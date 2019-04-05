Wednesday’s efforts by the Cooper-Letwin government

The debate on Wednesday failed to get to grips properly with the constitutional revolution some Remain MPs are trying to unleash on the UK. The approach was based on lightning legislation with insufficient time to consider and propose amendments. A majority of one vote from a coalition that have never stood together on a platform before sought to impose their will on the government. The result is a Bill that rushed on to the Lords, where they wish to do the same, with the government against. If the government had itself tried to put legislation through like that many of the advocates of this Bill would have been protesting strongly. MPs were having to cobble together handwritten amendments to give in just a short while before the debate, whilst also listening to proceedings. It is not a good way to behave.
The government now has to decide whether it wishes to try to get back control or not. It should assert that the Bill has large financial implications. It should refuse to move a Money resolution to cover the costs. Ministers should remind the House that international negotiations are vested in the government of the day to handle as they see fit. Only the passage of a motion of no confidence in the government should be able to stop their handling of these matters. The government in its turn where an international negotiation requires legislation to implement it needs to be fully aware of what the House will and will not pass before striking an agreement in principle.
The crucial votes on the Bill and the wish of the new coalition to control the Order paper again on Monday were knife edge with around 310 on each side. They lost the Monday business but won the Bill. Two of the other votes tell us more about the views of this Remain dominated Parliament.
Anne Main proposed that no delay should be permitted beyond the 22 May deadline for our exit. 123 of us voted for this, with a massive 488 against. This demonstrated that more than three quarters of the House are against a timely Brexit three years after the decision was made. It shows that a May/Corbyn coalition could have a large majority to railroad things through against the wishes of the minority who speak up for the 17.4m Leave voters.
The government proposed an amendment that in effect would have made delay easier for Ministers to arrange. That was defeated by 400 to 220, when many Conservatives voted against the government in favour of less delay. The Opposition decision to vote against was curious given their clear wish to delay.
What Wednesday showed in the Commons is the fate of Brexit hangs more in the hands of Mrs May than of Parliament. Despite the serious efforts to wrestle power from the government, it is still in Mrs May’s capacity to allow us to leave on April 12 without signing the Withdrawal Agreement, or in her power to do a deal with Mr Corbyn to wound and delay Brexit for as long as they like subject to EU approval.
21 Comments
And I guess it will be the latter.
Thank you for your uniquely informative comment.
Remainers prefer living under a foreign oligarchy with our parliament neutered, which is an odd mindset, but is probably what informs their contemptible actions.
Unfortunately Mrs May, who prefers compromise with Corbyn’s Labour than with her own party, is still in place. When will Conservatives MPs rise against her en masse, and soon. Though I’m sure you and the ERG are doing your best.
Leaving the EU has been within Mrs May’s power to do since July 2016. She has wasted three years of this nation’s time strenuously avoiding doing that which she promised to the electorate. It’s hardly likely she’s suddenly going to come good when the shining prize of finally wrecking the country’s last chance ever of regaining its sovereignty is within her grasp.
Irish Home Rule destroyed the government of the day. English Home Rule appears to be doing the same. Ireland had to go through revolution and civil war to gain its independence. What is in store for us?
If we are allowed to vote in general elections ever again there are a lot of MPs who will be ‘crashing out’ of a job.
You know Mrs May won’t allow us to leave on 12 April. She has spent almost 3 years working to keep us in the EU one way or another. We have been betrayed and our democracy destroyed by duplicitous and mendacious MPs.
It seems Ms. May wants the 22nd May to be the earliest date we leave, with the alternative a long extension that is already in the works. The people did their job, voting in the referendum, and now Parliament is failing to do its task and deliver it.
My MP is one of those keeping her in power, making my voting choice at the next election an easy one.
Newport West byelection may give an idea of how disillusioned people are with politics, both through the reduced turnout and the resurgence of the UKIP vote.
Treason May is an EU agent. You express a silly idea Mr Redwood. She will use all occasions to force her worse-than -remain WA garbage on us in service to her EU masters/owners. No Conf vote and GE now is the only option now left.
Both parties deserve to be utterly destroyed but BlueLabour most of all.
In plain language, this is not democracy.
Lord Lawson pointed out yesterday that this process poses a serious risk of civil insurrection. He is not wrong.
Be prepared for Meaningless Vote 4 on the WA next Thursday
Tusk dithering? Merkel softening? Macron cooling? The dice rolls again.. now the proposal is a flexy-delay! Mrs May could yet revitalise her mortally (?) wounded reputation. Stick to the timetable and realise NO Deal. You know it makes sense!
thank you for your analysis. It is very helpful, and it demonstrates so clearly that we have a hugely worrying and dangerous situation for our future, and for our democracy. Your conclusion surely shows the Brexiter MPs what they have to do.
What a tragic state of affairs. Keep fighting, Sir John; I fear we have probably lost a Brexit as most here would recognise.
We are not leaving. The referendum was pointless. The whole thing has been a complete waste of time and money. Democracy is dead.
Hello Sir John,
The Newport West by-election results are in, and as expected Labour hold the seat.
2019 by-election (2017 general election in brackets)
Labour 9308 (22723)
Con 7357 (17065)
UKIP 2023 (1100)
PC 1185 (1077)
LD 1088 (976)
GP 924 (497)
Other 1630
Majority 1951 (5658)
Turnout 37.1% (67.5%)
Votes cast 23515 (43438)
Registered voters 63623 (64399)
There is normally a lower turnout in by-elections, but these results show a serious drop in enthusiasm from the voters. Labour votes dropped by 41% and Conservative by 43%.
Any comments and analysis?
Reply I f I find time. Moderation is absorbing a lot of my time at the moment which is a problem. Will people please keep it short and not several every day, and avoid links and long quotes
I wonder what you will do, Mr. Redwood, if 300 people in parliament frustrate the instruction given by 17,400,000 people.
May’s Surrender Agreement + a Customs Union will be ten times worse than remaining. What, I wonder, will you and colleagues do about it. Nothing much, I imagine.
Should read by 59% and 57% – obviously a drop to the 40%’s was shocking enough for the figures to slip through in the earlier post.
Meanwhile the whole world is looking on aghast at the machinations of an English 17th century parliament – will be great stuff for the history channel in a few years time.
And yes! she’s trying to do a deal with Corbyn just to defy everyone – so what’s new?
These people in Europe have spent a thousand years to do what letwin / cooper did in one day . They have meekly handed the keys to the kingdom to an unelected bunch of egomaniacs. Goodbye Britain hello USE.
Dear Mr. Redwood,
If the fate of Brexit lies more in the hands of the Prime Minister then heaven help us because as sure as night follows day she will get it wrong.
May going for extensions is beyond nonsense.
Now a Brexit extension for a YEAR? – Why doesn’t she just stick two fingers up to the voters and carry on throwing their money away to Brussels. I think at the next chance to vote ( if there actually ever is one ) i’ll look for someone with more integrity and honesty. How about Peppa Pig, Scooby Doo, or the Teletubbies. I’m sure they’d do a better job.