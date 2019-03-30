Parliament votes down the “Stay in and pay up” Treaty

It’s been a disagreeable week in Parliament with endless rows and speculation about what might happen next. The government told Remain supporters voting down the Agreement would lead straight to a No deal exit, and told Leavers it would lead to a long delay in Brexit. As their WithdrawalAgreement was a guaranteed 21 month delay, a probable 45 month delay and a possible permanent place in the customs union with regulatory alignment they should know about delay. The government was determined to keep people focussed on anything other than the surrender terms of the document, as no one sensible could sign such a document. Why agree to pay whatever bills they send you, and to accept any laws they make without you?
The UK now has just 12 days to decide if it wants to ask for a delay to leaving or else we will just leave. The EU would want to have a reason for a delay, and would insist on us fighting the EU elections in May. As any of the variants so called soft Brexit advocates like would require us to sign the Withdrawal Agreement first this is a bit of a problem. Why should the EU think this government or Parliament could deliver anything, given the track record?
The EU would offer a delay in return for a second referendum or possibly a General election. There is no way Conservative MPs would support either of these ideas, so it is difficult seeing even Mrs May changing her mind to promote them.
12 Comments
Well done for voting down the Withdrawal Agreement.
Looks like you’ll have to do it again next week.
Sir John,
Your piece today conveys so clearly the underhanded and duplicitous nature of the PM’s approach to this critical situation. All we can hear is “What can be agreed before 12th April to solve the Brexit issue?” The EU chiefs seem to be insisting that whatever happens in the future, the putrid WA must be part of it. An emergency summit is being called so that they can agree the next step! Do we not have a say?
It appears there may be plans by TM to get MV4 by putting a choice to MPs of Her WA versus the most popular of yet more indicative votes. It is like a recurring nightmare. What happened to leaving with No Deal on WTO terms? Even now, the benefits of a clean Brexit are not being promoted, but let us hope that this remains the legal default and is not over-ruled by the EU or overturned by traitors in Parliament.
At least Donald Trump is openly declaring he is ready to do a trade deal immediately we leave the EU. Shame he cannot be seconded into Parliament to take control of our departure. I bet we would be out on 12th April if he were!
ir John,
In normal times and with a normal PM your logic is sound. We do not have a normal PM so the decision she will make is to take the course that keeps her in No. 10; what’s best for the country is not relevant. Mrs. May IS the problem, when will you Tory MP’s rid us of her?
The correct course for Parliament on Brexit is to proceed with the last decision that it made that passed both Houses and became law. Time is up.
We are starting to see the voter backlash; Mr. Grieve is finding out the cost of his hubris. Remainer MP’s in Leave constituencies should take note.
Good morning, and thank you once again to our kind host for his efforts.
Today should have been the first day of our freedom from EU rule. What it shows is, that the impediment to this is much, much closer to home than we think, and it is there where we must seek change. Alas that will not be for some time.
So the saga continues and parliament will be made to vote again and again until it gets the ‘right’ answer. For that is the EU way and clearly our government and PM serves their interests and not ours.
Alexander Johnson is just a careerist politician and, in my opinion, is equally unfit to be PM as the current one. The last thing we need is a rampant careerist at the helm.
J R-M is just disappointing – end of.
Only our kind host sees things as clear a day. Keep your nerve and run this right up to the Europarl elections. No matter how many extensions it takes, make the country sit the Europarl elections, it is the only chance we will get of showing our displeasure, and a final Agincourt Salute to the EU.
JR: “It’s been a disagreeable week in Parliament with endless rows and speculation about what might happen next. ”
And made yourselves look like a right rabble too.
Even if May does get an extension, what can she negotiate in two months that she couldn’t manage to negotiate in two years?
Let’s just bite the bullet and leave.
Most voters of all parties, I guess, feel as they feel after a General Election where their vote was defeated. Except in the case of we Brexiteers where every single day since the day after 23rd June 2016 has been defeat heralded as progress to victory. Now delay is also seen as victory. If we never leave we will be drunk celebrating into our old age daily
May is determined to bring the blasted thing back for a fourth time. Please spend the next few days talk g to the idiot leavers who backed it this time and persuade them that they must not back it next time.
I see a newspaper headline this morning saying something like ‘May says one more vote or it’s a general election.’
Does she need, under the Fixed Term Parliament Act, two thirds of MPs to agree to holding one? For many Tory MPs, it would be like turkeys voting for Christmas. Given that the Tory Party is now a rudderless ship where the crew have mutinied, surely the majority of them will not vote to hold an election. They wouldn’t be that daft, would they?
Meant to add that Dominic Grieve has lost a vote of confidence held by his local party. Presumably deselection looms. I can see the Tory vote collapsing at the next election. Tory voters will never vote Labour but a lot of people are now saying ‘I’ll never vote again’
The Tory Party have allowed May to completely mismanage leaving the EU and in the process of doing so will have destroyed the party as a credible party fit for government.
Seriously, it’s time to revoke Article 50 and get back to trying to be a credible government. You could reasonably make the argument that ‘it’s causing too much dissent and taking up too much time, we’re going to abandon it and let the people decide if they want to vote for a party with Brexit in its manifesto at the next election.’
It would all be forgotten in a few weeks and we could all get back to normal.
The situation feels a bit Ground Hog Day like.
As we approached the 29th we thought there were certain procedures that could not easily be circumnavigated. ( Making a No Deal more likely).
Hey ho…secret letters etc. And why did all 27 approve a delay?
Will Mrs M just keep on and on and on doing anything to get that Dead Dodo Deal through??
Good grief!
What’s all The fuss about anyway?
Its only a TRADING block not an empire that we want to leave….oh errrrrr….ummmmm!
What is wrong with our PM? We NEED to leave NOW. No DEAL, No 39 billion and no more votes.