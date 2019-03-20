The Prime Minister’s 8 pm Statement is delayed

By johnredwood | Published: March 20, 2019

Does this mean they are rewriting it?  Can it  be different from what she and the Brexit Ministers told the Commons this afternoon?

  1. Iain Gill
    Headless chickens, their claims of competence are blown wide open. We can all see the wizard is no wizard at all.

    • Stephen Priest
      Everything was copied and pasted from her previous statement.

  2. Lynn Atkinson
    It was reported the statement would be outside nr 10! I thought she was resigning! But the pictures show it’s inside! Please give us your thoughts Sir John, when she makes the statement.

    • Know-Dice
      Oh I wish !!!

      The Downing Street cat could do a better job than Mrs May

  3. ian
    She meets with all opposition leaders apart from Gel who walk out, they all want a second ref

  4. Lynn Atkinson
    She said nothing – same… same … she can’t grasp that the majority of the country and t majority of MPs will not accept her ‘deal’!

  5. Timaction
    Blaming Parliament for not implementing her awful WA. Rule taker with no say and trapped in.

  6. Mark B
    They are going to repeal Art.50.

  7. agricola
    After Grieve’s justified and damning enditement this afternoon I am not surprised. I am not a supporter of the way he has conducted himself over Brexit in the recent past, but today’s contribution was on the money. I sense we are at a tipping point.

  8. ian
    She has got the hump with all MPs who are standing in the of her surrender WA and her bonus.

  9. oldtimer
    Her statement signally failed to confirm exit on 29 March if her deal was not approved by parliament! Why?

  10. formula57
    “Strong and stable Government” with T. May!

    This is now beyond being about Conservative Party credibility. We are diminished as a country by permitting that clown to carry on with her ridiculous antics.

  11. NickC
    JR, She is destroying the Tory party before our eyes. Who can trust the Conservatives now?

  12. Sir Joe Soap
    We know she’s an idiot.
    The EU knows she’s an idiot.
    Parliament knows she’s an idiot.

    How can she not go? Now??

    Your party is in its death throes.

  13. agricola
    Sorry to say it but it is the same old record. It is her lack of imagination, negotiating ability, and bloody mindedness that has got us where we are. She has uniquely managed to alienate just about everyone in the HoC. The sooner she goes the better

  14. Jack Falstaff
    She has now delivered her speech, which says absolutely nothing except what we know already, which is that she is still insisting on pushing her useless twice-rejected deal, while it is common knowledge that Mr Tusk basically wants it too.
    They are in cahoots, it’s as clear as day.
    Her underlying message is that the situation is not her fault, which beggars belief.
    Needless to say, she did not wait for potentially embarrassing questions such as “what did you offer the EU that was any different from last time around?” (which the EU specifically asked for) but instead spun on her heel and turned her back on us, which, if you think about it, she has effectively done to 17.4 million leave voters.

  15. Mark
    The following disturbs me:

    As a result, we will now not leave on time with a deal on 29 March.

    How can she know that now?

    Or do they not want to leave at all, causing potentially irreparable damage to public trust – not just in this generation of politicians, but to our entire democratic process?

    That should not even be on the table for discussion.

  16. Steve
    Nothing new.

  17. James
    Another damp squib of a Statement from our floundering and hapless PM. The same plugging of her absurd and demeaning zombie deal that would do the opposite of what she claims. One would have thought that a defeat of her proposed deal by the largest margin of votes in parliamentary history might have given her a clue. She is intelligent enough to realise that she is completely out of her depth. She should have the decency to resign, take her whole team with her, and hand over to someone who knows what they are doing and actually believes in Brexit.

  18. Oliver
    This will split Labour wide open – so it’s all “sweet” – presumably the ERG have explained it all to her. Tories split largely as before, DUP still against – all those Labour guys in Leave seats have to decide what they want, while Corbyn has to whip against the deal (just because he’s a class warrior), which alienates all the marginals he needs to win.

    Well done!

  19. William
    Answer is no. It’s was completely boring and pointless, as has become typical of Mrs May. Nothing new or interesting said at all.

