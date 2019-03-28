Yesterday I and a few other MPs complained about the delay in Brexit and asked what it is for. Under the terms of the Statutory Instrument we now leave on 12 April unless the government has gained approval for the Withdrawal Agreement by Friday night. We are told the government may seek another debate and vote on it on Friday. I will post my speech in the debate later this morning.
8 Comments
I note that the statutory instrument seeking to delay independence passed in the Commons last night. I wonder what became of Steve Baker’s comment on “Peston” that “there are some things we could do” to stop it?
I read that, in 2012, Mr. Rees-Mogg participated in the filibustering of a Daylight Savings Bill. I also read that, recently, the EU Parliament backed a proposal that would affect member states’ policies on the twice-yearly clock change. I would have thought that, if Mr. Rees-Mogg and others had previously been inspired to take such action concerning this single subject area, they would have had all the more reason to take similar action to liberate us from an organisation for whom this area is but a small part of its claimed jurisdictional competence.
It strikes me that MPS despite all the talk of the need for some coherence across the house failed miserably to produce it. Yesterdays opportunity for clarity became an indulgence. For sure the decision of 17.4 million voters was ignored and a chance to bring Leave and Remain to a viable solution lost in self indulgence.
So what are we left with. The WA which should fall for a third time. Then we should leave on WTO terms on 12th April, appoint a leave PM and Cabinet, submitt a draft FTA and invoke Art 24 of GATT. It is the only option that satisfies the referendum result, party manifestos and numerous declarations confirming leaving.
Don’t bank on it. Come 12th April both sides will stare at no deal and decide they really don’t like it, so we get delay #2 – this time much longer.
John, please put yourself forward for PM.
Nobody would stand a better chance of saving the party if there’s an election. If it’s not you the Brexit Party will win.
Good morning
If the disastrous WA is voted down, again, does that mean we Leave on the 12th April ?
Whatever happens I, and I am sure many others here, would like to thank our kind host for all he has done.
One is sure the MPs in Parliament thought that spending a whole day or more and “debating” options and failing to agree to any was worthwhile. No-one outside Parliament thought so.
What a waste of public money and time!
They do need to wish to leave the EU as a precondition, really. They don’t.
They really are in a bubble.
Pointless Parliament being open for business. It may as well close down and an Administration of some kind take over minus MPs.
It is stuck!
I was able to watch most of the debate on the SI. Sir William Cash raised pertinent points about the sequence of events before the motion was tabled and failed to get any explicit answers even though the AG was present. The AG’s silence was telling. My conclusions are that the PM acted outside the ministerial code, did not ask the AG’s advice beforehand, and in law acted ultra vires when she sought delay beyond 29 March.
The sooner she resigns the better. But I will only believe it when she actually leaves No 10. I expect a repeat performance when she seeks a further extension and her excuse to remain in office. This time we have been forewarned about her likely modus operandi. I hope that this time MPs will be able to hold her to account.
Doesn’t the SI have to go through the HoL and be ‘signed off’ by the Queen as well?
Does this need to be completed by/before the 23rd?