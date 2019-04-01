No more delay

Cabinet must get on with our departure on April 12. There is a clear majority of Conservative MPs against any delay. So offer a free trade deal and leave. A fourth vote may not be allowed and is unlikely to give a different answer.
10 Comments
If form is anything to go by Mrs. May will let Parliament come up with a favoured (least disliked pro-leave) option and then tell you to vote for either it or her carefully scripted capitulation (her 4th vote under a different guise).
Either way she, and Brussels, win – Leave looses.
Game, set and Match.
I’m afraid that you have underestimated the determination of the remoaners to thwart all attempts to deliver Brexit. These antidemocratic traitors will stop at nothing.
My 85th birthday is April 11th. If only the next day would produce an exit from “the evil empire” What a lovely present.
I admire your perseverance and commitment – though I fear you are leading the U.K down a path that will lead us into a customs union and becoming a vassal state.
It appears God does have a sense of humour, after all.
The last Governor of the Bank of England agrees with you John !
I love your optimism JR, but Brexit is dead. It was May’s WA or nothing in this parliament dominated by remainers who now call the shots.
Has a ‘D’ notice gone out against ‘WTO’ as everyone seems afraid to even mention it ?
All Parliament decisions to leave EU must be rejected by Conservative Government unless it conforms 100% to Conservative Party 2017 manifesto and as stated by current and previous Conservative Prime Ministers.
Failure to deliver will mean the end of the Conservative Party.
We had an indicative vote almost three years ago now (the only one that counts) and now the government must stop wasting the nation’s time, stop ignoring it and implement the decision as they originally pledged to do on the spot. The country voted to throw off the shackles of the EU and regain its sovereignty, not become even more enmeshed in the rotten foreign superstate. WTO and nothing less than WTO is the only way that can be achieved, as you have argued all along.
That is right, parliament voted through Article 50 deal or no deal. The deal agreed by the EU is not acceptable to parliament so we leave with No Deal on the 12th April 2019. Both sides of the channel, the world, and gov.uk is ready for it.
Time for her to knock down the gavel and leave with no deal. Gather up her files and walk out of the chamber to get on with attending to other things, knife crime, education and real life governance.