The Prime Minister’s letter to Mr Tusk

The faltering and badly drafted letter to Mr Tusk is unacceptable, asking as it does for a delay of three months in our exit from the EU.
188 Conservative MPs made clear our opposition to any delay last Thursday in the vote, with another 12 unable to support the Prime Minister’s motion to delay. Our actions, allied to Cabinet dissent, has persuaded the Prime Minister to drop the idea of a long delay for no stated purpose which I characterised here as the phantom option.
The Prime Minister has decided to appeal to Labour and SNP MPs to vote for a short delay were she to be granted one by the EU. The letter both says she could not take the same deal back to the Commons for a vote this week under the Speaker’s ruling, and says she will bring the same Agreement back next week after the Council for a third vote. It does not explain how this happens. The suggestion is getting Council endorsement for the documents Parliament has already considered somehow makes a difference. The letter asks for the extension to Article 50 only to pass consequential legislation following approval of the Agreement. The letter is silent on what happens if the Agreement is voted down again or not voted on at all, though it implies we leave on 29 March with no extension.
What should the EU make of this? Many of them will feel the Prime Minister has told them before she can speak for Parliament and will get her deal through, but is still 149 votes short of a majority at last count. She has told them she would meet the timetable, only now to have to confess she cannot. They will doubtless want her to answer questions about why she wants the extension, how she would use the time, and above all why should they believe this time is different and the Agreement will go through.
They would also be wise to ask her how sure she is she could pass delay through the Commons, given the strong hostility of two thirds of her party to any such proposal. She would need to demonstrate she had a clear and reliable understanding with the Leader of the Opposition that he would provide enough MPs to offset the 200 Conservative MPs known to be against delay. This cannot be done by even a large Labour backbench rebellion but would need the Leader of the Opposition to take joint responsibility with the Prime Minister for delaying Brexit and whip accordingly. This seems unlikely, as there is little in it for Mr Corbyn to enter coalition with the PM over Brexit when any firm position on the subject splits his own party more.
Meanwhile I agree some MPs have been delaying Brexit as the PM says. These MPs clearly include the Prime Minister herself who has wasted far too much time on a negotiation and Agreement which the public rejects massively. The latest poll shows just 14% support for Mrs May’s Agreement.
Last night I watched Teresa May do exactly what she has done for the last two years: waste the nation’s time. She still fails to understand that as the leader and Prime Minister, responsibility stops with her. Useful information would be that if there is a delay, what does she intend to negotiate, what will it cost, and what will her position be on legislation from the EU due to come in during that period. e.g. Article 11&13.
I believe she has badly misjudged the mood of the country, as Jon Snow’s informal poll on whether the Prime Minister should Leave, Remain, or Resign had virtually 100% responding for Resign.
The Conservative back-benches need to empty – with the MPs leaving the chamber, rather than crossing the floor – the next time she stands up at the Despatch Box. She has humiliated the country with her rolling act of surrender to the punishment-beating squad. It’s been downhill ever since her Lancaster House speech.
I disliked her transferring the blame to the MPs. No decent person does this if they are in charge. You take it yourself and learn.
I am afraid of her appeal to the people over the heads of our elected MPs. This is the mark of someone who craves for absolute power. Referendums, rigged elections, dog whistles, the blame game all appeal to the people, but leave power firmly in the hands of just one person – the Leader.
That is the main reason I voted Leave: I do not want to be ruled by foreign people who are distant, unaccountable and not really elected properly.
It is a national humiliation that mrs may is prime minister, she has shown herself to be completely inadequate for the role. The only consolation is that Jeremy Corbyn would of course be far worse.
Notwithstanding the Tory Party leadership rules, it is now time for ministers and MPs to tell her to go.
May has no credibility either in the UK or with the EU.
The EU has to decide whether to allow her a delay, as a sort of useful idiot, or simply call time on a time-consuming and troublesome issue and refuse her any extension.
Surely the best reason (threat!) for turning down the WA again next week is that it will get rid of Mrs. May, if MP’s vote it through they get to keep Mrs May! Even HoC MP’s can make that decision.
Dear A1–I have come to despise the woman myself but I thought I was reliably told (I have not seen or heard it myself) yeaterday that a new Poll has her the most popular politician with Boris second and the most unpopular Corbyn. Did I dream this?
Sir John,
You raise many relevant issues regarding the letter to Mr Tusk which, to those of sound mind, are possibly unanswerable.
What the letter does illustrate is the absolute tunnel vision being displayed by Mrs May. It appears to be her final desperate attempt to inflict her putrid WA on the UK, with potentially catastrophic consequences for future generations, firmly of the opinion that it will, somehow, embellish the legacy of her Prime Ministership. Her current reputation as the worst Prime Minister ever will be further trashed if she succeeds.
Inevitably MV3 will take place next week. It must be defeated and your final paragraph suggests this is possible, for the right reasons, down to you, the ERG, the DUP and a few others. (with a special mention for Kate Hoey) and for the wrong reasons, many of the Labour Party and the SNP.
Defeat of MV3 will hopefully achieve the double benefit of a WTO Brexit and Mrs May’s resignation.
Ponginoz:
Mrs May’s putrid Withdrawal Agreement risks sticking us in detention amid its stench of stagnant incompetence.
A WTO Brexit and Mrs May’s (and Hammond) resignations are exactly what is needed. That, on its own, would boost confidence hugely. Just seeing May or hearing her speak is hugely depressing.
Tunnel vision by the Prime Minister and the EU. Their intransigence and enthusiasm for their withdrawal agreement confirms it’s true purpose.
So at last we are CASHING IN.
Presenting herself in front of the Union Jack as the patriot who is giving the voters what they wanted, while doing the work of the EU, it reminded me of the deluded colonel in Bridge Over the River Kwai. It may be possible to persuade her to retire on health grounds. The country can’t stand much more of this humiliation and the person in the top job has to be competent and sane.
Indeed, she is totally deluded.
If as some MPs are discussing, she is ennobled and kicked upstairs when the whole world knows she is both stupid, obdurate and treacherous, we will confirm to them that Britain itself is all of those things. We will never recover our reputation and every body will challenge us. We will have to fight every yard.
May must leave having lost next week. Our Parliament as a whole must be able to claim to be independent, immune to bullying and blackmail.
And we must deal with the world as we have always done, fairly, squarely – all deals mutually beneficial! And a ‘deal’ is a ‘deal’ – nothing to do with constitutional surrender.
There was a cartoon in an Italian newspaper last week showing her crucified against a Union Jack
Her address to the nation was extraordinary and possibly beyond deluded.
Good morning
The PM’s creditability and that of our country is completely shot. With your leader in charge both the word and reputation of this country is worthless. And all because a minority of collective groups want to Remain at the EU feeding trough.
I am sick to death of the BREXIT Hokey-Cokey, where MP’s and Civil Serpents conspire to keep the UK one leg and one leg out of the EU.
Mark B, A succinct judgement. Theresa May still thinks that if she reiterates “my dWA is Leave” enough times then we will all be converted as if by magic.
Again TM embarrasses the country.
May cannot see that she is the problem.
Delay until after the EU elections then ask for a further extension ad infinitum. For goodness sake get rid of her.
The first day of spring, and hope is in the air.
9 days to go, more than 1000 days since the referendum, and we don’t know if we are coming or going. The disgrace is not just of Mrs May’s making (although she is fully complicit) but the result in an utter failure of our elected representatives across the board. Article 50 should never have been triggered without a plan, but we are too late for that now.
The view, from here in Asia, is that the rest of the world is not so much laughing at the UK but wondering what has happened to a nation that once commanded such respect. The whole situation is an utter shambles and all parliamentarians ought to be utterly ashamed of themselves.
In 1992 (Maastricht Treaty) Britain ceased to be a country but the pretence was carried on that it was.
The Referendum (that we ought to have had in 1992) was everything coming to a head. The spotlight of the unexpected Leave vote on our politicians has them scattering like insects.
In the end it is May. We all know this would have been organised in a completely different way with a good negotiator:
-state your position clearly at the outset
-always be prepared to walk away
-negotiate quid pro quo adjustments
She’s hopeless and should have gone many many months ago. Now, she’ll slink away Cameron style if her awful agreement fails, which it will.
WP
On a recent visit to the USA they are as bemused as well.
Our International standing is in tatters, who could take us seriously ?
The FPTP voting system, safe seats, rotten boroughs and career politicians. The corruption of our political system has been exposed for all to see.
Yes this will do us great damage in the world and weaken our negotiation strengths for many decades to come, possibly forever. All nations who once gave us due respect will think we can be rolled over.
It has proved beyond all doubt that ALL politicians live in a bubble. They have no sense of what is going on outside Westminster. It’s both funny and tragic. A bunch of numpties – the lot of them.
This unedifying, sordid episode of abuse of our democratic system by a cabal of fixers, insiders and troughers should provide a salutary lesson in what happens when popular democracy is deliberately undermined and weakened to facilitate a transfer of political and constitutional authority
Both Labour and the Tory party is directly to blame for what we are now seeing excluding of course our host and a minority of Commons MPs who have shown principle and determination in their attempts to prevent our system of democracy being dismantled
The ERG must fight to save and protect that most precious of national assets, British democracy.
We cannot look to Marxist Labour to protect our nation from threats for they themselves are also intent on infecting and destroying from within
The ERG is now the only pro-UK presence in the Commons.
The only good thing about a June leaving date is that Conservatives will see in the local elections the fate that awaits them in the General Elections. It’s going to get very ugly.
Or put it another way. The June leaving date will cause an unecessary wipeout of local councilllors in the May local elections, pointless if we are going to leave in June anyway. Local councillors will not forgive May for losing them their seats and will not campaign for the Party in the General Election.
It makes no strategic sense.
If your MP is one of the few that stood up for Leave then vote to help them.
Wiping out councillors can be claimed to have nothing to do with Brexit. It might not be a full wipeout as there is anger at Labour as well. Going for longer would require standing in the European elections which would be a clear loss as there would be Brexit parties.
Remember her negotiating “strategy”. That makes no sense either.
You are so right, if May had bothered to turn up to meet the 1922 committee yesterday no doubt they would have told her that, but she hadn’t even the grace to attend.
Correct. The local elections are a “free” vote, no real consequences for switching away from voting Tory. Just like UKIP got a big vote in the last EU elections – a protest vote.
I fully agree with these criticisms of our lamentable PM. She must go. No deal is off the table. So, at last, sanity will prevail – Boles/ Cooper will now command a clear majority in the Commons, an extension to the end of 2020 will be sought and granted, and the nation can come together around a realistic strategy for our future close relationship with the EU. Also I think it is necessary to that a full investigation is pursued into the motives of the tiny band of fanatics who have brought our great country to its knees with their false tales of frictionless trade with the EU after Brexit, us holding most of the cards, third countries queueing up to do great trade deals with us, etc etc
We don’t have frictionless trade with the E.U. as full members – there was never going to be an improvement on that but it will be no worse. The payoff is that we have free trade with the rest of the world which we have not had since becoming a vassal state of the German Union!
Parliament derives its authority from the British people. We have instructed Parliament that the UK must leave the EU. Parliament’s decided it no longer recognises our authority by refusing to implement the wishes of the majority
According to your analysis we may as well suspend democracy and install an authoritarian regime
Disturbing indeed
So for the nation to come together you have to get what you personally want ? That’s quite a coincidence.
Still waiting for the 500,000 job losses and recession you promised in the year following a Leave vote. Maybe your investigation should take a look at that ?
You have misread the situation as comprehensively as your ilk misjudged the mood in June 2016.
Do keep up.
On the contrary, a so-called no-deal exit (i.e. leaving the EU on 29 March without a withdrawal agreement, a contingency explicitly provided for in Art. 50) is the current position, and has been unaffected by any votes in the House of Commons, as the provisions of the Withdrawal Act 2018 are statutory: the Speaker confirmed in the House on 13 March in reply to Jacob Rees-Mogg that no motions of the House can or do invalidate statutory law.
Therefore by default – unless S. 20 of the Act were to be altered by a government motion in both Houses – we leave the EU on 29 March 2019, and go immediately to the WTO and bridging arrangements we have already put into effect.
The only way we are ever going to see Brexit is if MPs continue bickering for the next ten days and let the time expire. Even then I don’t trust Mrs May not to sign her wretched WA tying us to the EU forever.
Her only “talents” are in procrastination, and divide-and-rule. The former only works when you have plenty of time to spare, and the latter when people don’t realise they are being manipulated. As she has been comprehensively found out, the men in grey suits really should have a quiet word.
Does the Tusk reply now ensure that UK leaves the EU on 29 March 2019, as the MV on the WA cannot be reintroduced unaltered, according to the Speaker, and there is no alteration to MVII.
Please God we’re at the end of this phase, exit with Brexit on WTO on 29 March and Mrs May resigning as a completely failed prime minister.
Tusk wants to eliminate the possibility of a short delay in order to implement a long delay. That’s all.
There is still opportunity for the EU to bring something that looks (at first sight) like a rabbit out of the hat.
I would suggest we have a couple of greyhounds on hand – and if they turn their noses up at it, don’t touch it with a barge-pole. If they do see it off the property, then nothing lost.
On your analysis the EU would be wise to reject an extension. But there are EU interests that do not want no deal who will argue for an extension. Merkel represents such an interest. As the prime EU expert in kicking the can down the road, I expect her to do so again followed by the rest. This farce will run and run unless or until May is removed from office.
And how many times has the EU said that it will not change the deal, so what of substance is she going to bring back? Esther McVey seems to have crumbled under the pressure, so much for her leadership potential and there have been other mutterings about Brexit fatigue and the threat that it won’t happen at all.
Mrs May seems to think that merely parroting that she thinks it is a good deal, will change people’s minds. As her authority drains even further away together with any credibility, it is doing precisely the opposite.
There is a well known phrase ‘you cannot polish a turd’.
Whether viewed from a Leave or Remain stance, the Prime Minister’s conduct has been so erratic and incomprehensible that she has been unable to satisfy neither a decisive exit nor a respectable (and respected) form of full participatory EU membership.
Mrs May has made the UK a laughing-stock, and has trashed the reputation of the Conservative Party; no more than any other member of the public do I know her mental state, but I believe she, her wildly-deluded Chief of Staff and Mr Robbins MUST be despatched from their posts within days.
Seriously, Mrs May must still be ill?
She had a terrible sore throat the other day…all that medication?
I mean surely she knows that patriotism and the Union Jack are verboten? Tsk tsk!
Back to bed with a hot lemon drink methinks!
Until March 30th.
Can’t Brexiteers do a bit of old fashioned filibustering to fill up the time?
One of the many, many mistakes made by May was to seek too close a post-Brexit relationship with the EU. That weakened our negotiating hand – making us a supplicant – and also got us to the point here, where a No Deal exit, or a WA exit, or something else, is to be delivered in a week. This will be a serious test of the Civil Service’s ability to ‘deliver at pace’. (Take a look at any Civil Service vacancy job description: they all seem to demand it!) The lesson learned? Keep international linkages small in number, narrow in scope and easy to manage.
With support for the WA so minimal Conservatives better have a plan for the 30th March which has to include the wholesale replacement of May and her cabinet to focus on making WTO + a success.
You will have your work cut out since progress will involve dealing with the likes of BBC flak and the civil serpents but the difference will be the majority of the country will be behind you in support.
If you can keep your head when all about you
Are losing theirs and blaming it on you,
If you can trust yourself when all men doubt you,
You may rest assured, my girl, that you sre
The instigator of the situation.
Kipling as applied to young naval officers under training seems appropriate.
How does Mrs May intend UK to avoid legal challenge for not holding elections smile UK is a member of the EU?
Perhaps this is the first letter she has written herself.
And yet May and the Government have both survived no confidence votes – a clear indication of the aggregate ability of MPs.
Not only does the UK need to take back control on the 29th with a no deal outcome, there will be the need for a fresh start for democracy. The embarrassing Palace of Westminster needs to be demolished, the Lords scrapped, pure FTP dropped, an English parliament created, a deep investigation into the civil service’s potential bias carried out (Geography degrees closed down?) … Getting trust back in UK democracy is a long but necessary task, alongside rebalancing the economy, law and order, health, education etc. Getting tied into a long winded WA will be no help.
I just hope all this indecision will carry us over the line with no signing of the WA and no extension at 29th March.
Perhaps in the final hours the PM will take your advice and invite the EU to continue frictionless trade. Do they want to jeopardise healthy trade on a principle right now?
We can carry on negotiations in a more relaxed atmosphere, we don’t need to insist we pay nothing, we can offer some contributions to help them square their budget, for something in return of course.
It looks like the EU will have an emergency summit on the 28th, the PM could have that on the table for them to consider. The Commission won’t like it, but I think the Council will.
Sir John,
There are still over 100 SI’s to pass through parliament to prevent legal black holes as well as bills on things like financial services and immigration to give legal effect to the changes we might want to make as a consequence of a WTO exit. How would you expect parliament to pass all of these within a week and is it not irresponsible in these circumstances to continue arguing for no extension at all?
Can someone explain the comment by Nadine Dorres, “The deal will pass if the PM resigns”. Why? If you voted against the deal, does it make it a good deal with a different PM. Or even a different party. I am convinced no matter who leads, if this surrender document is signed it will keep us tied to the EU for decades. The anxiety this treaty is causing, yes the EU are already calling it a treaty is similar in history to the Germans being forced into the treaty of Versailles after the First World War. We all know what happened after that.
Your leader has stated at the dispatch box and on fifty discrete occasions that Britain would leave the European Union on the 29th March.
In the light of her request to Donald Trusk, asking for an extension to the UK leave date, would you Mr Redwood, kindly move to have the house censure Mrs May for either lying to or deliberately misleading the House?
By the way, she only wants to ram her rancid withdrawal agreement down Parliaments throat again.
Mrs May deliberately turned up late to give her brief speech last night.
She always does this and has also done this with Brexit.
She has become a prima donna who incredibly believes it’s all about her and has no respect for the public.
Next time she leaks the fact that she will be making a speech shortly, I shall switch over to a decent, less stressful, cooking progamme because her speeches are nothing but reruns and pledges she has no intention of keeping.
May is the worst PM in history and that’s an understatement. How dare she humiliate this country in front of the whole world? We have seen too many smirks on TV including plenty from Hammond let alone Tusk, Junker etc. The majority of people in polls I have seen have no faith in this government and none in Labour either. Its disgraceful John that your party didn’t get rid of May when they had the chance to do so. They have shot themselves in the foot and are taking the country to hell and back. God forgive them because I don’t think the country will. No wonder May feels the need to keep going to church!
Since Mays performance last night the government petition to revoke article 50 has more than doubled to 500,000. This is the real will of the people.
1) Under Mrs. May, the UK Government has been found in contempt of Parliament for the first time in history.
2) Mrs. May’s Withdrawal Agreement was rejected by Parliament in the largest defeat for a sitting government in history.
3) The Speaker has cited a convention dating back to 1604 to prevent Mrs. May from effectively giving MPs a neverendum on that same Agreement.
4) Mrs. May’s leadership has been voted against, in one way or another, by 423 out of 650 MPs.
I cannot believe that our constitution is incapable of stopping the intolerable situation of her continued premiership.
Very kind of Theresa May to tell the public that we are tired of this, that and the other. The main things, in my experience, that people are tired with is Mays total betrayal of the Brexit vote, disingenuous T May herself and the tax to death, project fear pushing, Brexit undermining grim reaper and economic illiterate Philip Hammond.
Tusk will only grant an extension to Art 50 if MPs back May’s Remain Treaty. If May gets her Remain Treaty through, and she stays in power, she will drag it out and finally say enough time has gone by and we need another vote. One last push by May and Tusk to get us to stay in the EU.
If a Brexiteer PM is voted in then the “backstop” in the Treaty will prevent the UK from exiting the EU. Nothing more nothing less. The EU will then wait until a remainer PM gets in and calls for a second referendum.
The backstop already has an EIGHT year clause after us leaving when the commission can take the UK to court. This will literally drag on for decades if we dont leave .
So Grieve said yesterday that Mrs May had made him feel ashamed of being a tory.
Good!! Now he knows how it feels for a lot of the rest of us out here. The likes of him and Sourbry etc have made me ashamed of being a tory and ashamed of my country.
May is completely deluded. She must be ignoring or not even told about poles such as 14% of the Country support her deal. Why else would she have the nerve to stand in front of the Nation 40 minutes late and say it is MPs’ fault for not voting through her terrible deal, which by implication we all support as she is “on our side”? It’s a farce. May is an embarrassment to the Country and to the Conservative party, to which she might have done irreparable damage, and needs to be removed from her position immediately.
Both Mrs. May and her EU supporting Parliamentary colleagues and the EU do not want the UK to take part in the EU MEP elections where there is no doubt that UKIP and the Brexit Party would gain many seats.
So the plan is to have a short extension to take us past the MEP elections and then a longer extension when the danger has passed.
In the meantime Mrs. May and the EU continue to threaten us with either No Deal (WTO terms) or revoking Article 50 as if no other option could possibly exist.
Why is it always referred to as “May’s Deal”? This is a deal negotiated between two parties.
It should be called the “May-Barnier Deal” or the “UK-EU Deal”.
A deal has been negotiated but it’s clearly not acceptable to one side.
There is too much focus on the UK side and not enough on the EU.
If you negotiate a deal, but the other side doesn’t accept it, you don’t “Win”.
….. and another thing.
There has always been speculation that the EU would blink at 5 minutes to midnight.
Yet parliament has stupidly tried to take “No-Deal” off the table. Thus ensuring that at 5 minutes to midnight all the pressure is on them and not the EU.
More than deluded, the mask slipped at PMQs yesterday, and the vitriol was confirmed with her statement to the public last evening- seems to me there is a real problem here right at the heart of everything and if she is left to her own devices unchecked she will drag the whole nation down- ‘for her it’s some kind of payback time’
Something bad happened to her over the past, thirty, forty years to make he like this and none of you have a handle on it yet – dangerous times indeed when the country’s leader turns round and points the finger at everyone else for her own failures.
I don’t listen to the news on TV anymore because it is unnecessary froth and I am sure that I’m not alone. What a complete waste of millions of people’s time.
Thank goodness for your daily blog Sir John for your sanity in a sea of nonsense amongst our so-called elders and betters.
In the words of Bob Dylan I would say to Theresa May:
“I wish that for just one time you could stand inside my shoes
You’d know what a drag it is to see you”
That’s how many see her now.
A useful article giving the fuller context.
I’m happy with WTO, but Mrs May is clear about her preference to leave with a deal on 29th March, then she ought to back a clean FTA/GAT24 (if EU willing) and help save the electoral prospects of her party.
If Conservative MP’s need further incentive to vote against the WA they should read Ambrose Evans-Pritchard: – German alarm grows over the EU’s dangerous ultimatum terms for Britain
How much longer is this charade going to go on for?
We have nothing left to bargain with the EU – May has surrendered everything already.
The EU will not improve the agreement – So what is the point of begging for an extension?
We have had over 2 years to get a deal – Just what does the PM imagine we can do in an extra 3 months that was not possible before?
This pantomime is all about bribing or otherwise changing the minds of MP’s to get her pathetic deal through…. But how will that happen, when the deal will remain the same and the Speaker has rightly said that her deal will not be allowed in again, to be voted on, without significant changes?
Sir John
No one knows what as yet is the final outcome of parliaments shenanigans. But, on seemingly yours and everyone else wave length is an article in todays Daily Telegraph by Ambrose Evans-Pritchard quoting the German Institute for Economic Research – “No Sovereign Nation could agree to such terms” & “Europe is well on the way to inflicting huge damage on itself” and lots more.
No one in their right mind would accept such terms, especially with a gun to their head. Better to stay in and start over, it is a position worth winning on terms that are right for the country.
The Governmemt Article 50 revocation petition website is now repeatedly crashing due to over demand. Latest count 619,000.
See some of your deluded Tory polìtico types and media commentators taking an old fashioned swipe at Ireland again, for instance, if only the Irish would fall into line with UK on the border backstop business then all would be sorted- well I don’t think so, and not even the DUP believes this. If Uk leaves with no deal 29th there will have to be a EU border anyway so it will not come as any great surprise to us as we can see with plans well underway. Matt Dublin
Standing beside Union Flag is not going to extricate Theresa May from her self-inflicted problems. Samuel Johnson was right when he said ‘Patriotism,is the last refuge of a scoundrel’.
Off topic. Apologies.
I see on Twitter that JR ‘s constuency is suffering from too much “development” ( destruction).
He wants the rate slowed down.
Yes..all these truly terrible policies are worse when one is personally compromised by them.
I also see that Mr Mogg is a keen supporter of buildingon the green belt.
In Somerset I wonder?
The ideal would be a heavier majority against MV3 than MV2. That would really kill off MV4. However the ERG is very quiet, we don’t know if the DUP have been bought or the prospect of those like David Davis who flipped on MV2 to return to the fold like prodigal sons and vote against MV3. But I really hope there is a majority of >149 against MV3.
Mrs. May is following the remain strategy to :
1) Delaying exit as long as possible in the hope that the country will eventually change its mind or the Brexiters die off
2) Produce a WA which is far worse than remaining (no representation at the EU whilst they impose their laws and taxes upon us and with no lawful means of exit) and either hope Parliament signs this surrender treaty or failing this submits this as the leave option in a second leave/remain referendum
3) Continue with project fear assisted by not preparing for a “no deal Brexit”.
So let’s get this straight. Theresa May wants to spend £5 billion of our hard earned money in order to get yet another vote on her Withdrawal Agreement that nobody wants. Enough is enough, she needs to go.
What action would Parliament have to take to legislate for Uk participation in EU elections? It seem to me that if this is not done by the April 4 recess then the precondition set by Donald Tusk for a long delay cannot be met.
Reply It would need to amend the EU Withdrawal Act which cancels our involvement from March 29
The latest poll shows just 14% support for Mrs May’s Agreement.
True. But there’s no majority for No Deal either. I accept this is due to the No Deal case not being heard but that is still the reality. The media have been mentioning revocation of Article 50 with some frequency this morning.
While many are critical of May – and I agree she has been awful – her determination to stick with the WA looks to be the only barrier to Brexit cancellation or permanent Customs Union membership at best.
The Brexit Party is the vehicle to rip apart the tories, labour, and the EU itself. We only got to have the referendum in the first place because of years of campaigning by Nigel Farage.
Farage has stayed true, Farage has delivered. The tories never threatened to take their own commons seats from themselves. It has to be done from outside.
Tories have failed the country, they had the votes and the chance. Instead they chose a remainer and consensus politician that had no experience hard negotiating, just another london bubble careerist non leader. Great for a home secretary but no use at all at this pivotal moment.
Weird times indeed.
My wife came off the phone after talking to her Remainer friend in Dorset, last week.
Both she and her husband are now saying it has to be No Deal!
Last night, at a family reunion in London, my cousin and her daughter were there. I usually avoid Brexit at family meals! They always were strong Remainers.
They are now saying “Just get on with it…we are being humiliated…No Deal”.
OK…anecdotal evidence obviously, but I am genuinely surprised because those people are/were staunch Remainers but now want No Deal.
In discussion with my wife this morning, I wondered how I could sum up Mrs May’s position in on sentence and concluded it would be this:
The Withdrawal Act takes back control for the UK and the Withdrawal Agreement plus Political Declaration hands it right back to the EU, this time, with no way out.
I hope for the sake of the country that it is heavily defeated again.
Jolly nice of Mr Tusk to tell our MPs how to vote….saves them having to think
It would be even nicer if he removed the obstacles within the “deal”, the ones which make it so biased in favour of the 27. If he did this, the problem would be solved in a trice and we could all get back to business
Article 50 petition: Government website crashes after more than 600,000 demand Brexit is cancelled
Margaret Anne Georgiadou, who started the petition, told the BBC: “I became like every other Remainer – very frustrated that we’ve been silenced and ignored for so long.
“So I think now it’s almost like a dam bursting, because we’ve been held back in a sense – it’s almost like last chance salon now.”
Dear Sir John Redwood,
Theresa May must be made to RESIGN ASAP. Delaying Brexit is not honouring the 17.4 million folk who voted “Leave” in the 2016 Referendum. The Conservatives will suffer electorally if Britain does not leave the European Union in any meaningful way soon.
You need to get the Men in Grey Suits to pay her a visit – and Fast!
Would I be right in assuming that during any extension the £55m a day still continues? As the EU is desperate for our money flow then I think their fake anger is deliberate. They must be laughing their heads off.
New lows were plumbed last night. I was hoping for some leadership. It’s time for ‘Call my Bluff’. She should have said ‘I am sick to death of this. I think my deal is okay – not great, but okay, but Parliament won’t back it. Fair enough. I am not offering the EU anything different. They, therefore, will not give us an extension. Why do we really need an extension? I don’t know. I am not starting again. So, we leave on the 29th March without a deal – and start trading on WTO terms. In the short term, I will suggest to the EU we carry on as if nothing had happened for 6 months to let us all get our ducks in a row. I’ve worked round the clock for months, I am now taking a week off. I’ll be back next week to see how things pan out. Ta, ta.’
No extension, her deal will not past in parliament, it between, leave on the date or revoking article 50, once article 50 is revoked, it won’t be used again.
The Tory will need a new leader if Article 50 is revoked, they will need a new leader anyway.
Whether she will stand down is not sure but she will go in DEC this year anyway, can’t see her staying with her MPs support.
The quicker she goes the better for all concerned.
The remainers have got a jump on a petition to revoke A50. I wonder where the petition was to leave without the WA offer and just leave.
Sir John,
I see that you don’t need to stand by while Mrs May destroys the Conservative Party in Parliament and at local association level. Mrs May is trying to create a coalition with Corbyn and the other opposition parties to force her PWA through (for more years of rows).
It is Mrs may who is the problem, alienating even her own RemaINer supporters in the Cabinet, the 1922 and the local associations.
Why does not the DUP and ERG form a coalition with the Opposition by encouraging them to do one or all of three things and Abstaining on these Votes:-
1) A Vote of No Confidence in Mrs May; (let’s see how principled the Payroll Vote is in facing a general Election !)
2) A Vote Against Suspending Standing Orders
3) A Vote Against a Queen’s Speech after Prorogation – State Opening.
Sir John, there is no point in you continuing in a Conservative Party that allows Mrs May to continue in any role of leadership – or even as an MP.
JR – Jeremy Hunt has raised the possibility of the HoC now voting to revoke Art. 50. Is there really a possible majority in the House for such a massive betrayal of the 2016 referendum vote to Leave the EU?
Reply That will just be pressure on MPs to vote for the Agreement. Expect plenty of disinformation in the run up to a possible vote, Speaker permitting, on Monday. The government still has to show there is something new to decide. I do not think this government would ever move revocation. That would generate a huge rebellion!
Many presently sitting MPs know their actions have ruined their own job security, on top of the Islington factor. And are voting accordingly. Thye really don’t care any more.
The majority wish the UK to remain in the EU because they know more power and influence also brings responsiblity and work. And they will not be able to blame remote Brussels for their own failings. It looks as if their are shirkers and nobody in work and paying taxes likes that.
Sir John, do you think the Kyle/Wilson amendment will be passed and then the WA with Labour supporting it on the grounds that the people will have a final say in a referendum with Remain or Not Leave as the two options?