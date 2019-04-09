“Who now doubts the power of the EU?”

Before the referendum pro Remain commentators and MPs delighted in telling us we were a free and independent country whilst still in the EU. They explained that the EU did not have much power over us, just a few necessary details to allow trade to take place. Since we voted to leave some of these same people have explained how crucial EU laws and controls are, and how they penetrate most features of our public life and law codes. They now claim the control is so wide ranging we cannot live successfully without it.
The supremacy of EU law over domestic law has been at the centre of recent disputes over the matter of delaying our exit. The Prime Minister requested a delay of Brussels at the last Council. She wanted to leave on 30 June. The EU Council instead gave her the ultimatum of a delay until April 12th, unless she could carry the Withdrawal Agreement which could hold up our departure until May 22nd. These different delays had not been agreed by Parliament or even explained to Parliament. As soon as the PM said Yes to the Council we were told they were good EU law which trumped all that Parliament had enacted to get us out on 29 March. After a legal wrangle the government decided to put it beyond doubt by legislating in the UK as well, whilst claiming the supremacy of EU law.
The upcoming Council on Wednesday raises the same difficult issue again. The Prime Minister is requesting a delay until June 30th for a second time. If the EU grants it she will tell Parliament we have to put up with it whether we like it or not. Treaty law is superior to UK law, and apparently a mere written statement by the EU Council can flex this Treaty.
The question is how will the EU want to respond this time to a request for yet more delay? The EU minus the UK has big plans to press on with greater political, monetary and economic integration. Many of its members will be pleased to see the end of UK resistance to these centralising plans, as the UK has for years been trying to slow down the movement to greater integration. France may be tempted to get rid of the UK more quickly so she can press Germany harder for a closer union. Germany may be more attracted to delay so the UK has to pay in money for longer which helps Germany most as the biggest paymaster, and dilutes French and other centralising influences as well.
What will be clear is that once again our future will be settled by the rest of the EU, probably under the influence of Germany and France.They will decide whether the UK can delay, and if so on what terms. They after all have encouraged the Commission to settle the penal terms for long delay that are represented in the Withdrawal Agreement at great cost to the UK. The UK public has been too wise to fall for thar so the EU does need to think again. The UK government us humiliating our country by putting us through this repeated begging to the European Council.
128 Comments
What a state the UK is in.
At least this attempt to leave has revealed just how controlled we are – highlighting the absolute need to leave.
May will do all she can to keep us tied, so let us help that one of the other 27 lets us go.
Most MPs don’t seem to bothered. They either don’t understand or don’t care.
The BBC talks in terms that make it seem the EU is oh so reasonable compared to the difficult British.
JR, wevread thevterms for extension is that the UK accepts budget and trade deals without a say and goes along with majority voting. I.e. Vassal state.
May is humiliating our great country in the eyes of the world. At home ministers continue making a coalition with a Marxist anti Semite party.
What is your EU election campaign based on servitude without a voice and veto in the spirit of partnership. Also giving up intelligence, security and defence for nothing! May needs medical help that is the conclusion I draw. What does it say for Tory MPs to allow this to continue. Largest vote in history voted out.
Sky news are no better. The whole media is biased talking of crashing out when referring to no deal.
At the moment we appear to be controlled not by the EU but by the unwillingness of Westminster and our PM in particular to respect the outcome of the referendum.
At the moment I honestly cannot think of a single reason to vote for any of the main Westminster political parties. None of their manifestos would be worth the toilet paper they were written on.
The only way out might have been for May to resign, be replaced by someone with vision and enthusiasm and then to call a general election. But it is honestly too late for that now.
There is talk of the EU being prepared to re-open the WA on condition we agree to a longer delay to Brexit – but then there is the little problem of the EU elections …
If rules of parliament and constitution can be changed, the Tory MPs could oust May. They do not want to.
Well said. The odd thing is, I’m one of those easy going, middle-of-the-road types who could probably quite easily embrace the European Dream — if only the bloody thing worked. The problem is, it doesn’t, it never has, and it continues to fail to deliver for a significant number of EU citizens.
Of course, the little people don’t count any more inside the EU than they do outside. But, critically, at least in the UK I still get to vote to help remove and replace our law makers when they go too far. That to me is something worth preserving.
Only trouble with that one Julie is with FPTP the two main parties have the system stitched up between them and as as both of them, John and the ERG excepted, have no intention of honouring the referendum result, how do we vote them out?
Don’t be so sure that we will have anything worth preserving! If democracy is trashed in regard to the referendum result, the neo-liberals will believe they can get away with anything! As the little people don’t matter anymore -why not take their vote away? Thus avoiding any embarrassments in the future!
Unfortunately, there are too few democrats in both houses, who would fight to preserve the little peoples’ vote.
I could easily embrace the Council of Europe with mult- or bi-lateral agreements and cooperation. Just don’t see the need for a Commission or Parliament. That’s because I’m not a corporate globalist but a patriotic internationalist.
This is why a second referendum is so important to the EU and to its supporters here.
We MUST have it recorded that it was The People’s idea.
Erm… it was. The date was 23rd June, 2016, in case you missed it.
Also highlights the sham of parliamentary democracy and the power of the BBC/MSM.
It remains to be seen if the monarchy is following the same diktats not that would be a surprise as every e.u diktat since 1972 has been rubber stamped.
In the ‘best possible taste of course’ and for ‘the good little peoples best interests’.
Certainly right on the BBC. They are hugely biased and wrong on nearly every issue. Left wing, high tax enthusiasts, full of climate alarmism propaganda and hugely pro EU (thus wanting to destroy UK democracy completely).
As an example a long discussion yesterday on radio 4 over Sadiq Khan’s driver mugging tax grab (that is just starting in London). BBC discussion entirely about air quality with not a single mention that it is actually just another damaging tax on people going about their businesses and then their customers. On say an LBC radio calling almost every caller would have said it was just yet another tax (and a very inefficient one too).
It will for example make people scrap perfectly good older cars early, drive further to avoid the zone, travel by buses that are often less direct, take far longer and are often dirtier per passenger mile. Or use a taxi that might make a double journey for each leg.
@ Pominoz
As an Englishman in Australia, why do you bother with this? Do you want to return to that miserable weather and those difficult people? Why not enjoy the spirit of mateship instead and bowls in the sunshine?
For anyone who has a Twitter account, Kate Hoey and Jacob Rees-Mogg have both re-tweeted something Yvette Cooper (Mrs. Balls) said in a video back in 2017. Unsolicited, my wife and I transcribed Ms Cooper’s words for Sir John’s subscribers and they are copied below.
Clearly Yvette Cooper isn’t Churchillian in her delivery, but we get the gist – she is democratic when it suits her, as are most of the MPs at Westminster it seems:
‘We had a referendum. The thing I feel more concerned about than any possible scenario, because we don’t know yet what those are going to be, is the idea of becoming a country that no longer respects democratic values. And I think that matters. We had a referendum. We didn’t go into that referendum, those of us who were campaigning in that referendum, we didn’t go into that referendum saying, ‘look, I want you to vote remain, but to be honest, doesn’t matter how you vote, I’m going to ignore you.’ It was a referendum that was fought in good faith. And nobody said at any time ‘but do you know what, I’m just not going to respect the result afterwards’. That’s the kind of thing Donald Trump says, and he did say it before the presidential election, and we were all appalled and horrified that he was saying that about the out come of a vote……..but I don’t see how I could go out there and say, ‘it is so important to stand up for democratic votes’, and say ‘but there’s this democratic vote we just had, that I never said I wasn’t going to respect, and I’m not going to respect it now.’
Good morning
The extension that the PM seeks has serious long-term financial implications. It could lock us into their 7 years plans even after we Leave.
TM can only be challenged for the leadwrship in December. I suggest that despite the above BREXIT MP’s hold out. She is a Cuckoo in a Tory nest.
“TM can only be challenged for the leadership in December.”
Before then we can show our anger at the local and EU elections and must do so.
Mrs May is a disaster and she is steering us towards remaining indefinitely in the EU.
It really is time for the men in suits…
PS In politics all is fair. Laws can be got round by skilful people. Everyone has their price.
I am not talking violence at all. We need people who can persuade a very stubborn woman to resign before she does something even more dangerous to our great country.
Mike Stallard – very well said. Theresa May has one goal in her sights to the exclusion of all else and that is her beloved Withdrawal Agreement that she signed without reference to her cabinet. I seriously believe the woman is bordering on being declared insane. Forget ant delay until December to vote her out. These are exceptional times and exceptional measures are called for. She MUST be removed by whatever means s she is a threat to the Country.
Bordering?
Mark B
Agreed because the 7 year plan starts whilst we are still talking, a real danger indeed.
I see the latest threat from the EU is if we choose to leave on WTO terms, they say they will not talk to us until we pay them £39 Billion, settle the Irish Border Problem (the way they like) and protect EU Citizens Rights.
If I was in charge it would be a very long wait, I would invite them to talks on a free trade deal, and then leave it with them.
Which is what we should have done in the first place.
If we remain in we will have a veto.
It must be used to ensure we only pay while we are in pro rata.
If the veto is withdrawn as part of the extension then our politicians’ true loyalties will be further exposed.
Whoever else leads the Tory party will still lack the majority that she lost.
The next leader might well have been put into a £39 billion EU straight jacket or other ties by May’s appalling government too.
It is time to retire Guy Fawkes and replace him with Theresa May.
Agreed, but who to replace her with? Grove,Leadsom, Boris and even J R M have all voted for the W A. Most other candidates seem to support May to some extent and do not inspire confidence.
Certainly not Gove who gave us May nor anyone who supported remain in the referendum.
Even voting for the W/A at any stage is suspect.
The membership, or what’s left of it, would have her out on her ear in an instant if they were allowed a say. However they won’t be for that very reason. But Tory MP’s can’t be trusted to do anything different than they did last time.
Good Morning,
Mrs. May Remains in office because the Parliamentary Conservative Party continues to support her. The larger part of the PCP and HoC is Remain. The Nation voted Leave. The PCP is not fit for purpose since it will not remove Mrs. May.
There is only one solution: you Brexiteers have to support a ‘vote of no confidence’ in the May Government and go to the country, which should remove all the Remainers, and give us a new, true, Conservative and Unionist Party.
Peter, we are of like minds (see my post lower down).
The answer to this is so simple.
When will the Brexiteers have the courage to do this? If not April 12th, then when?
“.. A new, true, Conservative and Unionist Party?” Dream on! The CUP is deceased – it is no more! Who in his or her right mind would vote to be conned again?
First we had Cameron, head of the government that said:
“We will implement your decision!” – LIE!
Then: “If the country votes ‘Leave’, I will submit the Article 50 letter the next day!” LIE! – HE RAN AWAY within a few hours of the result!
That cowardly deed has left us with the current incumbent – No sense or understanding of Democracy, no sense of honour to the Country or her Party! And most telling, despite being the most reviled leader in the history of our nation, she has no sense of shame! All we get from her is ME, ME,ME – she regards her opinions as more important than the wishes of 17.4M fellow citizens! ARROGANCE isn’t the word for it!
Who will rid us of this turbulent PM?
This is what you voted for, Brexiteers. You were told that inside the EU we have real power, as one of the largest members of the club. Outside it, we are on our own – less powerful than Latvia or Ireland, because the EU has their backs. You were told this. You ignored it. You were told too that that 0ld Commonwealth would not come running to help out the UK – Australia, India, Canada have all moved on. You were told this. You ignored it.And now you are surprised, as reality hits.
So what “reality” do you think has hit? The “reality” that I have seen is a pro-EU Tory Prime Minister replacing a pro-EU Tory Prime Minister who had been cornered into holding an EU referendum that he really did not want to hold, and who had said that if we voted to leave the EU then he would stay and take us out but promptly ratted on that promise, with his equally despicable successor then unnecessarily throwing away her party’s Commons majority so she would become reliant on the votes of pro-EU Labour MPs and had an excuse to try to reverse the referendum result. While all the time even those Tory MPs who genuinely wanted us to leave the EU put the interests of their party before those of the country and loyally helped her along in her deceit and treachery, until eventually some of them finally realised that she had been taking them for a ride. And what do I suppose will be the chance that this unhappy truth will be published on this blog?
Reply By co-operating with Mrs May we secured the passage of the EU Withdrawal Act which is crucial to us getting out.
This is not what we voted for. We voted to Leave, which would have happened if a Brexit believing person was leader of the UK. All this mess has been made to happen by the Remain thinking people in power. The brain dead population believe that it is Brexit that is the problem, which is exactly what the Remain plan intended. In no other vote would the losing side have any sway at all. 35 million people lost their lives last century to stop this unified, one nation Europe coming into existence. What couldn’t be achieved with tanks, is now being achieved by banks. We would be in a better position if we had not resisted in 1914 or 1939.
Henry Carter – You talk such bollocks. We didn’t vote for this. The country voted to leave the EU and as elected members of parliament the MP’s had a duty to implement that plan. Unfortunately deceit was present from day one with a Remainer installed as Prime Minister. She went over the head of strong negotiators like David Davis and Dominic Rabb and entrusted the country’s future to the pro EU unelected Oliver Robbins. Ever since Heath lied through his back teeth when he dragged the Country in in the first place. Dont even try and say he didn’t because recently published papers under the freedom of information act show a cover up plan to conceal the extent of EU control.
Actually no, we just voted to Leave. This current mess is a Remainer one, thoroughly and completely – the result of a Remainer PM, a Remainer cabinet, a Remainer parliament, and a wholly undemocratic “People’s Vote” Remainer campaign.
The sooner you people accept this basic truth, the better off we’ll all be.
‘Real power’ inside the EU, Mr Carter? What an incredible statement! The very reason we are where we now are is because the EU has refused all attempts at reform – not just by us but by many others, too. And ‘the EU has their backs’? What about the EU’s ban on UK beef, years after the BSE threat had disappeared? Have you no memory, or are you perhaps 16?
Real power in the EU eh?
Is that the power that we voted 72 times against proposals we thought would damage us and lost 72 times?
This is all well and good but unless Eurosceptic Tory MPs have control of the party under a Eurosceptic leader then this nation will be deliberately chained into some form of limiting agreement initiated by both May and the EU.
It is excruciatingly perverse to see a leader so hated still as PM and still as the leader of the Tory party
It is also telling that efforts to depose her have come to nothing. May knows that Tory Eurosceptic MPs have been neutered simply because they’re not prepared to push the nuclear button
How odd it is that this Tory leader probably despises her own MPs more than the Marxist revolutionary she now conspires with.
We really have entered into a parallel universe
Theresa May’s brain-shape is a magnet attracting every particle of EU nonsense.
She carries it the wrong way up in the UK.
Your last line is true, and indeed the final insult to us. The vote to leave the EU was about so much more than the EU. It was a scream against all the laws and procedures imposed on us which were perceived as unfair and wrong. And despite public acknowledgment by politicians, once again we’ve been ignored and mocked.
That vote was our attempt at a peaceful revolution. I don’t need to expand on that.
How many Tory MPs still want her as PM. Whatever she gets in terms of delay is just more can kicking time. Get rid of her, we do not need her negativity.
I have just receive a Tory councillors manifesto. He is probably a very decent person to represent me as was his predecessor. He is likely to get slaughtered in the polls and it will all be down to May’s myopic intransigence. Please do all of us and yourselves a favour and insist she departs No 10.
Indeed the country certainly does not need more wasteful lefties in local government. With many staff earning £100 -£600 K PA with gold plated pensions for a generally dire service.
This sorry and disgusting episode has not demonstrated the power of the EU. It has demonstrated the complete and total inadequacy and corruption of the British political class. We have known this for a long time but it is now so obvious that even the most brain washed, over worked tax slave can see it. The great British democracy that our rulers tout so much is a sham. The party system is there to deceive and control us and I’m afraid anyone that is a member of any major party is tainted by that. May is turning to marxists for support because she is just as much a marxist as the ruling Junta in Brussels. If you believe in central control of economies and people you are a collectivist just like Marx, Stalin and Castro, the difference is only in degree and May wants us to be controlled so she is at common purpose with Corbyn.
So we’re going to participate in the EU elections and May has withdrawn our voting power in Brussels despite being the second biggest contributor.
I must have missed the bit when Parliament was disbanded and we became a ductatorship.
What next John.
What is not being explained by anyone is what a hard Brexit will exactly entail.
If it means being cut off from Europe completely, that will put us in the same position as Australia or Canada in the world. Personally I would much rather be in a trading block with the Americans than with the Europeans who do not speak our language or share our history.
When in Australia, I had good food, wine and travel. My daughter lives there and she had excellent service for her two children’s birth.
“Personally I would much rather be in a trading block with the Americans than with the Europeans who do not speak our language or share our history.”
Food poisoning is about 10 times more common in America than in the UK. I think that it would be a huge mistake for us as a nation to lower our food standards to the levels set by the US.
Once again Theresa May will appear before the Council, for them to pass judgement on her. How contemptible she will seem once again as she fails to account for her actions and propose a future plan. Once again she will be asked to leave as they deliberate.
How can they grant an extension this time with no good reason for it? It’s not up to them to determine the UK’s future, just because its prime minister hasn’t the wit to come up with a plan.
She’s gone to see Mummy Merkel first to get her orders.
Of course she will get an extension – the longer the delay the more likely Brexit won’t happen and the more money they get out of us. The French posturing is just that, a pantomime to make the hard of thinking believe that anything different will happen.
There’s absolutely nothing stopping you from walking across to the opposition benches and resigning the whip. That’s the only message May would understand.
Reply I have no wish to join Corbyn’s Labour party! I was elected a Conservative and intend to keep my word. Several former Conservative MPs have resigned the whip and joined the TIGs but that has not made any difference to Mrs May.
Reply to reply
Agreed but 50 of you resigning the whip and standing for the Brexit party would.
Trouble is you would not all do it in the numbers required to make any difference.
It is admirable that you intend to keep your word to your electorate. Unfortunately the party you stood for no longer exists.
I never thought I would see the day when the few of you left actually supporting the manifesto you stood on would be called rebels, lemmings, unicorns etc.
A utter bloody disgrace.
The sensible wing need to take back control of the Conservative party. The members and voters are generally sound already. Just get rid of the dire “No Nation Conservatives” or rather Libdim MPs to TIG.
Sound Tories should be joining the party not leaving.
Thank you John for presenting this powerful argument for remaining within the EU. We can work together with our partners, part. Germany and France, or we can leave and they continue together for their mutual benefit. Meanwhile we try to find a place in a rapidly changing, inter connected world up against countries that match the EU power (USA, China, India) or, from our weakened position, endeavour to make agreements with those countries with relatively small markets or with dubious rights and régulations. The first rule of any business- play to your strengths.
The power of the EU, what a thing. We were told we were ruled by unelected beauroceats, but now we here we might get to vote our own EU Parliamentarians.
Looking forward to being able to vote useless devisive Brexiters like Farage.
May’s WA – Direct Rule from Brussels – is so dangerous and our Parliament so weak that I now think we should Repeal Art 50. We need to establish one powerful, strong Leave Party that will attract the best candidates and there must be no policy of ruling out Brexiteer candidates as the Tories do.
Then it’s UDI time!
John
The Conservative Party put us in this situation not only the government, if, your party had made this a national issue across party lines as they have now done, two years too late we would not be in this muddle.
The EU has to respect Her Majesty’s Government.
It is Her Majesty’s government asking all these extensions beyond 29 March.
“The UK holds most of the cards in any negotiation” – to me that sounds like power.
Only when we are finally out of the EU do we have such power. The WA keeps us in, so must be rejected every time it is resurrected.
The EU to date has shown scant ‘respect [for] Her Majesty’s Government’ nor indeed much respect for Her Majesty nor for her people.
Peter
Holding them is different applying them.
The Eu have played their poor hand very well it is fair to say.
The UK have thrown in a very good hand.
Perhaps being ruled by a foreign power block for so many decades has become too comfortable for many of our politicians, because we certainly lack many who have real drive initiative, vision and yes patriotism.
You gave a fairly impressive speech in the chamber last night Sir John. I am one of those you intimated at who is getting more depressed every day as the saga continues. Of course your words did not have the slightest effect on the division results. Friday this week will sadly pass as yet another day when nothing whatsoever happens. Keep up the work.
Sir John, you say the ”UK Government is humiliating our country” but people seem to be blaming Mrs May alone. Is she indeed the representative of our Government with every executive power, so that the fate of our country rests ENTIRELY in her hands, as if she were the SOLE arbiter? Because that’s certainly how it seems.
Who else is hanging on to her coat-tails?
Why can’t she be removed, or at least reined in, if she is doing such damage to us all?
Most inconvenient that vote to leave!
The tide has gone out and there they stand, naked, clutching an EU rule book!
All is revealed! We are in deeper than they ever let on.
Articles 11 and 13 will save them.
And the latest UK draconian internet law.
Blogs like this one will be impossible.
But as with the EU no one will take any notice until it is too late!
( its all a conspiracy…tin foil hat etc etc)
The sheep will be penned in ..never again to vote “wrongly”.
( Oh and it looks like that at some point we will only be able to get otc effective headache tabs from the dr…like in Australia).
Have you ever got effective headache tablets in Australia?
So called “One Nation Conservatives” are actually out to destroy the nation, destroy democracy in the UK (such as still remains) and they will destroy the Conservative Party if they are not stopped. They are no Nation, anti-democratic, socialists.
I see it is being reported in a few newspapers of late (not the BBC of Course) that because George Osbourne appears to have inadvertantly broken some EU tax harmonisation details, some years ago whilst Chancellor, that a number of UK Businesses are being told they now owe between them, up to £1 Billion in back dated Company taxes, according to EU Law.
Proof if any was needed, that we do not control our own tax rates.
I notice that the 255 comments published on the last article include plenty of anti-Brexit rubbish but do not include my perfectly reasonable comment:
http://johnredwoodsdiary.com/2019/04/08/just-leave/#comment-1011582
pointing out that the Tories lost their overall majority in the 2017 general election and raising the question why their leader called that unnecessary election.
A lot has gone wrong since then, much of it connected with that fateful decision; but there seem to be some Tory MPs who still have not quite come to terms with the reality that to put excessive pressure on a leader who does not have command of the Commons runs the risk of driving her into the arms of other parties.
The DUP provided a rock solid majority for conservatives in Parliament. Mrs May had had hopes of a remain majority who would have been more easily bullied. Had she won a majority the would have destroyed us in quick order – she has been ‘delayed’ by the lack of that supine majority.
If we do ever get a deal with Labour involved then the deals going to be a lot worse than we have .
PM May stated “I have always been clear that we could make a success of No Deal in the long-term. But leaving with a deal is the best solution.” She must be asked to state publicly how the UK could make a success of no deal, what is meant by long-term (because after all that is what matters) and how she intends to test each possible deal against her model of a success of no deal in the long term… “best” is not defined.
If no deal can generate a success but any deal might leave UK locked in then she has a responsibility to give full and comprehensive clarity. There is a rational step missing between her first and second sentence above. She is desperately trying to get any deal to work (to avoid European elections, to enjoy the humiliation, pride/sociopathy?), but perhaps it would be good reflection for her if she wrote out what would need to be done to get no deal to work.
Hopefully the news about the ERG splitting due to PM May’s clock running down & running to Labour approach working is not true. A bad WA cannot get through and certainly not with a pathway to a CU. The European elections are needed to give democracy a slight chance; are the splitting ERG members just putting party first? If not the European elections then at least a referendum with the ‘just leave’ option.
Sir John
Where do we stand now Ms Coopers bill has Ben made law? What a state this country is in
Yes, it is clear. But who would think after all the statements, see youtube, there would be so many dishonest uk politicians, with the pm at the head of them, saying, we would take back control.
One can understand your analysis of the present position and I agree with Pominoz, that I hope one of the 27 will let us go. However for centuries both France and Germany have tried to conquer this country so don’t hold your breath.
As I have said before Theresa May cannot be trusted, so think ‘out side the box’ as to what she might or could do in these next 3 days. What could the EU do to stop us leaving on Friday night?
If they suggest an extension can could it be talked out of time? I doubt it, but if we want to leave the ‘gloves are off’ and we have to do anything to ensure the clock runs out and we get out on Friday night.
No MP, with any respect for this country, should be persuaded to back the WA which will ruin us. Especially those MPs who weakened at the last vote and switched to supporting it.
The veto on tax changes is soon to be removed. New legislation will be passed by QMV. Once Brussels has this in place they will take control of our tax receipts and our Parliament becomes obsolete. Many Remainers didn’t know what they voted for but they will find out soon enough. The MPs voting to stop Brexit will live to regret it.
One of the points to come out of the somewhat stiflled debate on the Letwin-Balls bill, was that it could only be enforced by Parliament. The worst possible consequence for ignoring it would be a vote of no confidence in HM government, which the Conservative government would win (again). There was for example nothing to stop the prime minister seeking a further deferment of Leaving Day with strings attached, such as a clear statement of no more payments to the e.u. or some other condition which the e.u. could not approve, thus allowing us to leave. It is so sad the prime minister agrees with the sponsors of this new act, and will do great damage to her party before she is finished. Thank you Sir John, and Sir William Cash and other MPs who have supported our leaving so well.
Couldn’t it be argued that continued extensions amount to an implied revocation of the Article 50 notice and are unlawful without an Act of Parliament?
Note: The Cooper Bill, even if enacted, does not cover this as it merely requires that the Prime Minister bring a Commons motion seeking approval to request an extension. It does not approve an extension, nor does it authorise revocation of the notification itself.
It is a novel situation, brought about partly by the eu itself, that we now have the possibility of Great Britain, a member state that could leave at any time, without giving two years’ notice. Whilst it is unsatisfactory for many planning purposes, politically it would be of tremendous advantage in the right hands.
What is humiliating is realising that hardly any MPs have had any idea what the nature of our relationship with the EU has been for the past 40 years nor how its constitution and institutions actually work. It should be no surprise that an EU treaty is “superior” law to ours. Of course it is. And we agreed it was years ago.
We agreed quite freely, with full debate and passed the legislation in Parliament.
Without doubt Theresa May has to win the award for having the worst CV anybody could possibly have.
Theresa May is guilty of:
1. Removing any trust the public had in politicians
2. Removing any respect the public had in politicians
3. Creating discontent amongst the electorate
4. Inciting hated on social media
5. Propagating a massive divide within the country
6. Removing democracy from the UK
7. Making the UK a laughing stock in the eyes of the world
8. Destroying the Conservative Party
9. Giving what was once a great country over to the EU
10. Capitulation to a degree unknown until recently
11. Treachery
Feel free to add more . . .
And . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . She will be rewarded with a fat pension and protection from the police all paid for by taxpayers.
No wonder there’s a lot of anger out there.
Guilty of … having no integrity.
I’m beginning to think that the EU is a sociopath, even down to having the trademark superficial charm that beguiles our young.
With respect, this is unfair. The EU has done its duty to its members. The blame and disgrace lies entirely with HMG.
When this is over I predict we will hear how astonished EU leaders were at the positions adopted by Britain, and how their surprise turned to first to perplexity and then to disgust as their admired, ancient and formidable neighbour grovelled and pleaded before them.
It’s 30 seconds to midnight, so for once I’ll come out of lurkdom.
Having seen the demands made by the EU and now Labour – to make the WA and Brexit legislation “Boris-proof”, thus telling Ms May to sacrifice yet another of our parliamentary conventions so she can get her WA over the line, I am saddened but no longer surprise that the ERG still hasn’t woken up to the fact that it’s over unless they do the necessary and remove Ms May now.
Legalities don’t matter to the EU, so to save our Nation it’s time, methinks, for the Tory Party to overlook their party ‘legalities’.
When a house is burning down before our eyes we don’t debate if knocking the door down is breaking and entering and might be prosecuted …
Viv Evans
Totally agree.
It surely proves that very few actually want to leave?
If any!
Removing Theresa May from No 10 would not restore the Commons majority that the Tories had before she called, and then lost, the 2017 general election.
Only 13 MPs voted against holding that entirely unnecessary election:
https://hansard.parliament.uk/Commons/2017-04-19/division/BE856226-DD6B-4409-9462-D8D910F942D1/EarlyParliamentaryGeneralElection?outputType=Names
and I do not see any known ERG member listed among them.
There are strong suspicions that David Cameron preferred to have his hands tied over the EU by his Liberal Democrat coalition partners and he did not really want to win an outright victory in the 2015 general election, and similarly there must be strong suspicions that Theresa May was happy to throw the 2017 election.
Very much to the point …
Strange how sometimes the government works both sides of the coin, telling us both that we are our own master and that the EU are our masters…
The only thing to add to the above description is a reminder that the EU cannot be trusted to help us look after our best interests. As we all know too well, the EU is underhand, secretive, and totally engaged in getting it’s own way or what it wants – Pan-determined they are not.
I feel we may have to go with a UDI
Little chance of that it seems now that 28 ERG members have now resigned. Total capitulation today then and the Queen already signed the royal assent to the Cooper/Letwin Bill.
Game set and match then?
We are a province of the EU.
End of.
Oh well we had the Romans …for quite a long time…..
I read that too. They don’t name them though so it is probable more remoaner rag BS.
The more the EU controls us, the more we need to get out.
We need a PM and parliament that are on our side determining our future, not a bunch of quislings and the EU.
The unfolding of events since Chequers has made it abundantly clear that the UK is already treated as a vassal state. A majority of MPs evidently are content with this situation. This condition will only be remedied when they are replaced in a GE by those determined to leave.
The Conservative party appears riven at this time and unable to deliver Brexit. If the UK participates in the forthcoming EU elections, it will provide the new Brexit party with a useful test run on how much support it can garner. After that effective change will rest on GE success – a much bigger hurdle. Much will depend on how many Conservative activists and supporters make the switch to help get it off the ground to deliver electoral oblivion to MPs unwilling to break free from the clutches of the EU.
Absolutely right, oldtimer.
The 1922 has forcibly told the PM that she is the problem. She would have to be mentally damaged not to have noticed MPs having had that opinion previously. I would like to see all the ERG, followed by any others, resigning Tory membership today. A final flourish to point to the EU that she carries no leadership for the UK. Once she’s gone, all right minded Tories would welcome them back.
‘once again our future will be settled by the rest of the EU’.
“The only thing necessary for the triumph of evil is for good men to do nothing.”
When are Tory MPs going to find the backbone to resign the whip, bring this government down, and fight the election as The Real Tory Party (taking over the local party machine, and contesting all 650 seats)?
The answer is staring you in the face.
Do something.
Very accurate analysis. I am so depressed at this humiliating performance by TM and government. She must go NOW. EU has been forced to bare its teeth and our political class its utter mendacity. We now know what we are dealing with, if we didn’t know already.
A simple second referendum WTO Leave ( it still exists P.Oborne) or Remain will result in a bigger majority for Leave, as you say – enough of the public were wise to the EU stranglehold in 2016, the subsequent years has increased that awareness – bring it on.
Chairperson May goes from worse to beyond belief with her sofa propaganda – my deal or no brexit.
Her slogans: Brexit means…, no deal is better ….., we leave on March 29th, etc shows why most of the public cannot believe a word she says. the dummy Cabinet is as bad – why have they not got rid of her by threatening to resign en masse except Hammond of course, I wouldn’t ask him the time..
Why does she keep going to Brussels, Strasbourg, Berlin, Paris, Dublin etc – has she no self esteem?
So now we have an appeal decision which has found that Vote Leave’s spending was £50k over budget and not £70k and the judge has said that this was a mistake and not bent.
A 0.7% overspend which is a rounding error.
Not the 129% overspend allowed to the Remain campaign, free gift of the Government in the form of its £9m pro Remain leaflet campaign.
But you won’t be hearing about this on the BBC.
And Andy and Margaret Howard and Newmania will still tell us how corrupt, stupid, racist and old we all are and will scream and scream until they make themselves sick if our choice is not disqualified because of their claims.
As I said here yesterday, we are no longer in control of anything, thanks to May and her pathetic and incompetent negotiation team, Remainer Civil Servants and MPs, all egged on by big business and the media.
The voting public have rightly recognised this and a clear majority of Leavers are keen to exit now, without a deal.
If only MPs would, just for once, reflect the wishes of the electorate.
I remember the EU as being described as – – ” if you have the slightest link to them, the end result is to keep slowly enveloping you, until you are no longer a nation in your own right “. It seems abundantly clear that that is what TM wants to go down in the history books as – The woman who secured the death of the UK.
The EU is first of all a club – it has rules and laws- if you don’t agree with them then just leave- simple- the door is always open just walk out
If you don’t like foreigners, especially european foreigners, then just walk out
The door is always open- you can walk out anytime, you can do it Friday.
An overwhelming number of posters on this blog like the European peoples but loathe the Supranational prison created by the EU political machine. Conflating the EU with ‘Europe’ is an old and a now discredited ploy.
“These different delays…. As soon as the PM said Yes to the Council we were told they were good EU law”
My understanding is that the Government has been claiming they were good international law, rather than EU law. For example, BBC writes as follows (March 22nd, all emphases below are mine):
“Downing Street sources say an agreement with the EU to extend the Brexit deadline would be a piece of international law and would take precedence even if Parliament rejected it”.
Compare, also, online Hansard, Feb. 3rd, 2016, according to which David Cameron said the following of his pre-referendum UK-EU renegotiation:
“These changes will be binding in international law, and will be deposited at the UN“.
In any case, does valid EU law not require the involvement of more than just the Council?
Sir John
Are the people being stitched up ?
Last night the house of lords voted for the cooper bill unopposed i.e not one conservative voted against the bill….a disgrace
Last night the house of commons voted against amendment A and for the cooper bill to get royal ascent….this was achieved with the help of the conservative votes….a disgrace
It also appeared that a great number of Tory MPs where missing last night…if they abstained….that’s also a disgrace
Reply We were down to about 90 opposing it
Personally I doubt the power of the E.U.
As John knows well, the power of the House of Commons, and indeed all political institutions is due to their control over tax. That is why the Commons has power and the house of Lords doesn’t. The E.U has (and probably never will) be given direct tax-raising powers for this very reason.
This argument is a canard – pure and simple.
Also, to the fellow what said No Deal was delivering on the referendum, I suggest you read the leaflet. It makes no mention of No Deal, nor do any communications from that time. I believe the argument given was that the EU would roll over and do whatever we said. No Deal is every bit as much of a betrayal of the referendum as the customs union. Please deliver what we were promised.
Does further delay to our departure mean that the numerous refugees/ecnomic migrants who crossed the Mediterranean will soon have the ‘freedom of movement’ allowing them to come to the UK? The numbers were large, our controls non existant. Permitting free access to our housing, employment, health, education and other services is unsustainable; not to mention the effect on our culture and way of life.
Why is Mrs May not removed from office? Are the Conservative Party rules really so unalterable that nothing can be done before December?
“Who now doubts the power of the EU?”
Indeed and who now doubts the power of governments in general to damage, inconvenience, over tax and over regulate the economy? Especially government by bureaucrats over whom the public have zero control. Damaging productivity and wealth creation at every turn.
The Conservative are surely the party of economic competence & low taxation or they are nothing. May & Hammond are heading for the highest taxes for 70 years. While claiming to be a tax cutters and repaying the debt. This combined with generally dire and declining public services too.
Lies, lies and more lies from this dire government.
‘…for the children are come to the birth, and there is not strength to bring forth.’
Off today’s topic…
When I read “European Union (Withdrawal) (No. 5) Bill 2017-19” i.e. Yvette Cooper & Lord Rooker’s bill.
All it seems to do is force the Prime Minister to ask the EU for an extension to Article 50, I can’t see that it actually forces the Government to obtain a Withdrawal Agreement from the EU.
It is also interesting that the Bill states:
Maybe a typo but there doesn’t seems to be a “European Union
(Withdrawal) Act 2019” there is a “European Union
(Withdrawal) Act 2018” though….
Am I missing something?
https://services.parliament.uk/bills/2017-19/europeanunionwithdrawalno5.html
I need advice. May told us that the Withdrawal Agreement gave us control of our “borders, money, fisheries, agriculture, laws and trade” (or something like that). In other words, exactly what all those who voted for Brexit wanted, regardless of which item was most important to them. But now those who want to leave cleanly claim that the Withdrawal Agreement is deeply flawed and ties us to the EU in various ways in perpetuity.
Either her summary was fictitious or they are exaggerating. Which is it? Or is the truth that the WA would be perfectly acceptable to almost everyone if the Irish problem could be resolved?
Her summary was fictitious.
My advice is that matters have changed since the referendum.
During the referendum, it was argued we were voting leave the E.U with some sort of deal. The only argument was which one.
Somehow, this argument seems to have morphed into two equally terrible arguments. First, that the customs union is somehow delivering on the referendum, despite meaning we still have no control over immigration.
Secondly, that leaving with No Deal is a reasonable response to Europe not giving us everything we ask for.
Both arguments seem to reflect a new and growing trend of people declaring whatever they believe has ‘the will of the British people’ behind and becoming very angry.
I agree with you. Everyone should stop making trouble for the government, take May’s revolting deal and get on with it.
We’ve all heard the arguments that now the terms on offer from the EU are known we should have another ‘confirmatory’ referendum.
Maybe we could take a leaf out of the EU negotiating handbook, when we do finally achieve independence, and use it to hold the UK together in the event that Scotland voted for independence in a referendum. We could have a few years of tough negotiations, offering the Scots a really terrible deal with, say, a £10 billion leaving bill attached.
We’d demand access to their fishing grounds and oil fields etc.
Then, we’d say it wouldn’t be fair on the Scottish people to have to leave the UK under such circumstances and they should have a ‘final say’ in a another referendum once the terms of the final deal became known.
May has gone rushing off to beg Merkel and Macron this morning. How can you allow this woman to see this country humiliated in this way a moment longer John? Please put country before party, May has destroyed your party anyway. Surely if you wanted to, you and your fellow Brexiteers could find a way to get rid of her NOW.
We hear May’s priority is the union and how a no deal might jeopardise it. Could you please remind May that the largest part of that so called union, the part which is constantly overlooked and ignored, voted overwhelmingly to leave the EU, no ifs, no buts.
Unlike the rest of the dis-UK, being denied a devolved parliament or voice, the referendum was England’s one and only chance to have a say in it’s future so instead of constantly pampering to the ‘devolved nations’ it’s about time this anti-English parliament indeed started worrying about the break up of the ‘union’ but not from the parts which are recognised and listened to but the part which is sick of it’s very existence being denied except when our votes or our cash are needed.
P.s. I don’t know why I am bothering wasting my time writing this John as anything I say regarding the anti-Englishness of this Government, who would not exist without England, stays in moderation for days anyway.
So the EU have such total control over the UK, I question the need of having any MPs.
Perhaps we ought to have a motion put forward in the Commons. The two choices either 1). to Leave under WTO rules or 2). Remain in the EU and make all MPs and HOL redundant. Would make interesting results.
The Tories won’t demonise extremist Corbyn and McDonnell
The BBC won’t demonise extremist Corbynand McDonnell
Merkel it seems is now choosing the next leader of the Tory party if one is to believe a ‘Boris Clause’ has been inserted into any agreement to extend our leaving
What is with the Tories that they refuse to confront left wing fascism and left wing extremism?
Decent, moral people must stop voting scum Labour and the complicit Tories before both main parties destroy this country, its decency and its morality
The Tories have shown themselves to be part of Labour’s client state and are willing to tolerate it
We expect vile behaviour from Marxist Labour but we demand decency and a willingness to confront all issues
There must be NO SACRED COWS
Mayhem!
I’m just boiling with fury. I’m starting to entertain dark fantasies where the traitors are led from the chamber one by one and flogged under the statue of Cromwell. That’s not a healthy mindset is it… but right now, yeah, I’d watch that.
Come on folk – a clean Brexit is best for Britain – whether we have a government that can utilise it remains to be seen – and – best for Europe.
A relationship can be built on a realistic, righteous basis – not on a twisted protectionist, power-centralising one.
Note: this is right for both parties!
Sir John.
Laws are funny things.
Parliament passed a law saying we would leave on the 29th March.
We now have a law passed to say we can not leave without a deal.
It must be my age but how can this be right?
Further proof the law is an ass.
Re the 28 resigning from the ERG. Theresa May must be laughing. The Art of War, Szun Tzu, divide your enemies.
Those who stand up for their principles and who are willing to defend our country and its democracy, and to honour the Referendum result are apparently becoming fewer. This period is providing quite the starkest illustration of, what I view as, the corruption in politics, and, in my view, the desperately poor quality of many MPs, both in terms of their honesty and principles, but with regard to their intelligence, ability, common sense and knowledge (or rather lack of it particularly with regard to the EU).
Thank you to Sir John for being one of the few. It will not be forgotten. Your obvious talents, intelligence, and principles could be far better used/employed outside the current Conservative Party. You are of a different calibre from so many of the current MPs.
I think that the dwindling band of “good men/women” may well welcome emails of support. How else are they going to know that they are truly valued by the people of this country when there is such management of news today?
And Britons ever ever ever shall be slaves?
Why don’t they just let us leave on Friday
For the love of God!!
Is there any hope that the EU, or even just one member of it, wil decide it has had enough of us and just tell us to GO? Clutching at straws I know, but I should have thought that any sensible institution would have at least begun to wonder if we are worth keeping after this ongoing fiasco.
Sir John,
Presenting the current situation as an all powerful EU subjugating the UK is misleading. The UK has chosen to ask for an extension. It has the power to leave at any time but has chosen not to (rightly in my view). The Treaty itself was not imposed on the UK, we had the power of veto but we signed up to it. There are no laws imposed on the UK, we are represented in the legislature and in the European Council. Of course the decision on whether to extend or not lies with the EU 27, because it us who is asking them for this, we are not being forced as you would like to imply. This is how international treaties work. Hopefully the irony of perhaps having to participate in elections in an “undemocratic” body is not lost on you.
I wish they would just throw us out saying ‘good riddance’. I should weep in my prosecco