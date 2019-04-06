A number of constituents have contacted me about a second referendum. If I thought another vote could produce an answer the majority were happy with and which the rest would accept I would be tempted. I have given this considerable thought but have come down against supporting one for a variety of good reasons. A second referendum would increase divisions and undermine trust in the democratic process.
This issue was raised prominently in the 2017 General election by the Lib Dems. Both nationally and locally they argued for a second referendum. The national Conservative party, the national Labour party, the local Labour candidate and myself argued against. I do not normally change my mind on a promise made to my electors in a General election, and would need a very good reason to do so. In some cases where a voter was keen on a second referendum and said they could not live with the referendum result I told them they should not vote for me because I did wish to honour the national referendum result and thought a second referendum would be divisive.
It is difficult to know what question would be asked in a second referendum. Leave voters would resent the idea that they had to answer the same question twice. Nothing has changed since 2016. The arguments today are still the same as they were during the long and detailed referendum campaign examination. I was made to spend much of the time during the referendum debating customs unions, Norway and Swiss models, regulatory alignment and all the other matters that have dominated Parliament for 3 years now. The government leaflet to all households explained that leaving the EU meant leaving the single market and customs union, and the government forecast in graphic detail why it thought that would be a bad idea. Its short term economic forecasts for the first couple of years after a No vote proved to be wildly too pessimistic. I suspect Leave would win the same referendum again. If by any chance they did not, why would Leave voters be any more accepting of the second vote than some Remain MPs have been of the first vote? It would add more rancour and division to an already difficult situation. The cry would go up from many Leave supporters ” Let’s make it the best of three. ”
Some say they want a referendum on the question of accepting Mrs May’s Withdrawal Agreement or staying in. That is clearly a different question to Leave or remain. The problem with that is it does not offer the 17.4 m Leave voters anything to vote for, as most of us do not regard the Withdrawal Agreement as leaving. It is a Delay Agreement, keeping us in the EU without vote or voice for 21 to 45 months with a very uncertain future still to be negotiated. Were that to come about I suspect most Leave voters would simply write Leave on their ballot papers, resulting in a likely win for spoilt papers and a massive problem for Parliament trying to interpret the result.
You could have a second referendum asking the public to say would they want to sign the Withdrawal Agreement or leave without singing it. That is a new question, respects the results of the first referendum and gives Leave voters a clear choice they will like. I suspect that most advocates of the second referendum would not favour that choice, as they usually tell me they want Remain on the ballot paper.
That leaves the possibility of a three way choice between Leave without the Agreement, sign the Agreement or Remain with full EU membership. This does not fully respect the results of the last referendum. It makes it very likely that the winning proposition has considerably less than 50% of the vote. Given the passions on this issue I would not wish us to implement a minority decision disliked by two of the three groupings in such a referendum. The organisation of a three way campaign with three official teams would also be more complex than the usual binary choice approach.
For these reasons I do not recommend a second vote on this topic. I think we need to move on. I want to concentrate on the issues of schools, social care, planning and highways that have a daily impact on my constituents lives. I want to help lift the indecision and uncertainty the delay of Brexit is causing.
We were promised there wouldn’t be one one, as simple as that. In any event if the first one was not respected why would a second one be.
Your party has created this unholy mess with an out of control Prime Minister. You should sort it.
Dealing with other issues, good, but your cabinet ministers have shown themselves to be waek and indecisive. The stables need a clear out before we can move on.
A second referendum which was a rerun of the first would invite a mixture of derision and anger from voters. The EU drafted/May promoted WA is not Brexit; its inclusion on a ballot paper as Brexit would get the same response. People are not stupid.
The problem now is the fact that May is still PM. Until she is gone, dither and delay remain the order of the day.
I’m 100% curtain most MPs will consider this a fair choice.
Please put a cross by one of the following:
1) Stay in the European Union
2) Remain in the European Union
I agree. This Brexit madness needs to end. But until parliament can agree on something, we are stuffed.
Also No Deal isn’t delivering on the referendum, when we were clearly promised a deal – so that isn’t a solution either.
That wouldn’t do. I’m sure they’d all agree that a ballot paper without leave on it would be totally unacceptable. This would be considered satisfactory.
Please put a cross by one of the following:
1) Remain in the European Union
2) Leave not the European Union
The main problem is that May and Hammond are rowing in totally the wrong direction on Brexit (and indeed nearly every other issue). They have to go before they kill the Conservative party revive UKIP (and the new Brexit party) and give us Corbyn.
They are rowing the the ‘correct’ direction, according to the real employers.
‘Stop Brexit’ at all costs.
It is a mess because that is the way it was always meant to be.
The cabal wants it… The cabal demands it.
And if you think SJR, you, me or JRM will have any effect on the predicted outcome, I feel you (and me) have a nasty time ahead.
Tooley Stu
Excellent interview on Matt Frei Lbc today JR keep up the good work.
CHARLES Moore suggests in the Spectator that a plan is a foot to prevent the UK having to have EU elections if there is a lomg extension. Is this true? He mentions Ken Clarke.
Gangstas are running rings around this Tory government – so called party of law and order.
The knife crime epidemic is May’s fault.
A disastrous politician who hijacked a right of centre party along with all the other Liberals and couldn’t command a majority because their policies failed. THAT’s what’s gone wrong with our democracy – not the system itself.
I so agree with this.
Me too.
“We were promised there wouldn’t be one one, as simple as that. In any event if the first one was not respected why would a second one be.”
Indeed. Just another Remain ploy to thwart Brexit.
I have given up anticipating what will happen next. Too much clickbait. May is running out of options anyway.
Leavers need to be in damage limitation mode and prepared to do whatever is necessary to stop any version of the Withdrawal/Surrender Agreement getting through.
The UK needs to implement the 2016 referendum before having another one.
The increased popularity for a WTO Brexit explains the rush to exclude a WTO Brexit as an option.
And because the UK is now officially ready for no-deal Brexit.
Heaton-Harris, recent Brexit minister: “Forget the ‘end is nigh’ scaremongering – Britain is officially ready for no-deal Brexit” https://www.telegraph.co.uk/politics/2019/04/05/forget-end-nigh-scaremongering-britain-officially-ready-no/
Forgive my asking this but is the Prime Minister quite well?
A repeat referendum would surely be laughed at or extensively boycotted as pointless unless it repeated the promise from last time, being: –
“This is your decision. The government will implement what you decide.”
Faisal Islam (political editor of Sky news) seems to be greatly concerned over some MPs and the Prime Minister being called traitors. Why? If they behave like traitors then surely it is entirely appropriate. What else does Faisal suggest we call them? Is there some soft euphemism we are supposed to use instead? As some people use he ‘passed away’ or ‘fell asleep’ instead of just ‘died’?
I doubt Faisal Islam (political editor of Sky news) has much problem with leave voters being call thick racists or Brexit MPs being call extreme.
Mrs Jones winning for Labour on a low turnout with 14.5% of the electorate backing her, less than the combined Conservative and UKIP vote suggests to me that rather than a second referendum we could have an nonbinding indicative vote, as has Parliament, at he same time as the European Elections, assuming the EU hasn’t booted us out by then. The replies could form a pre-requisite to submit, or not, candidates to the election.
A set of questions, such as: “Do you support Mrs. May’s WA, Leave with no WA, Remain, Common Market 2.0. would be less devisive and more illuminatory if coupled with a request for preferential listing.
Repeating a promise which has been broken is not worth a sh1t. You can never trust someone who has lied and broken even one promise., let alone a number of them. On that basis there is only a small handful of MPs whom I could tentatively trust, Sir John being prominent among them.
” The government will implement what you decide.” – – ( As long as you decide to be ruled by Brussels and have absolutely NO border/immigration control – and pay the EU an ever increasing amount for all eternity).
Good morning. It is a bit late in the day for worrying about undermining trust in the democratic process, May and the rest of the remain members of parliament have already done that. The only referendum I can see that would be accepted is one where we choose either to leave on WTO terms or an other option and I don’t think that will happen in case we give government the wrong answere again.
Nothing is free.
If we stay in the EU there are consequences.
If we suddenly leave next week, there will be consequences.
What we, the general public have been deprived of is a robust defence of either position, a view from the top of the mountain that shows us a bright future. A leader with vision and clarity of purpose who can inspire us to face up to the consequences of our decision.
The comments from various remain politicians on this subject is indeed vote for Mays’ WA or remain should be the only options in another referendum and it is indeed remain or remain. and you point out, this gives no choice to the majority who voted to leave. In this situation it has always been my intention to write LEAVE across my ballot paper.
Also, funny but not in an amusing way, how another referendum where ‘remain’ won, no matter how small the margin, that would be the only referendum, the bulk of the politicians would recognize as valid…
I would maintain that “referendums are a device of dictators and demagogues” (Margaret Thatcher, Clement Attlee). Why would a second referendum be any different?
Why fear a general election instead?
If people have changed their mind it would still be better to express that in a general election.
For all their imperfections, complicated issues are better left to politicians, even in an imperfect political system.
So they have dictators and demigods in peaceful Switzerland ?
Mark B
In my opinion Peter does raise a valid point; perhaps we should have a general election – we could sort this out once and for all, since the result would be neither Cons or Labour returned to power. Both are not fit for purpose, so getting rid would send a clear message to Westminster: ‘do not ever try to shaft us again’
They have direct democracy.
We need it.
We need rightsf recall, where manifesto pledges are broken.
Where an MP has misled parliament or the public.
Where referendums are results are not implemented.
Where MPs are deselected. and or imposed centrally
Where MPs decide to use millitary force where we have not been attacked without clear evidence to support such action in law.
There should be rolling by elections during the terms of a parliament. Say once every 2years.
Mark B, what about clueing yourself up about Switzerland?
direct-democracy-geschichte-Schweitzer.ch
After you have read and realized the differences with the UK, what about you writing a nice summary of what you might have learned for all of us to enjoy the depth of your present ignorance.
Or left to appointed unelected failed old national politicians as in the EU eh Peter.
Edward2
I wasn’t aware that they had an unelected house of lords in the EU? Or head of state?
I would agree with your initial statement, purely as a cynic. I would add that technology and communication are now such that politicians are not required. Save for emergencies (social), defence (national), looking after the ill, and embassies, people have the ability to control every aspect of their lives, and any intervention is no longer not required. Less government, not more.
@Horatio McSherry: that is pretty radical. I agree however that with new technology and communications, better ways of consultation and decision making would be feasible.
A Conservative MP, Johnny Mercer, said in the Spectator yesterday that he had never thought about the European Union before entering Parliament and voted Remain out of loyalty to David Cameron.
So much for complicated issues being left to politicians.
@Stephen Priest:
Disinterest in the EU might be a bit of an English disease.
Maybe interest will grow, once you’ll be outside?
The last person I would trust with a “complicated issue” is a politician.
@oldwulf:
In the current situation I could imagine that.
However, people who can spend 24/7 on complicated issues are bould to become more expert than us, simple citizens.
Perhaps that is the reason the EU are making the decisions. (Sarcasm)
The issue of knife crime is very simple to deal with. It’s politicians that have made it complicated.
And I bet the average politician hasn’t much of a clue about the EU and its workings if you ask them.
The one and only reason why the loser remoaners want another referendum is so that it could be rigged in the remoaners favour, and what part of democracy don’t these remoaners understand we had a vote no matter how small the win which should be carried out, and if it’s decided a lot further down the road for another referendum to take us back into the Eu sobe it, but isn’t it funny that the people who are shouting the loudest for another vote are the remoaners who quit there respective parties but don’t have the courage to go back to there constituents to see if they are still wanted as there mp, spineless jellyfish the lot of them
I agree fully. A referendum question of accepting Mrs May’s £39 billion handcuffs (for ever) “Withdrawal” Treaty or staying in would be an absolute outrage to democracy and to the interests of the UK and the Tories. It gives no real Brexit option for the 17.4 million voters.
As we see from the UKIP revival in Newport the only sensible option for both the country and the Conservative party is to leave now and to replace the dire Theresa May with a strong leaver. One with vision and leadership skills and who is a small government, low tax, proper Conservative and not an electoral liability and actax and regulate to death person (in the May and Hammond mode).
Make UKIP and the Brexit party totally redundant and save us from the hell of a confiscatory Corbyn/SNP Government and Venezuela II.
Fat chance of that, the FT sez this morning that “Amber Rudd set to be kingmaker in Tory leadership race”.
Ha,Ha!
The FT, do you mean the “Foreveremain Times”?
Amber Rudd has been the chief ‘snake-in-the-grass’, even more so than Michael Gove. She couldn’t promote a ‘King’ on a chess board!
The trouble, as Sir John Redwood wrote (was it yesterday), three quarters of the House of Commons are for Remain. So are the public servants who surround the secretive Prime Minister. This is not just the unpopular Mrs May: it is the MPs – and Labour is so up in the air I still have no idea what they support in the way of Brexit. Has anyone?
UKIP revival! If they revive like they everywhere they win precisely zero seats. Which is what they deserve.
Andy
Your comment doesn’t even make grammatical sense. You should be embarrassed.
UKIP does not have to win seats. All it needs do is split the Tory vote. In its current ugly manifestation, however, I hope it attracts little support.
Now the Conservatives have failed us so shamefully the proper place for a Brexit vote is with the new Brexit Party. Once again, winning seats is less important than making sure the Tories lose them. This I hope Mr Farage will do.
Our lack of representation is what got you Brexit – which is what YOU deserve.
…. and I suspect many UKIP voters had to “hold their noses” to vote for that candidate and others could possibly not bring themselves to.
At the next election a lot of people will not hold their noses and vote Tory because the stench of treason, duplicity and pure malfeasance in public office is too overpowering.
It is not unknown for the EU to lose a repeat referendum, but it is rare. In fact the only case seems to be Norway twice rejecting EEC/EU membership:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Referendums_related_to_the_European_Union
Why is this?
Well, because as we have seen with the repeat referendums in Ireland the eurofederalist establishment may misjudge the strength of the opposition and also fail to identify some of their own weaknesses going into the first contest, but they take great care not to make the same mistake the second time round.
Not that it will make any difference but I would strongly advise against any course of action which would give Theresa May and the EU a plausible excuse to hold a second referendum and overthrow the result of the 2016 referendum.
https://www.politico.eu/article/juncker-calls-david-cameron-one-of-the-great-destroyers-of-modern-times/
“Jean-Claude Juncker branded David Cameron “one of the great destroyers of modern times” and said the former British prime minister had banned the European Commission from playing any role in the Brexit referendum campaign.”
“We were forbidden from being present in any way in the referendum campaign by Mr. Cameron, who is one of the great destroyers of modern times. Because he said the Commission is even less popular in the U.K. than it is in other EU member states.””
You can be sure that Theresa May would not make the same mistake.
If Theresa May invited the Commission to campaign on her behalf, perhaps the gillets jaunes would campaign on our behalf?
Well if you allow the EU to take part in the internal political processes of the UK, why not invite the Russians.
Indeed these MPs do not just want to stop Brexit now. They actually want to tie the UK in to the EU for evermore and completely destroy UK democracy for ever.
This so as to prevent the people leaving in future (even if all 60+ million wanted to). If these MPs are not “traitors” what on Earth are they?
Let them force us back in. I won’t be manning the barricades. I’ll be satisfied with our mark in history – pointing out that the EU is a dictatorship.
A three way choice offers two versions of Remain and one of Leave. Rigged.
Brexit is done anyway – sabotaged by May and her civil service handlers.
I want our government to have the balls to overrule the referendum result up front – not do it the cowardly way by kicking cans and hoping Brexit dies of old age, and then have a rigged referendum to make the people think it was their idea.
‘People’s Vote’
Sly. Very sly.
I totally agree.
I agree with you and do not support a second referendum. As to the question of what the Question might be if one was held, I read an interesting comment (somewhere, DT I think). The question would be a) Remain b) Leave with May’s Deal or c) Leave with No Deal. This on the face of it is unfair to Leavers splitting their vote, but the answers would be evaluated so that if b)+c) was greater than a), we would Leave, either with May’s Deal or No Deal depending which had the greater vote. If a) was greater than b)+c), we Remain.
This to me seems at least a fair question IF we had to accept a second referendum which as I say I do not support for all the reasons outlined here by others.
I had a meeting with my MP [a Minister] a few weeks back, in which I pointed out to him that the record for spoilt ballot papers at a General Election, nationwide, is only about 5,700 (1963, iirc, the actual total spoilt was 117k, but almost all of them are categorised that way due to people apparently being incapable of putting a mark in the write place, whereas the 5,700 refers to those who have perhaps found a more Anglo-Saxon way of expressing their enthusiasm for the purposelessness of the process), and that I expected that to be beaten by many individual constituencies at the next GE- including his (he has a c30k majority).
I hope there is a nationwide campaign for spolit papers – or something stronger than “None of the above”, or “no-one can be worse than this shower” – unfortunately likely wrong in the case of the now bespectacled xxxxx
Oliver
I understand the frustration of people who deliberately want to spoil a ballot paper, but that then lets in those who not.
Spoiled ballot papers have absolutely no representation.
If you want to stick two fingers up to the establishment, then I can only suggest you vote at least for an independent of some sort (Raving Looney etc).
Actually amazing how many raving Loony policies have come to pass from the established Parties over the years !!!
I agree Oliver.
My Wife has had a lot of experience at the ‘count’ and she tells me that nobody takes any notice of spoilt ballot papers unless there needs to be a recount.
Spoiling a paper would be a waste of energy. One might be better off voting for a candidate who represents a party that has not yet gained a seat in Parliament.
Alan Jutson
“Spoiled ballot papers have absolutely no representation.”
But we’re not adequately represented anyway, so may as well signify where they should shove their rigged ballot.
Without a significant change in the political complexion of the Commons then we must accept that Brexit is now history. This Parliament is determined to destroy the implementation of a referendum result they themselves sanctioned. Trust has been smashed into smithereens.
May is directly responsible for what we are seeing but she’s not alone in this act of arrogance and utter treachery. The destruction of British sovereignty is a process that stretches back many decades though accelerated following the election of the offence that is Blair in 1997
Many MPs and other Remain vested interests have worked damned hard to undo the process of democracy and I am sure we will all pay a heavy price for this. The confidence and authority of the Remain political class is now very much in the ascendancy and they will now want to press home their advantage
All Tory MPs remain loyal to their party. That in itself is very revealing about the nature of the contemporary MP and what they consider to be of the highest importance
If the electorate decided to punish the Tories and elect a Marxist Labour government the UK is finished and our liberties and freedoms will be crushed. This is no ordinary party. This is a party determined to smash the UK into a parallel existence. They will take no prisoners. They will build a client state so impenetrable that it will last for generations
I hope at the next GE the British voter expresses their preference towards any party that offers Brexit in its entirety. The two main parties have obviously betrayed our trust and they have done it in the most arrogant of manners.
I shall never vote Tory again. Even ERG members by remaining loyal to the party have exposed their true nature
Reply 3 Conservative MPs so far have left the party and 200 of us have opposed the PM in a vote to stop delays to Brexit
If you will never vote Tory again you are in effect voting for the Marxists. Get real.
And if you do vote Tory you’re voting for socialists.
No.
Not playing any more.
Reply to reply.
Those 3 are Remainers and would have either been deselected or, out on their ear at the next GE.
I sorry Sir John, but I and I am sure many others feel the the Conservative Party needs to pay a price for this as a warning to others.
Reply to Reply. The problem with your thinking, Sir John, is that our PM, realises that the worst you EVER prepared to do, whatever outrage she performs, is vote against her. She can afford to ignore your votes, knowing that you’ll never in any circumstances resign or form a new party. Because of this, you do indeed bear some responsibility for the current situation. When are we going to get some politicians with integrity and courage?
A second referendum would obviously be an attempt to overturn the result of the first, and would further divide society.
Besides; “no deal is better than a bad deal” “there will not be a second referendum”
She needs to honour what she promised by 12th April or else. ‘WE’ the leave voting public do not give permission for further extensions.
Correction. A third referendum would be an attempt to correct to the narrow result of the second referendum, which – after a campaign of lies and cheating – overturned the overwhelming result of the first referendum in 1975.
The 1975 referendum was not to join the EU which was formed in 1993.
We have never been asked if we wanted to join the EU. Ever.
……. and there was nothing underhand in the 1975 referendum 🙂
Myopic again Andy. Think on this. Consider what the EU was like in 1975 when people largely voted for it, then consider what is was like in 2016 and why people voted against it. They are very very different entities, but hey, why let a few facts get in the way of yet another pathetic rant.
Correction
In 1975 we were decieved.
We voted for a Common Market
We’ve now got the United States of Europe.
As usual andy you forget the huge propaganda campaign of Project Fear and all their lies.
I think many people may not realise the degree to which MEP candidates of a Brexit persuasion are likely to sweep the board in any European Parliament election. They will assuredly be sent not just from the UK, but also from the Brexit equivalents in Italy, France, Germany etc. They can be relied upon to create veritable mayhem as a massive spoke in the European Commission’s wheel.
I agree. I have been tempted to value a long delay because of this.
Also, it might explain why TM doesn’t want us to take part in elections for the EU Parliament. It could damage her precious EU and upset her friends in the Commission.
OK
Have a second ref. But never again use majority decision for anything. Ever. Never. Nowhere.
See how that works!!
They clearly only ever abide by democratic decisions when it suits them. In other words, UK democracy can rightly be seen as a sham unless and until the result of the 2016 referendum has been honoured.
We on the leave side have been honourable and patient whilst the other side have used that to their advantage to plot and scheme.
No more time wasting!
No chance – no chance, there will not be a second referendum ever – government has learned an important lesson here- the British public will never again be trusted to make important decisions affecting the country like happened in June 2016. So we leave in six days time and then probably in the Autumn we’ll have a GE where Corbyn will get in – he’s a leaver as well and is only interested in setting up his own little English fiefdom a la Lenin style- himself and McDonnell in No.11 – careful what you wish for
It remains the case that if no withdrawal agreement is approved by the House of Commons, either by 29 March 2019 or in an extended Article 50 period if this is agreed, then the UK will leave the EU without a deal unless Article 50 is revoked
This was taken from the BRIEFING PAPER
Number 8496, 21 March 2019
Extending Article 50: could Brexit be delayed?
So we leave with no deal next week and I’ve also seen headlines that we left on 29th March is this true
‘To those who suggest that a decision in the referendum to leave… …would merely produce another stronger renegotiation and then a second referendum in which Britain would stay… …I say think again. The renegotiation is happening right now. And the referendum that follows will be a once in a generation choice. An in or out referendum. When the British people speak, their voice will be respected – not ignored. If we vote to leave, then we will leave. There will not be another renegotiation and another referendum’.
David Cameron, June 2016.
With the Single Market and the consequences of leaving it clearly defined by the Government of the day.
Yet we have spent THREE YEARS arguing that voters didn’t know what it meant and a failure by the Chancellor to prepare what was written on the leaflet and on the ballot slip.
I can’t really be bothered to think about another referendum.
Your topic today seems like one you chose to avoid focussing on he disaster which is now unfolding. I am so sorry that your, and the few likeminded MPs, valiant efforts appear to have failed, but thank you so much for trying.
All we can do now is hope that one of the EU member countries refuses to accede to May’s treacherous request for the extension.
But an overwhelming majority of Conservative MPs continue to support Theresa May’s EU Withdrawal agreement.
The only referendum question acceptable to the current parliament is:
Q1: do you wish to remain in the EU
Q2: do you wish to remain in the EU
A second referendum is a losers’ vote demanded by those who won’t accept they lost.
On LBC last night, when asked to explain why it was that he had never heard Leavers ask for a second referendum, a caller told Jacob Rees-Mogg that’s because they won!
Leave the 2nd Referendum. Discussing adds its momentum.
Holding a binary Leave WTO or Remain referendum could end the logjam.
The Remoaning are attempting to defeat democracy e.g. Ken Clarke with Andrew Neil last Thursday was laughable and pathetic. Many MPs don’t have a clue what a custome union is. In a new vote the Remain argument needs to be destroyed particularly emphasising the EU is going to change dramatically for the worse in future. Something I don’t think happened enough in the first campaign or subsequently.
FPTP is here for generations and it is clear from the last two years our governance is at serious risk if Brexit is not clinically decided. The current chaos will continue otherwise, the country could become ungovernable, which it is close to now.
A Sedgwick
the country could become ungovernable, which it is close to now.
“very close” in my book. Good entry all the same
Rerun of EU elections if too many eurosceptics elected??
EU might have to chuck us out on a No Deal??
Eurosceptophobia!!
Referenda are democracy in pure form. One issue. Every vote counts. As a form of democracy, though rarely used in the UK, referenda should trump representative parliaments. In this case 400+ constituencies voted to Leave. The reverse numbers apply in HoC who if not actively voting to remain (which must of course be Revoke while Article 50 is still under extension) are voting to delay, aka Brexit denied.
My solution, arrived at yesterday while collecting firewood, is a referendum with three options (a) Revoke (b) Leave (c) the WA and Political Declaration. Options (b) and (c) would be added together versus (a), the larger of b and c being used to determine the mode of exit. The HoC would be required to enact the choice, which is simple, because all three are available in extensive legal written form. Under this arrangement I would support an extension to article 50 and a referendum.
)
The government leaflet did not mention the customs union. Tory MPs were still asking each other what a customs union was in October 2017. And just last week 45 Tory MPs attended a seminar about what a customs union is. It is simply untrue to claim that most voters – leave or remain – has even heard of it in 2016.
And it would not be a second referendum. It would be a third one. You lost the first one by a huge margin in 1975. And even after that it took EIGHT years to fully implement the result. Just saying.
Andy
“The government leaflet did not mention the customs union.”
Exactly. Which is why we didn’t vote for a customs union.
BTW – the 1975 referendum is not the issue.
It did mention the single market and the consequences of leaving it.
In 1975 Edward Heath’s campaign was based on us being, what he called, the Sick Man of Europe.
Nice.
Project fear even then. I remember 1975 well. Factories and farms practically all the way from London to Newcastle along the M1 corridor. Not a thing in our house that wasn’t made in Britain.
You speak for yourself, most Leave voters knew exactly what they were voting for, and it was to, leave the Eu completely, as we were promised.
If you are in the SM you agree to the CU and you agree to the ECJ having supremacy.
Did you not hear the PM and the Chancellor say dozens of times in speeches what leaving meant.
I did.
Andy, the referendum in 1975 was not about EU membership.
A second referendum would be an insult to democracy, but that is the EU deceitful way – when the results go against what you want, run it again until the correct result is obtained.
I agree with many others, and those on here, that should another referendum be forced upon us it will be contrived to ensure we couldn’t possibly leave the EU.
Once you have a second referendum on the same subject where do you stop? It immediately legitimises a second and a third and a fourth.
I wonder how many of the followers of this blog are aware of the current Petition:” Leave with no Deal if Parliament rejects the EU Withdrawal Agreement”, at https://petition.parliament.uk/petitions/234393? It is a rather sad comment on the Leave side that it has not gone viral like the recent Remain one.
For things to go viral, publicity is needed. The MSM and particularly the BBC, made a big thing of one and nothing of the other.
Sadly that’s because this similar petition – to leave without a deal – was debated on 1st April:
https://petition.parliament.uk/petitions/243319
And the response was to say that they would continue trying to pass the withdrawal agreement as “the best outcome remains for the UK to leave the EU in an orderly fashion with a deal”.
Reculer pour mieux sauter. There is no possibility of a satisfactory outcome with mrs May as PM. Go for the long extension which she can’t possibly justify holding on through and get rid of her ASAP, next week if possible. Once we get a new PM then do a complete re-set. Immediately guarantee the rights of EU citizens as should have happened on 24 June 2016, assure the EU they will get ever cent they are owed – owed under the terms of the treaties that is – and table a comprehensive FTA against a WTO exit as a backstop. It’s the only way. Otherwise it’s going to be Brino and probably EUref2 with Brino vs remain. Remain (or abstain) will be the only rational choice.
She wants a long extension so she can cling to office. That is everything to her.
I was thinking just the other day about how much the UK’s political leaders ‘earn’ after leaving for pastures new. Could that be the reason why they yearn to be Prime Minister?
They keep using the phrase ‘to serve’, but to serve who?
The country rarely has referendums. If this one isn’t respected, it means we can never have another one ever (unless they are explicitly described as advisory).
Why should the electorate ever again take one seriously?
” a likely win for spoilt papers and a massive problem for Parliament trying to interpret the result.”
Sir John, may I disagree? My experience of politicians is that they care only for votes, particularly the number of votes against. Parliament would spend no time fretting over those who waste a vote — they count even less than those who vote.
JG
If, and only if there was a second referendum, there can only be two questions, and they must be.
Vote to leave on the Governments deal.
Vote to leave on World Trade Organisation Terms.
We have already done the remain/ leave bit, and LEAVE Won.
Simples.
I would support a second referendum, contingent upon the result being binding not advisory and the question being a straight-up leave-WTO vs. remain-revoke.
As you say, everyone knows all the arguments by now, so we could hold it this Thursday.
Mr Redwood argues that complex choices cannot be reduced to a simple binary questions; he will be saying the reverse tomorrow. His objection to “Informed consent”, is that he would not get it.
Neither division, or trust in our democracy, could be worse, and a two Party system offering one opinion reveals nothing .UKIP did not win a GE I missed did they ? As to the question to ask ; well ,Mr Redwood claims a mandate for rock hard Brexit , from 23.6.16. I merely suggest we check that he is right.
Informed Consent 2019
1 Do you wish leave the single market, customs Union and all other Institutions associated with the EU
2 Would you prefer to stay as we are .
Any problem with that ?
“Mr Redwood claims a mandate for rock hard Brexit”?
I don’t think so. He has campaigned for a much softer leaving of the EU, offering them continuance of frictionless bilateral trade.
There are people in the country who want to cut us off from Europe and raise the drawbridge – but not Sir John.
Red Herring alert from you Newmania.
Read the leaflet
Listen to all Camerons speeches.
Obviously if you leave the EU you leave its beating heart.
Your first question would at least have invited people to read up on what the single market and customs union were as very few people, including MPs, seem to know even now. Your second question suggests a status quo, which given the EU’s direction of travel to full European federation, was never a realistic option.
As I read the tea leaves support for the EU has been slowly and unsteadily declining in Britain and across Europe since it’s inception. On that basis a second referendum, without fiddled questions would likely produce a larger leave majority, though of course campaigning skills will affect that.
I agree that a second referendum would solve nothing, unless it was sufficiently delayed to reinforce the first result, and merely reinforces the impression that people who want change are best ignoring the democratic process.
“I suspect most Leave voters would simply write Leave on their ballot papers, resulting in a likely win for spoilt papers”
If a neverendum were to be foisted on us, it would be critical for the above result that all Leave voters and sympathising democrats knew that a “win for spoilt papers” was possible.
This is not, of course, to say that our rejection of a neverendum should be limited to such a step. I do think, however, that it is important to obstruct any attempt to treat democracy, not as a principle to be applied, but merely as a word that focus tests well and must therefore be controlled.
There is only one universal political truth; the referendum 2016 was won by those wishing to leave the EU. This is not in dispute.
The issue, and the only problem, is implementing the peoples wishes
Its time for the ERG and fellow MPs to save the nations democracy
John. why haven’t you resigned from the tory party? It is becoming increasingly toxic. 23,000 people stayed at home in Newport rather than voting labcon.
And it will start to taint you by association, and that would be sad for you are a good man.
How, in our system, do we start a Mueller like investigation of collusion with the eu by remainers?
Sky News
WoooooHooo
Brilliant!🌸
May is an out and out LIAR. Because of stupid rules this cannot be said in the HOC. I hope our host does not censor me for telling the truth.
You missed the key point about a 3-way referendum. The proposed options are always designed to split the leave vote but Remain is always a single choice.
Also known as: a rigged ballot.
I voted for you in the last General Election Sir John – despite my very real reservations about the Conservative Party. Stick to your guns and I will support you again in the next election – assuming that you are still my MP.
Should you (for any reason) decide to retire, then I have to say that your ‘Conservative’ successor could not rely on my vote – and it would be foolish of the Conservative Party to assume that I (and many others I suspect) will do so.
My best wishes to you at this difficult time, especially when many in the media seem determined to portray the few politicians who have kept their manifesto promises as far-right “extremists”.
Having not done what we told them in the first referendum why would we believe they’d obey a second or third?
There won’t be a Second Referendum.
The one in 2016 has not been honoured yet.
Hammond and others can try to change the name to sanitise it.
The latest pathetic ruse is to call it a Confirmatory Vote.
It’s not that…it’s a…CONFIRM-A-TORY Betrayal Vote.
We are seeing that, as with Vichy, Surrender is a process, not a single event.
John
I think you have raised some very important and crucial issues that we need to deal with as a society as soon as possible and not just Brexit, thank you.
However, reacting like a burned child in the interviews with Channel 4 , does not promote you cause particularly well either I am afraid
Brexit has failed.We lost
You disappoint me Mr Redwood, you appear to fear shadows. When you submitt to PC crap what hope is there.
We don’t need or want a second referendum, especially if directed by the EU. Our own referendum, not directed by the EU,
”…. (was) the life-and-death decision of Britain itself, as a free, independent and self-governing nation….”
There will never be another like it now that the EU has recognised its own folly in allowing us a choice.
John, I am surprised you even mention a second referendum. with regard to the first referendum everyone wrongly assume the people did not know what they were voting for, but did because they wanted TO LEAVE THE European Union.
Your Government and media have only discussed partly remaining in the EU without any discussion of what it will be like to remain.
For example how many are worried about “free movement of people on jobs” regarding the following countries not yet in the EU system
WAITING TO JOIN.
Albania,
Bosnia,
Herzegovina.
Kosovo
Macedonia
Montenegro
Serbia
Turkey
EUROPEAN UNION-MEDITERRANEAN PARTNERSHIP
Algeria
Egypt
Israel
Jorden
Lebanon
Libya
Morocco
Palestine
Syria
Tunisia
There those say it won’t happen. Well either it’s happening or planned to happen in future. I wonder what Labour Party think what this will have on their demand to protect Jobs?
“The government leaflet to all households explained that leaving the EU meant leaving the single market and customs union, ”
Not sure that’s true John. At least I can’t find it.
Both Cameron and Osborn stated it publicly, however.
There will be no second referendum, I don’t know why we are even talking about it
Next friday night 11pm we are out..all of this business about talks going on between Corbyn and May is just for show
We don’t want to be in and the EU certainly don’t want us in although they pretend differently, you see they understand UKIP and Tory sceptics would be much too disruptive to future proceedings especially in the EU parliament..
So sit back and wait for some obscure objection to any extension from one of the EU 27 on Wednesday.. then count down Thursday and Friday..and we are out. Simple
If we can’t exit on WTO, a delay would be infinitely less worse than signing any of the current incarnations of a deal currently on offer
The PM and entire cabinet has to go
New team, new approach is needed
A recent poll by YouGov for the London Evening Standard (a Remain paper) offered a sample of 2098 interviewees a straight choice between No Deal on 12th April and Remain. Polling was conducted on 31/03 and 01/04. The results by region were:
London – Remain 48% No Deal 26%
Rest of South – Remain 34% No Deal 44%
Midlands/West/Wales – Remain 31% No Deal 46%
North – Remain 34% No Deal 41%
Scotland – Remain 47% No Deal 28%
The combined population of London and Scotland is about 14 million. The combined population of the other three regions is about 50 million. So, if the results are weighted by population, No Deal might even have a slight lead. What I think has been happening is that Leave voters have realised that No Deal is the only way to avoid Mrs May’s Hotel California BRINO.
Conservative voters are 72% in favour of a No Deal Brexit.
Conclusion: If Messrs Juncker and Macron haven’t evicted us from the EU, we can be confident of fighting and winning a General Election or a Referendum on the basis of No Deal vs Remain, probably in the Autumn.