Who can delay our exit?

This week I am told the government may ask Parliament to debate and approve a Statutory Instrument under the EU Withdrawal Act to delay the date it comes into effect. The government also says Brexit will be delayed by the EU Council offer to delay made to Mrs May. Some say EU law is still superior to UK law before the EU Withdrawal Act comes into effect and we therefore have to obey the Council offer.
I will oppose and vote against a delay SI. It also implies the UK government is not sure of its legal ground that it rightly wants Parliament to decide to delay. It clearly does not want to rely on the Council decision. There would at least be a conflict of laws if the UK Statute repealing all EU power on 29 March comes into effect whilst the Council assumes the delay is in force. Some will argue the whole point of the EU Withdrawal Act is to repeal The European Communities Act 1972 which is the foundation of all EU power over UK courts and government. What an irony if the EU tried to assert its own law over our very act of throwing off its powers.
To avoid legal doubt Eurosceptics advised the UK government to proceed to get us out under Treaty law by Article 50 and in domestic law by the EU Withdrawal Act. This latest ploy by Mrs May to sort of agree a delay runs the danger of muddling legal clarity. Parliament being full of Remain MPs may vote for delay to avoid testing this legal issue. It will only do so if Mrs May insists on this unpopular move against her own party, with many of us declining to support. She will need Labour votes to get it through. To be sure of delay the government will have to change UK law to do this.
35 Comments
I avoided the news over the weekend, becaus nearly all news was just speculation. The new week has started just like the last one ended.
Virtually cabinet member and ex-cabinet member being announced as a possible “Caretaker Prime Minister”
A suggested name For all those MPs who oppose this Betrayal SI: the Defenders of Brexit & Democracy group!
Legal uncertainty is a terrible excuse for betraying Brexit. Presumably after 12 April the ECJ would decline to enforce the 12 April date anyway?
So, its what’s known as ‘a bugger’s muddle’.
No wonder, as evidenced in the comments about yesterday’s post, that there was confusion, certainly on my part, and in the minds of others, as to whether there was still a chance of getting out on 29th.
Every legal means must be pursued to ensure that the Brexit date remains as 29th March 2019. It cannot be right that the EU can claim legal superiority over UK law in such a context, otherwise they could simply tie us in, entirely at their discretion, for as long as they want.
Perhaps Mrs May can, this week, agree to ‘No Deal’ and then resign, simply to satisfy her own ego and prove to the UK and the World that she has succeeded as ‘promised’. Based on evidence to date, there is no doubt that she would find a way of getting ‘No Deal’ through, whatever the objections of other MPs.
As ever, your views on this complex issue are greatly valued.
So we could find ourselves in the position that Brexiteers could bring a case to the Supreme Court the day after the 29th March that the UK has indeed left the EU, because the option to extend wasn’t confirmed by statute.
I think you can be sure the government won’t leave that loophole open.
For the love of whatsoever you lot hold sacred, just effin’ leave!
And so say us all friend, and so say us all.
Am I right in thinking that everyone has kept very quiet about EU law being superior to UK law…up until now?
The trap had snapped well and truly shut before we were let in on that little secret!!
Never mind a Statutory Instrument we now find out for certain that our fake Parliament is just an instrument of Brussels.
And no one told us that either!
You misunderstand. EU law IS UK law. It is law we have agreed to. It is not imposed on us anymore than law from Westminster is imposed on us. And yes, as with Westminster law, sometimes we may not like it.
I am confused. Yesterday in an attempt to clarify the position, I came across this:
Brexit: European Council adopts decision extending the period under Article 50
https://www.consilium.europa.eu/en/press/press-releases/2019/03/22/brexit-european-council-adopts-decision-extending-the-period-under-article-50/
which seems to suggest that the UK Government has already agreed to the extension of Article 50 until 12 April, ignoring the requirement I long assumed, that changing an Act of Parliament required the implementation of Statutory Instruments, by the British Parliament. I am utterly flabbergasted that the Prime Minister seems to think that she can act outside of the Act of Parliament. Is this even legal?
Does this pre-emptive extension not exemplify Henry VIIIth powers in action – the ability to put into effect SIs without parliamentary approval – that David Davis tried to bring in for expediency and was opposed? Perhaps Sir John would know?
This sounds like a Catch 22 issue making the Article 50 process meaningless. Is it the latest wheeze by a desperate May government to prevent UK departure? Whatever the legal arguments, other EU leaders still worry about a no deal exit and with good reason. It would change the negotiating dynamic and level the playing field for the UK. Only a PM determined to push for Brexit in name only would forgo the no deal option.
Good morning
It is good that at long last much truth is coming out. For far too long Remain and Remainers have been free to peddle their lies, no more. Now even they admit that EU law is superior to UK law and they have brought this country to a near point of vassaldom.
We never voted for a delay, we voted to Leave and Leave either signing a Withdrawal Agreement or, after two years whichever came first. Parliament, quite rightly chose to not sign the WA which now leaves Leave as the default position. If parliament were to agree an extension this would be a betrayal of the Referendum and their promises to respect it. We will never trust them again.
Mark B
Agree absolutely. Well put!
By Leave I also mean by TWO.
“We will never trust them again.”
You mean you still do? For many of us parliament have destroyed any hope we had.
Personally I am at the point where I’ve lost all interest in which direction the country is going and the only thing that will reverse that is a NO DEAL exit.
The country voted for Parliament to fight for us, there will come a time when they want the electorate to fight for them and unless they deliver their voice will fall on deaf ears.
And we never ever voted to surrender our constitution to an alien country! We were told Parliament had not done so – if they have, behind the back of the People they better strain every sinew to put that betrayal right.
The deal is so appalling no one should accept it. Just leave, but even a delay or short term remain is better, May is truly appalling this even by the dire standards of Heath, Major, Cameron, Blair and Brown.
Martin Howe is right.
This extension shows a contempt for precedent Martin Howe QC in the Telegraph today.
Interesting. So if the EU offered a 100 year delay we’d have to accept it ? I suppose May gets a veto on that offer at the EU level but it seems an odd situation.
So, is it correct to say that any MP voting in favour of this statuary instrument would be making it clear to the voters that s/he wishes to revoke Brexit?
The EU is a legal swamp.
Delay grows alligators to bite off our escape.
Starve their ability to reach us.
Well, once more it looks like a complete betrayal of the people, sovereignty, and the law will take place with nobody able or indeed it would seem, willing to take on May and her cohorts in this twisted tale. I am truly sick of this government and MPs. Nobody has the right to sign us up to perpetual slavery especially when it is against the result of a free and democratic vote given to us by the government itself. May they all go to hell in a hand cart. Even that’s too good for them.
Mark B: “Now even they admit that EU law is superior to UK law and they have brought this country to a near point of vassaldom.”
We’ve known that for 43 years. That’s what the ’73 act did, an act of submission to EU law. We agreed to be subject to Brussels rule.
We revoke the ’73 act, abrogate if necessary any and all treaties. And regain our self respect and self determination.
This is all so complicated that I’m losing the will to live. I suspect that those who have to implement this are feeling the same.
I had to hear it twice to believe it. On Marr’s show on Sunday Ian Duncan Smith commented that the Commons was ‘Full of people who couldn’t run a whelk stall’.
Millions would agree with that, but then why does May think they can possibly come up with anything workable ? Just another transparent trick to bounce us into her rotten deal.
Thank you for writing on this subject, as I requested last week, though you did not publish my request, for some reason.
If MPs cave in ( as is likely?) and pass May’s treacherous “ Deal”and then she GOES…..can said “Deal” be changed/improved/torn up during the next stage(s) of negotiations?
On BBC this morning one would take it as fact that the new date to leave is 12th April so thank you Sir John for your clarification.
So desperate is our Remain Parliament to wreck Brexit that I fully expect them to approve the new date.
When MPs and the HoL vote through the SI that’s surely the end of our Brexit dream.
Thank you Sir John for answering my question from yesterday in your entry today.
Mrs May is totally and uterly out of her depth and it is getting worse by the hour. She has absolutely no idea of the huge hole she has dug by firstly accepting the WA and then accepting two new departure dates. She is acting like a dictator and should be prevented from causing any more damage.
Mps voting in favour of the WA show that they have no regard whatsoever for this country’s future as we will be held in transit by the EU for many years to come.
She must go today, if possible.
About time the Cabinet took over and showed some leadership and resolve – stop all this faffing around and get on with it.
Appealing to the party that caused Brexit.
Bluntly. What caused Brexit was the destabilisation of the Middle East by Blair of Arabia and then David Cameron trying to be Blair Mk 2.
The People had put up with an unexpected 10 million swell in population but the sight of the refugee crisis terrified them. I note we no longer see or hear of it these days. It must have stopped therefore.
I hope, Sir John, that you and the rest of the ERG have a plan for the week, agreed by all. Navigating point-to-point, or from pillar-to-post, won’t do.
The lady’s not for Leaving.
2 fingers to the peasants and thumbs up for EU.
Sir John is spot on about any initiative from the EU gives them oxygen and another lever over us and is not showing them our determination to honour the Referendum.
Beware Brussels bearing gifts.
Friday is 46 years in waiting.
Friday is D Day.
Action this day please.
Off-topic, but I find it amusing that Trump has been found innocent of working with the Russians during his campaign. The absurd narrative of Trump winning because of Russian bots set by the democrats, media etc is coming crashing down. It should now be much more difficult for Remainers/the BBC to casually make such claims about the Brexit campaign.
While trading with the EU has been pretty well sorted, and supplies of drugs, food and medicines should not be a problem, Mr Gove’s dept has still not told farmers or researchers what arrangements will be in effect to replace payments and grants. Does anyone know why this has not been done when the minister is supposed to be a Brexitteer and is mentioned as a new PM,? “How long would it take to announce these measures and have plans been made. If not, he should resign.