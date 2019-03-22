Expect plenty of spin before a possible third vote on the Agreement

The government is proceeding as if there will be a third vote on the Withdrawal Agreement on Monday. They will of course need to persuade the Speaker that something meaningful has changed from the previous version they put to the Commons, which lost by 149 votes.
The government approach to get MPs to vote for the Agreement depends on which MP they are talking to. Leave supporting MPs I hear are told there will be a long delay to Brexit or no Brexit if they do not vote for the Agreement. Remain voting MPs are told there would be a no deal Brexit on 29 March. As all this has appeared in the press, the two sides can see that at least one side is not getting the truth. The danger for the government is both sides may choose not to believe the government, knowing it faces different ways.
There are some Conservative Leave inclining MPs who switched votes between the first vote on the Agreement and the second. They were mainly won over to what they still regard as a very bad Agreement by the worry that maybe the alternative was a long delay. Now the government has revealed its hand to the European Council and has not even asked for a long delay, some of them may switch back to opposing the Agreement as the worry they were told about has not yet materialised.
The DUP have always taken a principled stance on this matter. Their simple red line is they cannot accept anything which gives different treatment to Northern Ireland from the rest of the UK. They deeply resent the EU attempt to create a new country called UK (NI) which would have different laws and customs arrangements from the rest of the UK. The difficulties for them lie in the Agreement text itself, with many pages creating island of Ireland solutions where the DUP want UK solutions. It is difficult to see how they can be persuaded to change their vote. Press briefing about making more payments to Northern Ireland went down very badly with the DUP who were not proposing any such deal.
Meanwhile Remain MPs cannot accept the Agreement either because its vagueness on what shape the future partnership will take gives them no legal or bankable guarantees of the close relationship including customs union membership, EU environmental and employment laws and single market rules that they want. They are very concerned that if the UK did sign the Agreement we could end up with a very bad deal not including the features of the EU they most wish to protect. Mrs May’s insistence that the UK will be leaving the Customs union and the single market , necessary to keep to her Manifesto, alienates the opposition parties and a handful of Conservatives. To Remain the Withdrawal Agreement is nowhere near as good as staying in. They want the PM to tear it up and try again. They want as Labour sets out at the very least a customs union membership with close convergence of legislation.
In summary it is a very bad deal for the UK as a whole. It upsets both sides for different reasons, but Remain and Leave do agree by a big majority that this Agreement is not the way forward. The next few days will be crucial for both the government and for Brexit. Labour sense that the government is very unstable and are likely to see this as a good opportunity to maximise opposition to a very unpopular deal to build their case against the government generally.
Sir John,
Thank you for your summary. As ever you are so very succinct. A great blessing at this time.
You are, however, exceedingly polite. ‘Spin’ I trust, is you way of saying ‘blatantly lying’, so nothing new there.
Do hope your view, that any MV3 will not get through, prevails.
I am looking forward to a good night’s sleep next Friday night.
The point is that there should not be any room for believability.There should be truthful facts.
The EU has highjacked the UK Parliament, giving time for the remainders to revoke article 50 by making the 29th leave date in UK law null and void.
If we ever needed to see the true threat to the UK of being in the EU there it is
We know from experience that May is two faced and not to be trusted. We know from what they say that for a majority of MPs the Referendum was a disaster. Both will conspire to flush the result, and the ballot papers, down the toilet. Such is their regard for voters.
A short extension to April 12 without a deal has been offered. As it serves no purpose and a short delay will certainly become a longer one, I hope MPs will turn it down. But I have no faith in most of them, and no faith whatever in this government.
We are also told 3500 troops are on standby but not what they are expected to do. Given the stories of mass protests by pro-Brexit lorry drivers, this looks ominous. Is Project Fear about to become Project Force?
It is false to claim that the DUP cannot accept anything which gives different treatment to Northern Ireland from the rest of the UK. Go check Northern Ireland’s laws on abortion, gay rights and equality generally – all far more restrictive than GB’s as a direct result of DUP lobbying. The DUP are a bunch of money grabbing bigots who do NOT speak for the majority in N.I.
Good morning
Does anyone believe or trust the Government or especially, the PM anymore?
I think the way, and especially after the PM’s address to the nation, has and is being handled finds many decent people the world over, both shocked and appalled. Whatever happens after this Sir John, and you know I have never been one to demand Teresa May MP to resign, I think she no should go. To blame others after all that she has done reminds me of the of
last few days of a certain German Chancellor when blamed his people for failing to achieve that which he himself set out to do. And on that score Teresa May MP is manifestly unfit for office.
Indeed. What an appalling mess has been created by May, Robbins the Civil Service’s gross incompetence to prepare for a WTO leave. This and her patent inablility to understand how to negotiate. Also by the many traitors in parliament (who were elected on clear Brexit Labour and Conservative manifestos) but have chosen to ignore these and undercut the EU negotiation at every turn. Thus ensuring that such an appalling deal is the only one on offer.
I further blame Gove for inflicting such patent dope as May on the country and the Tory party. Also the Speaker for his clear anti Brexit agenda. 17.4 Million may vote for Brexit but a mere handful of traitors and incompetents can usurp them it seems.
This is hard Brexit .It puts the Uk in roughly the position of Turkey , ie within the customs union but out of the single market and every other supporting structure. It has prioritised ethnic purity over prosperity and leaves the UK isolated and powerless. You might think that Leavers would like it , but they were never going to like any reality.
It avoids some initial visible suffering and stops foreigners coming in, the cost is
It is crafted for its political use not its economic . It is not a new tragedy , just the same one. It isn`t a kind of Brexit; it is Brexit
May didn’t need to ask for a long delay because it’s already been arranged that that is what will happen, the EU have indicated they will agree to it and May has said she will follow whatever Parliament tells her to do and they will ask for it too.
Meanwhile the Electorate are conscious of the fact that they did not decide on the idea of a deal in voting, but on leaving the EU, in fact, last year as Cameron promised he would sign Article 50, “the very next day after a Leave result” ( He said, I believe in the MORNING of the very next day, that is it would be 24th June…. 2o18,…exit from the EU.
This baby is long overdue
I have never been more determined to boycot German goods. Bye bye Audi and BMW, I used to like your cars but now I only see oppression when I look at them.
Boycott Merkels document.
Thank you for explaining the “backstop” so very simply. I have not seen anyone do it that simply before and now, I think, at last I understand the problem quite clearly.
Two enormous questions need to be asked:
1. Is a hard Brexit really that bad?
2. The Joint Committee will handle all disagreements within Britain if the Withdrawal Treaty imposed by the EU – and accepted by the Prime Minister – comes to pass. Who will be sitting on it? The EU has Guy Verhofstadt who is a leading member of the Spinelli Group and who gets very angry about things, seems to be a leading figure in Brexit on the continent. M. Barnier would expect to be on the joint committee too. So would Sabine Weyand who has been his strong support throughout the negotiations. There were rumours too that Martin Selmayr, M. Juncker’s eminence grise, would chair the committee.
The court of referral of disputes is, of course, the EUCJ.
If this guesswork is correct, the Withdrawal agreement is literally selling our country out to our enemies.