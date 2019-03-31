Let’s rule out some options

Amidst all the silly scares the government put round last week to frighten MPs into voting for their Agreement some were sillier than others. Let’s look at the most unlikely.
1 REVOCATION OF ARTICLE 50
This would require Parliament to repeal the EU Withdrawal Act and the EU Notification of Withdrawal Act. I cannot see either Mrs May or Mr Corbyn putting a three line whip on their parties to do this. It would be such a flagrant denial of the referendum and a complete about turn from their election Manifesto. Most Conservative MPs and many Labour MPs would refuse to support.
2 EARLY GENERAL ELECTION
This would require a substantial number of Conservative MPs to back an early election to override the 5 Year Parliament Act, which requires a two thirds majority of MPs. Practically every Conservative MP I know is against an early election and thinks we need to sort out Brexit now in this Parliament. Alternatively it would require sufficient Conservative MPs to defy a three line whip to vote against their government in a motion of no confidence and threaten to do the same if an alternative leader emerged on a temporary basis within the two week limit to try again. Again I do not think there are MPs wishing to do this.
3. SECOND REFERENDUM
This would require a government sponsored Bill to pass both Houses of Parliament., or for the government to be unable or unwilling to stop someone else’s bill when the government should control the timetable, money resolutions and the rest that a Bill needs. The proposal for a second referendum has twice been voted down in the Commons. The Prime Minister says she is strongly against a second referendum, as are most of the Conservative Parliamentary party. There are probably more Labour rebels against a second referendum than Conservative rebels for one. It seems unlikely the government will flip flop on this, and unlikely there would be a majority in the Commons for it.
That leaves us to discuss the same three options that have been around for a long time – leaving without signing the Agreement, leaving with signing the Agreement, and delaying exit.
4. LEAVING WITH SIGNING THE AGREEMENT
Under the Speaker’s ruling the government cannot bring back the Agreement and Political Declaration for a third vote, or bring back the Agreement on its own for a second vote. These have now been decided. It is also the case that the UK is out of time under the revised EU timetable for our departure to get the extra time to implement the Agreement, as they had to pass the motion by Friday. Reviving the Agreement therefore requires some way to get it back on the order paper, for 29 MPs to change their minds on it, and for the EU to accept another change to the timetable. The EU has continued to make clear it will not change the Agreement, so it will still be the same Agreement they want Parliament to accept.
5. DELAY
The EU has said it would consider a long delay if the UK wanted to have a second referendum or a General election to change the political situation in the UK. They have always ruled out a delay to renegotiate the Withdrawal Agreement which Parliament has now rejected three times. They might consider a delay if the UK wanted to work out a new negotiating position for the future partnership, which seems to be what the indicative votes are about. This however, would require the UK to sign the Withdrawal Agreement as proof of good faith.
It is of course possible the EU will weaken over the rules of delay if the UK presses them. Both sides are reluctant to trigger European elections in the UK which would be needed for any delay beyond April 12, as both sides have a lot to lose in such elections. There are countries in the EU now asking more insistently what is the point of any delay given the inability of the UK government to deliver a Parliamentary majority for the EU Withdrawal Agreement which they see as a starting point for more talks. Were the UK Parliament to indicate a preference for a customs union – having previously voted it down several times – the EU is likely to say that is only negotiable after signing the Withdrawal Agreement. It would be anathema to many Conservatives who stood on a Manifesto against customs union membership in 2017. Mrs May so far has always been strongly against customs union membership.
Sir John,
A most useful summary of the situation which certainly helps focus my thoughts and, dare I say it, leaves me with more optimism as regards a clean WTO Brexit.
I worry that, somehow, Mrs May will find a way to get that dreadful WA voted on once again. Over here in Australia some of my Aussie friends (not the British Expats) say “the UK look idiots on the World stage” and keep asking me “Why on earth do the British MPs not simply support Theresa May’s deal and get out of the EU once and for all?”
I ask them “Would you agree to handing, say the Chinese, total control of the Australian trade, defence and immigration polices, leaving Aussies with no say whatsoever, ad infinitum, about their decisions?” They then get it! If the offspring of convicts can understand, why can those Oxbridge educated MPs fail to do so? Perhaps it’s because the Aussies do not see their future with a first-class seat on the Euro gravy train.
Please continue your excellent work in the House and let us hope that 12th April can become a day of celebration.
Agreed and thanks to Sir John for this beautifully clear summary. And given the long, long line of ancestors we all have, we here are surely the offspring of convicts too! My own great-grandpapa disappeared around the time of the assizes, but we never talk about him.
I think the EU will extend. They are always flexible when it suits them. But I hope and pray they don’t.
Just a small correction; not all ‘Strines are convict descendants; in fact few may claim that. Most of us, and I am one, have ancestors who were pioneering free settlers.
An early General Election is one of my preferred options. I had hoped if things were going really badly one of the Spartans would try to trigger and election ally with Labour in a vote of no confidence.
There is talk of May having a fourth attempt at her Withdrawal/Surrender Agreement. Seems plausible – same old, same old has been her strategy to date.
EU refusing further delay is a comforting long shot.
I’m intrigued as to why the Defence aspects haven’t been mentioned more in this never-ending debate. Not least because I’m in Defence. Veterans for Britain – which contains some very senior and influential figures – has consistently railed against May’s surrender agreement.
There are some serious questions to be asked. For a start: 28 years ago I signed a document pledging allegiance to “HM the Queen, her heirs and successors, etc”. The Crown, of course, being the physical embodiment of the UK’s sovereignty and thus the sovereignty of the British people. To that end, giving Royal Assent to May’s Deal would effectively be telling the Queen to sign over control of her Armed Forces to a foreign power, over which the British people have no control. Therefore, taking into account my attestation, the EU cannot – without Royal Assent – legally use British forces.
Additionally, my Commission states that the Crown instructs me “to exercise and well discipline in their duties such officers, men and women as may be placed under your orders from time to time and use your best endeavours to keep them in good order and discipline.” In other words, my contract tells me to obey orders issued to me by the Crown and ensure my subordinates do the same.
I am under no obligation (neither are those in my charge) to follow any order that does not have Royal Assent. And I won’t.
Dear Sir John,
Firstly, can I say what a pleasure it is reading your blog; also many thanks for the sterling work you’ve been doing in trying to save BREXIT.
However, I disagree regarding the voting. I fully expect your deranged leader to bring back “her deal” for a 4th time – since she feels she’s going to win. This time she tried to bribe Labour MPs to vote with £100M each for their constituencies. Even if she doesn’t win this 4th time, she’ll be quite happy to sustain a long delay which will give her ample opportunity to try again and again to pass her deal.
So I feel, the only solution IS to push for a General Election which would ensure a change of “so-called leadership”, cabinet and make up of the house. Surely, the country can’t go on like this for another year!
So saying, I’d be more than happy were the EU to put her in her place and refuse an extension; bring it on!
“I fully expect your deranged leader to bring back “her deal” for a 4th time”
Maybe so, but it doesn’t change the simple fact that the EU deadline for the passing of the WA treaty by Parliament has now expired. Their ruling was quite explicit – Friday 29th.
Even were they willing to bend on this, and even if things were somehow finagled to get a 4th vote next week, I genuinely think that perhaps 50-60 MPs are this weekend contemplating what a horrible, horrible decision they took to cave in on Friday. They are deeply, deeply regretting being frightened by the prospect of No Brexit into foolishly switching sides at the eleventh hour.
Rejoice! The sun is shining, the birds are singing, and it’s now more likely than it has been for a very long time that a clean brexit on WTO terms is just around the corner.
Remain supporting MPs in constituencies that voted Leave should be spending part of the weekend contemplating what Dominic Grieve’s Conservative Association did.
Excellent post. I disagree with you on one small point. Revoking Article 50 requires a motion passed in the Commons and then the PM can revoke it under Treaty law. Its is then for the commons to catch up with U.K law.
/ikh
I doubt that it would be legally necessary to have the Commons motion.
A very clear statement of the choices on offer. MPs are right to be wary of a GE. Many would face electoral annihilation. I do wonder how many, including May, actually comprehend the anger and fury that many, many voters feel about MPs failure to deliver a clean Brexit.
May must go now. She is a liability to the nation, to parliament, to the government, to her party and to her own reputation. Conservative MPs must tell her she is no longer wanted on the voyage to leaving the EU and must fulfill her commitment to them (last December) to stand down when asked to do so.
oldtimer
Good morning to you !
I share your sentiments. However perhaps it might not be a bad thing if Mrs May stayed in No 10, but did nothing for the next couple of weeks. No changes to the WA, no more voting shenanigans etc. That way we could coast into default of no deal exit on 12th.
Mrs May has been accused of kicking the can down the road, but now really is the time to do so.
It seems Mr Bercow can change the rules as he sees fit so nothing can be relied upon. How many were we told the the leaving date the 29th was the law. Now Prime Minister Letwin and Co want to make their own law on Monday. I thank Sir John for giving explanations of this type to give some perspective.
As for not accepting the results of a vote, I see the member for Beaconsfield won’t accept the vote of no confidence. Apparently is all a conspiracy. What is it about some MPs who simply can’t cope with a vote they don’t like the result. It couldn’t possibly be because he gained his seat on the manifest he vehemently disagrees with.
Good Morning Sir John,
Item 2 – General Election. Not popular among MP’s, but is popular among the electorate who wish to remove their ‘Remainer’ representatives! What does is reveal about the character of those MP’s who do not wish to submit themselves to the judgement of their constituency? Truly shameful. I do not understand those wishing to remain under the ever increasing rule of the EU; if an MP does not want the responsibility of making law, then don’t be an MP – that’s the job!
With the EU takeover their burden of responsibility was being substantially reduced
and there was always the promotion to Brussels to look foreward to, rather after the style of the nearly Labour prime minister and wife of a few years back who would have run a half decent paper round between them had they stayed in Wales.
What is the situation with the £39 billion. Does that have to be voted through as part
of something or has Mrs May written that off.
Let’s rule out the Turkey Trap, and expose those who think that a better, “softer”, Brexit must be one in which we allow the EU to have even more power over our trade and our economy than it has now. Which of course the eurocrats may well welcome, and that in itself should be enough to set alarm bells ringing.
http://johnredwoodsdiary.com/2019/03/30/parliament-votes-down-the-stay-in-and-pay-up-treaty/#comment-1008687
Shadow Trade Secretary Barry Gardiner in July 2017:
“Brexit means leaving the single market and the customs union. Here’s why”
It is worrying that HoC was coalescing around the Turkey trap. I would hope to see the PM come out and argue why no deal is better than that.
It is strange that you, an experienced politician, don’t understand the basic function of a manifesto. A manifesto is an offer to the British people at the time of a General Election: vote us into power with a majority and this is what we will do. In 2017 no party won a majority. The British people therefore rejected all the manifestos that were put to them, Tory, Labour, LibDem, Green etc. Promises made in the manifestos are therefore now irrelevant. In fact, to try now to ram through manifesto promises from 2017 is to oppose the will of the British people who made clear we wanted none of the offered manifestos
Just sophistry.
The vast majority (over 82%) voted for the Tory or Labour Manifestos both of which promised to respect the Brexit vote. They certainly rejected the Libdem and Green ones who had very little support.
I think you are clutching at straws Helena to justify a massive betrayal of the voters in both the referendum and the last election. As you say “vote us in to power and this is what we will do we will do” – respect the referendum result – 82% supported this but are being betrayed by all the remoaner MPs.
What a load of codswollop.
Not quite right in this case. Both the main parties had manifestos supporting Brexit, leaving the customs union etc etc. So there was a clear Mandate for Brexit in Parliament. It is the case that many MPs got their seats on the back of supporting Brexit who really did agree with it at all. Hence the impass. Not withstanding a clear win on the referendum.
You could easily say that a lot of people, and a lot of people did vote, liked the manifestos they were offered but prefered, for one reason or another, a particular one. If they didn’t any of them, why vote ?
I also seem to remember the Labour Party offering to pay the tuition fees of students. A naked bribe that even they admitted was only an ‘aspiration’. Perhaps Leaving the EU is another one of those ‘aspirations’ politicians offer. If so, we need another GE to set them right 😉
What a load of nonsense. So, any coalition government can do whatever it likes! Nah. I heard the ‘father of the house, say yesterday that at the last election no-one sent Tory MPs a copy of the manifesto and that no-one read them anyway and that they could safely be ignored. Funny ideas some people have about democracy.
A coalition government is obviously not bound by any manifesto promises because by definition it never produced a manifesto! A colalition government only exists because the voters refused to accept any of the party manifestos on offer
Helena, I see you are reading Lewis Carroll.
“When I use a word” Humpty Dumpty said in a rather scornful tone, “it means just what I choose it to mean – neither more nor less”.
Helena – So why did anyone complain when Nick Clegg supported tuition fees ? Didn’t they understand that what he’d put in his manifesto was 100% irrelevant ? Did you argue that point at the time ?
But the MPs were elected on the Manifesto; the will of the constituents was therefore that the MP seek to carry it out, not disregard it.
Good morning.
A wonderful summary that our so called media are incapable of doing. Many thanks.
The government and the PM, by their actions, have weakened the UK’s negotiating position to such an extent, that it has been impossible to have any meaningful negotiations which the UK could agree to. The government should have held firm over its position that we should have conducted talks in parallel with our future relationship.
Now we find ourselves in the invidious position of our government and PM issuing thinly veiled threats. This is no way to behave.
The government and parliament need to accept that there really are only two offers on the table as per Art.50. Either we sign the WA or, we Leave after two years. Our two years were up on Friday and, as the government went on bended knee to the EU, we find ourselves in an even weaker and worse position than before.
The PM cannot control her cabinet, her party (both MP’s and members), the House or the time of our departure. She has lost all respect and confidence not only in the above but, the country and the entire world. This is getting painful to watch.
Yes, as a prominent leave supporter who was pictured in the press yesterday said ( I am putting it politely) her word and therefore her government cannot be trusted.
If the reports of a large number or Tort MPs writing to say they have no confidence and want no delay/no deal etc are true, electoral reality is starting to kick in and an OP this morning confirms it.
You leader has ruined our Brexit negotiations and is now trashing your party.
She is indeed.
Her Chancellor and her economic policies are mad too. Huge problems with surgeons and doctors not wanting to work overtime as if they do extra shifts they take home less money than if they do not do them. So bonkers are the tax laws in relation to pensions. We have a totally mad and absurdly complex tax system.
Once again thank you for your comforting sense. I say that as someone with substantial left wing affiliations, but, like you, a strong aderence to democracy. We all need to get past this road block as quickly as possible, and then get on with using the released freedoms to build a better UK and a genuine internationalism.
Indeed, so what is going to happen next under this appalling PM and this dire rudderless government? Perhaps best that it is rudderless, given the utter stupidity of the captain and her number two.
Let us hope we can still escape the EU and Communist Corbyn/Mc Donnall /SNP who would cofiscate assets off people and businesses, tax to death and destroy the economy in very short order. Rather like Hammond is trying to but far worse.
I see HS2 expenditure is out of control. The sooner it is cancelled the better why is this taking so long? Time for Grayling and this government to do something sensible for once.
HS2 is fundamental for the rebalancing of UK (which will be key for uniting after Brexit is completed). It does have a frivolity/early poor management issue, it’s timescale is too long, but it is fundamentally important. (There are questions to be asked about when the bit across London should have been scheduled, and whether just connecting Manchester to Leeds for scale, rather than the east Midlands route, should be done first, but it’s budget is less than 150% of May’s minimum bung to the EU and it will deliver a huge change…eventually.
Helena
“In 2017 no party won a majority. The British people therefore rejected all the manifestos that were put to them”
That is not how it works.
JR
Nicely written summary, which as anyone can see leaves only one option – leave on 12th without WA.
All fairly toxic options, not designed to earn tories any browny points in the country at large. Were it possible to change the tory party to one of leave by deselecting the largely remain members of the HoC it would have some appeal. However the real poison chalice were there an election would be the writing of the tory manifesto. Who would believe it were it to be written.
A real leader would bite the bullet on 12 April and leave minus any agreement. It has many advantages, not least saving us £39 billion plus. It returns sovereignty to the UK, frees our World trade policy, our fishing grounds etc. The question is, does May still have the power to do it after the cul de sac of indicative votes.
At present all we have to look forward to is twelve days of verbal flatulence. The HoC is now a disperate mob of voices, all thinking the know the route across the Red Sea, but in reality set to get us drowned.
Thank-you for taking the time to explain in simple terms the current constitutional position regarding our membership of the EU. It serves to highlight just how desperate and indeed sinister recent government behaviour has become regarding their use propaganda to whip up uncertainty amongst Tory MP and indeed across the UK.
A Tory government indulging in such behaviour is an indictment of the poison of the EU and those in politics including this person now occupying the office of PM who support the circumvention of the EU referendum result
May must be deposed and soon for all concerned but she’s an EU acolyte and therefore capable of anything to satisfy the destructive urges of her paymasters in Berlin and Brussels
The one upside of this entire charade is that’s it’s exposed the autocratic nature of the EU and those in politics who support it. Now, can we see those who have worked tirelessly to challenge the democratic will of the people in the name of political control. I do hope the British people will not forget their treachery at the next GE
Thanks for your efforts
On the matter of revocation of the Article 50 notice – which I suspect could be done by Theresa May relying on Royal Prerogative without the need even for a Commons motion, just in strictly legal and constitutional terms – I would recollect from last December the main reason why the ECJ decided that the UK has a unilateral, albeit conditional, right under EU law to revoke its notice of withdrawal:
http://johnredwoodsdiary.com/2018/12/11/a-managed-exit-without-signing-the-withdrawal-agreement/#comment-980230
“Last night MPs spent nearly an hour questioning Steve Barclay about the ECJ judgment, but nobody pointed out that the leading reason the judges gave to allow us to revoke the Article 50 notice is also the leading reason why we should not revoke it:
“As regards the context of Article 50 TEU … those treaties have as their purpose the creation of an ever closer union among the peoples of Europe … ”
“… it would be inconsistent with the Treaties’ purpose of creating an ever closer union among the peoples of Europe to force the withdrawal of a Member State … ””
And so forth …
It is another one of those queer paradoxes that the strongest advocates of revocation in the Commons are the MPs for a party which demands that a part of the UK should return to being an independent sovereign state, but would then be perfectly content to see that newly regained national independence and sovereignty disappear into the maw of the EU through its unremitting and unlimited process of “ever closer union”.
All of which leads me to believe May and Co. will seek a never ending delay to the (dis)UK’s departure in the hope the public become utterly exhausted by the whole affair.
Then revoke article 50 stand for re-election and get a majority through all the ‘Remainiacs’ gratitude. Combined with ‘Leavers’ total disgust with the whole affair, leading to pledges to never vote again.
If (when) we fail to leave the EU, it will mark the end of democracy in the (dis)UK.
Yeah- we’re in a right fix now- how we’re even going to get through this week I dunno! everyday drama and more drama- am not even watching Coronation street or Eastenders anymore- I don’t buy the newspaper because by the time I get it home it’s all old news ! so far all you have succeeded in doing is turning my whole world upside down!
Tuesday Veradkar is going to Paris to discuss probably EU border controls with Macron, Thursday Merkel is going to Dublin to discuss the same- we can only suppose- leaves only one option ie. Borders- because they know UK is leaving without a deal 12th April- heaven for some, disaster for others!
Sir John
Thank you for the clarification on a number of issues. May I take this opportunity to ask you a question.
There’s talk that the SI to extend the Brexit date was done illegally or at the very least by dubious means. Is this true?
Thank you for all your efforts.
Reply There were issues but Parliament did then approve it
The Sunday Times is up to its usual mischief-making again, with a claim that if MPs take control Theresa May will ask the Queen to block a “soft” Brexit.
The constitutional reality is that the government is Her Majesty’s Government and Theresa May is the Queen’s Prime Minister, and apart from those who are also Ministers of the Crown MPs have no standing to attempt to govern the country:
http://johnredwoodsdiary.com/2019/03/30/parliament-votes-down-the-stay-in-and-pay-up-treaty/#comment-1008459
And even their scope to legislate is circumscribed by the need for both the consent of the Queen before they start and for Royal Assent to any Bill they may pass so it can take effect as an Act of Parliament. There is loose talk about how MPs could legislate to force the government to take a certain course, but every Bill introduced into Parliament starts with the words:
“Be it enacted by the Queen’s most Excellent Majesty … ”
Under the Parliament Acts the Queen and the Commons acting together can dispense with “the advice and consent of the Lords Spiritual and Temporal”, but the Commons cannot similarly dispense with that of the Queen nor vice versa.
You have my sincere admiration for your principled and – yes – scholarly stand.
Some people slickly dismiss all MPs as fools and in it for the money etc. By your dogged determination, you just make them look silly. Your (edited) speech thrilled me.
Very well played!
There was nothing in the referendum about when we left the EU , it did not stipulate the immediate triggering of article 50 ( which was done quickly from weakness to the Nations great cost ) . Both this option and a Public vote on the real options have many times the support in Parliament and the country than your own No Deal preference.
Your horror and the thought of any voter involvement is hilarious after all that self righteous guff about your democratic principles
The suggestion that anyone voted for this cart crash is quite quite absurd and if Parliament cannot recognise this obvious fact then it really is past having any useful purpose whatsoever
“The Prime Minister says she is strongly against a second referendum”
Coming from Mrs. May John, that means absolutely nothing. About the only thing she is good at is saying one thing and doing completely the opposite. Rumour now has it that she will give (blackmail) the house next week with a binary choice – either back her rotten deal or back the most popular indicative vote decided on Monday which will probably be to stay in the customs union. Lose lose for Brexiteers. She will have got her way in the most treacherous and deceitful way and alienated 17.4 million voters in the process.
Thank you Sir John for an excellent summary of the current situation, which does give me a little more hope that we will be coming out of the EU very shortly.
My two areas of concern are the second referendum and customs union type of Brexit as these are two routes the PM says she is strongly against. However one cannot rely on anything Mrs May says as she overturned every one of her promises that she has made so far.
Couple with this her determination to try yet again to get the WA passed, one has to ask several question.
Is she suffering some form of mental breakdown? Does she have a ”death wish” for this country? Is she so unbelievably thick that she doesn’t understand what she is doing?
Now that we see some of the results from the decisions she took during her time in the Home Office such as the ‘Windrush’ and the ‘curtailment of stop and search’ it is possible that she shuts her mind completely to any advice or alternative view.
Tragic and very difficult to circumvent but we must persevere and leave under WTO.
Strange that last nights news on both the BBC and Sky didn’t mention WTO as an option and most MPs seem afriad to even utter the words WTO
Is there an embargo from the media and politicans towards discussing the pros of WTO
One thing that never seems to be mentioned about May is her serial lying in claiming that her WA is leaving the EU when in fact it leaves us in a worse position than remaining a member.
She needs to be called out for it and told to tell the truth for a change.
It seems almost certain there will be a long extension with some fudged form of words to justify it. Mrs May must be held to her stated intention to go – her actual wording I believe would allow her to remain for this extension, presumably bringing her wretched WA back for MVs 4, 5,…
Given the transition period has no advantages whatsoever over actual membership and many disadvantages, I don’t see this as a bad thing. It is an opportunity to replace mrs May and go back to square one and do the negotiation again, as it should have been some from the first.
This is a battle that should have been fought to a finish much earlier.
JR has said a couple of times that concerns over the years regarding the EU were brushed aside by Europhiles.
Tony Benn, a Eurosceptic accepted defeat in 1975 with huge statesmanship. No whines for a second referendum from him!
Brexiteers/ Eurosceptics ( “ bastards” according to one PM…how rude!) ALONE have played by the rules
Yet our very entry into the EU was extremely dodgy,based on the lying denial of empire-building.
Please….all our Brexiteers be wary at this crucial time.
Not all those in govt. are as good/ principled as you.
I notice that, unlike in her dealings with the EU, Mrs. May’s attempted horse-trading with Conservative MPs is not a two-phase process.
She is not giving up her negotiating power by resigning first and then discussing with MPs how she would like them to vote on her deal. And yet she expects MPs to vote for her deal, which, as Bill Cash writes, requires MPs to give up their (legislative) power as an opening move in our negotiations with the EU.
Is not T. May likely to manoeuvre to oblige Parliament to face the choices of her Withdrawal Surrender agreement or a no-deal Brexit, other choices being excluded through lack of time available to adopt them?
Then the “any deal at any price” Remoaner M.P.s will use MV4 (n) to pass May’s quislings’ Brexit deal and we shall have the worst of all worlds.
Thank goodness there are some capable MPs such as you amidst the low calibre that pervades the HoC.
Our democracy is being destroyed by those elected to uphold and protect it.
The Conservative party is facing oblivion. There seems to be a death wish which is exemplified by the number of senior MPs in your party publicly supporting Grieve against his Association’s vote of no confidence. The Westminster bubble needs to be broken open. Your councillors are going to be the first to feel the wrath of the electorate but no doubt those in their Whitehall ivory towers care little.
Meanwhile your party has allowed the atrocious Corbyn to play Brexit from both ends and expose your party to public opprobrium.
PS when you come to think of it No Deal has no possibility of happening other than by accident and the May horror also has no chance of passing .( I must say , appalling though No deal is, I cannot see that it can be worse than the May option ).
That leaves delay as the only way forward and the conditions that may be agreed for delay .A two year delay would only follow the transition period and I feel the only possible resolution would be a public vote on the real life options
Mrs May has painted herself into a tiny red corner all of her own making.
It was obvious the EU need to show the world they are stronger than a smaller nation so got an elitist Frenchman delegated solely for the task with limited powers and frame of reference.
The Conservatives should have appointed a strong leader who also delegated and tasked Brexit to another. We know what happened, the weakest link was TM who made fatal mistakes, especially doing both roles herself . Sadly she does not appear a heavyweight unlike Trump with gravitas and when in trousers looks like she could be bowled over in a strong wind.
We now have only one strong card left and we should play it to show we are strong and Sir John it is your rational one of No Deal. Thank you once again for your clearing the as when all about are emotional wrecks with limited powers of thinking clearly.
Once again your summary, a small lifeboat of sanity on a troubled sea of tribal hysteria, gives me hope that the outcome will come soon, and will not be calamitous. Sincerely, thank you for your time and effort.
The other key point is the pivotal role of Jeremy Corbyn in making sure the is no real opposition to Brexit . If I didn`t despise him already …. once again we have to ask , who do the grown ups vote for ?
Sir John i find your posts really useful in terms of clarification of what is occuring. Am I right in thinking that the EU is now losing patience with the continual and contrary behaviour of Theresa May who seems to me to a woman obsessed with her deal and just can’t stand back and see what she is doing
Reply I assume so from what they did to her request for a simple extension to June 30 last time. They want to see she can command Parliament to get something done
What will the Conservative Party do if there is an extension and European elections? Do they run candidates and see their vote collapse, or do they abstain to avoid humiliation?
Considering the UK rather than the Conservative or Labour parties, everything must be done to avoid any of the rule taking options that have a permanent risk. So no to an in perpetuity backstop and no to a comprehensive permanent CU. Either no deal or revocation of A50 are superior to such worst of both worlds compromises. (If UK leaves contributing to rule making it must definitely leave rule taking, untIL continues to take rules of must be in a place to contribute to making them.)
If there needs to be a compromise between no deal and remain then Lord King’s suggestion of a 6 month extension to prepare for no deal would be it. (If a longer term compromise is sought then a guaranteed referendum in 50 years whether to rejoin the EU would be reasonable…50 years is of course less than permanent so is a more than reasonable compromise to offer remainers).
Ah, but you haven’t voted against a “confirmatory” referendum at the end of the trade negotiations have you ? Deal or Remain. That option would have great appeal to May and Corbyn as it kicks the problem way down the road. Also to Remainers who would conspire to get a hopeless trade deal.
I wonder at what point Macron will refuse to authorise further delays ? He’s got his own problems, and having Farage and colleagues disrupting the EU Parliament wouldn’t help his plans to offload some of his domestic problems onto a more integrated EU superstate.
Most people in the press are missing the key point. What May or Corbyn or Parliament want to do is entirely irrelevant. All that is important is what the EU will ALLOW us to do. The only exceptions are No Deal or Revoke A50. Those are under our control. Time for Parliament to vote on just those two, head to head, and implement. Then at the next GE the parties can attempt to reverse via manifesto promises to Rejoin EU or Resubmit A50 (no deal) as they wish.