Parliament today is in danger of losing control

The decision to have a series of indicative votes on certain backbench motions chosen by the Speaker may not produce the happy consensus its proponents wish. To many in the country it will look like a group of Remain voting MPs canvassing support for delay, dilution or cancellation of Brexit amongst themselves. MPs can vote for any number of the approved motions so the numbers will be quite difficult to interpret. Will any of the popular ones in Parliament be compatible with the Conservative or Labour Manifesto,with what the EU might accept and with the overriding promise to implement the results of the referendum? If the options are mainly variants of staying in much of the EU , allowing MPs to vote for several of these options at the same time will give the impression of even more Parliamentary support for failing to implement Brexit.
John Redwood won a free place at Kent College, Canterbury, He graduated from Magdalen College Oxford, has a DPhil and is a fellow of All Souls College. A businessman by background, he has been a director of NM Rothschild merchant bank and chairman of a quoted industrial PLC.
Sir I really admire your tenacity. I am personally sick to the stomach of the so called “mother of all Parliaments”. It is a complete disgrace and deserves all that it has got coming to it.
I agree that it may look to many like Remainer MPs derailing Brexit.
However, it may look to many like sensible MPs saving Brexit from May’s botch-job.
It may look to others like MPs ignoring the petition and a referendum that was too close to call.
It may look to others as a pointless exercise, which will lead to the May’s deal being voted for – as the least bad alternative.
The whole situation is one almighty mess. Nobody seems to agree on anything anymore. I suspect we’re going to have to have another referendum to restore national unity – heaven help us all.
I see it is reported the latest great idea from May is for the Cabinet to abstain on all votes.
This apparently is called leadership, to allow all the others to vote for what they like, and for the Government to not oppose it.
No wonder the EU walked all over her.!
Seriously John, is she ill ?
Yes – the government should now canvass the Anglosphere’s parliaments for their (indicative) opinions on the MoP and then legislate to effect improvements.
Excuse my ignorance John but can you clarify the legal position on the exit date? I know you mentioned this on this site a few days back.
As I understand it, the current situation is we leave on 29th March at 11am as there has been no vote to enact a SI to change it. Is such a vote planned? If so do you know when it might happen?
Reply The government will demand a vote on an SI to move the date later this evening
Reply to reply:
I thought that the reply from the Speaker, later confirmed by his office, was that EU law overrides ours (in this case I understand that they have given May permission to extend the date already) so would that mean that any vote by MPs on an SI would not actually alter the fact that the delay has already been granted by the EU?
Until they do so, we are in the position where the PM has personally overridden the law and statute after seeing the EU. Can we all do that with the law? Just announce it is no longer?
So Sir Oliver is Boy Bishop for the day. No doubt Mr Tusk will interpret the numbers on each of his options in the same way he has the equally anarchic petition.
No longer “Hotel California” more “Should I stay or should I go?”
Thanks to Joe Strummer…
It seems to me that many of those who were chosen to represent us take great delight in taunting us.
Poking us with pointy sticks through the bars.
Jeering at us for trusting them.
And WHY are Brexiteers still being so b***** gentlemanly in the face of the Remainers’ abhorrent behaviour???
Rules are being broken by the dozen.
Moral codes thrown to the wind.
Can’t Brexiteers find a few “instruments” or loopholes so we can just LEAVE.
I suppose there ARE MPs who genuinely want to leave??
Parliament does not need to arrive at a consensus it needs to do what it said it would do, implement the result of the referendum. If there’s any doubt about what that means, look to that leaflet we all received telling us what would happen. We were promised that is what was going to happen. The remoaner majority has spent the period since the referendum trying to stop Brexit. Is it any wonder that respect for MP’s and Parliament is at an all time low? The majority have been proved to be liars who said they’d respect the referendum and then haven’t. I fear for what this is doing to our democracy and what will happen if Brexit is not delivered.
Exactly – it was a binary choice and leave won. We voted leave, we did not vote for a consensus and we certainly didn’t vote for May’s bl—–y attrocious deal. It seems the only option now not available thanks to treacherous remain MPs is the one we voted for.
March 29 2019 is the date on which Leave means Leave, no deals no backstops. Anything else means this parliament is a sham parliament, a fake. Relecting the same old faces that will not give it validity. Fundamental reform, a true brexit, eventually delivered according to the June 23rd referendum result, only that will restore the democracy. So we have a general election? “Meh we lost, we don’t like the result, we demand a re run, they didn’t know what they were voting for, they have changed there minds” etc etc. A fake parliament mostly full of fakers and weasels. Any party (and collectively all its members) who claimed to honour brexit but voted en masse to obstruct it cannot be accepted as lawful from 30/3 on.
Yes. In this event, any changes in the law henceforth before a GE should be ratified by a public vote, as this Parliament is invalid. It can’t be trusted to follow its own promises to the people, so why should it be trusted to enact laws of the land?
As May and Starmer have already said the Conservatives and Labour parties will not be bound by the outcome, and no-one in the Remain cabal organising the vote have bothered to ask the EU whether they would accept the options the whole thing seems odd – probably some the EU would accept but at a stiff and unknown price. And one option to hold a second referendum isn’t even an outcome at all, just a process, what would the referendum question be ?. I conclude that MPs have insufficient information on any of the options to know what they are voting for and so, following Remain doctrine, we can ignore the votes entirely.
The inevitable consequence of a weak and useless PM as negotiator unfortunately. Mps had the chance to get rid but bottled it.
It appears that Parliament is sleepwalking into remaining in the EU who are about to impose Berlin time on us all and scrap Greenwich Mean Time based on the Atomic clock in Paris?
That would be too much.
Also all cars made in future will be speed limited to roads legal maximum. That should go down well with those who import fast German, French and Italian car buyers.
We will have no say on such matters and become emasculated for the first time in 1000 years. Do our MPs wish this on us?
The road to help is paved with good intentions as all the recent PMs have discovered too late.
We should be saving Europe from itself by leaving.
Most of your customs are European imports.
I hear that some members of the ERG are saying they’ll sign the Vassalage Treaty on the condition that Mrs May resigns. So what’s the point of that? ………………………..
This just reaffirms my decision to abandon the Tory Party in favour of UKIP. We have a long struggle ahead if this treachery is allowed to continue.
The point of this is to try to save the Tory Party. If it turns out that there is no Brexit at all (something that has been obvious to some of us since May’s coronation), the Tories will be slaughtered come the next GE, which may be sooner than 2022, so they are trying to put in some mitigation with this treaty. They hope that if they get it settled all will be forgotten in a few years, but we have long memories, we have not forgotten Heath took us in on a lie, Major forced Maastricht on a lie and so they continue to lie. There are 17.4 million angry voters who will gladly put the boot in or refuse to vote at all.
She will say she will resign…give the precise date and the hour….
Maybe she will repeat the pledge 108 times.
And then having got her Surrender Treaty through…..
SHE WON’T GO!
Only a change of MPs can reverse the betrayal we are now seeing.
It is evident to all who choose to see that May and her ilk are totally complicit in this subversion of Parliament and its true purpose.
Hammond’s smug demeanour in the Commons yesterday display his content at the direction in which events were travelling. He knows they’ve got Brexit MPs on the ropes
Brexit is dead. Parliament is a sham. And we will have our revenge on Remain MPs at the next election
I see that Boris has folded as well. He says that the WA is a terrible deal (which we all know) and says he will support it if ‘phase 2’ is different. By which he means, of course, that TM has gone and a different team attempts to negotiate us out of the straight jacket designed to constrain our freedom of action while keeping us in high regulatory alignment so that a probable referendum would take us back into the EU, just in time to pick up the bills when the chickens come home to roost. Well, good luck with that.
Boris is never indifferent to his own benefit and I assume his calculations include the possibility of his being the next PM. Given the detestation displayed by many in the parliamentary party towards him, I think there would be a very strong ‘anyone-but-Boris’ movement to exclude him from the ballot. We could just as easily end up with another remainer as PM – someone like Hunt perhaps?
There’s all this talk of a People’s vote; perhaps a GE (without May) and a clear position to present to the country is where we are headed. Depressing.
On the other hand, it is a big talking shop with no legal power.
It also helps run the clock down (until April 12 now?) with no sign of a deal.
Then perhaps we leave on WTO terms? Or ‘the Spartans’ force a general election?
You mean like King Leonidas and the 300 at Thermopylae;as it used to say on the (now lost) burial stone:
“Go tell the Spartans,stranger passing by
That,here obedient to their laws,we lie.”
JR,
Five of the seven options are remain! There is no consent of the people for this. General election is the only answer because it will inevitably happen.
Do not vote for Mays servitude plan that will last forever. What do you think will happen in phase two! This was her plan to remain. This was never not an accident.
It seems the Speaker is now the de facto PM.
I gather some MPs tried to have these indicative votes as a secret ballot, don’t tell me that some of these MPs have a sense of shame , and don’t wish have their dirty deeds done in public where they can be held accountable ?
The country has changed its mind, now we have seen your promises are false. There will be no Brexit
No it hasn’t. Polls may indicate one thing or another – as often as not according to which body requests the poll. The ones that matter are the ones on the day when the whole electorate takes part, not just a thousand or so.
Polling was showing this kind of inclination prior to the Referendum and they got it wrong then and they could well have it wrong now.
The country has not changed its mind. Give us a general election if you are confident that it has.
A lot of people changed their mind about the EEC, especially after it became the EU and the lies we were told about it, when we voted to join it, were exposed, but it took us 25 years to get a referendum on it. So see you in 2041.
What promises?
Do you mean the one written in the leaflet?
This is your decision We will implement what you decide.
When are you going to announce that you have switched to supporting May’s deal in order to secure Brexit like many of your colleagues in the ERG have now done ?
Reply I am not changing my view
There’s a man of principle and unshakable resolve! Hold fast in the ranks. Wars are never won by retreating.
Sir John,
Do you have any other ideas for trying to find a solution which is acceptable to both parliament and the EU?
Reply I have set out my preferred solution many times
Dear Sir John,
I understood that our esteemed PM had cancelled the “no-deal” option??
But it is not acceptable to parliament. That is the point.
‘Acceptable to parliament and the EU.’
Beware the false dichotomy! What matters to the people, trumps both of those first two options.
Indeed. The legacies have failed. It’s time for change and radical reform of our voting system to allow patriotic parties to gain power and properly Govern this Nation.
Lets take back control starting in Parliament Square on Friday!
What we see is a gang of politicians bound and determined to subvert what little democracy Britain has. All this wriggling and chicanery is just smoke and mirrors to hide the fact of a coup against the people.
Sir John,
Your PM and Government have completely assumed the corrupting, anti-democratic tactics of the EU, it is shameful to witness and will be responded to at the ballot box.
John,
Will we get to see what individual MPs vote for or is it to be a secret ballot?
Reply I assume it will be a recorded vote
It deserves to be recorded so we poor plebs get to know who voted for what – that’s if the politicians have the guts and don’t fear being held to account!
Have I missed something? Just who holds the position of British PM now – Letwin, Bercow or May?
You ask if any of the motions to be put to’Indicative vote’ that are popular in Parliament will be compatible with the Conservative or labour Manifestos. Sadly it has become completely clear that a geat number of the MPs of both parties, from the top downwards in both cases, pay little attention now to what they undertook when they asked people to vote for them. The Government in particular is now proceeding on the basis of a totally false prospectus.
Absolutely agree!
The only future for the Tories is a complete clear-out of the stables and with a big shovel. Their credibility is completely shot through. I just feel sorry for those honest people of integrity who have done their best to stay loyal to their principles. They shouldn’t be tarred with the same brush.
Dear Sir John
It has been apparent for some time the true idea of the Government Withdrawal Agreement was to ensure the UK remained under EU jurisdiction for is long as it was possible, so as we could vote and vote again until the right (EU’s) answer was achieved.
So-called indicative votes come over as an instrument for the Re-moaners to implement the EU instructions and manoeuvre to situation totally against the wishes of the people.
Could you tell me, did some members of the UK Parliament have a different version of the referendum ballot paper to me, mine just said simple remain or leave. It would also appear that when the UK Parliament passed into law we would be leaving, then when the respect parties said in their subsequent manifestos, they supported leaving, did they have their fingers crossed behind their backs.
It is also interesting that on Monday the 1st April the UK Parliament is to debate the UK’s Petition Board motion of leaving the EU by the 29th March 2019.
Ian
“It is also interesting that on Monday the 1st April the UK Parliament is to debate the UK’s Petition Board motion of leaving the EU by the 29th March 2019.”
April Fools Day?
Let’s just think of it as an abject betrayal, but then we’re British, we should be used to it by now. We’re no longer respected, just a dog to be kicked and abused.
Good to hear the stories of our brave fighter pilots during the Battle of Britain who laid their lives on the line, day in, day out, and were determined to stop the invader taking control over us.
Compare that spirit with the gutless duplicitous cowards we now have in parliament, and it’s easy to see where the people’s contempt stems from!
Tad
The UK should NEVER, EVER sign a permanent, unending treaty from which we cannot lawfully exit.
This is just madness and no one Parliament has the authority to give away the country’s sovereignty FOR EVER in this way.
It is certainly the opposite of the “taking back control” referendum result and the election promises made by the two main parties in the last GE.
I agree, and that has been the problem with our entanglement with the EU where they have bound the hands of governments for some 40 years. I wondered if it was reasonable to have every new Governments having to reaffirm their support for all the standing treaties we have. This would at least force politicians to vote for the renewal of all the treaties rather than just accept them as a matter practice, and if they did have to vote for them, then they could also be voted down. It would be a small change in emphasis , but possibly not practical in light of there being a lot of treaties on the statue books.
I don’t believe that the current parliament can bind its successors, especially in view of the fact that the Vassalage Treaty does not honour the 2016 plebiscite and the subsequent voting patterns based on the 2017 manifestos and the Parliamentary vote to invoke Article 50, which was not conditional on a “deal” with Brussels.
A future UKIP govt should have no hesitation or compunction in repealing the 1972 ECA and declaring UDI.
Don’t be fooled by my polite demeanour, I am extremely angry at these treacherous Quislings currently occupying Westminster Palace, the Civil Service and the BBC.
The UKIP govt will have a root and branch reform to drain this stinking swamp.
I imagine you’re just as fed up with them as I am then Richard. They do as they please and an MPs word isn’t worth a candle.
Tad
When the true brexit is finally delivered by a restored democracy, any sham undertakings by this illegitimate charade will simply be defaulted on. Any such treaties unilaterally ripped up.
Thank you Mr Redwood for your direct insight into this Brexit process.
If tonight’s votes are only indicative, and Govt. refuses to effect any of them, then it naturally follows that Parliament has to support a No Confidence vote in Govt. Leading to GE. As much as Corbyn’s spanner-in-the-works attempts would like that, we DON’T NEED that distraction or issue.
Alternatively, a Conservative MPs lead coup of the leadership or resignation to allow a real Brixiteer to deliver the result, in the next process. I would like to see Mr Redwood as the next leader of the Tory Party to deliver quick decisive Brexit. This will have immediate effect on Sterling in forex markets of a dive, as the internatial financier cabal want globalised world. Brexit and America First is trend setter for decoupling international trade, er, due to climate change concerns.
Also why is tonight’s ballot of MPs a secret one? Why no transparency of perfidy?
It is incredible how the cabinet and our MP’s continue to fail
to implement the will of the people
Letwin acts to defy democracy
I understand that MPs can express a free vote. This will then be public knowledge. Only leaving on WTO terms, or with a simple FTA, are options that respect the 2016 Referendum Vote and the Tory and Labour 2017 manifestos. The options will be discussed, so no MP can claim to be ignorant of what they are really voting for. It will give us a clear picture of how dishonest, anti-democratic and disreputable each of our politicians are. We will know who to boot out at the next election. There is now no hiding in the toilet for these MPs – they have to come out of the closet and face the public. This has to be a good thing.
Just watching the grinning faces of MPs at PMQs, and checking out the body language. They really are detached from reality and I again make the charge that within their number, there is a large contingent of sociopaths who use and abuse, and simply do not care about others or their obligations to the people they are supposed to serve.
Maybe a candidate should be psychoanalysed prior to selection because anybody who now aspires to belong to such an iniquitous dishonest place must be mad or bad to begin with!
Tad
I cannot see how May alone can rule out No Deal. It is what is left on the table if all the other useless propositions fail to pass the vote. She might as well rule out No Majority at the next GE.
Not sure she has ruled out No Deal in law.
The Tory party used to be steadfast and erudite where the mantra ‘my word is my bond’ actually meant something. The people consequently trusted them as they saw them as the natural party of government, and Labour as the upstarts always squabbling amongst themselves. We might reasonably pose the question, what changed?
I’ll leave that one open…..
Tad
Friday 29th March should have been a day of national celebration our ‘independence day’.
The majority who voted and gave an instruction, not a suggestion nor consideration but an instruction expected its wishes to be implemented.
However we the voters never expected our direct instruction to be ignored and so flippantly manipulated to cancel our vote.
The political contract between the parliament and the people has been breached.
Friday 29th March a sad day for democracy
“Friday 29th March a sad day for democracy”
Indeed it is and proof that we the electorate are looked upon as no more than pawns on a chessboard or cannon fodder in the trenches, there for them and only for them.
They need to know your displeasure. Flood their letterboxes and email boxes with letters of protest. The only thing that un-nerves them is the thought of losing their seat and getting booted off the gravy train.
Tad
Presumably, MPs feel safe to thumb their nose at the electorate because they live in their metropolitan bubble most of the time and rarely venture into the places where the people who elected them live. They also know that the UK is disarmed and that cameras record every movement by car and foot in cities. In the USA, outrageous behaviour would not be possible.
Sir JR,
It still does not change the facts of your flawed economic analysis of the EU
Yanis Varoufakis might be able to enlighten you. I’d start by watching his YouTube videos, then looking at all the other commentators with first-hand experience of the EU. If you approach it with a neutral mind (a very big ask I know), you might even have a different opinion at the end of the process.
The EU is not an economic project but a political one.
Good Morning Sir John.
Not withstanding my remarks yesterday, I believe that MPs should be reminded of an old saying; “When in trouble at the bottom of a hole, stop digging”.
On another matter, I have on Brexit Central, read a copy of the letter sent by ERG lawyer MPs to Mrs May seeking answers to their questions over the legality of using prerogative powers to request an extension to Art.50. I believe that they expect a response from her today when she meets the 1922 Committee.
I’m not a Lawyer and therefore do not presume to be able to match the Knowledge of these Learned Ladies and Gentlemen but are there any plans to apply to the Court for a ruling on this question.
I understand that the ECJ in its recent rulings concerning Art.50 says that any application from a State must comply with that States Domestic Law.
I would welcome your view, particularly if it provides the reassurance I seek.
Many Thanks, Sir John.
P.S. Keep up the good work.
Sir John, clear sighted and succinct as ever.
Dear Mr. Redwood,
I have copied below an article from a recent edition of the Daily Telegraph which may resonate with some of your readers.
‘Never before has the political class of this country been held in such contempt. Every day, new revelations of MPs’ greed, dishonesty and venality provoke further waves of justified anger.’
‘Those words were published almost exactly ten years ago at the height of the expenses scandal.’
‘They could be reprinted today, except greed, dishonesty and venality would have to be replaced with incompetence, shamelessness and brazen contempt for the voters.’
Parliament is not only in danger of losing control but MP’s seem hellbent on destroying what little faith people have left in our democracy.
And then we will get the PM who may well use the whole mess to justify signing her surrender document anyway. She has said she does not feel obliged to take any notice of any of the votes, she has ignored all the ones which have gone before which didn’t suit her, and I suspect that given her devious scheming mind and obsession to betray us that will be her story and she may have been working up to it for a while.
Anyone, especially Rees-Mogg, who allowed himself to believe any assurance she has given and has put the Tory party and personal preservation first, is the biggest fool in Christendom, and will come to bitterly regret it.
It is the people of this country however, who will suffer most.
Is the maths correct that even if most of the Conservatives now would vote for the WA but not all, say around up to 20 are against, if the DUP do not approve The WA , then there’s not much chance of getting enough Labour support to get it through? If it does not go through and none of the other options are acceptable to the government, even if approved by the votes in the next few days, what is likely to happen if Mrs May refuses to allow no deal? A long delay and an eventual general election? This is difficult to work out and may depend on the DUP sticking to their opposition to the WA
Also it is also reported the Labour frontbench will never vote to repeal Article 50.
Mogg last week : Mays deal is a worse than membership of EU – we will be a slave state.
This week – hes voting for it.
Boris cares not a jot for anything as only has eyes on number 10 and will vote for it as long as May resigns.
You know your on the right side when you oppose these 2 …………………………. Why anyone ever took any notice of these 2 is beyond belief. Many of you leavers even want Boris as PM. Astonishing.
So are the public
While MPs are messing around pension funds are failing to achive. The most largest and powerful of them are British trades union pension funds. I wish the trades unions would remind their sponsored MPs of this cold hard fact.
I’ve just watched Michel Barnier tell the EU Parliament that after the issue of EU citizens’ rights – which Theresa May quite unnecessarily decided to threaten, on the terrible advice of Sir Ivan Rogers – the next most serious problems are in Ireland; and that to respect the EU Single Market, and also – looking to his side, where Nigel Farage was sitting – the UK internal market:
“there are going have to be checks carried out somewhere”.
But he did not say “at the border”, nor even “near the border”, only “somewhere”.
Well, firstly those checks would not be related just to any customs duties which may be applicable; as pointed out before, checks on the Irish land border did not cease when the UK and the Irish Republic both joined the EEC and its customs union, it was only later with the advent of the EU Single Market that border checks could be ended.
And, secondly, nowadays there would be no reason for either the UK or the EU to collect any import duties at the border itself, that could be done well away from the border and the customs authorities on either side could intensify their present close cooperation to help enforce each others’ rules.
While, thirdly, the Irish Republic is not leaving the EU and unless we believe that the Irish government would take the UK’s withdrawal as a good reason to disregard EU law and allow non-compliant goods to be sent across the border then there will be no immediate new need for the UK to intercept and inspect goods at the border.
The UK has not been doing that on a routine basis for more than a quarter of a century, because there was no longer any sufficient need to do it once Irish domestic law had implemented EU Single Market law; so why should we suddenly start doing it?
However, fourthly, the same is not true for the Irish Republic and the EU, because the UK will be repealing its domestic legislation to implement EU Single Market law; and so they could no longer assume, as now, that all goods coming in across the border would comply with EU rules, unless the UK Parliament put in place an alternative law to guarantee that goods carried across the border will comply with EU requirements.
Parliament has already lost all credibility due the obscene mis-use of our corrupt Party system by extremists trying to crow bar a Brexit outcome in that no-one wants and no-one voted for .
If we were to arrive at Common Market 2 that would have the broadest support in the country, Parliament and the least strong objections by a long way
It would of course be worse than staying in the EU but that was inevitable the moment a farce of a referendum was used by the Conservative Party for its own purposes.
There is nothing to lose and , personally , I very hope that there will now be a long overdue reform of the outdated and disfunctional rotting old system that holds us back
Thanks “whoever” for Dominic Cummings. And to think that some delusional and useful idiots are still offering their prose here every day.
Dear Mr. Redwood,
The phrase ‘deep and special partnership with our EU friends’ seems to have resurfaced in recent parliamentary exchanges. And I thought the UK voted to leave the European Union.
Conservative MP’s still do not get it. Anything other than a clean break will cost them at the ballot box.
While the British Parliament might be in danger of losing control thank goodness we have the EU Parliament standing firm
Of course it looks like a lot of remainers frustrating Brexit – because that’s exactly what it is!
I don’t understand how debate has moved so far that we can calmly discuss ‘remainers’ in the Conservative party (or in Labour), they all passed article 50, agreed to abide by the referendum, were re-elected etc. They are turncoats and anti-democrats, and MPs will never be trusted again by 17 million people.
I have noticed some remainer Parliamentarians using the Vote Leave slogan ‘Take back control’. Because of their irritation with David Cameron’s decision to hold the 2016 referendum, I think what they mean is ‘take back control from the people who voted Leave’.
Leave MPs have caved, there is only Sir John left for no deal, they didn’t even wait to the 8th of April, they are now voting potentially to annexe NI away from Britan and dissolve the UK and if that happens Scotland will have a new ref.
Brussels ambition of breaking up the UK is coming, the way they see it is, there can only be one Master, not two in the same area called Europe.
I would not mind but parliament after losing NI will insist on Britan taxpayers still paying for it.
Not sure this idea of passing the WA on the back of May resigning is a good one.
Don’t let the awful be the friend of the inevitable.
I see the anxious and concerned looks on the “indicative votes” proponents and I am reminded of the observation:
“They confuse movement with action”
I have just read an article in “Westmonster” about there now being no hard border requirement in the event of a so -called “no deal” scenario. I assume this will mean that now, beyond the eleventh hour, we will be told the backstop can actually be removed and hence the horrendous surrender deal will pass. This will have then all been an EU scam to get a further budgetary contribution from us by going into another financial year as well as keeping us in penal servitude for the foreseeable future. I didn’t think I could get any more depressed, but I fear I am about to.
God bless you for keeping a small flame of decency alight in Parliament.
Telegraph online comment Ollie Robbins was right ‘either May’s deal or a long extension.’ He would say that after he and May have royally screwed us with their ‘negotiations’. The machinations of Government and Parliament will cost them dearly at the next elections.
Manifestos? Implementing the result of the referendum? What eccentric ideas.
These goons have become intoxicated with power and are acting like irresponsible children. Their actions further undermine our democratic system because parties who lost at the GE can now shape policy. This should never have been allowed to happen.
I’m reminded of “Lord of the Flies”.
Meanwhile the EU are trolling us with the unworkable Copyright Directive, Berlin standard time, and cars controlled by satellite. All of which our supine government will implement, Brexit or no Brexit.