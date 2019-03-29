Another day, yet another debate on Brexit

The government has decided to relaunch its deeply unpopular Withdrawal Agreement with new scares. MPs are being told there could be a General election, a big delay to Brexit, a no deal Brexit or revocation of Article 50, depending on who they are and what they most fear. The good news is most of the fears are contradictory and many of the more extreme Remain ones fanciful.
The government reports to Eurosceptics almost with pleasure the progresss of the Letwin -Labour provisional coalition government which ran the highly successful debate and vote on options on Wednesday. This proved that if you give a lot of Remain leaning MPs a range of Remain leaning options they cannot agree on their preferred one. They tell us they could do worse things in the future. Surely the official coalition government can do a bit better and wrestle control of business back to itself? And why cant it use the privileges of government to prevent backbench legislation against government policy?It would help if the government dropped the bad Withdrawal Agreement which has created needless tensions with the DUP.
Todays debate and vote shows the government has been too clever by half. It decided to bring back the Withdrawal Agreement without the Political Declaration in the belief that it is the Declaration that annoys Labour MPs more than the Withdrawal Agreement. The government hopes Labour rebels will swell its vote. They also hope that by holding the vote on a Friday when many MPs are used to being in their constituencies quite a lot of its critics may not turn up.
The Political Declaration is referred to in the Withdrawal Agreement and is an integral part of the deal with the EU. Under the EU withdrawal Act they need to have a vote on both together, so today’s vote does not provide legal suppport in UK law. Labour are on to this. The government also refuse to publish the Withdrawal Agreement Bill, presumably because it would show just how controlled by the EU we would be if we were stupid enough to sign it.
Some in the government think they can win on a friday because they hope sone opposition MPs will be missing. They will not be missing were the government to have to implement the Agreement by putting it into legislation.
Sir John,
Thank you for your comments – as always much valued.
I should be celebrating Brexit Day. But I am not. I really think I must be a pathetic individual. Frustrated, ashamed, incapable. I have spent nearly three years watching on as this slow motion Brexit train-wreck unfolds and now, possibly, nears its climax. Initial delight gradually gave way to elements of slight doubt, then real concern, then anger. I could have closed my eyes, refused to read newspapers, switched off the television. But somehow I couldn’t. I remained transfixed, as if in some sort of psychotic episode. I must escape – but how?
A movie of this would see the super-hero appearing at the very last moment to divert the speeding locomotive and its carriages full of sovereign-minded passengers away from the Euro tunnel seconds before oblivion. You, Sir John, must be that super-hero. We rely on you, and those, frighteningly few, MPs determined to adhere to their manifesto commitments, to save the day.
This latest treasonous plan to vote solely on the putrid WA must not succeed. The separation of consideration of the PD does not make the WA any less disastrous. Please save Brexit. Get us out on WTO terms on 12th April – still two weeks too late! Another couple of years of the turmoil I, and UK businesses, have been experiencing would be an absolute tragedy.
“This latest treasonous plan to vote solely on the putrid WA must not succeed. The separation of consideration of the PD does not make the WA any less disastrous. ”
Agreed. An interesting spin from the BBC was that, yes, the Withdrawal/Surrender Agreement might fail again – but if the margin was small enough it could be a positive with the EU ! Bizarre or desperate depending on your point of view.
‘Treasonous plan’?
Do we need this kind of language when the country is split down the middle and at each other’s throats? I fear more in-fighting will get us nowhere.
We need to find a way forward that our great nation can get behind. The paralysis must stop.
Well said Pominoz. You speak for so many of us in how angry and betrayed we feel.
Superbly stated, echoing my own painful journey and no doubt that of millions around the country as we’ve watched, bewildered and bemused, this dog’s brexit unfold before our disbelieving eyes.
To Sir John, I must say this: I honestly believe that never before in the history of our once-great nation have so many of its people been so closely involved in its politics, so familiar with its main participants, or so heavily invested in the outcome. The great Brexit Betrayal will resonate through the ballot box for many, many years to come — and its heroes will be remembered.
“This latest treasonous plan to vote solely on the putrid WA must not succeed. The separation of consideration of the PD does not make the WA any less disastrous. ”
Agreed.
I agree with these feelings!
In our house today it is ‘betrayal day’ with respect to those MPs who have ignored their manifestos, A PM who has given back word, and a Cabal Cabinet who want to be run by the EU for ever.
Sad times for a great nation.
“vote does not provide legal suppport in UK law”
Conservative MPs must be very careful to vote against the Withdrawal Agreement in today’s debate, otherwise Mrs. May is liable to run off to Brussels immediately to make it “binding under international law”. Her conduct last week with regard to exit day should tell us all we need to know about her attitude to power and the value of her promise to resign.
What value is such a (conditional) promise anyway, given even Boris Johnson’s observation that, with the Withdrawal Agreement in its current form, “we are going to find that Brussels has got us exactly where they want us”? If MPs vote for her Agreement, they are on their own. The People’s Vote was to leave unconditionally.
Happy Independence Day, and remember that Westminster refused for seven years to recognise 4th July 1776.
I wouldn’t believe May if she swore on a stack of bibles. She thinks she has some divine right to be PM no matter how appalling she is and no matter how much her handling of Brexit will destroy the Tory party leaving us with a Marxist Government.
Good Morning,
And yet she remains in office… Mrs. May cannot even manage a clean departure from office, so she’s never going to manage a clean Brexit.
For the sake of keeping some logic to the machinations of Parliament, please give the WA deal a final farewell, keep a little of the trust given to you by the voters, and FINALLY send Mrs. May into retirement.
Indeed – we can then at least celebrate this. To me anyone who votes for this deal is either a traitor to the UK or (at best) just too stupid to be an MP.
Good morning
I think our kind host is making fun of them 😉
Indeed. The Government is being clever, or rather sly, in dividing the WA & The Political Declaration. But once again I hope that it gets voted down or, better still, legally challenged.
I think it time the ERG and the DUP issued its own threat. Perhaps it could let it be known that, if the opposition were to table another vote of no confidence in the government they might well abstain 😉
Time to turn up the heat, me thinks 😉
Indeed, it really makes no difference now. We need to ensure Farage in charge of his new party, as he is now, is fully ready to take on this snivelling bunch.
Section 20 of the Withdrawal Act contains the basis for a never-ending delay to Brexit until they are in a position to cancel the whole thing.
Notice that in section 20, the Exit Date is defined twice (in sub-sections (1) and (2) respectively). Normally I would put that down to bad drafting, but in this case it seems to me that it is a warning sign that they were deceiving people who might not read the ‘small print’ and might assume that if the Exit Date is specified then it is set in stone. In fact, it looks like sub-section (4) allows the government to put back the Exit Date recurrently without primary legislation, simply by amending sub-section (2) – the only requirements being unanimous approval of the Council of the EU and majority approval in the Commons and Lords, both of which we now know they can obtain with relative ease.
I will leave readers to draw the obvious conclusions.
We were supposed to be leaving today!
Today was meant to be Freedom Day.
We were promised x 108 ( approx?).
Disappointment…disillusionment..despair don’teven begin to cover it.
I hope we shall remember Betrayal Day for a long, long time, and keep March 29 in our hearts as a solemn memorial of the day democracy died and we stopped being a free people. Theresa May’s legacy to her country.
What our liberty-loving ancestors would make of us does not bear thinking about.
Eeyore, this would be a good date for a future national holiday; Betrayal Day is a good name for it.
Then be in Parliament Square by 4pm today to let these scoundrels know our thoughts and anger!
The Tory Party who took us into the EEC on a lie and trying to keep us in on an even bigger lie.
If this treacherous deal is passed I hope there will be riots in the streets and MPs the target.
Another Black Friday.
I’d sooner drink my own vomit than vote Tory again.
Come election day I will be getting drunk and handcuffing myself to a chair.
Boris may vote for the unchanged Withdrawal Agreement because May may have said that she may resign as Prime Minister before May. Then again she may not.
She could even promise x 108 and STILL not go.
After all if she were to get the “Deal” through who but Mrs M could implement it for Brussels?
Today is Mayjà Vu day.
If you include the two occasions the vote was pulled, in reality it’s the 5th Vote for the European Union’s Deal, which they forced her to sign by bribing her with a takeaway pizza.
Until Britain leaves it is still in the EU. Yet Mrs May let’s the other 27 hold meetings without her being present to represent the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland.
Does this show the Westminster mindset that we can only do what the EU allows us to do? She let’s them treat us like a naughty child being put in detention.
The Prime Minister said that she would not call for a further extension so presumably that is what will now happen.
I expect all those lining up to take over from May to vote for the Leave in name only deal in order to appease the majority of Remain Tory traitors in parliament. All those who joined to the Tory party recently in order to influence its leadership will find once again that those who own the Tory party still call the shots from behind the curtain.
My main understanding of MPs indicative votes is they believe Not Revoking Art 50 counts as Brexit.
75% of constituencies voted to leave, but MPs wont go as far to Revoke Art 50 and lose their jobs.
When the country voted to leave they were told very clearly that meant no customs union, no common market, no ECJ and no freedom of movement and freedom to strike our own trade deals. That is what MPs must agree to.
Turns out 75% of MPs want to stay in the EU customs union, common market, ECJ and have freedom of movement.
MPs wanted to “take control” to prove Parliamentary Sovereignty was better than Democratic Sovereignty. Unfortunately for them it proved Democratic Sovereignty was far superior to Parliamentary Sovereignty.
Time for mass Revocation of MPs, their powers and their salaries.
You are not telling the truth. A whole slew of Brexiteers said we would stay firmly in the single market – M Gove, O Paterson, B Johnson, N Farage, D Hannan. David Davis said we would have the “exact same” benefits we have now. The official Leave campaign promised we would have a deal lined up before we even invoked Art 50. So anyone who tells you that they voted for no deal in 2016 is not telling you the truth, it was never even suggested as an option
Nothing has changed, vote it down
Nothing has changed, vote it down!!!
Good morning Sir John,
This saga is indeed dragging on, but seems to have been designed so that MPs are pressured into signing a bad deal are agreeing a long extension with no end in sight.
Might I suggest that on Monday when revoking article 50 is debated you propose an amendment that is it immediately resubmitted after it is rescinded.
Such a move would negate all negotiating to date, Mrs May can resign and we can approach the new negotiations having learned lessons from the first debacle.
We do not agree that the divorce settlement is agreed first and we make it clear that any withdrawal agreement contains future trading arrangements, no payments and has unilateral exit mechanisms.
BBC reported that Article 50 could be used only once, for the reason that Brussels didn’t want disgruntled members using it for leverage when they wanted to apply extra pressure and then retracting it at the eleventh hour.
I’m usually sceptical about anything I hear on the BBC, but this sounds plausible, the EU being what it is.
There is no longer a majority in the House that supports leaving the EU without a deal. Therefore there must either be a change in the composition of the House (GE) or the House must be directly instructed (referendum) and that means explictitedly because leaving does have different connotations. These are not big threats, they are realities.
The DUP no longer has the same interest as the ERG because the respective positions cannot be reconciled. To leave with no deal means there has to be a hard boarder. Or it means that they must permanently stay under EU as some kind of enclave. The DUP seem to have finally realised that. They prop the government up so as to stay at the table, knowing another government would forget about NI pdq.
These are the realities. The country is split. Parliament pro-soft leave / remain. The deadlock can possibly be broken by the ERG voting through the deal. Or it will be back to the drawing board.
The country is not split. MPs are arguing among themselves to stop Brexit.
MPs will not allow the UK to leave the EU without a deal; but the EU insists that the deal must include the present Withdrawal Agreement as negotiated by Theresa May; so a vote against the Withdrawal Agreement is the same as a vote against leaving the EU, which is what that liar cheat hypocrite and traitor has always intended.
The reality is, James, that since the vote went against Remain in 2016, pro-EU politicians, and others, have sought to overturn the democratic decision of the British people. In keeping with these tactics, nothing can be clear-cut. It is always subject to obfuscation, proviso and caveat.
So a straightforward decision to leave has been mangled into ‘leaving with different connotations’ Well it doesn’t have different connotations. Leave means leave. It means leaving the customs union, the single market, being out of the jurisdiction of the ECJ, and of controlling our own borders, by controlling who we admit and who we don’t. Leaving with No-deal does not mean there ‘has to be’ a hard border.
Our sovereignty is not negotiable with anyone. May’s poisoned chalice will not be quaffed.
“There is no longer a majority in the House that supports leaving the EU without a deal. ” – James Brown
It seems, given today’s vote, that there is no majority in the house for May’s deal either. A general election seems like the best answer, particularly as it would allow certain constituencies to hold their MPs accountable and be represented by parties they voted for.
No, Sammy Wilson has pointed out that the Irish government have said they will not put up a hard border in the event of a No Deal Exit.
PS
They don’t fear a No Deal Exit but they do fear the DWA with the Backstab in it.
The most popular ” real life” direction in the country and Parliament is to stay in the EU and yet we scratch around our cage, self harming like a mistreated zoo animal. This system does not work. Look at the panic that proportional European elections might allowTiggers UKIP Liberals and Greens a voice( because …omg , people vote for them !) , so much for these committed democrats.
A two Party duopoly was alright for the period 1914 to 200o when capital and Labour were opposed but what we are watching now is the tipping point at which this Gormenghast of ancient twaddle implodes.
That is ridiculous analysis as there is no parliamentary monopoly or duopoly.
The current mess is because of the lack of any real majority.
The kind of government we are seeing today is what often happens under PR.
Wrong again, Newmania.
Multiple parties is the game that the EU plays. Drown everyone in democracy. So much choice that there is no choice.
No.
The problem all along has been liberals such as yourself purporting to be conservative and then calling those of us who really are conservative ‘extremists’.
The country would have been OK if the Tories had not been hijacked by leftist federalists who lied and lied about what they were.
You have a bloody cheek coming on here bleating that you are politically homeless (as you did in the past.)
Welcome to my world. But at least you seem to have the whole of the broadcast media and political establishment behind you.
Newmania
As normal, you’re wrong
The overwhelming desire amongst the country is to leave
That major Tigger Sarah Woolstenwasteof space is the one blaming PR voting for the mess that MEP elections are
I agree on 2 party duopoly being bad in fact the only worse thing is a a single unelected government
So starting at the top we will clear away the EU, once done, we will clear away the House of Lords and the two party omnishambles
Newmania
“The most popular ” real life” direction in the country….. is to stay in the EU.
Total rubbish.
Call for Anthony Jay and Jonathon Lynn to re write it all with a happy ending. Were it not so serious. Outside our shores we must look to be a right bunch of numpties. This farcical government are in the process of destroying democracy and we all know the alternative is, anarchy. We have it already in government don’t let it spread further. The time for the men in grey suits has passed, we now need the men in long white coats. Please drain the swamp.
The arrogance of the pro-EU MPs is something to behold. They challenge democratic will with a zeal that is quite disturbing
The main instigators appear to hold significant majorities at the last GE which may explain why Letwin, Benn, Cooper and others are doing May’s bidding.
Letwin – 19k (32%)
Benn – 24k (50%)
Cooper – 14.5k (30%)
Bercow – 25k (49%)
All MPs with hefty majorities and in little danger of losing at the next GE. No wonder they behave with vile arrogance
We know most Eurosceptic Labour voters are automated in the voting behaviour and most rarely take an active interest in Parliaementary politics and are therefore simply unaware that their own MP is conspiring to obliterate the democratic worth of the very people that put them in Parliament in the first place
Bercow, Cooper, Letwin and Benn. How vital it is that their constituents are made aware of the treachery of these four and indeed others and that they are suitably punished at the next GE
“treachery”. How did the Wokingham Council area vote in the EU referendum?
Many cocky MPs have fallen at this belief though: Tatton, the party Chairman Chris Patten, the Portillo moment. You see to disrupt a juggernaut you don’t have to bring down the entire motorway, you just need to concentrate effort.
If Bercow still intends to carry on as Speaker, the convention is that he will be allowed to run unopposed by the major parties.
Nigel Farage was pushed into third place when he stood against Bercow in 2010.
Whether even he could unseat Bercow at the next election must seem in doubt as Buckingham had a bias (52%) towards Remain.
“We know most Eurosceptic Labour voters … in the first place”. Are you Prof. John Curtice or more likely one at “The Moon under Water”?
Yvette Cooper and Hillary Benn voted against the WA3. Have you ever thought of keeping abreast of developments? And what do you say about JR-M and BJ?
Dear Sir John
Thank you for this informative an explanatory post, much needed, as I was utterly confused about the current situation. I sincerely hope your description of things has some impact on those who might be tempted to pass the WA without its PD. Again, I am flabbergasted by those so vehemently opposed to the WA in its previous iterations, who now think they can vote for essentially the very same, including JR-M and BJ, et al. I do not subscribe to their claims that if the right PM is in place for the next phase, UK will be OK, based on the fact that it’s arms, legs and all other parts remain tied up in legal obstacles, and we could not just ignore those parts we didn’t like, as ironically some EU member states do; that attitude wouldn’t bode well for future trading agreements we are hoping to make, if we ever got to that stage.
Regarding BJ and R-M, they have lost all credibility with me, and many others if comments sections are an indication. There is considerable raw anger directed at both of them. My view is huge disappointment, but better to know that these two can operate like this and apparently ditch principles when they want to. I want a leader of this country to have honesty, integrity, principle, boldness, and conviction. Someone who will honour Brexit and fight for this country. These two MPs do not fit the bill, in my view.
What a sly, devious PM we have. We should be celebrating our independence today but find ourselves wondering if we will be shackled to the EU forever instead. My bottle of champagne will be vintage at this rate and I may never get to drink it.
Please ensure that enough of you hold fast and ignore all the threats coming from this nasty woman. We have waited too long and we know this is our only chance for freedom.
May needs to be investigated over her false and fraudulent claims for the £39 billion. She lied inside and outside parliament. Impeachment in itself. May has broke the ministerial code by her u derhamd behaviour pointed out by Bill Cash several times in parliament. They keep ignoring him when he says his committee is investigating her actions.
We will leave. Politics is changing as this series of debacles and social media have highlighted how bad the legacies and our system of voting is. People will no longer tolerate them and vote for any one or independents as even the good guys (Sir John) have no effective say in today’s loaded system.
She is certainly just idiotic, incompetent her and she is totally out of her depth. No one who is not a traitor to the UK could vote for this deal.
The cheers for Mark Francois – he wouldn’t vote for the bad EU deal even if a shotgun was put in his mouth. The deal is so dire he is exactly right. Yes so many MPs are it seems prepared to do so.
Agreed
She does not represent Leavers, I refuse to have her connected to Leave, there is nastiness in her plans, to use one of her favourite words to describe other people she describes herself.
Read the poem ”Say not the struggle naught availeth”, Fedup. This is how we, and those who are for us (Sir John et al), must continue in defiance of all these betrayals.
FUS
“My bottle of champagne will be vintage at this rate and I may never get to drink it.”
It’s French, pour it down the toilet.
If we Remain in any form we will no longer be getting EU grants (aka our own money back minus a tax) we will just be getting tax – with no say and no benefit.
The worst of Leave and the worst of Remain.
Having returned modern slavery to the UK the EU is about to make slaves of us all. Our own parliament colluded in all of this.
You refer to the “government”. Looking at the number of ministerial vacancies, the breakdown of the whipping system, the absence of a majority and a lame duck PM, does the collection of hapless individuals who carry the title of “Minister” actually justify the description “government”?
Pathetic comments by media about being locked in for another 1 to 5 years. We can be out on the 12th. This needs to be driven home.
No inperpetuity WA.
No permanent CU.
Or as a compromise the Lord Mervyn King suggestion.
A diamond hard BREXIT will happen eventually. The reasons for the referendum victory have not gone away. It’s now more than ten years that interest rates have been suppressed downwards from where they should be. It’s only a matter of time before the “recovery” shows itself to be completely fake. The establishment may be celebrating today, but so was Erich Honecker in October 1989, with a big parade on the streets of East Berlin commemorating the GDR’s 40th birthday. A few weeks later he was out on his ears. 2019 may be the year when the peoples of Western Europe show they have had enough.
I’ve wavered on this in the last few days, so I’m in no position to denigrate any MPs minded to vote for the WA today. But yes, it’s an awful deal and should be voted down today. Final answer!
My worry is that Brussels will simply and unilaterally rewrite the terms of exit, or cancel it altogether, and the UK government will simply acquiesce, as it did last week. We desperately need a government with new leadership.
The WA I believe does no cover all aspects of our departure from the EU.
If so it does not fully meet the requirements of the amendment stipulating that we cannot leave without a deal.
I wait with bated breath for one of the proponents of that amendment to point this out.
John,
10 Tory MPs voted to revoke article 50. Why are they still in the party?
JR, you have done all that honour requires and should now let the bloody woman have her rotten treaty so that we can fight on from outside the EU.
Otherwise I shall be shedding a tear tonight to lament Brexit, the accidental child of one Tory leader viciously strangled at birth by the next Tory leader.
Do not join the DUP in dreaming that we may leave the EU but just with a year’s delay, “there is a tide in the affairs of men” and it has turned against us.
BBC reported that Article 50 could be used only once, for the reason that Brussels didn’t want disgruntled members using it for leverage when they wanted to apply extra pressure and then retracting it at the eleventh hour.
I’m usually sceptical about anything I hear on the BBC, but this sounds plausible, the EU being what it is.
I have just seen a clip from last night’s Newsnight where a cabinet minister is quoted as stating, in very strong bad language, that he does not know what is happening and does not care.
My mood which has left me bereft is changing from despair to anger.
30+ years service in HM Armed Forces, a loyal subject (never considered myself a citizen) and I now I think for the first time that we need a revolution to achieve the freedom I voted for in all good faith when asked.
Not one word of the MV3 has changed, are they taking the voting public for fools
Dear Mr. Redwood,
It was a wonderful sight to behold the other day in the House as MP’s got stuck into their indicative votes. They got up in turn to extol the virtues of cross-party collaboration and waxed lyrical about how the House was coming together. They talked excitedly of compromise and gushed over the oh so much more mature tone to the Brexit debate…..
…..then they proceeded to trash everyone else’s plans but their own.
It was brilliant and even better than that we get to do it all again on Monday!
Why on Earth are MPs so close to backing the UK staying in the customs union but leaving the EU? Barnier has said if MPs vote for that “it might only take 48 hours to update the political declaration.” They probably can’t believe their luck that the UK would vote for such a ridiculous update to the deal.
Today is not “Independence Day”, as some would have called the 29th March, but it might well be the day democracy in the UK died…
Sir John, might I use your site to appeal to your colleagues.
If Tory MPs want Brexit, if they don’t want Brexit, they should vote against the WA motion.
But if your only concerns are to secure Mrs May’s legacy so she will resign then all you will do today is to reinforce the idea that Brexit was never about leaving the EU but a turf war within the Tory party.
Do you duty to your country, not to your party, even less your own personal career ambitions.
Today should have been a day for renewal instead our inept, useless, treacherous political class have sucked the life out of Brexit. It will not be forgotten and they will not be forgiven.
Mervyn King on the Today programme this morning laid it out pretty well. After two years and 24/7 of the BBC promoting Remainer dross, they allow a few words of wisdom to intrude when the damage has been done and its all too late.
I understand that you won’t like this suggestion one bit.
But it is apparent that there is no way forward whilst Mrs. May is in office.
Given that she cannot be challenged for the Conservative Party leadership for some eight months a vote of no confidence is the only way.
Just seen a QT clip with Damian Hinds, someone I have never clapped eyes on before – what a political joke he is. Education Secretary – wouldn’t want him educating my cat.
Another helpful post, Sir John. Thank you. However, re your last paragraph I think it is vital that MPs make the effort to be there on Friday. I am sure their constituencies would understand. If May gets any further encouragement for her deal by a fluke win, then the situation would be very serious indeed. The damage would have been done, even though you state that when it was to become law those MPs would make sure they were there. Too late, and causes further delay and speculation, and further impetus to those who want us to be a vassal state. We can ill afford that, and time is not on our side. This is a deadly game of political manoeuvering and the Brexiteers have to go all out now in my view in order to win. Please do not cede any advantage.
I saw you on TV saying that if we propose an FTA to the EU we can continue to trade on current terms while this is negotiated, Do the EU have to agree to this?. If so, surely they will still demand the divorce settlement as a pre-condition. What then?
What a disgusting shambles. I like the idea of a general election. Voters need to have their revenge for the scheming, plotting, backstabbing and lying from the entire house. I hope every single MP gets thrown out by the electorate. Quite honestly most should be put on trial for treason.
Useful comment.
The WA is bad with or without the PD. I do not understand how some MPs who have strongly criticised it can now support it. In doing so they and lose their credibility.
Our local BBC radio Breakfast show presenter has actually been having a celebration day and saying “We are NEVER leaving ” – have they been told something we haven’t? – Isn’t it time this forced tax institution ( and we know what institutions are full of ) is made to fend for itself instead of being the Blatantly Biased Company.
Thanks John
Much appreciated
Keep up the good work
In contrast to the advanced promotion by the BBC and other media of the anti-Brexit demo last week, today’s pro-Brexit demo in Parliament Sq at 4pm is has not been mentioned.
Its scary how far the fake news BBC is going to brainwash us
Sir John, some of your Conservative colleagues need to get a reality check. Although we would all love a “Hard Brexit”, it simply isn’t going to happen with the current state of Parliament. The numbers (and largely Remainer bias) will simply will not allow this to happen.
Some of your ERG colleagues hold out this false hope that “No Deal” is still achievable – it isn’t. If TM’s deal is voted down yet again, Brexit will not happen. Your Remainer colleagues in Parliament will almost guarantee that.
If it is a case of TM’s deal and NO Brexit at all, we (the Leaver public) would all prefer TM’s deal – with changes made to OUR benefit (by a Brexiteer) further down the line.
Can someone please pull the 25 hard-core Leavers and DUP to one side and clearly tell them, “Some kind of Brexit, or no Brexit at all?” The 25 hard-core Leavers and DUP will NOT be looked upon favourably, if they are ultimately responsible for Brexit not happening at all.
If nothing in the WA has been changed and it hasn’t and it was worse than bad for people to vote against it twice, why is suddenly acceptable now? It isn’t. Why suddenly does it meet Conservative party manifesto promises that I voted on. It doesn’t.
Snow flake politicians many driven by their own ambition are going to sell us out. We have only one real chance. This is it.
Stay strong JR and company. Vote it down, again and again and again. Until this appalling woman and her grubby secret EU loving agreement are consigned to the dustbin of history.
Dear Sir John, I watched your speech today and I just wanted to thank you for standing up for what is right. Its a pity some of your colleagues were not able to locate their principles.
Sir John:
I have just listened to your speech in Parliament this morning.
You put the case for voting against the WA in a nutshell. Well Done!
Thank you for your very clear speech in the HoC this morning. It brought clarity where confusion reigns. I find actions of our government are at best confusing, at worst downright dishonest. Whichever way it sews the seeds of confusion. It was said pre Euclydes that ” Those the gods would destroy they first drive mad.” Such madness is evident in the HoC every time members are given the freedom to speak. Any madness among the electorate will turn to boiling anger that will manifest itself at the next GE.
I hope that Bercow doesn’t start taking lessons from Europarl. I see the most contentious part of the Copyright Directive (article 13) was passed by tricking MEPs into pressing their voting buttons by changing the order in which motions were voted on. MEPs who complained afterwards when they found how they had been tricked were allowed to have their individual vote record changed, but although this would have meant that the article was rejected, the overall vote count was not altered, and the article allowed to stand. It reminds you of their tactic of adding 300 pages to the Withdrawal Agreement that had never previously seen the light of day. This is what Remain MPs want us to sign up for?
Get us out.
I see Mervin King has come out in favour of No Deal.thats good enough for me. Give me his economic knowledge and experience over the intellectual minnows who occupy much of the H.O.C any day of the week.
More than having another debate about brexit, today we have the chance to test reality and vote for this WA.. for afterall that is what it is..and it is so necessary to get us to transition and the next stage. Even if we were to crash out to no deal and take up with WTO rules at some stage in the future, then sooner than later, we would still be obliged to face our responsibilities for leaving ..so John you have a chance today, get real and vote for the WA.. get it out of the way so that we can move forward
Is it true that if this gets voted down the EU will demand we remain for another 2 years?
They say voting for this gets the bill that took us in repealed immediately. Is this true?
I listened to the Tory MP Andrew Mitchell speaking today, and what he said had me reaching for my Oxford Dictionary of Political Quotations to look up a statement by William Gladstone, made in a speech to the Commons on January 29th 1855:
“Your business is not to govern the country but it is, if you think fit, to call to account those who do govern it.”
Some MPs seem to assume that because various eurocrats have been prepared to enter into informal discussions with them – obviously to help stir up internal division – then the natural next step could be for a deputation of MPs to be recognised by the EU as having full powers to act on behalf of the UK, negotiating and concluding agreements, or perhaps just revoking the Article 50 notice which the official UK government put in.
Nothing but nothing will kill Brexit more than the suicidal “Withdrawal” “Agreement” or rather Suicide Surrender Treaty. Anyone in parliAment or journalism who caves into advocating the WA as being g the best deal on offer will be responsible for all the appalling consequences of thos horrendous WA.
Many thanks Sir John for drawing attention to the fact that the Govt refuse to publish the Withdrawal Agreement Bill. We the public are fully aware that May is trying to get MPs to vote on this veiled horror without knowing the full horror of it.
I hear we have “lost” by 58 votes.
As a brexiteer I believe this is good because the WA was both expensive and unworkable, it reads more like a surrender document.
Now comes the problem for remainers, implement no deal and keep faith with the electorate, or break faith and stay in the EU converting the UK from a democracy, the door to door rounds will be very interesting for many MPs.
Long term we will win brexit, the EU’s case will be forever broken if we do not gain brexit and its supporters pushed out of power. I’ll be devoting all my energies to do so.
In view of the comments from the DUP leader Nigel Dodds after the result of the vote was announced I would recall my last letter to the Maidenhead Advertiser:
http://johnredwoodsdiary.com/2019/03/25/who-can-delay-our-exit/#comment-1006913
which was published yesterday under the accurate heading:
“UK law could easily fix Irish border problem”.
Except of course Theresa May did not and does not want any easy or rational solution to that largely invented problem, instead she has preferred to use it as a pretext to give the CBI and other business lobby groups as much as possible of what they want.
It will be to the utter shame of the UK if it is the EU which has to make the break – and kick our GB!
I have seen Steve Baker of the ERG, and one of the half of that group that voted against the deal, has said a new PM must negotiate a better deal.
Fine so far.
I am curious to know how what type of deal he has in mind and if it is more of the Canada+ type deal how he thinks parliament will vote for it.
It seems to me after the vote today that Brexit is much further away and much less likely to happen. I don’t see a coherent leave plan. To me it seems as if the likes of Baker have tried to fight the whole war rather than win it battle by battle and lost.
Good Speech
Thank you for making all this clear. What is not clear is whether the Government are being devious or stupid: probably both! It does seem though that there is still a chance of a WTO by default, and my sincere hope is that is what happens, though as we all know, hope springs eternal!
One would hope that this leads to a WTO departure on 12th April but why am I not so sure?
What is keeping my enthusiasm in check?
If the TM tries to apply for a further extension, or worse, I advise that a General Election should be engineered for the good of our democratic future.
Have a great weekend everyone.
Thank you Sir John. Fantastic contribution and of course for your vote! We live to fight another day or vice verse!
Sir John, we have the EU just where we want them, as you predicted. I am sure BMW, Mercedes etc are even now telling Mrs Merkel to give us every concession we want ! We just have to hold our nerve a little longer. We hold all the cards, and I can smell the EU’s fear
Sir John, this tweet by Tom Newton Dunn claims that Theresa May is considering bringing back her deal for a fourth time:
“No10 adamant the PM’s deal is not dead, yet. PM will try to bring it back a 4th time next week – probably in a run off with Indicative Vote winner. So; MPs’ final choice will be May’s deal v Customs Union?”
Surely she cannot be permitted to do this? What extraordinarily stupid, defiant and unstatesman-like behaviour, truly unworthy of a PM.
FUS
“What a sly, devious PM we have.”
More the fact that she’s a PC namby pamby and weak as……expletive.
“…all the threats coming from this nasty woman”
Tusk is making the threats, she just works for him.
Good afternoon. Just wanted to say a big thank you to our kind host for today. We may not be Leaving but we live in hope.
MPs are scurrying out the HOC by tunnel like criminals running away from a robbery.
MPs can only play at being in a parliamentary dictatorship until the next election.
MPs may act like dictatorship is real but dictatorship is a farce.
MPs may act like democracy is a farce but democracy is real.
Dear Sir John
This afternoon you and your colleagues have helped engineer yet another 58-vote defeat of Mrs May’s deeply flawed deal which, despite its faults, was by today, looking to be the only possible way by which we can get to leave the EU.
I think you owe it to all of your Brexit-supporting friends posting here to explain in detail how you are going to achieve Brexit in the face of overwhelming support for Remaining in the EU across the House Of Commons ?
How can you now avoid either a Brexit in name only, with us remaining in the Single Market and Customs Union, with everything that implies, or a “temporary” revocation of Article 50 as was being gleefully proposed by SNP spokesmen immediately after the vote ?
Given the arithmetic, a WTO exit now seems impossibly difficult to achieve because, in coming days, Remainers across the House will do anything and everything necessary to prevent it. In this they will be aided by every opposition party, the Speaker and Brussels.
Please, Mr Redwood, can you tell us how you now see any form of meaningful Brexit being achieved ???
In the Irish Times today, a letter from a Dublin resident:
https://www.irishtimes.com/opinion/letters/brexit-and-triumphalism-1.3842065
with this significant sentence:
“As we view the political chaos in Westminster, it is only right to acknowledge that it has been partially stoked by our own Government’s tactics and December 2017 commentary.”
Well, the November 2018 commentary as well:
http://johnredwoodsdiary.com/2018/11/15/this-is-no-deal-this-is-just-a-very-bad-withdrawal-agreement-to-make-us-pay-and-bind-us-in/#comment-973495
“The Telegraph reports that today’s Irish Times has this front page headline:
“Victory in Dublin, chaos in London””
28 Brexiteers left in the Tory party.
Well done to you and your like-minded colleagues for holding your nerve and voting down the WA Sir John.
I’m not sure what will happen with these votes next week, but even if we end up with a long delay, it would still be better than the WA (at least we’d have a vote and a possible escape).
Hopefully Mrs May will ignore any majority votes for a second referendum etc. I feel that your party would likely take a terminal beating in the next GE if she does not. WTO is the best option now.
Thankyou Sir John.
If there is a general election before Brexit, one thing the electorate cannot risk is a Conservative majority – otherwise there must always be the risk of May’s withdrawal agreement being resurrected!
Fortunately, if there is a general election before Brexit, the one thing the electorate can count on is that there will not be a Conservative majority.
You can be immensely proud of your speech in the Commons. You stuck to the subject – just how rotten Mrs May’s Hotel California BRINO is and how many promises it has broken – rather than get into craven risk calculations.
A chap on Channel 4 says that we have to come up with a detailed plan by Monday 8th April. I guess that if we don’t come up with such a plan then the EU president will impose one.
Ringmaster and clowns come to mind.
Notice the awful conditions being presented by the EU for any future negotiations. We see clearly the horrible, unrighteous people that the UK has to deal with.
No deal and a very tough negotiator – while seeking trade elsewhere is needed; i.e. what they should have been doing for 2-3 years – this government is getting what it deserves. Are the people getting what they deserve?