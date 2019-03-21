Troubled families

By johnredwood | Published: March 21, 2019

The government has reviewed its troubled families programme. This is a policy to offer more support and staff time to help families prone to difficulties in order to reduce the  incidence of adult and juvenile crime, family break up, joblessness and other problems.

The report suggests that every pound spent on the troubled families programme has saved more than that in other government expenditures. By looking at the  group of families in the programme and a control group not in it, they conclude that the programme has reduced youth and adult crime and  kept more children living at home.

We do need to help families that have difficulty in looking after  their children and keeping them out of trouble.

