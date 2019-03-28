Those indicative votes

It was no surprise that there was no majority for any of the proposals put to the vote. That was highly likely and reminds us why Parliament works best when government proposes and Parliament approves or modifies.
Three of the options I supported were not put to the vote. One was a constitutional proposal to avoid this kind of Parliamentary chaos. The second was a set of proposals to ensure just leaving takes place with a range of sensible agreements on things that need agreement. The third was a general proposal which had plenty of names on it to reaffirm Parliamentary support for leaving the EU, designed to get majority agreement by reminding most MPs they were elected to get us out. Nor was there any ability to vote for the comprehensive free trade proposal I and others have been putting to the government. One of the problems with not putting some first choice preferences to the first vote is it leaves MPs feeling unhappy that even their first vote had to be a compromise with what they really want.
It was another opportunity for Parliament to vote down the bad idea of a second referendum and to vote down yet again the idea of staying in the customs union. It is true Parliament also voted against No deal, but as the Prime Minister often reminds us the only way to leave avoiding no deal is to name a deal we want that the EU will grant. Once again Parliament failed that test. It is a pity Parliament was not allowed to highlight leaving with a range of deals without having to sign the Withdrawal Agreement, which could unite many voters if not MPs.
As I understand it Bercow allowed 7 remain proposals and 1 leave proposal to go to indicative vote. Why not 4 of each?
What a waste of time.
The Speaker was quite right to refuse to accept suggestions that have been ruled out by the EU. You can keep claiming we can rip up the WA and ditch the Irish backstop, and still expect the EU to talk trade, but you simply make yourself look foolish. The Speaker is not foolish
“Parliament works best when government proposes and Parliament approves or modifies.”
What utter nonsense, otherwise you are implying that all private members Bills etc. are a waste of time, and would you have said the same had the Conservatives been in opposition?!
Whilst it is true none of the suggestions gained a majority many received a greater level of support than May’s WA, yet some senior ERG members appear to want that WA to be presented a third time now…
As for options that were not put, lobby the Speaker, he said in reply to a Point of Order that he is open to the proposition of those options being put to the House on Monday.
We could have been leaving tomorrow if Mrs May had carried out what she had told mps and the public nearly 200 times that we will be leaving on March 29th 2019 and that no deal is better than a bad deal, so if her deal flops next time around then it’s definitely a very bad deal so we finally leave on April 12th unless some other force finds a way to alter the withdrawal date again 🤬🤬🤬
May accepted that the EU would not negotiate s trade deal until we had officially left. Then she accepted the extortionate payments and terms written by them. Then she ruled out the only way of avoiding the trap, which is to leave on the same rules as we already use with other countries. The civil service have not finalized the rules for agriculture and fisheries. It decided to leave Euratom when we could have stayed like Switzerland. Give has overseen this mess. It must be deliberate. They cannot be that incompetent.
Rather frustratingly, we never get the full story from the mainstream media. Thankyou Sir John for giving a little more inside information on westmonster. The feeling of this eleventh hour is similar to that of the night of the referendum where many leave voters had consigned themselves to a loss. We need to make sure a loss of Brexit still doesn’t happen.
Gove not Give. My phone alters while sending.
Exactly.
Indeed, keep the good work JR and do not vote for her straightjacket. Allister Heath is spot on today in the Telegraph. May should go, the worst PM in living memory – but she did nearly give us presumed consent organ donation I suppose, which will help some people. Almost nothing else positive alas.
Everone says how dilligent, tenatious and determined she is. But alas all in totally the wrong direction.
I blame Gove and the speaker in the main. Let us hope we can still avoid Corbyn.