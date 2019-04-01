An April 1 story with a twist

On Friday two government Ministers at different times told me I had to vote for the Withdrawal Agreement if I wanted to secure a free trade/WTO Brexit. I asked each to explain this apparent contradiction. They said they thought I would be intelligent enough to understand it was the only way to get us out unencumbered.
They said if the Agreement was passed then the government would introduce a bill, as it would need to put the Agreement into UK law. I could then with my friends seek to amend the Bill to meet my wishes or vote it down , thus thwarting the Agreement. As this would all take time we could by default leave on 22 May before anything had been legislated.
I said that was too clever by half. How would I explain my volte face on the Agreement? Was I to say I was deliberately voting for something I disagreed with in the hope I could defeat it later? Or did they wish me to pretend to have come round to accepting the draft Treaty? Wasn’t that an invitation to me to act in bad faith? Wasnt it encouragement to rebel later against government legislation? Wouldn’t the leadership then have a good point if they told me I had to vote for the Bill as I had voted for it in principle in Friday’s vote? As it was about an international Treaty what was to stop the government signing the Treaty on the back of the Parliamentary vote and then facing Parliament down to regularise it in UK law? Once the UK has signed the Treaty it is binding whatever Parliament does.
Both dug in and angrily explained that I must be able to see this was the only rational way for me to behave. I said I begged to differ.
The twist in this April fool story is it is not an April fool. This is an account of what happened. Many bizarre things were said and predicted by people speaking for the government last Friday.
34 Comments
Good morning
And yet again, thank you.
So this is what goes on behind closed doors ? This why I like coming here, you learn something. Whether it be on any given topic or, just by way of explanation as we see here.
The WA is a dreadful document and no sane or patriotic person could have anything to do with it. The pressure some MP’s are being put under is scandalous and more like this need a to be made public knowledge.
I really appreciate this insight into the chaos which is going on at the moment. No doubt if you had been a remainer or whatever, they would have said it was your only chance of remaining.
Unless there is some real attempt to tweak the EEA membership before we leave in just 12 days’ time, we are going to get a very hard Brexit anyway.
Doesn’t anyone in parliament know this? The EU means it.
Mike
The PM ruled out EFTA/EEA membership from day one. Despite what others may say it should have been an option and, if not suitable to the UK, only then dismissed.
I hope MPs can sense the anger in the country at their behaviour. I doubt it though when i hear the government are thinking of a snap GE with May still as leader. You will be decimated.
Snap election run by May? An April fool joke surely. They cannot be serious. She is clearly planning for Corbyn to become the next PM, no other explanation is possible.
This explains a lot and comes as no surprise. Ministers are increasingly talking incomprehensible gibberish designed to make the rest of us think we are stupid if we can’t comprehend their ‘logic’. Best example is the vote for this deal or there will be no Brexit. We are all in danger of being infantilised. Very glad you haven’t been worn down yet.
Colin,
I think this anecdote of Sir John’s vindicates all of us who repeatedly contest that our political representatives are largely unfit to represent us. I fear for this nation if they are the best we can do.
Tad
Sir John,
Your experience seems to tell me that lies, lies and more lies continue to be promulgated just to get this wretched deal, and all that it subsequently entails, accepted. You are principled enough and intelligent enough to stand your ground, for which we thank you.
The sad thing is that lies have abounded in Parliament throughout the Brexit process, including many, sad to say, from the Prime Minister herself.
It is my understanding that if an MP is proven to have misled Parliament, then the repercussions are severe. The fact that Theresa May said 108 times that the UK would be leaving the EU on 29th March 2019 has already proven to be false, but it could be claimed by Mrs May that, at the time, she believed the statement to be true.
However, in many of her speeches to the House, she claimed that her WA would allow the UK to pursue free trade agreements with the rest of the world. This was blatantly, and knowingly, untrue, so surely, she was in this respect, if not others, misleading the House. This offence would, I understand, normally result in the minister either being expected to resign or to be sacked. Is it not time for this mendacious Prime Minister, who is blatantly lying to pursue her own personal agenda, rather than dutifully carrying out the will of the people, to face the appropriate punishment?
My optimism, generated by your article yesterday, remains for the time being. Hopefully it will be justified come 12th April.
Lancaster House. All she needed to do was stick to it and she would have been celebrated, but no, it was just another Theresa May con. Her word is absolutely worthless. She is not fit for any kind of office, least of all Prime Minister! She deserves to go down, but so does the Tory party unless they get rid.
Tad
Any semblance of principle or propriety or integrity or procedure has to be held in suspended animation while May continues her occupation of Downing Street. Unless the Tories can pluck up the courage to grasp the nettle and expel her forthwith they are history. So I fear is this country.
I have been criical of your position on many things, but here you are absolutely correct. If you dislike the Withdrawal Agreement, of course you must oppose it. Those who dislike it and yet chose to vote for it – such as Rees Mogg, Mc Vey, Ducan Smith and (even more extraordinary, because they had previously resigned from the Cabinet rather than support it) Raab, Johnson and Davis – are exposed as untrustworthy
A fool and his money are soon parted.
What can 17.4 million people do when their democratic vote is ignored by their MPs (even by their champions – Rees Mogg, Mc Vey, Ducan Smith, Raab, Johnson and Davis) and, as a result, they are legally, by binding Treaty, surrendered to a foreign Power?
For once, the points you make are difficult to argue with.
“what was to stop the government signing the Treaty on the back of the Parliamentary vote and then facing Parliament down to regularise it in UK law?”
Indeed. At PMQs on 27th March, in answer to Bill Cash, Mrs. May said, “the House of Commons voted to seek an extension to Article 50”, as a justification for her having attempted to bind us in international law to a new exit date without first seeking prior parliamentary approval via a statutory instrument. I was, therefore, afraid she would attempt to do the same with the Withdrawal Agreement had she won the vote on Friday.
On the subject of the WA, I would like to offer a timely reminder to Messrs. Johnson, Raab et al.:
Mrs. May has not given up her power (by resigning) before asking you to make concessions.
Why should you give up your legislative power (under Art. 4 of the WA) before asking the EU to make concessions? (Not that it is even yours to give up.)
It is clear that they understand how corrosive the WA is. Who or what is putting so much pressure on them to behave in such a manner? Is it our two little friends, ‘Greed and Ambition’ ? Or their close friend, ‘Self -Interest’? Does the HoC still have a register of members declared interests? If yes, it must be a complete work of fiction.
Indeed and was this why Mogg & Boris foolishly caved in to support May’s £39 billion straight jacket. If we get yet another vote on it it needs to be voted down by an ever larger margin.
Boris today says:-
To keep Corbyn out of No 10, my party must believe in Britain again
We need to get on with delivering Brexit and rediscover our passion for One Nation Toryism
The trouble is most “One Nation Conservatives” want “No Nation”, direct rule from Brussels bureaucrats, no democracy and are not really Conservatives at all. They are tax borrow and piss down the drain merchants (and pushers of green crap lunacy) like Philip Hammond.
Hammond who with May gives us the highest, most complex & idiotic taxes for 40 plus years combined with endless project fear and other lies.
Even Steve Baker nearly supported it apparently!
Wow! I never cease to be amazed by how ignorant some MPs can be.
Should not a class in basic logic be mandatory!
/ikh
Smells very fishy – like it was a deliberate attempt to walk gullible MPs into precisely the trap that you spotted. Nothing appears to be too low for this government. Could they explain the advantages of voting down the implementing legislation instead of the direct route of rejecting the WA itself?
It is beyond a joke. Evidently some late switchers must have been persuaded.
I mulled over two questions during the weekend.
Why does May keep coming back for more humiliation on humiliation trying to get her WA? Who is the organ grinder who keeps on insisting that she does?
Does this explain Johnsons and Rees Moggs capitulation?
Reply No, this argument emerged later I think. The change of mind of some was related to the future of Mrs May
How could genuine EU sceptic Tory MPs believe that signing the UK into vassalage in exchange for the PMs resignation is a good deal.
Mrs May is living on borrowed time already, as are the Tory MPs if they support vassalage.
Well done for sticking to your principles, Sir John.
It is all very simple, really. The Withdrawal Agreement is a terrible arrangement for our country and MUST NOT PASS. No self-respecting MP could ever vote for it. Anyone telling you otherwise cannot be trusted.
How naive and indeed arrogant to think May and her lackeys could deceive an experienced politician like Sir John in this clumsy manner.
The anger amongst Tory Eurosceptics is now surely reaching boiling point and on the verge of something explosive
Though, let’s not underestimate the devious, malfeasance nature of May. She is capable anything and I am certain she’s not finished in her quest to handcuff the UK to the EU using whatever means she can muster
Keep up the good work. You have 18m people behind you. May’s got Merkel and Juncker behind her. Oh, and a few thousand propaganda marchers from the Remain camp
Interesting. Of course I bet those same ministers spoke to lots of other MPs and just replaced “free trade/WTO” with whatever that particular MP’s personal preference was.
This makes one certainly worry about the reasoning ability of ministers.
How can they guarantee that the WA would later be defeated if initially approved.
As you say, why take the risk and lose one’s reputation.
It’s additional evidence we have the wrong people in government – and as MPs.
With all the serious concerns raised about the WA, most people would take note and reject it, unlike most MPs who are wilfully blind to the problems.
David Gauke. Another one who demands a customs union against what he stood for in the manifesto to get his seat. Don’t want for him to resign. Sack him.
I was told by my MP that a study had shown that a no-deal would lose many thousand jobs.
I read the study. It did not say this. He had lied to me.
In this kind of world you are right not to trust anyone and to stick to principles…
Maastricht all over again!
I understood that there was an assumption that Members of Parliament are ‘ Honourable men’. Clearly this does not extend to the two government Ministers who spoke to you, and to anyone who put them up to it.
Well done John – again.
How shocking ! Thank heavens for the likes of you John !
Is it not vital that Brexiteers do not vote for the WA should the PM bring it back and regardless of what they voted last week ?
I am thinking if Letwin and co attempt to pass a CU option ,Norway plus etc that would rely on the WA being passed in Parliament!
If the WA is not passed it can not go forward to the next stage
You are an honourable man, JR. Your have my full respect and I’m sure, of many others. Do not waver. Your superior intellect will win the day for us. Keep working on the ‘snowflakes’, and be wary of TM’s machinations. She is pathologically wedded to her Withdrawal Agreement, and will not shrink from any action, no matter how base, to see it through.
I understand the need for and respecting confidential discussions but did the two ministers concerned ask you to keep their lobbying confidential? Presumably they said they were acting with Government authority when they approached you.
I can think of no legitimate reason why you cannot publish their names – indeed I think you should do so. The voters must know who to eliminate from future candidates lists at future general elections and this includes those who are acting unethically or trying to persuade you to do so in private.
Thank you for being incorruptible!