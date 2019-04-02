50 shades of delay

Remain leaning MPs dream of all kinds of delay. Some would accept a short delay, hoping it would lead to another short delay. Some want a long delay. Opposition MPs want a delay for a General election or a second referendum. It is difficult to see the Conservative party in Parliament voting for either a General election or a second referendum A small number of Conservative MPs want a delay effectively for a renegotiation which the EU has not offered. In the recent free vote on delay 200 Conservative MPs refused to back the Prime Minister’s short delay until April 12th, which passed on Opposition votes.
Parliament’s indicative votes about a different future from either leaving without the Withdrawal Agreement or leaving with it imply negotiation of a delay. The problem with this approach is that the things they want relate to the second part of the negotiation with the EU as defined by the EU.The EU has made clear the UK has to sign the Withdrawal Treaty Parliament has three times rejected before such talks take place.
The wish of a lot of MPs to have a customs union relationship could only happen after signing the Withdrawal Agreement which they rightly refuse to do. The EU has said they would consider a long delay as long as the UK participates in the European elections in May. This is a very uninviting prospect for either of the two main political parties, who could expect a strong challenge from pro Brexit parties angry at the delay.
Yesterday Parliament was offered just four choices for the future, as the number of propositions was whittled down. Because it is a Remain dominated Parliament there was no Brexit option left to choose from. Leaving without signing the Withdrawal Agreement was removed and my preference for a WTO/Free Trade offer exit was not available either. We had a Customs union proposal. We were offered a plan to create Common Market 2.0 with a customs union and single market membership, implying freedom of movement, some financial contributions and acceptance of single market laws. We had a motion to require a confirmatory public vote for any exit plan, which would mean a referendum running any final deal against staying in, with no proper Brexit option on the ballot paper. There was finally a motion to secure a delay or failing that to revoke our notice to leave.
The government should have asked all Conservatives to vote against all four options, which all pro Leave MPs were willing to do. All four were against the Conservative Manifesto of 2017. It was good to see there was a majority against all of these ways of stopping Brexit. The Cabinet should take note and agree our exit on 12 April without the Withdrawal Agreement.
Sir John,
Yesterday’s indicative votes were, once again, I am pleased to say, all defeated, albeit some only narrowly. Hopefully there will not be further attempts to push any of them again, although I still fear the putrid WA will be voted upon for a fourth time. Regrettably, unlike you, Sir John, many MPs still appear to have either not fully understood the devastating consequences of approval of the WA, or do understand, but wish to ensure the UK remains tied to the EU. Hopefully some of those who previously opposed the WA, but buckled and supported it last time will by now have come to their senses and will again reject it. If so, that surely must be the death knell for the treacherous deal.
If a Customs Union is pursued, it is likely to be disastrous for the Conservative Party, so perhaps the fact that 170 (or perhaps now even more) MPs have written to Mrs May urging her to back a No Deal Brexit may place her in a position where she feels she has no choice but to accede to such a request to avoid political oblivion for the Conservatives at the next election.
It is now vital that any delay, short or longer, is totally resisted and the positives of a WTO exit publicised, with every effort being made to get this message out, despite the determination of the BBC and the MSM to only focus on fabricated negatives.
Please continue with your valiant efforts, for which we thank you.
I believe the only reason the Conservative MPs want to back a Customs Union is to try to make it a Labour party brexit because that’s Labours desire and there is a hope that the buck can be passed when people realise we’re completely surrendered.
Only 37 & 33 Conservatives voted for CU & “Common market 2.0” (236 & 228 Cons against – Cabinet ministers were whipped to abstain). This is quite encouraging.
So our dear ‘fanatical remainer’ (per A Civil Servant) goes looking for a Labour Party dominated Grand Alliance.
Time for Clear Blue Water & Clean Hands.
I fear all this infighting will lead to a conservative split and a Corbyn government.
Strangely I don’t fear a Corbyn government, as others do. Mainly because he has no control over his party, so I can’t see how he plans to pass legislation. I think it will lead to more paralysis, more ineffectual government, more of the same.
I still think it’s hilarious that Brexit looks like it will result in a customs union that neither side wanted and leaves us more at the mercy of the E.U than before. However, it does take us out of the core E.U group and the E.U army et cetera, so I guess it delivers on the referendum.
Something might have escaped your notice Merlin, Tom Watson is the de facto leader of the Labour Party. He and the Blairites took over weeks ago. If they got into power, we could expect another pro-EU interventionist neo-liberal charade much the same as we got last time. And that ended really well didn’t it!
We are already signed up to their PESCO army.
I agree fully with all of this. Alas May seem to get almost every single decision she takes completely wrong. Let us hope she finally get two right. Leave on 12th and then resign please.
Let us also hope more people do a Richard Drax. No self respecting nation should ever be entering such an appalling treaty. It is not Brexit or “respecting the referendum result” in any sense whatsoever. It is a £39 Billion straight jacket.
May got it wrong yet again. The woman is a complete and utter sick joke.
And I now see that the aim is to have BOTH May and Corbyn in charge of the Nation’s future.
What a joke!!
There is a lot of confusion here, but no one is more confused than John Redwood. In your second paragraph you – correctly – note that the EU has made clear the UK has to sign the Withdrawal Treaty before any trade talks take place. Then in your fourth paragraph you state a preference for a WTO/Free Trade offer exit. So you propose something which – as you yourself have admitted – is not now and never will be available. Is this confusion, or are you perhaps not approaching this in good faith?
Reply Not so. The EU has said they would probably discuss free trade after we have left. It is the future partnership free trade plus options that have to be negotiated whilst still in.
Sir John – it must be galling to have to waste time explaining things in words of one syllable to someone who can’t grasp simple concepts, but very kind of you. Especially in view of the implied insult (remainer, obviously).
I wouldn’t have bothered.
i will have what you are having and said in the past for all regular blog readers.
This year we have had at least 11 votes on “soft” Brexit options. All have been rejected.
Sadly, in typical EU fashion, only one of them has to be voted through once to end a true Brexit.
If you want a good example of EU democracy, the article 11&13 (now 15&17) votes are a good example. During the meeting the vote order was changed, leaving even the presiding officer confused. While the motion passed by 5 votes, 13 MEPs stated on record that they had wanted to vote the Articles down, and instead were recorded voting against the amendments that would have struck the Articles down.
The EU parliament has said there will be no second vote and the result stands. Techradar among other sites has details.
Nick Boles himself out.
Boles doubtless will not call a by-election to see what public support he actually has as he is clearly not a democrat. At least if we have a general election we will rid parliament of him and the TIG Soubry types and hopefully get rid of the appalling Bercow.
Some dope PPC (from the Treasury) called for him not to go. Perhaps he should go too.
“Nick Boles himself out.”
From the pavilion end?
He certainly left the field of play with a big flounce.
No, he was caught out at (a) silly point….
He left without a deal!
Good Morning,
Lets say, as some pundits predict, that we defer leaving but do NOT participate in the EU parliamentary election. How much of a problem is it for the EU if a member state is not represented as their rules require?
That’s lip gloss. If they agree the WA that’s the reality of where we would be. In it with no say or escape, legislated against to remove our competitiveness so May can recommend going back in post haste. She really thinks us a bunch of fools. Who keeps who here? Who represents us, the people, here? Answers on a post card.
It is unlawful (EU Law) for members not to be represented at EU Parliament and would hamstring EU business.
This is why the EU faces a dilemma about 12th April which is the date by which candidates for the EU Parliament elections must be nominated. Therefore, logically speaking, on 12th April the EU must grant an extension or accept a no deal departure and they cannot grant an extension without it being requested by the UK Government.
Is it not time that the 1922 Committee changed its rules so that the Mayrrionett can again be challenged and removed from office without waiting until December? What passes for government is farcical. Parliament controlled by a biased Speaker is useless. It will take years for the political class the recover from this debacle.
Indeed. The pathetic marionette dancing for the EU needs to be buried as soon as possible. You cannot have an election under May/Hammond and we might need one quite soon.
Dear Lifelogic–There are idiots around who say we have to be led by May in to any GE because we need her experience. Ye Gods!! Boot her out on her ear this afternoon and put Boris in charge by acclamation or in a non smoke filled room. He would win an election going away. Where are these people who don’t like him? In Parliament of course.
They have created a reputation amongst the populace as arrogant, useless, lying deceptive, self serving etc. In favour of a foreign entity the EU in preference to their own people. Total ignorance. EU loving cry babies. We want our sovereignty, culture and Governance in all its forms back here to the people. We all know Parliament cannot be trusted and needs to be accountable again. The voting system, right to recall and independent scrutiny by those wrong doers in the House needs significant change. They can no longer police themselves as Turkeys don’t vote for Christmas.
Good morning
I read on line all the proposals. There was one question I found myself asking as I read through the list. “What would the EU agree to ?” You see, there is no point in, for example, offering parliament a Common Market 2.0 if the EU are going to flatly reject it. Which they would. It truly amazes me that the people who ‘we’ charge to look after our interests are so completely detached from reality.
Once more I say, there are only two choices on offer. The first is to agree to the WA. The second is to Leave without a WA. These two choices are mandated in Article 50. Parliament refused the WA so we must Leave without one. All this is just wasting time and making the UK a laughing stock.
A succinct and excellent comment. Sadly the remain Parliament is so in thrall to the unelected EU Commission and their own UK Mandarins as to tremble at acting like grown ups and leaving this cabal of protectionist, undemocratic dictators. One such member of that gross organisation our very own PM.
The fact that Nick Boles and Dominic Grieve have no place in this new Brexit Party shows you how far it has come from Conservatsim .
Many Brexit voters are Conservative and were not prepared to impoverish the country, tear up decades of regulation. No-one was interested in our chimerical trade Policy and whilst immigration is unpopular, only for your ex BNP allies is it all consuming . Common Market 2 is the median point in the country , you do not speak for Brexit voters; only extremists and you own increasingly isolated Party membership .
“tear up decades of regulation” yes that is exactly what we need, most do far more harm than good. Creating largely parasitic jobs and damaging productivity.
Which regulations? I always ask. You never answer.
Ones which hold back business by stopping 10 year olds working down the mines?
I always tell you and you never remember Andy.
Oh, Andy. Andy! You can do better than that!
Do we have many mines left?
Did you say something, or was it gas ?
John also speaks for the majority of MPs who rejected Common Market 2.
The fact that Boles describes himself as a ‘Liberal Progressive’ is enough to show that you are posting utter nonsense, as per usual. The daily insult was poor today. Running out of ideas are we?
Jagman, I assume you are a Remainer, not by the content of your post, which is unclear, but by the unpleasant, sneering tone. Are you all like that?
And there we are again. Remainer – offensive comment.
This time you attempt to insult all of us, Newmania. I am not an extremist, and neither are the people who comment here. It must be a sign that you feel you have no argument, or losing the feeble one you hold, that the only way you have of expressing your frustration is to give offence.
You never give good reasons why the UK should cling on to your EU overlords’ apron strings, or why you admire them so. Nor why they are so desperate to shackle the UK ever more tightly. Tell us, do – you seem to believe you know it all.
L.Jones
“I am not an extremist, and neither are the people who comment here.”
Actually Jones that is not entirely accurate. I’m one, I must be because I hold patriotic views.
Common Market 2.0 is what you would call a unicorn, and if that really is the median point for the country then our political class and mass media should stop peddling lies and start giving truthful explanations to the population.
So anyone who is determined to implement the will of the people .. to leave the Eu , its single and common market, its legal and regulatory system and its funding arrangment, as was promised in no uncertain terms in the referendum, is an extremist ? Now that IS an extremist talking.
You are obviously not a conservative – conservatives just love to ;tear up decades of regulation’.
…and Boles and Grieve are Conservative or conservative or ……what?
They both want to thwart the result and both want to remain in the EU. I suspect that is why they are not part of the “Brexit Party” (sic)
Brexit isn’t really about the Party politics, is it?
Dear Newmania, The “median” is an objective statistical concept, the fiftieth of 100 per cent, so that the median of referendum votes would be Leave. Your median is the mid-point of a entirely subjective spectrum of alternatives drawn up by you. Personally, I would have thought that “Common Market 2.0” was the closest to Remain of all the alternatives debated in the HoC. That too is subjective but can you think of any of the alternatives that are closer to Remain?
Well.
We can pinpoint how many of the Brexit voters are not extremists by deducting the BNP’s highest membership (I’ll be generous to you, Newmania.)
You never mention how good we all are.
The government should indeed have asked the Conservative MPs to stick to their manifesto promise to the electorate. But alas it is led by an appalling disingenuous remainer using a broken compass and a stuck record (and with an even worse tax to death, incompetent dope as Chancellor)
The cheers for Richard Drax let us kill the fatted Calf.
The country and the Conservative party are crying out for a real Brexit and for a real, small government Conservative policies. Only the dire and pathetic Libdims who masquerade as Conservative MPs stand in the way. At least some have already gone and Nick Bowles has finally gone too thank goodness.
Don’t you think it is disgusting that all Brexit amendments were left out by Mr Bercow. Assuming that any future vote on the WA will be rejected, and I hope it is. Also that there seems no appetite for a long delay. Is leaving on the 12th on WTO rules any closer.
As a staunch Brexiteer wanting to leave on the 12th on WTO rules. I think I am correct in being happy that none of the pro remain amendments passed. Are we ever going to be able to sit back in the confidence that we can organise our independence parties
Letwin and Cooper now taking over Parliament again tomorrow with a bill to stop a no deal Brexit, which will mean absolutely nothing.
It just goes to show they don’t understand that it isn’t one sided. If the EU refuses to give another delay we leave with no deal whether they like it or not.
BW. We need to play the long game. First up, local council elections and EU Parliament elections.
Would a massive Conservative defeat in the council elections be enough to shift May from office? I doubt it. She needs to be Prime Minister to steer her ultimate betrayal through. I can see a time when she’ll chain herself to the Downing Street railings whilst the new PM moves in.
Tad
There are now only two offers on the table because at the moment, the EU is calling the shots.
1. Take the (Diktat) Withdrawal Treaty. This means hanging Arlene Foster and the NI people out to dry. It also means being under the cosh of the Joint Committee and, ultimately, the EUCJ. The EU are going for more unity. The German economy is faltering. The future does not look promising in the EU. And the Germans know to their cost what happens if you trust the EU (with your D Mark).
2. Stay in. Just exactly what a lot of people want and are too canny to admit to. Wimps. They have a duty to explain why they want to stay in. They are too scared to do that.
Otherwise we just leave on 12th inst.
In which case the DUP would promptly hang the government out to dry and some of the ERG might even back a VONC. And the implementing legislation would then fall, and it would be a complete mess.
Spot on, Mike. Leave MPs spend time explaining why we should escape and get all of our country back. Remain MPs never try to tell us what is so imperative about allowing the EU to tighten our shackles. There is no attempt by them to win hearts and minds, to say why they think the ‘leave’ vote was wrong-headed, and thus why they feel compelled to act as they do.
Their arrogance is truly breathtaking.
I would just add a cautionary note for those who wish to stay in.
The current Treaties are out of date and not fit for the future strategy of ever closer political unity. By 2030, at the latest, the UK will dragged into Schengen, the Euro and the European Defence arrangements.
If any ‘Remainers’ think that our ‘opt outs’ will be honoured in the new Treaties, I invite you to think again!
The ERG and various Leave organisations should be making a more co-ordinated and concerted effort at publicising all the benefits of leaving without signing the Withdrawal Agreement as well as debunking all the myths and untruths spread by Remainers.
Sir John does a great job with the above but this site on its own is not enough.
I’ve now heard Mark Francois, a doughty member of the ERG, twice say ‘up yours’ – once in a speech to pro-Brexit marchers, and again to BBC radio yesterday, with particular reference in the latter to the Chancellor, accusing him of working with other ministers and members across the House to defeat Brexit. Can anyone put any flesh, beyond speculation, on the accusation?
Sir John. What do you think the prospects are for us to Leave the EU on 12th April, bearing in mind the MPs have rejected every indicative vote? Has Theresa May now ran out of options?
So another so called Tory outs himself as a LibDem… Bye Nick Boles you won’t be missed
At what point is the Conservative Party going to wake up and smell the coffee. Because your party is under the grip of a top down, centralised control ( based on an EU model) oligarchy its been hijacked for the last 30 years by disenfranchised Libdems
Its about time you handed back control to grassroots members and once again became a true Conservative party . To be honest the best way of doing that is if May, Hammond and the awful crew in charge won’t go , then I suggest the true Tories leave them and start their own party. You’d sweep the board
I think our kind host did an article sometime ago about entryism. I wonder if he had some of those who have now walked the walk in mind.
😉
I’ve read the withdrawal agreement.
Why does the EU get to tell the UK how much it owes, and the UK is then force to pay it?
Why are there no numbers as to the payments?
Why is their no cap on the payments?
How can MPs sign a deal without knowing the cost?
Ask remainers why they are voting out of ignorance.
Why John, would you sign that deal without knowing the costs?
Well done Mr. Drax
Good bye Mr. Boles
Tories – one is, one isn’t, but for me, there’s another big difference – I respect Mr. Drax. I never could respect a gutless liberal.
Tad
Has anyone bothered to ask themselves what the DUP will do if one of the half witted, half-Remain options is selected by Parliament. Will the DUP then bring the government down at the first opportunity?
One would hope so!
Leaving on WTO terms on the 12th April (29th March) is what the people asked for.
It will bring certainty to parliament, bring stability to business and bring faith to the voter
It might just save the Tory party in the next election
Conservative MP Merryman for Leave Bexhill and Battle wanted to have a Right Sort of People’s Vote with a choice between the WA capitulation and Remain. Is it time to have a meeting with his local party? He seemed to be very peeved that his Treasury approved plans to stay in the Customs Union had been thwarted.
I have been nagging my mother to ring him up and write to him for ages now, as she lives in Bexhill.
Too many remainers in government for the good of the country. Time to thin them out. Better still, de-select them altogether. It’s now down to local associations to do the patriotic thing.
Tad
The latest fear story on LBC this morning was about sheep farmers who will not be able to sell a third of their lamb if we leave with WTO. It really is incredible that Mr Gove’s department has not told farmers what they will be doing after leaving. Is there any reason why wr can’t use the money saved subsidising the CAP to subsidise hill farmers in return for keeping the grass short. Perhaps freeze the meat until it can be sold after the tariffs are agreed. The French, Dutch and Spanish farmers will be telling the EU to hurry up.
Stred what is Gove playing at, he should be asked why his department hasn’t made plans or spoken to UK farmers? Lamb could be promoted for sale in the UK without importing lamb from elsewhere, schools and hospitals could be persuaded to use more locally grown lambs in their meal plans. If we import fewer pigs (due to EU intransigence) we will need an alternative.
Better still, Stred! We clearly do not have too much Lamb in our country because we import some from abroad. I’m not a Sheep Farmer but might it be conceivable that the Lamb we don’t export could be sold to the British consumer?
Dear Mr. Redwood,
Presumably, when MP’s debate indicative votes once again Mr. Bercow will limit the motions on offer to two. If these are both rejected what then; a single motion for a customs union? May I suggest he makes the No Lobby off limits so as to ensure MP’s can only produce the ‘right result’.
This pattern of voting until the correct result is achieved is pernicious. Dominic Grieve lost a vote of no-confidence held by his local constituency party and I presume they will now try to have him deselected. However, CCHQ says Mr. Grieve is wonderful and that he will stay.
CCHQ takes its cue from the EU. Obviously, both think that ballots are not valid if they produce the ‘wrong’ result or that the stupid and ignorant should vote again so that they produce the correct one.
It just goes to show how detached from reality many of them are!
* And the Electorate!
Sorry, I meant “detached from the Electorate”.
At least four times and five if that doesn’t work!
Sir John
Simple question – is it true that, under a Customs Union, tariffs collected on our trade go, as at present, to the EU? So we can’t mitigate the cost of more expensive footwear, etc?
And even simpler – why not simply point out that Brady/Malthouse is deliverbale, and it is simply the EU’s choice to quit their permanent punishment brexit, or be responsible, 100%, for “No Deal” – and indeed remind everyone that it is their original intransigence, during Cameron’s “negotiation”, that made Brexit necessary?
I believe a large percentage does as does VAT. It is not just the contributions that they will be losing.
Every day the Conservatives keep May as leader they are haemorrhaging votes. Their reputation is becoming increasingly unsalvageable. We are shoving the Country further towards a Marxist government.
Juncker and Tusk are just a dream come true in our propaganda war against the EU. They are just so awful.
Why does PM May just keep speaking to her cabinet and putting the same deal offer up time and time again? Surely it is the people whom refuse to sign her WA she needs to meet with to fully understand why they refuse to back her and what they wish to do instead and allow them to set out their stall – if she’d listened to them in the first place she wouldn’t be in this mess she has lead us down. A strong leader always listens to the dissenters to get a full understanding not just keep trying to railroad them or threaten them.
I ask for information, please.
Like many, I had thought that we would leave on 29th March – by Law. What is to stop them revoking the same on 12 April & indeed kicking it down the road for ever?
Also, please excuse my ignorance,
Is it within May’s powers to go to Brussels as UK PM and simply sign her WA?
Would this be all that is required to bind the UK?
Indeed they should. To contrive further delay would be inexcusable, yet I’m certain May will be continuing with her plots and deceits even though all have been exposed.
We must leave clean and free and immediately.
All power to you and your fellow patriots.
Again John too many ‘should’s’
But there’s a good chance now you’re going to have your wish granted 12 april ..but what then? Do you think we’re going to start straightaway with FTA talks with them without first settling the WA business..no chance..no chance
“The Cabinet should take note and agree our exit on 12 April without the Withdrawal Agreement.”
Can the Cabinet do that without interference from Parliament? If so that is the way to go.
It solves all the problems other than the CBI’s Philip Hammond.
I have two questions:
1. Why is it assumed that the DUP would maintain confidence and supply in the event of MPs signing off the Withdrawal Agreement?
2. In a parliament in which party discipline is now so chronically weak, extending even to members of the cabinet, and in which MPs have shown a willingness to take control of the executive function (excepting money bills, but only because they cannot get their hands on the public purse) … in all this furore why would the Conservative Party not desire a General Election to restore order and normal function?
Because they will be slaughtered ! Who could ever believe a word they say or any manifesto promise they make??. I’m waiting for Jacob to call at my house as I have a few words to say to him.
Would Labour really prefer no deal to WA if they really thought they were the only options? I think not.
As I understand it Article 50 which states we leave without a deal after 2 years if one has not been agreed is written into the Lisbon Treaty.
Therefore can our own MP’s just vote to have no deal taken off the table. Surely this has to be changed at EU level and the Lisbon Treaty reopened to change the wording provided it had the agreement of the other 27 EU members.
I would be grateful for your clarification on this.
Correct. We should leave with no deal on April 12th 2019 and then the whole scenario is changed and new. We are no longer a member state and the EU will be speaking to us as an independent nation state next door. Then we can talk of a customs union, and all that science, security, prevention of famine stuff as equals.
Brits living across the channel have already got their new driving licences in hand as if we have left the EU on time. They arrived yesterday.
John,
You repeatedly put the case for a clean Brexit, which I support. How does this happen without precipitating a GE? Also, I repeatedly see the claim that parliament will stop this from happening in any case. What gives you hope that they are mistaken and a WTO EXIT remains a viable outcome ?
If it does precipitate a GE there is the same probability of a GE if a customs union is chosen through the vindictive votes process. The only up side here being that delivering on the former would deliver a strong base to take the Tory party through an election, whereas the latter would see the Tory party head for the political wilderness.
There are quite a few questions today from us laymen –
could you give a
Q&A
response for them please?
Further to the above – there is a majority of Conservative MPs for leaving on April 12th, so why does she need to care what the parties who are NOT in government think?
The HoC voted through the Withdrawal Bill, which had a default of WTO, therefore the HoC has ALREADY voted for no-deal.
My blood pressure is at boiling point just seen Labour’s cooper table a motion to avert a no deal, these bloody Eu loving remoaners soul aim is to thwart Brexit nothing more nothing less, come the next GE I hope to see less of these anti British pro Eu loving remoaners kicked out of there seats the sooner the better
Question. It seems to me that the EU are content to run the clock down and leave this Remainer Parliament with the option of either May’s WA or revoking Art 50. The carnage wreaked on our damaged political parties by the fallout from either option would effectively emasculate UK governance and make resistance to the EU’s agenda impossible. Is it possible for Art 50 to be revoked at this late stage?
A downside for the EU of a long extension is that then, as a member, UK gets a veto over future budget setting for the EU and assorted other matters. Quite a big lever if we have a PM prepared to use it at that point.
If Theresa May is working with Corbyn and thinks we need a long delay does it mean she is effectively supporting Labour? Is she now effectively Labour Party leader? So how many conservatives are left ?
Good grief, just listened to our Prime Minister.
She now says vote for the Withdrawal Agreement, and I will include Corbyn in the next round of negotiations.
Talk about the worst of both Worlds.
Complete and Utter madness, for goodness sake get rid of her NOW.
The PM has AT LAST thrown you ERGs under the bus. Hip hip hooray! Bring on cross party talks and a supersoft brexit
So now we have three part-time prime ministers to set policy, Letwin, Corbyn and May. What a pity none is fit to hold office.
May now delaying again, and trying to work with Corbyn. Inevitably will end up with May bringing her deal back with a customs union added. This Government is a disgrace to the party and to the Country.
So Mr Corbyn is now in charge. How decisively you have been to made look a fool, Mr Redwood. Every step of the way you have been sidelined. I trusted you, Mr Redwoid. But now I see you have left the field open to May and Corbyn.
Can the PM not see she has snatched an extinction event from the jaws of victory.
She’s done it again! I really struggle to believe that her Party tolerates having such a leader.
She is a waste of space.
As I have been saying for a long time…
May must go!
So we voted Tory in order to let Corbyn run Brexit ? Don’t remember that being in the manifesto. I imagine Labour voters in the North and Tory voters in the South will be casting around for a different option at the next election.