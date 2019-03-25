The government has offered some money to 3 local Councils to carry out a feasibility study into placing a settlement of 15000 homes at Grazeley.

I am in favour of Wokingham Borough seeking a local plan revision for the future with a considerably lower housebuilding rate than our present one. I have not supported any place for additional homes in the next phase of our local plan so far and would need to be satisfied about the scale, pace of development, adequacy of local roads and facilities and impact on the present communities. Were the Councils to recommend Grazeley after study they should answer these and related points about how such a development would fit in, what compensation there would be for people living there, what investment would be needed, and what protection there would be against development elsewhere at the same time.