Timetable to Brexit?

The next few days will once again be important in settling whether we leave the EU or delay it again.
According to the EU’s timetable the UK government would need to send a letter on Friday of this week requesting a further delay , as the EU needs two working days to consider it before the European Council on April 10th. The letter would need to set out how long a delay the government was seeking, and for what purpose. The context is the EU’s clear statements that it will not re open negotiations on the Withdrawal Agreement, and that the UK has to sign the Withdrawal Treaty and implement it in UK law to be able to enter talks about a so called future partnership agreement. Mrs May’s idea of a close and wide ranging partnership, or the ideas of a customs union, Common market 2.0 and other close alignments would only be feasible if the UK has signed the Withdrawal Treaty.
The added complication driving the current timetable is the European Parliamentary election. April 12th is the last date for the UK to set up an election to that body. The UK would be required by EU Treaty law to elect new MEPs if its EU membership is going to extend beyond May 22nd, the date of the election. There is a reluctance on both sides of the Channel to allow this for obvious political reasons.
The EU has said it would only consider a long extension if the UK promised a second referendum or a General election. They have no wish to renegotiate the Agreement, which is take it or leave it.
Mrs May’s statement was unacceptable. There must be no more delay. Labour’s policy of trying to stay in the Customs Union is against the Conservative Manifesto and all Mrs May’s promises to date. She did not take no deal off the table in her address to the nation but let it be briefed she will take it off for her talks with Labour. It cannot be taken off the agenda as it is the default position. It is also the preference of a majority of Conservative MPs and of most Leave voters. Mrs May could only get her Agreement through if Mr Corbyn promises to vote for it and to vote for the subsequent legislation to implement it, as the DUP and many Conservatives will not vote for the Agreement with a Customs Union and single market laws added on to it.
75 Comments
Mrs. May speaks of the need to unite a divided country. Division, however, can be a good thing. For one thing, it is a sign of a healthy democracy in which people are entitled to their own opinions. When the president romps home with 95% of the vote, then suspicions are aroused.
What did unite this country, however, was the idea that a majority opinion would carry the day. That unity saw government switch from nationalising Labour to privatising Conservative, from centralised government to devolution, and from EFTA membership to EU membership. It lasted right up until the vote to leave the EU.
Happy Independence Day Plus 5.
For me, real cross party cooperation is a sign of civilization. It should have happened two years ago.
I now stop following any news after midday. It’s always likely to be depressing regarding Brexit.
Theresa May trying to do a deal with Jeremy Corbyn is a new low.
The Conservative party must now force Mrs May to stand down.What ever it takes SHE must be replaced. As things stand The UK is going no where.
So we are on the road to the passing of the Withdrawal Agreement, with a permanent customs union added on, all achieved by the votes of a minority of Conservative MPs and a majority of Labour MPs. Mrs May has taken her time, but she has finally done what no previous Conservative leader of the last 30 years has been bold enough to do – namely skewer her right wing.
Good morning
Withdrawing Art.50 is going to be the ace that is up her sleave. She will use that as the final threat to get the WA through the HoC and then threaten a snap election. She will get both as the latter is in Labour’s interests and she knows she and most of the government in safe seats will vote for one as well. She will betray her friends, her party, and the people of this country make no mistake.
Mr Rees Mogg sounded close to tears in his interviews – which is splendid news for us decent loyal Tories who have seen him and his like hijack our party and pull it towards right wing petty nationalism of a type that Mrs Thatcher would never have tolerated. Praise to Mrs May for finding a way forward in difficult circumstances.
I can’t disagree with anything in your post. However, I suspect that the PM is pulling more ‘smoke and mirrors’ as she has done many times before. I suspect that her statement last night is meant to be misleading and that she has no intention of doing a deal with the Labour Party. I do think she is running down the clock and she will write to the EU Commission requesting an extension in time for the 10th April. But, it will not be clear why she is asking for it. As ever, Mrs May plays her cards very close to her chest.
Our best chances of a ‘No Deal’ Brexit are to wait and also vote against MV4 when she brings it back. The E.U. can force a ‘No Deal’ and Mrs May can on the 10th April, when it is to late for Parliament to pass a Bill preventing her.
Voting down everything is the best bet of a WTO Brexit and ignoring any pressure that the PM brings. And trust that her own ego desires leaving the E.U. come what may.
Every time she does something new I think she can’t get any worse and yet she somehow manages to. What next? Unbelievable that she’s still in charge. Now favouring a communist terrorist sympathiser over her own cabinet.
I’m not a conspiracy theorist but am genuinely beginning to wonder why she’s so utterly terrified of not passing her “Deal”. It seems she’ll break everything to get it through.
Not only was Mrs May’s statement unacceptable, she is unacceptable as PM. Why anyone should believe a word she says is a mystery to me. My assumption is that if no deal is the outcome, she wants to be able to blame anyone and everyone but herself. No doubt Mr Corbyn is aware of the trap ahead. Failing him as the fall guy, she will rely on the EU, or the ERG, or the DUP or her backbenchers to fulfill that role.
I read that the Telegraph headline lists 14 cabinet ministers who support no deal. Evidently she is incapable of coming to terms with the chaos she has created. It will be revealing to see if and how they vote if or when she brings her WA back for a fourth time with different bells and whistles attached.
Oh dear. What next in the parliament soap. Let’s just leave, get a new PM and a new future. We’ ll Be alright.
Sounds like the EU will offer a long extension whatever Mrs May asks for. I’d suggest going for that as it gives a chance to replace Mrs May, re-set and do the whole thing properly as it should have been done from the first. So what about the euro elections who cares? Might be quite fun! Bear in mind also that there is a new crew of pharoes in Brussels come June. In reality it should be possible for a new UK team to come to a sensible arrangement. The EU’s other problems aren’t going away.
Thank you Sir John. However just when I thought it could not get any worse. Mrs May ignores the majority of the Cabinet and turns to Jeremy Corbyn. Utter disbelief. Then, today, we have yet another attempt by Mr Bercow and Ms Cooper to thwart Brexit. It is like a continual rearguard action until one remain vote wins. As has been said before we have to win every single battle, remain only have to win one.
So now Mrs May is between a rock and a hard place, which could have been avoided if she had carried out the wish of the 17.4 million and just left instead of trying to please the remoaners in Westminster, well I’m probably not the only one is totally fed up with the constant excuses and kicking the can down the road into the long grass , we need action and if that means demonstrating so be it because it’s fair to say we now have a right to be heard
May is extraordinary – every time you imagine the weakest possible line she might take she comes up with something even worse!
Dr. Strangemay Or: How I Learned To Stop Worrying And Love The Socialist Corbyn.
Another May dogs breakfast. Can we assume the Cabinet agree with it. The conservative party will deeply regret failing to rid itself of what has now become a colluder with Labour to get her toxic WA approved. Are Labour sheep who can be persuaded to vote for it having to date been against it. I cannot evdr imagine voting conservative again. I am only one vote
but out in the country there must be thousands who think the same. She has destroyed the conservative party and is well on the way to destroying the UK. She must be stopped.
If Corbyn agrees to support the Withdrawal Agreement, which is unlikely, the DUP will withdraw their support when Corbyn subsequently calls for a vote of no confidence.
The worst case scenario for the Conservative Party is that the Withdrawal Surrender is passed into law and that there is immediately a General Election.
If I were Theresa May, I wouldn’t trust Jeremy Corbyn.
If I were Jeremy Corbyn, I wouldn’t trust Theresa May.
The whole May fiasco which might have been called a pantomime has now become…
A Horror Film!!
Very similar to those old 1950s ( I have the box set) The Twilight Zone TV series where every “ trustworthy” character turns out to be a blood drinking zombie.
Is May trying to hasten the Marxist revolution?
Surely this is now existential? The Tories must get rid? Please!!!
Last night on LBC three very angry people, all three of whom had decades of loyal service to the Conservative Party, rang in to say – very forcibly – that they would no longer vote Conservative. Ever. They were appalled by the alliance with Labour, especially with Mr Corbyn, and the acceptance of the Customs Union which flies in the face of the Manifesto promises.
I wonder how many people they speak for in the country?
May’s move has also legitimised Corbyn in one foul swoop, with all that means for his electability. Has any political decision of hers, ever, not been 100% wrong and disastrous?!
We know what a great negotiator Mrs May is – Corbyn will issue his demands: CU, SM, confirmatory referendum and May will agree to them all – then Labour/SNP will vote in favour and 20 or so Conservatives (Hammond, Rudd etc.) will join them and it will be passed.
May’s only red line is keeping us in the EU. If the ERG etc are not willing to do more than write this is unacceptable she will carry on. Either get rid or you likely won’t have much of a party left. Your activist base I gather in not particularly large and just get insulted and denied a say. Even your donors are withholding money May is so dire. Whilst plenty will remember how you betrayed Brexit and happily saw us humiliated.
This is the ultimate betrayal. I think Mrs May has now surpassed Mr Blair as the worst prime minister in modern times and that was stiff competition. It really does make me wonder what the point of voting ever again would be. It’s clear that a vote can be ignored by parliament and the PM. If I vote in future it is likely to be for the Brexit Party. I don’t think I could be more disappointed or angry.
Delaying Brexit is like borrowing £10,000 from a bank them not paying it back on the due date. The person might think they have got away with it but the bank will get as much money back as they can and the bank will not lend money to the person again. The analogy here is that the voters can do little legally, but they can refuse to trust the borrower for a generation.
In otherwords The Conservatives have defaulted but the admistrators won’t come until the next election. Once they are powerless they will be declared bankrupt.
So when are you going to do something about her and why is she being allowed to continue down this path?
I think we are now able to write the historical record:
Remainers won the referendum.
A Remain supporting manifesto won the General Election.
A heroic PM ensured the EU gained powers in perpetuity.
A small number of initially leave supporting Conservatives were persuaded of their errors and remained dutiful servants of the party.
She’s now dug a huge hole for herself and the Tories.
Her ‘promises’ are worthless and mean sod all.
Any meaningful Brexit is finished.
Mrs May is finished.
The Tories are finished.
The trust in politicians and politics is finished.
Democracy is finished.
Seven hours of talks, just to emerge and kick the can down the road again !!!
Sir John,
If a majority emerges for a softer form of Brexit with Jeremy Corbyn’s support (which has a slight chance of happening now), and if the House remains resolute in trying to block a WTO exit (which seems certain),would you then reluctantly back Mrs May’s original deal as the least worst option?
Reply No, because it is not leaving. It probably ends in Customs Union were we to eventually get out.
How anyway can that woman claim there is a “logjam” ( banal soundbite as per) when the majority of the cabinet want “No Deal”.
Just when we thought Mrs May had played all her key cards in the game, she found a trump to threaten influential players to stay at the gaming table, or throw their hands in for good. Perhaps we can expect fury, Cabinet resignations, and a declared split in the Conservative Party today. Mrs May is determined to share the blame in history with the Labour Party, and has now sealed the end of her career. What future Conservative government would have her in it’s ranks? Endless mistakes is now how she will be remembered plus loathing from the public.
Nothing will satisfy May but her WA which is non voting membership without an article 50 exit route, so worse than remaining.
May won’t honour her manifesto, and uses the party apparatus to protect MPs whose associations want their conservative MPs to vote as they promised they would.
Crazy that party rules prevent a challenge till December. At this rate there won’t be a party by December.
And she has just handed Corbyn political credibility. Electoral suicide.
JR:- Labour’s policy of trying to stay in the Customs Union is against the Conservative Manifesto and all Mrs May’s promises to date.
Well colour me unsurprised; the woman’s a pathological liar, that much is blatantly obvious.
She is also consigning the Conservative and Unionist party to the dustbin of history, and all those who mighty be able to do something about it, no matter how small, appear to be sitting on their hands. It really isn’t good enough.
“She did not take no deal off the table in her address to the nation”
“No deal” was never on the table. “No deal” is when you walk away from the table because you are not getting what you want.
“No deal” is the EU’s position if we do not sign the Withdrawal Agreement.
As a staunch leaver I can see when the game is up. We were always aware that we couldn’t have the same deal if we were out of the E.U, with Corbyn involved the deal will be very much like membership but with no say so we might as well stay in.
There will be a people’s vote on the outcome and we the leavers will lose we can only hope The next PM is a Brexiteer so we can try again sometime in the future but probably not in my lifetime.
If we do lose in the peoples vote we the Brexiteers should chose to lose with some dignity and accept the decision and show those who have thwarted democrocy how good losers we are.
Jeremy Corbyn and Keir Starmer are still peddling their ideas for a future relationship with the EU.
You can read it in Labour’s Plan for Brexit.
Having rejected the Withdrawal Agreement three times, Corby appears to be blissfully unaware that the EU have made it the key to his having any part in negotiating his wishes.
That is one big compromise Labour MP’s will have to make.
So far, along with the SNP, LibDem and one Green they have consistently voted to remain in the EU.
Corbyn’s game to date has been to pull the Conservative Government down.
May thinks Corbyn will simply go along with her Withdrawal/Surrender Agreement with a few more concessions of red lines. She aims to take all the ‘credit’ for getting a ‘deal’ while Corbyn shares the blame.
Why would Corbyn help May out though? He will try to show he is cooperative but he can always blame May for having a closed mind when it suits him.
Meanwhile the EU will need to believe May can deliver. Opponents can also monitor developments before making further moves against May.
May’s overtures to Corbyn are really quite attractive for him. He gets to add on bits to the WA that are the policy du jour of the Labour party, (and which accordingly, are difficult to specify), and in return he gets the end of May’s premiership, and a completely destroyed Tory party. He may not immediately get the premiership, but he would have a more powerful say in the coalition that would have to form the next government, before or after a general election. Win, win for Corbyn!
I am afraid it appears those claiming to favour leaving the EU within the cabinet have blinked.
There should be 14 resignations today but there will not be a single one.
Labour continues to play politics with its requirements for leaving so Mrs May will just look more indecisive following talks with Mr Corbyn
Mrs May’s statement was indeed unacceptable. She is an appalling, disingenuous traitor, electoral liability, a tax to death socialist and a national embarrassment to the UK. She clearly has no intention of delivering Brexit in any real sense.
She clearly wants the UK to be ruled by the EU while pretending to have left. This would be even worse than remain. Will someone please remove her and avoid a Corbyn disaster.
Mrs May seems determined to destroy your party as well as our democracy in order to keep the UK in the EU by one way or another.
I suggest you & other colleagues take Mark François MP off the airwaves, his puerile and unpleasant manner of speaking is a liability & not good for the reputation of Parliament.
Your mistake all along is to think that Brexit is just about what the Conservatives think.
Conservatives are in a minority in the country. Most of us did not vote for you.
And even if most of you now back no deal – a doubtful assumption – you are still a minority.
I can only think that Mrs May has been working to another agenda since she became leader of the conservative party. I used to think that she was just not very intelligent and was being fed poor information by her advisors. I now think that she is duplicitous.
I will repeat the obvious (though not to the PM) democratic point again. People voted to leave for different reasons, any soft Brexit removes some of those reasons and therefore probably generates a majority for Remain. There are, and have always been, only two options – a) Leave completely or b) Remain completely.
Total destruction of the Tory Party and country in a bid to stay in the beloved EU.
Get this loathsome woman out.
Mrs May (with Hammond et al) is determined to shackle us to the EU as a vassal, and she will stop at nothing – there is now a danger that she will move towards Labour’s position and get her WA voted through.
Time for a no confidence vote in the government – better then May/Corbyn trapping us in the EU and then taking years of political wrangling and upheaval to get our of it.
… out of it
Even if May gets her way, for now, she needs to be followed by a new leader who will take us out of the CU. And the commitment needs to be in the next general election manifesto.
So Mrs. Ramsey MacMay staggers on, all thanks to the support she enjoys from the parliamentary Conservative Party.
What about future partnership agreements with the other c.170 countries in the world? Do we have enough wealth to pay for even just some of them?
I’ve said before, but she needs to be removed without delay. Anyone still a member of her cabinet by the end of today is as culpable as she is.
I see nought but a deep state victory this morning. Corbyn will massage May’s temporary survival, help ensure the extension is forced through and the saga of our democratic destruction move further towards a stark reality. Whether Corbyn then gets the Governorship of a satellite, minor State. A subjugated province of the Federal EUSSR will be a sort of reward. Power it won’t be. As for leaving the EU. Not a snowball’s chance. When May was installed in Number 10, democracy was finished.
You and the handful such as yourself, Sir John, are the last now flickering beacons of our once proud democracy. For that I am extremely grateful. However the manner of our destruction and decency is nought but appalling.
Mrs May is attempting to put herself at the head of a de facto national government, riding roughshod over her own party in the process. A high stakes game. She will do absolutely anything to achieve any deal at all. No Deal is complete anathema to her. She has led Brexiteers up the garden path. How much longer can she be tolerated?
Unfortunately realpolitik will now intervene with long extensions.
May has now entered her second big phase of incompetence. Having made such a mess of negotiation in the first phase, her second phase will be putting control of it into true Remainer hands and the EU. With Corbyn, who is to say he won’t trade off aspects of his Communism with May to get her daft deal or some variant through?
The only reply was is, and ever was, to get rid.
My guess is that Mrs May will promise a General Election in order to persuade Mr Corbyn to support her appalling WA. This will then also permit a long extension to the sham negotiations as it also satisfies a requirement of the EU.
Once these things are in place and the relevant documents signed, she will then break her word and continue in office.
As well as all her other successes Mrs May has single-handed turned Mr Corbyn into a Statesman and seriously increased his chances of winning the next Election.
You could not make it up!
Her tactics must be clear to everyone by now – She intends us to stay in the EU, either:
– by getting her surrender agreement signed into law;
OR
– by extending ‘negotiations’ into the far future.
FGS – There must be something that can be done to stop her extending!
Mrs. May’s promises? We would do well to understand they mean nothing.
Thank you for this clear and consist assessment of the situation. Greatly valued and it is vital for any sensible debate and action planning on the issue.
I think it is very important to let those MPs who have behaved honourably know how much their honest and principled behaviour means to us. It must be a lonely place for them in that apparently corrupt bubble with all its duplicity, spinning, briefing and pressure/bullying.
We always expect people to play by the rule-book. Now we have a parliamentary set-up where rules and procedures no longer count if they are considered to be a “hindrance” to the anti-Brexit agenda. The little people are expected to obey the country’s rules, but not politicians, it seems. Well, things are changing fast. The public is so incandescent with rage that it could light up the Mariana Trench. Leave voters are being taken for fools and that’s a very dangerous attitude for parliament to have.
Thank you, Sir John, for that astute analysis.
The conclusion I draw from this is that Mrs May is trying to play some grand game of chess but is severely hampered by the fact that she is utterly incapable of planning more than two or three moves ahead, while across the House sits a very devious and cunning man indeed — and he has been waiting a long, long time for a chance such as this.
Corbyn need only prevaricate while appearing to act in the country’s best interests — and pull off a little juggling act with his own MPs — and it will be Checkmate at the next GE. The PM has now virtually guaranteed that the Tories will continue to tear themselves apart, between a strong Remain camp aiming for an complete revocation of A50, and a smaller, stalwart group fighting valiantly for what the country as a whole increasingly wants: No Deal.
This will end up as one extreme or the other, now looking more and more like No Leave with each passing day — and in that case Labour will win the next GE by default.
The insanity of the situation demonstrates May has nothing to offer but her agreement. Following a cabinet meeting yesterday, before her little speech to the nation:
The Prime Minister proceeded to announce an offer to sit down with Jeremy Corbyn to agree a plan for leaving with a deal. She explained:
“Any plan would have to agree the current Withdrawal Agreement “
Where is the Knight on a white horse we so badly need right now.
Tm will never allow no deal. She is a remainer.
It was always the plan. When Robbins was moved from decay to number 10 it showed her mind. Negotiating directly by bypassing her cabinet dexeu secretaries showed her mind. Chequers and the wa showed her mind. Robbins pub talk in Brussels actually expressed her mind. Eventually she will kick Brexit into the long grass entirely.
She will do this despite the destruction of her party. It shows how determined a remainer she is.
Some of us ex Conservatives have been warning you John about the Conservative Party. How did you let someone like May become leader? Its riddle with traitors and corrupt Bilderbergers.
You should be ashamed to call yourself a Conservative MP.
Time to bring down the Government.
Watching, reading and listening to MSMedia is rather strange at present as the majority of talk is still nothing to do with the bright elephant in the room that is No Deal as the default position. Am I missing something, is the default position really not going to happen as any other option is really that much better?
If I read Cooper’s bill correctly, TM could propose any extension date including the 13th April or 23rd May – which makes the bill nonsense – Am I wrong?
I truly hope for Divine intervention against these twisters – but are we to get what we deserve…?
“Oh what a tangled web we weave when first we practise to deceive” W Scott
“all is vanity and pursuit of the wind” Ecc.2
Reply Yes, she can propose any length of delay she likes under the Bill as drafted. Parliament cannot insist on a delay, as it requires EU consent as well as UK government compliance.
Listened to you on Radio Berkshire this morning John.
Excellent comments as usual.
Shame Mrs May is not listening.
So we now have a Prime Minister who really, really wants to stay in the EU but has been pretending she’s committed to leaving, relying on a Leader of the Opposition who really, really wants to leave the EU but has been pretending he wants to stay, for support in pretending to leave the EU but really staying.
Is it any wonder politicians are held in such low regard?
But john, we’re not leaving. It isn’t happening. Repeated assertions that we must leave aren’t working. Brexit is going to get softer or be cancelled.
Are you going to save the hardest brexit we can get or will you sit in a corner and be angry? The PM has made choices but she holds the power. You can only respond and so far have responded in a way so as to soften brexit.
Will you now respond in a way to secure brexit or watch it slide beneath the waves?
Reply Her Agreement does not offer Brexit.
Our local Breakfast radio show presenter on the Beeb implied this morning that the explosion in knife crime is somehow linked to Brexit. Then a few minutes later had a woman on saying that she used to be a “Leaver” but now wants a Restart on the whole process – -then came the blatant plug for her business !! – -the Beeb giving free advertising and promotion in exchange for anti-Brexit views – -Surely they wouldn’t stoop so low.
Continually referring to a manifesto no-one read and under circumstances where you only have a choice of two ridiculous options is absurd .