The media and just leaving the EU – please use neutral language

My criticism of much mainstream media journalism about just leaving the EU is the lack of neutrality or objectivity in the reporting.
Many of them just assert leaving without a deal is “falling off a cliff edge” or will result in “cataclysm, or disaster”. This is the extreme language of some Remain MPs.
A neutral commentator should use neutral language to describe such an exit . “Just leaving the EU without signing the Withdrawal Agreement” would do it.
They could then expand on how the two sides view that –
“Remain thinks this would be like falling off a cliff. They think it would be disastrous for the UK economy. They think the UK does owe more money to the EU and has to settle the bill. Leave on the other hand think it means quickly achieving their aims of taking back control of our laws, our borders and our money. They say it would enable the government to boost the UK economy by spending the money saved from EU contributions on improved public services and tax cuts at home ”
That is as far as a reporter might wish to go. A commentator might go on to explain why he or she favoured the Remain or the Leave view, placing more information and criticism on the table. Where the media is using so called experts it would be helpful for them to reveal whether they are Leave voting or Remain voting experts, given the intensity of feeling on this issue.
Not just the media, your own ministers use the same terms!
The fact is Brexiteers stopped working for Brexit after the referendum, we all thought it was a done deal. Even after the madness of the Chequers Deal was exposed, thee was hardly a word from the Brexit camp. We now have to fight the same battle over again thanks to a Conservative Parliamentary Party led by a Remainer, who is doing her best to keep us in the EU, and that seem not to have the courage /competence to remove the PM.
It would also help if ‘experts’ and commentators were introduced with a clear indication of their vested interest in these matters. For example, if they are a national of another EU country, are an EU pensioner or the spouse of one, have property in other EU countries, receive EU subsidies on their estates. Or all of the above….
It would also help if MPs did the same too. At the moment there are two Conservative remainer MPs who come to mind. One is a dual French national and the other is a recipient of the Légion d’honneur .
Or in the case of young Dominic Grieve, received the Legion d’Honour from France, without actually having run up a mine filled beach, in northern France and simultaneously being fired upon from heavily fortified German machine gun positions on a June morning. Or something similar!!
I agree with the principle but I fear it could be used to introduce more bias. For example, the BBC news website has described the ERG as right-wing, (a slur according to their left-wing bias), but Momentum are a “grassroots group supporting Corbyn”.
Your majesty’s government, duly elected according to laws which you control for a 100%, has agreed a withdrawal agreement with the EU.
Your duly elected parliament, according to laws over which you have full control, has decided that the UK will not leave without a deal.
I cannot put this in more neutral terms. Can you?
Fortunately that is not what it says in UK Law, yet !
Likewise the EU accept that it has not been accepted by the UK yet !
When it has we will let you know !
Our unelected civil servants, who are loyal to the EU, under a PM who is s Remainer and proven liar and chest, has agreed and signed an agreement written by the EU unelected civil servants, as agreed between the UK PM and the German chancellor. This agreement was analysed by lawyers and civil servants loyal to the UK and found to be atrocious and akin to a treaty unfairly foisted on a country defeated in war. It has been rejected in the UK parliament three times but the PM is still trying to blackmail MPs into approving it by threatening something worse.
Do you want half the population of the UK boycotting Dutch produce by writing biased threats?
The government can’t have agreed the WA because due to a legal-challenge by Gina Miller they ceded that right to Parliament in a meaningful vote. They have merely proposed a WA which has proved to be unacceptable to a massive majority in Parliament. On the other hand by invoking A50 Parliament HAS already agreed no deal is the default outcome if no other deal is found – the government, if they so wished, could make that happen with no further parliamentary involvement.
So, you have things completely wrong.
Whatever has really happened is the EU have overplayed their hand, a few words in the WA would fix everything but they are pretending it can’t be changed.
Nothing is agreed until parliament votes for it – Thank God!
You miss one vital point PVL. What HM government agreed with the EU was also to be agreed by Parliament and Parliament has rejected it on 3 seperate occassions. What about this do you not understand.
The Mrs Balls et al Act has yet to come into force and in any event an Act of Parliament can be revoked at any time in the future (see the Withdrawl Act for example)
A PM with balls might have said to Tusk and his bunch of crooks :
‘ok here’s the deal, we leave on 29th march, you are welcome to ask us for trade with us on the 30th.’
There, that wasn’t too difficult was it.
BTW Peter, we don’t have control of our laws. We cannot change laws which we find obstructive – that privilege goes to those in Westminster who wish to keep us in the EU.
Well we know where all the BBC ‘experts’ are on this issue. Usually the same ‘experts’ who thought that the ERM and the EURO where just great ideas (in a John Major way). Still, even now, no apology from the pathetic man.
All true. Meanwhile Mrs May asserts that “people I speak to on the doorstep” tell her they welcome Labour involvement.
This must mean that since WA was last voted down she’s been out on the doorstep. I wonder why there was no coverage whatever of this remarkable event. It’s certainly been some time since a Prime Minister rang my doorbell.
I hope someone will ask her for details of these visits so the Press can check up with the lucky householders.
Your suggested approach by the media would require them to be honest, which sadly, they are not.
That is the problem with everyone calling WORLD TRADE ORGANISATION Terms, a No Deal.
We have had a WTO deal option on the table for two years (indeed it is the law, the majority of MPs voted for it at the time), its just never been explained properly, by enough people.
Had it been, and had Government just set some tariffs at the time, then business and the EU would have had two years to accept and prepare for it.
So, so Simple, such an arrangement.
Leaving without signing the Withdrawal Agreement means we lose all our deals with the EU and also we lose all the deals the EU has with third countries. IT tips the UK into trading with the whole world on the basis of WTO rules alone. Not a single country anywhere in the world trades on the basis of WTO rules alone, because they are in economic terms like being in the stone age. So any proper journalist is fully justified in calling your plan a catastrophic leap off the cliff wearing a blindfold and without a parachute
I have just read Charles Moore in the Spectator. His opinion is that the parliament – Labour and Conservative is broadly disposed to keep us in the EU.
Mrs May is dithering and using Labour votes to do just that.
She has got to go – now – before she damages the country beyond recognition.
Sir John,
“Neutral language”? You are now ‘fiddling while Rome burns’. No good arguing about meanings of Referendum or Ref#2, this is about Leaving EU Now. As I predicted the other day May is prepared to destroy the Tory Party to do a deal with Corbyn to lock all future Governments into the EU system of institutions (CU/SM/ECJ/ FoM).
Unless you ERG and DUP groups move a Commons Vote of No Confidence in her she will not desist from her ‘No- No Deal – Any Deal with the EU on their terms’. If you do not split your party and take the nation with you then there will be no Tory Party left to take at all!
Mr Redwood I think that you are very naive. The remainers know all that you have said, but they have decided to stop Brexit by any means possible. Brexit needs to be done quickly and presented to the whole nation as a fait accompli. That is the only way to uphold democracy. Whichever way it is done I’m afraid that the two main parties have had their day.
Well the BBC still employ a person called a ‘Reality Check Correspondent ‘. The implication being that he is the fount of all wisdom on the subject and will cut through spin and present facts.
Peter Lilley would say the Reality Check Correspondent puts the case for Remain.
Either way, it is rather patronising to assume listeners are unable to reach their own conclusions on what to believe.
I could not agree more with this morning’s diary – please no more references to the Prime Minister being mad or deluded. I have always thought of the Conservatives being a courteous party- but not borne out by much of the comment by your supporters. Criticise the policy not the person!
Have you sent your message to the BBC?
I’ve just heard the BBC reporting TM is now saying it’s her deal or remain.
She really is fixated in giving away everything (many of) the electorate valued for which they will repay her for at the next GE.
If she were to step outside her protective bubble for a while she might just see there are many out there with not a lot to loose so voting ABT will not be bothering them.
A recent poll done in Doncaster put the Conservatives in 5th behind ‘none of them’ who came in 4th while the election in Newport retained a Labour seat with both con/lab well down on votes while UKIP gained.
Get your heads out of the sand and take note!
Forget the BBC – they are a lost cause.
How many Conservative ministers ever counter the narrative of the alarmists?
How can so, so many Conservative MPs possibly defend supporting May’s withdrawal agreement on the grounds of “getting Brexit over the line”? Did they honestly imagine they would ever have been allowed to negotiate something counter to the political directive once they had signed away all of our leverage?
That is why they all need to go.
Sir John.
Well said my views and a lot of other peoples.
If the media was acting in a purely neutral way surely they would be asking opinions from people like yourself and big business leaders for their views on the 24 page document that has been produced by the EU which is nothing short of a template for the United State of Europe. The key players will be Germany and France. Gives a good idea who is controlling our PMs strings. What is sad this document has been highlighted on U Tube but hardly a mention of it let alone encouraging debate from the media.
Meanwhile Hammond is heading for the highest taxes for 70 years. Yet still he is borrowing even more money to waste and give to the EU. This combined with very poor and declining public services, a dire NHS rationing system that kills thousands, a criminal justice system that has largely given up, congested roads, pot holes everywhere, soft loans for pointless degrees ….
Not just Brexit May and Hammond are totally failing at but almost everything.