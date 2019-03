The government should not try to delay an answer until 12 April. It would require difficult Parliamentary processes for no obvious gain.

Why would MPs vote for the Agreement after March 29 when they have not been willing to vote for it before March 29?

Mrs May should have asked for a free trade deal tonight and told them she cannot get the Withdrawal Agreement through, given the large defeats, the dislike of the deal by the public and the reluctance of most MPs to change their minds on it.