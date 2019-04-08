Issues from the doorsteps

On Saturday in Shinfield the main preoccupations understandably were the pace and scale of new development and the impact this was having on the road network and other public services.

I have offered to work with the Council who say they want to scale back future development rates as they come to revise the current local plan. It is also important to ensure there are enough school places and surgery capacity for the newcomers as well as for the settled community, and for the Council to regulate roadworks to keep traffic flowing.