We’ve had enough indicative votes

Some MPs claim Parliament has been prevented from expressing a view on Brexit and needs a series of indicative votes on different options. Where have they been these last two years? Parliament has talked about almost nothing other than Brexit. The pro Remain MPs told us for years before the vote the EU had little power, it was not very important, there was no need to go “banging on” about it and the electors were not interested in it. Now these same MPs claim it is critical to our economic survival, that the EU has tentacles into so many things that matter and bang on about it to the exclusion of all else.
Parliament has had endless debates rerunning the referendum. In the referendum itself and since we have discussed the Norway model, the Swiss model, EEA membership, EFTA membership, Customs union membership, single market membership, and some combination of all the above memberships. We have had debates and votes on staying in the single market, staying in the customs union, and having a second referendum. Each of these proposals has been defeated. Why do we have to do all that again?
If Parliament has more debates and more votes they would only be indicative. The government need not accept them. The EU/EEA/EFTA etc may not wish to negotiate the answer Parliament wants should Parliament suddenly back one of these proposals above the others. The government may not agree with the proposal. A large number of Conservative and DUP MPs may not agree with the proposal. Parliament cannot make the government adopt a particular policy. All it could do is to vote no confidence in a government which refused to take its advice. It has tried that recently and the government won the vote. Why would the government wish to proceed with the least unpopular proposal, if that entailed continuous backbench rebellions on its own side in large numbers? Why would the Opposition MPs who favoured a different approach to Brexit then behave responsibly and help the government get it through against the wishes of many Conservative MPs? Wouldn’t they see opportunity in defeating a government trying to implement their chosen policy against the wishes of many of its own backbenchers?
There is a reason why Parliament in our system lets government get on and govern, defining its task as stopping decisions and laws which it thinks are wrong but not as dictating to government what laws and decisions are right. That latter way anarchy lies. Parliament either has to put up with the government or sack the whole government. It cannot run it from the backbenches. The government’s idea that it needs to appeal to Parliament generally for support means it has given up on finding a Conservative answer that the governing MPs will vote for. That is a strange conclusion for a PM whose job depends on being the Leader of the Conservative party.
Dear Sir John,
You should propose an Australian model
– no deal with the EU
– no recession for nearly 30 years
I noticed yesterday that there seems very little appetite for compromise.
This alarms me, as I really want Brexit to happen as I think it is vital to implement the referendum.
I feel that by obstructing May’s deal and not compromising, people are not respecting the referendum, which they are allowed to do. But if this goes belly-up, as I fear, and the referendum is not respected, it will not be because of me.
Taking May’s deal isn’t Brexit. It still ties companies that don’t trade with the EU into following EU law as well as British law and the law of their trading partners, and does not allow us to correct the damage to various business sectors or adjust our own tax levels.
Parliament hasn’t voted for it, and the people certainly didn’t as it wasn’t imagined at the time.
Let us be clear May’s Deal is not a deal it is the terms of surrender imposed by the EU.
It is simply a prelude to the shackles adumbrated in the Political Declaration.
It is a Aggravated Supplication, no less.
Hammond clear on TV today he wants to remain in the EU under any circumstance. He advocates indicative votes. Therefore a general election is required. When senior ministers advocate for labour back bench control of govt and some MPs sit with Labour on opposition benches time for general election.
Remain traitors who against democracy need to be ousted from office both Labour and Conservative. Prevent/delay any legislation being passed to extend.
Bring this govt down is now the only answer. Your party is now done like, Callaghan, Major and Clegg’s before.
Stephen,
Judging by the time of your comment, You, too, must be in Australia.
Mid afternoon is a good time to look at Sir John’s dairy.
Thanks, once again for your sensible words.
The Oxford dictionary defines ‘government’ as ‘the group of people with the authority to govern a country…’
Unfortunately we currently have a group who do not have the ability to govern, hence the repetitive calls to the Parliament “What the hell can we do now?” otherwise known as indicative votes.
All the options which may be put forward as indicative votes can also be considered once we have left the EU – probably from a situation where we have regained some bargaining power. As such, why waste time and effort when ‘the government’ is totally incapable of making a decision. It is all game playing.
Do I gather that the third Meaningful Vote may not now happen as TM would be completely embarrassed by a larger loss than in MV2?
OUT on the 29th on WTO terms please. May to resign and rid the ineffective ‘government’ of all others incapable of making a decision which respects the will of the people.
The government has not given up on finding a Conservative solution. It never had such an intention from day one. Just about everyone was conned into believing they were doing their best for the UK until the opposite emerged at Chequers.
Now we need clarity of the sort we are never going to get from the PM or the current Cabinet with the possible exception of Gove. You need personal close working experience to make that judgement. For sure we need a pro Leave PM and Cabinet.
The task is to leave if the intention is to be true to the referendum result, both main party manifestos, and speeches too numerous to enumerate. The political consequences of not doing so would be disasterous for both main parties. Do not be mislead into thinking the electorate have become detatched and lethargic. My experience is that they are boiling.
The cleanest way to leave is to put aside the toxic WA for the present and leave on WTO terms. This levels the playing field. Then put forward a one sheet A4 proposal on free trade on goods and services with no political appendages. Then invoke Art24 of GATT to continue current trading arrangements until an FTA is agreed. This way you kill off CBI and TUC objections.
You are then free to negotiate and sign whatever other trade agreements you may wish around the World. The EU also have the clarity as to UK intentions they have been demanding. Finally, separately, and unconditionally you forensically disect the WA for those items that make sense to and benefit both the UK and The EU.
All other solutions are either too complex and time consuming or dishonest to all promises in referendums , manifestos , or speeches. The referendum was clear Leave or Remain. Not a direction to take any specific course with bells on to achieve either objective. We now demand leadership and clarity.
Good morning.
The irony is, that we here have done the opposite to that of parliament. We debated right from the very beginning the various options open to us and, apart from Remainers, who could never be accused of being civil, have conducted ourselves in a reasonable but passionate way. Both myself and, Mike Stallard prefered the EEA Norway Plus option. Not because it was necessarily the best but, because it allowed us to leave quickly with as little interruption as possible. We understood its limitations but we also saw that Leaving the EU was a process and not a sudden transition. Of course others, including our kind host, strongly disagreed. They wanted to Leave on WTO terms and table to the EU a FTA. That too comes with advantages and disadvantages as we are seeing. Namely, that the majority of MP’s, despite promises to respect the will of he people in their manifesto’s, do not want it. But we here, over time, came to a consensus. We on the EEA Norway side realised now it was too late and it did not have support. We accepted that others, the majority, wanted a clean break. So here in one little corner of the internet a virtual parliament, kindly hosted by Sir John Redwood MP, has for many years achieved that which those which he calls colleagues and friends have not. This despite the considerable resources open to both parliament and government. When one stops and thinks about this and the ‘professional’ and mature way we all (Remainers excepted) have gone about this really does make you wonder why we need MP’s at all ?
Dear Sir John,
I fear that the no-confidence route is the only way now.
The PM has completely lost her marbles and Parliament contains a majority eager to ignore the result of the Referendum and of their own party manifestos.
If there’s another MV3 which fails I expect Corbyn to call a no-confidence vote and at this juncture, the ERG and the DUP should support it.
By going to a G.E. we should be able to root out the anti-democratic Remainers and bring balance back to the HoC. Otherwise, it’s likely that BREXI will be kicked down the road or cancelled.
Mrs May should return to the backbenches, in church for sanctuary, out of harm’s way.
Just posted a comment on Conservative Home
“MPs aren’t listening to voters”
It was deleted by the administrator.
The Conservative Party is UTTERLY LOST.
I suggest you think about retirement, rather than banging your head against a brick wall.
That surprises me! After all, of late, many of the articles on ConHome are saying the same thing.
Indeed.
We have had more than enough of May, Hammond and all the remoaners too who have clearly ensured that the EU are offering only this appalling and totally unacceptable WA surrender and lock in treaty.
Can we please replace May, get a real Brexit and still avoid the appalling prospect of Corbyn/Mc Donnall/SNP – let us hope so for the sake of the UK and real democracy.
If May is to be replaced then surely anyone who supported her truly appalling surrender treaty (or is one of the 200 who supported her in the no confidence motion recently) should have ruled themselves out on the grounds of abject stupidity. It should certainly not be someone who supported remain either and should be a proper low tax Conservative. Also not one who inflicted May on the nation, pushes green crap and wants to abolish private schools or wants put VAT tax on fees.
Also someone who will scrap HS2, get fracking and get some new runways at Gatwick and Heathrow quickly.
Someone who will kill the green crap subsidies, cut the size of government stop governments endlessly obstructing the productive sector and actually honour the £1 million each Inheritance tax thresholds that we we promised by Osborn many year ago.
Totally agree with your comments L/L
I have just read a rumour in yesterday’s DT that senior Brexiteers were suggesting Nicky Morgan – yes, that Nicky Morgan – as a ‘compromise’ Party Leader/Prime Minister.
OK, (if it’s true) now I know the world has gone crazy.
Indeed. But if they end up not having such a vote but agreeing a soft Brexit with the opposition, that is even less Brexit than the WA, with the current PM or a temporary substitute, they will reap what they sow in later elections. Maybe they don’t care as long as we stay in the EU in effect. Why have they been consulting the Lib Dem’s and the Tig group? Because they plan such a solution.
And all because the lady closed her mind, only consulted and put trust in a couple of Civil Servants (and perhaps her husband) who were all remain in mind.
Thus we had remain thinking, leading remain thinking, talking in an echo chamber to the exclusion of all other thoughts.
Those who advised on Cameron’s huge tactical failure were used again, and the thought that the EU and then our own Parliament would not agree never crossed their minds, thus no real
preparation was ever put in place for any alternative, and least of all a failure to agree anything other than complete surrender.
If ever there was an example of failure to properly prepare, leading to complete failure, this is it.
Fortunately we have some people in Parliament, like our host and a number of others, who have had some real commercial and international experience, who could see the more simple way forward and have stuck to their task, unfortunately they were not consulted fully if at all, and indeed appeared to be constantly ridiculed for their efforts.
Is Our Prime Minister now ready to listen and act on their advice and indeed her own words, that No Deal is better than a bad deal ?
The time for talking options other than WTO Terms has now ended, the time for action to implement matters in our own Countries interests and put them first is now, failure to do so now will lead to lengthy and extended chaos and uncertainty over many years to come.
Mp’s voted to support the result of the referendum, enact article 50 and install WTO terms as our default position over two years ago if negotiations failed.
That vote of action was carried by a large majority, it is now time to carry that instruction to its logical conclusion.
We leave on 29th March 2019 on our own WTO terms and regain control.
Mrs May seems intent on pursuing what M. Juncker calls “the Withdrawal Treaty” to the exclusion of all other options. That way, Northern Ireland is hung out to dry and we are put under the governance of the EU delegation to the Joint Committee (sinister name!) And who will be on that Committee? Martin Selmayr? M. Barnier? Sabine Weyand? or, worse, Guy Verhofstadtwho seems particularly interested in Brexit.
Any objections? Well, the EUCJ is always the final court of appeal…
Exactly.
The current crisis cannot be resolved while Mrs May remains PM. On Thursday she advised EU leaders there would be a vote next week on the WA – that was the basis on which she secured the Article 50 extension. On Friday she writes to MPs saying there might not be a vote! She is utterly untrustworthy. She must be removed from office. There are two practical choices, her WA or the default of no deal, and one impractical choice, trying to get agreement ton a third alternative. It needs to be resolved in the coming week.
The Millennium Bug analogy is apt: it is December 26th 1999, and instead of providing reassurances as to the preparations it has carried out for the inevitable New Year, the Government is giving MPs the chance to vote on alternatives to the Gregorian calendar.
Brexit was meant to restore power to westminster. But now you wamt MPs to shut up
But those in Westminster say they don’t want the power, and that it should remain in Brussels, in spite of standing on manifestos to honour the referendum result.
They should have considered resigning their seat if it was to become a responsibility they weren’t prepared to accept.
I thought Bercow had said Parliament can’t vote on the same thing twice, and as a losers referendum has already been voted on and dismissed as a rubbish idea, how can it come back as an indicative vote? Or have I got this wrong, or is dependent on Bercow’s political prejudices?
Not sure you’ve commented on what the Federalists in Brussels are doing to Switzerland – letting all the deals expire and forcing them into a restrictive straight-jacket – not unlike our WA… so presumably anyone promoting the “Swiss model” is a bit out of date?
You say parliament has had endless debates..yeah well it’s a pity you didn’t have the debates before you went to the country june 2016.
And you ” have to do it all over again” yes- because you did not do it right. Gobshite
IDS thinks the EU dismissed the PMs request for delay to 30th June ‘rather arrogantly’ he’s not his usual bouncy self this morning – on Marr – gone is the old talk about the Bavarian car workers riding out wit Mrs Merkel..we’re in a pickle now allright and need Liddington to take up the reins..my opinion