The government has reviewed its troubled families programme. This is a policy to offer more support and staff time to help families prone to difficulties in order to reduce the incidence of adult and juvenile crime, family break up, joblessness and other problems.

The report suggests that every pound spent on the troubled families programme has saved more than that in other government expenditures. By looking at the group of families in the programme and a control group not in it, they conclude that the programme has reduced youth and adult crime and kept more children living at home.

We do need to help families that have difficulty in looking after their children and keeping them out of trouble.