grey suites, call the men in white jackets. She has lost the plot completely. May is an embarrassment to our nation. She defies democracy, free speech, our laws, culture an absolute horror show.
The problem is that the government has been taxing too much and spending too much. What is needed is for the government to drastically reduce their taxing and spending. A huge and radical downsizing of public sector activities is necessary, including the shutting down of entire government departments, such as Digital Culture Media & Sport, Business, Education, International Development, and a host of other agencies and public bodies far too numerous to mention. Like HS2 and Hinckley, (which should be cancelled immediately), they are simply unnecessary.
What the British people want counts for nothing. We have lunatics running our country. Democracy and free speech is dead. We have become the laughing stock of the world under this Government.
I hope you are right John, but given the Government under Mrs May and Chancellor Hammond have made such a cock up of almost everything they have touched, will we actually be able to govern ourselves properly ?
By now we should have had all of our exit plans for WTO rules fixed and ready to work, months if not at least a year ago, then I would have been confident, at the moment all I can see ahead is absolute chaos with Mrs May out of control and out of her depth.
What an opportunity and celebration for the UK it could have been !
Indeed and then May should then step aside, to be replaced by a real leaver who want small government, low taxes and a bonfire of red tape.
May is the worse PM in my lifetime, despite some very stiff competition from ‘war on a lie’ Blair, ‘Cast iron abandon ship’ Cameron, John ERM Major, Ted Heath, Save the World No return Boom and Bust Brown and the rest.