What the government said about the referendum

Some are still writing to me saying the referendum was advisory, that it could have been the first of two, that it did not entail leaving the single market and customs union etc. Let’s have another go at explaining it.
The government leaflet said
“A ONCE IN A GENERATION DECISION (in bold, decision not advisory, once only)
This is your decision. The government will implement what you decide”
It could not have been clearer
Much of the text was about trade and economics. It made clear we would be outside the single market, and set out why it thought that would be negative.
It also was based on the premise that we would be outside the customs union, though it did not say that directly. It went on at length about the need to negotiate a trade agreement with the EU after leaving, saying it would take time and be partial. You would not be able to and would not need to negotiate a trade deal with the EU if you were still in the Customs Union!
It was made clear by Remain in the campaign that leaving meant leaving the single market and customs union. Leave understood this and talked about the advantages of the UK being able to strike tariff free trade deals elsewhere which you could not do if still in the Customs Union.
The Conservative Manifesto of 2017 expressly ruled out staying in the single market and customs union. The Labour Manifesto set out a detailed independent UK trade policy which you could not do from within the single market and or customs union with the EU.
Get rid of May & there’s a chance for a re-set and a proper negotiation. Leave her in place and it will be Brino and probably a second referendum, with Brino vs remain.
(Who were all those Tory MPs cheering in the HoC committee room when she got re-elected last december?!)
Surely there must be a way of changing the Conservative rules to oust TM before she destroys both the party and the country? I can’t believe you are letting her go against your manifesto when the majority of the cabinet, MPs and the members disagree. She is behaving like a tin pot dictator. Until she is gone there is no hope for a proper Brexit.
Sir John,
Thank you for your clarity on this issue.
As one of the ‘stupid people who did not know what they were voting for’ I well understood that OUT meant leaving all EU controls and those who try to dispute this will find some way to argue with what you have written today.
How sad for them that they cannot accept they lost. Even more sad for us that, today, we cannot say we won. The fight for real democracy will go on – and will, in time, undoubtedly prevail.
Indeed. So can the appalling disingenuous May and Hammond be prevented from stitching up the UK, wrecking the Conservative Party and be replaces with some sensible real Conservatives or not?
The problem with May’s endless tedious statements, yet another last night, is that her deal does not ‘respect the referendum vote’. It is not Brexit at all. It is worse than just leaving and even worse than just remaining. If we withdrew the section 50 notice at least we could issue it again. May is pushing for a totally unacceptable straight jacket and wanting tax payers to pay £39 billion for it!
A report into fraud (3.3 million crimes PA it seems) confirm my experience the police invariable do nothing at all if they possible can – even often refusing to take reports. This even where the offenders are very clearly identifiable and large sums involved. Hacked emails with changed bank details and false websites (encouraging transfers to the wrong bank) seems to be at epidemic levels. No wonder given the lack of any deterrent from the police and the system. The report is depressing reading of almost total police indifference & incompetence. I do not imaging anything will be done to change things.
https://www.justiceinspectorates.gov.uk/hmicfrs/wp-content/uploads/fraud-time-to-choose-an-inspection-of-the-police-response-to-fraud.pdf#page28
On the the Leave side the argument was to take back control of laws, borders and taxes. It was a political case vs an economic case. Nothing has changed. Unless and until we leave that argument will continue.
Except that the economic case for taking back control is also very strong indeed (after a short period of adjustment).
Why would the UK be better off under EU control in the long term, rather than under our own democratic control.
Why were Cameron et al so confident of winning ( ie a Remain majority)?
Arrogance? Thinking that the fear mongering would work on the dim “ little people”?
Have a bit of Bullingdon-style fun at our expense.
Thinking that whatever happened they could pull the wool ..like May has tried to do.
Whatever…offer a democracy-steeped nation a vote and the results must be honoured.
No “ifs” no “buts”.
The establishment taught us to be democratic ( so we would behave and fight their wars,till their land,dig their canals,man their factories. Make them rich).
They invaded countries to impose it!! ( Oh yeah!).
Now they must just suck it up.
Everhopefull
“Why were Cameron et al so confident”
The London and Westminster bubble is the answer, and that is still the same problem we have today, Westminster and London.
What we did not know was voting to leave would mean our very own government would choose to fight against the people be prepared to throw away democracy and our countries honour to keep us subservient to the EU while at the same time risk ending up with a Labour government.
Remain may think they have won but when the dust settles and they realise what a mess they have created their celebration will no doubt be short lived, I hope they will be able to sleep at night.
The choice, the only choice, is Remain or No Deal. All other scenarios currently default to that because all others require (according to the EU) the WA to be signed first and there is a large parliamentary majority against that and polls indicate the electorate agree. Even if A50 was revoked and resubmitted later the exact same position would apply. Luckily we’ve already had a referendum on this simple choice. Remain lost.
May is effectively a dictator – she has broken manifesto promises, is creating her own manifesto on the hoof (possibly at the behest of foreign powers) and cannot be removed from power. Sounds dramatic but it’s true.
If what she is doing is legal then the law needs to be changed.
She even had a long Cabinet meeting to get a consensus then ignored the majority decision. How much longer does our country have to suffer this PM?
In view of this utter betrayal, Sir John, I do have one question: at what point do you, and other Conservative MPs who have kept faith with both the party’s stated position and the people’s majority decision, demonstrate this fully and properly by threatening to resign from the party en masse unless we leave on April 12th with or without a deal, as enshrined in the law of the land and voted for by the majority?
I can honestly think of nothing else that would make a scrap of difference with this PM.
For constitutional reasons all referendums are advisory: a mandatory referendum would infringe Parliamentary sovereignty. But government always pledges to implement the result and, until now, has done so.
I care far less about Brexit than about the collapse of honest dealing and good faith in public life. When government and Parliament lie shamelessly the game is really up. Now they even lie about lying.
Next we shall see corruption flooding in (if it hasn’t already). The EU itself admits it is “endemic” within its borders and costs €120bn a year. Plus the rest no doubt.
Try telling that to your own party leader, the abysmal betraytor hammond, and the legions of turn cost careerist mps in your own party who kept may in office. This mess is the fault of the above, Corbyn didn’t have to commons votes to stop a true Brexit if executed properly. See the pieces today how Tory councils will be wiped out locally, and Brexit party is ready to contest mep elections if necessary.
It’s not a bluff, but tory mps are leading their own party over a cliff.
If a Remainer claims the referendum was only advisory, ask if they would be happy in the hypothetical situation that Remain won the referendum but the government decided to leave the EU anyway.
Cameron’s silence could be significant.