Let me remind Mrs May of the Conservative Manifesto in 2017 – I want her to implement it

On the EU the Manifesto made a lot of sense. It said“As we leave the EU we will no longer be members of the single market or customs union
“We believe it is necessary to agree the terms of our future partnership alongside our withdrawal, reaching agreement on both within the 2 years allowed by Article 50 of the Treaty of European Union.
“We will not bring the EU Charter of Fundamental Rights into UK law.
“We continue to believe that No deal is better than a bad deal for the UK.”
It also confirmed that we will take back “control of our laws” and “We will control immigration”. “We will pursue free trade with European markets, and secure new free trade agreements with other countries”
It is difficult to see how an MP who supported this Manifesto can support the current Withdrawal Agreement.
All MPs should remember the words of the government leaflet to all households before the referendum:
“This is your decision. We will implement what you decide”
Exactly John.
And we will have immigration down to the tens of thousands too thanks as per the manifesto.
No point now in reminding Mrs. May.
She never listened anyway. She was always insincere, with her own private, closely-guarded agenda.
That became obvious after Chequers. The likes of Rees-Mogg trusted her for too long(at least he said he did). Then, when the penny dropped, attempts to remove her were bungled.
I believe we’ve been sticking with all these red lines and it isn’t getting us very far.
I think we need to look beyond all this Brexiteer, Remainer, referendum rubbish and try to come together, as parliament appears to belatedly be attempting to do.
Like many, and I believe I am not alone, I am trying to listen to both Remainers and Brexiteers and think of a way forward out of this mess. I sense that many on this site are trying to do the same, and applaud them for it.
Brexit is the way out. That’s why Parliament offered us a referendum to made this final choice. 52% voted for Brexit. Why is that so difficult to understand
The problem is simple. The pro-EU political and business establishment refuse to implement the will of the people. To them, democracy is an irrelevance
You either believe in the sanctity of democracy or you don’t . I do. If Remain had won I would have accepted the democratic decision of the majority
We have people in power that despise democratic intervention. That can only lead one way
Dominic
” The pro-EU political and business establishment refuse to implement the will of the people”
Because they are the ones making this country prosperous not the mostly oldie retired Brexit voters together with some ambitious MPs. Nearly half the electorate voted Remain, mostly young people whose future is important to our success in the world.
If Remain had won it would only have been because the nation had been fooled by the lies they were fed from morning till night by the Government , the BBC, the rigged opinion polls, the EU, big business, the CBI and the remainer newspapers. Fortunately the nation wasn’t fooled. Yet the Tory Party still has not the slightest intention of making good on its solemn promise to comply with the outcome of the poll.
Couldn’t have put it better myself.
Struggling to find a half-way-house that pleases both sides means that both winning and losing mean nothing. Democracy depends upon political propositions being won or lost in a popular vote and then the winning side enacting those proposals. The winners win; the losers lose … until the next time. Accepting this, we all know where we stand.
May’s approach has encouraged and legitimised the continued campaigning of Remainers because her liberal, p.c. driven politics cannot accept the basic rule that The Winner Takes It All.
(Also, she doesn’t really want to leave.)
My team, Manchester City, recently won the Carabao cup by beating Chelsea on penalties by the smallest of margins. It was agreed well beforehand that is how the matter would be settled if a result could not be arrived at during the normal course of play.
I don’t hear Chelsea supporters demanding a replay. These remainers want a replay of the EU referendum, even before the result of the first has been implemented!
Talk about sore losers!
Tad
Having formally delegated the decision to the people and promised to implement their verdict, it’s a bit rich for MPs to award themselves the final say after all.
Poor Merlin keeps trying to find a way to square the circle. He might consider that a promise is a promise, but to break your word is dishonour. He might reflect too that the responsibility lies with the people, whose shoulders are broader than any politician’s, however eminent or wise, and who will pay the full price for their folly, if folly it be.
Churchill’s motto throughout life was “Trust the people”. Any use to you, Merlin?
I believe absolutely in democracy. So explain why everyone on this site keeps arguing the British people want No Deal? Last time I looked, the No Deal petition had 446,000 signatures and the Revoke Article 50 had 4,200,000 signatures. It doesn’t seem democratic at all.
I agree completely about respecting the referendum, but things appear to have changed somewhat since two years ago. Not for the better in my opinion. We need compromise and I’m not hearing it from either side.
Have you listened to me when I have repeatedly pointed out that a mere 6% of UK businesses are involved in exporting just 12% of our GDP to the rest of the EU, but every business and person in the UK has to obey all applicable EU law?
Have you listened to me when I have pointed out that the government has always grossly overstated the economic impact of our EU membership, both in terms of the supposed benefits and in terms of the supposed costs if we leave?
Have you listened to me when I have pointed out that the Irish government has been using the border issue as a ruse to try to keep the UK under the economic thumb of the EU, and Theresa May has been going along with that nonsense as a pretext to give the CBI as much as possible of what they want?
How do you put a Union back together that has been forced into being by absolute Monarchs and corrupt Parliamentarians over the last 400 years or so?. time for an English Parliament with nine Regions and no outside influences fro across the Severn and Tweed and then see if the People wish to remain in Europe.
You’re right, Merlin. Others’ points of view should be listened to – and acted upon if it’s for the good of our country.
But that’s for AFTER we’ve left the EU lock, stock and barrel. THAT is the only consideration of importance. We get out and then argue about ”a way forward”. And if, in the future, our own people decide they really can’t get by without foreign overlords’ ruling every aspect of our lives, then have another think.
But NOT before they implement the result of this referendum.
‘We’ve been sticking to these red lines…’?!?
Sorry Merlin, I don’t know what timeline you are living in, but it certainly isn’t ours.
how can so much change in such little time.
Face facts John, Remainers who stood on this election ticket simply conned their voters, unless of course they added a personal statement which said very differently.
The establishment have eaten away at the original plan and intention using the nice sounding word, we must compromise.
Sorry, but asking if would would rather be hanged or shot, when you are perfectly fit and well and have committed no crime, is not a compromise choice
Mrs Mays Deal falls into the same category, My Deal or no Brexit is not a choice, it just means how would you like to play out the death of democracy.
This is exactly the sort of post that worries me.
You seem to imply that compromise is a bad word.
Surely you appreciate when you’re trying to get 17.6 million people who voted no in the Referendum (I think it demeaning to bunch them all together by calling them Leavers), some compromise is necessary?
Trotsky’s famously electrifying speech on the eve of the storming of the Winter Palace lambasting the fainthearts:
“Now we are told:renounce your victory,make concessions,compromise.With whom?I ask:with whom ought we to compromise?With those wretched groups who have left us or who are making this proposal?A compromise is supposed to be made,as between two equal sides,by millions of workers and peasants represented in this congress,whom they are ready,not for the first time or the last,to barter away as the bourgeosie see fit.No,here no compromise is possible.To those who have left and to those who tell us to do this we must say:you are miserable bankrupts,your role is played out;go where you ought to be:into the dustbin of history!”
To the Winter Palace!
Merlin: Surely you appreciate when you’re trying to get 17.6 million people who voted no in the Referendum (I think it demeaning to bunch them all together by calling them Leavers), some compromise is necessary?
This isn’t even a sentence.
Indeed the WA is incompatible with the Conservative manifesto, so no Tory MP should vote for it. We need a reset. New PM, back to square one, propose a comprehensive FTA with the EU, with WTO Brexit as the backstop. A good starting point would be to unilaterally guarantee rights of EU citizens in the UK, and to propose arbitration to settle departing payments (in both directions). The bogus issue of the Irish border needs to be set aside. After all, what could be a more flagrant breach of the GFA than changing the status of NI without the consent of its people, as the WA allows?
I would like to highlight one more fault in her Withdrawal Agreement:
Why did Theresa May go to Brussels and beg EU for extension to article 50 so her deal can go through Parliament?
She is in fact insulting USA and Commonwealth and the rest, as good as telling them to come back for a deal in two years after her withdrawal Treaty.
Liam Fox is wasting his time
Agreed.
Dear John–My American friends think we have run stark staring mad and the worst of it is that I cannot disagree with them
Thank you Sir John for reminding us of these facts. I hope all of your colleagues act honourably next week and deliver the return of our laws, borders, money and future trading arrangements. These were the issues that won the referendum for Leave. The majority of us. Although it does not alter my opinion that all matters affecting this country should be under the control of our own members of parliament the disgraceful behaviour and sheer incompetence of many from the PM downwards makes me wonder whether this current crop are up to it.
“It is difficult to see how an MP who supported this Manifesto can support the current Withdrawal Agreement.”
Indeed it is impossible to see how anyone remotely logical & sane could ever have thought it would be remotely acceptable. I. Most ways it is rather worse than remain.
Owen Patterson has it right in the Telegraph today.
It is not difficult at all. Mrs May did put all those things you said to the country. And she lost. We voted against her. 58% of voters rejected it.
It is only because of our flawed electoral system that you are even in a position to try to push the failed Tory manifesto through, against the wishes of the majority.
What part of democracy do you not understand?
Reply 40% voted for the Labour Manifesto which said they would accept the referendum result, end free movement and establish an independent UK trade policy. Just 17% voted to reverse the decision and have a second referendum.
So you refuse to accept the massive majority in the AV referendum too Andy ? A pattern is emerging – any vote Andy loses he won’t accept.
In the GE 2017 elections, the three parties, the Lib Dems, the SNP and the Greens, who campaigned hard for the UK to remain in the EU totalled just 12% of the vote.
And in fact slightly less than UKIP received alone in the GE2015 election (12.6%)
Correct
Thank you. From a business and personal perspective, I am concerned at the creeping EU-ification of our legislative system. Only No Deal will give us the platform of control. Anything else leaves us at the mercy of the EU, ad infinitum.
And the EU-ification of our political culture too. I am concerned that the corruption of a culture leads inexorably to a culture of corruption.
The EU itself says political corruption there is “endemic” and several years ago put the cost at €1.2bn. Plus the rest, no doubt.
What is now at stake is Democracy itself.
Those people demonstrating to overturn the Referendum result have not realised that they are Globalist puppets being used to destroy the concept of free and fair elections.
Globalists don’t want and won’t have elections; that is why they are attempting to overturn the Referendum result and the election of President Trump. Elections have to be devalued before they can be destroyed.
We are not fighting just for the future of Britain, we are fighting for the future of the World.
Reminding Mrs may of that… does she read this blog?
How else is she being reminded, to be sure that the message is getting to her?
Have a read of Buzzfeed, link from Guido, that might shed light. The last paragraph indicates she’s just hanging on for the sake of …hanging on. No plan, no change, just remaining in her own little, delusional world…. I think she needs professional help.
That is what was written, but it was clearly designed that way to con the public.
The entire political process is now brought low and into disrepute by people of appallingly low calibre who should have been weeded out at the selection process.
No-one should be any doubt as to the depth of the anger felt towards the duplicitous Theresa May and the remain members of her government and party. And yet even now, there are those like the contemptible Rory Stewart who creep around her.
We, the people, have to get tough with these losers, but the Tories aren’t on their own. Labour, the Lib Dems, and the SNP are awash with them. Those of us who are across our brief and who are not afraid to hold them to account, must do so.
I aim to ask every canvasser in the local elections and every election thereafter, how they stand on the EU. If they give the slightest indication they have any sympathy for the EU whatsoever, I will make it known they will not get my vote. The last thing we want is yet more of them on the bottom rung of the political ladder.
Bitter? Yes! But then I am justified, for I do not take kindly to being conned by people whose wages I pay to do my bidding, yet fail lamentably.
Tad Davison
Cambridge
Pointless to remind May what’s in the manifesto, she doesn’t care.
You know that things have reached the level of farce, when there is a suggestion that, if MPs support the terrible WA, May will resign.
Bit like saying…take this poison draft and then you can have a slap up meal afterwards.
May must go, but her leaving the post of PM, to get an unacceptable WA through, is complete nonsense.
Indeed. This often goes in tandem with the idea that we should accept the Withdrawal/Surrender Agreement as it gives a better platform to strive for Brexit than a delay.
Like a horse trainer handicapping his own racehorse in an open race, or a boxer fighting with one hand tied behind his back.
Exactly Sir John as was promised in no ambiguous terms.
Straight the point – no nonsense plain English – no if’s no buts no excuses full stop leave.
Every time our so called “Prime Minister” opens her mouth the situation gets worse!
From day one she has lied about her intentions and lied repeatedly ever since.I am still at a loss how we managed to get a person of this calibre as our “leader” in the first place as,are many others.Has any other Prime Minister lied so blatantly as she does? Her place in history will surely be recorded as the shameless betrayal of democracy and the 17.4 million people who voted “leave”.
“This is your decision. We will implement what you decide”
Due to a printing error the final sentence is incomplete. It should have read “We will implement what you decide provided you vote to remain”.
Perhaps we should all join together on Friday 29th outside Parliament
And ask the Prime Minister Why we have not left the EU as promised ?
Yep – that worked for me, but I was lied to, wasn’t I? And in the immediate run-up to the last local elections, I was lied to again, with spin being deployed to assure me that May was thinking again about rejecting Canada ++.
I hope that you, Sir John, and the rest of the ERG, have a carefully thought through plan for next week, to get us to No Deal. If you haven’t, you’ll have to be pragmatic and salvage as much as you can from May’s disastrous ‘diplomacy’ and then prepare for a second, party-unity-spapping offensive after the next general election to finish what should have been finished in this term.
And me? I have just given the amount that I might have given to the Conservative Party to Leave Means Leave.
Good afternoon
Who cares? If the votes of 17.4 million people do not matter, what of a few million less when it comes to electing a government? And as for promises, well we all now know that they are made just to be broken.
“This is your decision. We will implement what you decide”
This and other promises made by David Cameron and Parliament at the time I sent to my Labour remain MP, plus Theresa May, Kier Starmer and Jeremy Corbyn 3 weeks ago, to remind them of their promises to us – needless to say I didn’t receive a reply from any of them.
Well I have the same contempt for them as they do for me/us.
It’s all dancing on the head of a pin . Brexit you know isn’t going to happen . At present there is a march which extends for 2 miles showing how much passion there is to stop Brexit. Nigel Farage can muster only 40 people to his rally. The choices now are Brexit light after 2 years of further delay or Remain after the next election . How strange that in the end Brexit was defeated by the ERG.
The EU’s WA should never be signed under any circumstances.
It is designed to transfer our country from one treaty we did not like and voted to leave but where we did have voting and veto rights to a new treaty where we would have no voting or veto rights over our laws and taxes and with no lawful means of exit.
It is beyond my comprehension that it could be promoted by any UK PM of any party.
If the EU’s WA does not pass through the HoC and the HoC still votes against leaving on WTO terms, then come April 12th the Conservative Party should inform the EU that the extension would be used to prepare fresh negotiations with a fresh leader and a new negotiating team.
In the meantime the UK will definitely proceed with MEP elections and will take part in all Council of Minister meetings and votes/vetos as a full member of the EU.
Proved to be a comprehensive lie. A smoke screen laid over the electorate while unseen May and her advisors squirreld away to subvert the decision of the electorate to leave the EU.
The proposed pick and mix in Parliament will only confuse matters further. We need to remove May and her slight of hand handling of the universal condemnation of the WA. Offering only further confusion. For the sake of the future of the UK tell her to go and quickly replace her with Boris or Gove, your choice bht act rapidly. The country needs leadership not obfuscation.
If we leave according to the WA we will no longer be constrained by being members of the Cu or the SM..the red lines are accounted for.. If we leave according to the WA then we can start to discuss terms for our future relationship with them as set out in the political declarations. Whatever we do we will never be able to fully get away from the EU Charter of Fundamental Rights if we want to trade with them, we are going to have to get used to the idea that we already belong to many groups UN WTO NATO etc etc where we are rule takers and so with the mighty EU we will also have to mind some of their rules. ‘No deal is better than a bad deal’ yes- but deal means agreement for the future. The WA is just that, an agreement to settle the past..it is not a deal. I think John you’re over reacting about all of this and when we look back in a few years or so we’ll think- what was all the fuss about?
Looking at the large numbers out marching I think we should stop A50 until we are sure about where we’re going and what we’re doing. I don’t think the Erg and Leavers have thought this through properly..if only Liam Fox could tell us about the big trade deals he has lined up we might feel better about things- but so far he has said little and some of us have our doubts about brexit at this time. Maybe shove it back ten years or so and leave when we are better prepared.
So the guardian remoaner rag is saying that there is a million Remainer marching in London I think someone needs a new calculator, mine you the snowflakes in London will March to any tune if it makes them feel important , muppets the lot of them they would be prime candidates for the piped piper of Hamlin