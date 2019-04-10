My speech on the European Union (Withdrawal) (No. 5) Bill

edited speech
Many people outside this House are losing confidence and trust in us and our proceedings. Tonight is another plunge in how they see us, because we are behaving collectively so badly. My right hon. and hon. Friends who have complained about the lack of time for debating both the Bill and the amendments are quite right. This is a serious constitutional matter. We have not been given time to construct proper amendments and there is no time in this brief hour to do justice to the complex issues raised by the Lords amendments. We had but a short debate on the original consideration of the Bill, when I was able to set out some of the constitutional difficulties involved in groups of MPs seizing the agenda and taking over money resolution and Crown prerogative matters. We are not allowed proper time tonight to consider exactly how all that fits with this Bill.
What we do know, however, is that the very slim majority who have got the Bill this far through this House intend to go against the clearly expressed wishes of the British people in the referendum. All those who voted to leave, two years and nine months ago, had every reason to suppose that all Labour and Conservative Members elected on their 2017 manifestos would see through our exit in a timely way. They should also have expected that from the promises made by both the leave and the remain campaigns in the referendum, the legislation put through in granting that referendum, and the clear statement of the Government at the time, who said that we would implement the wishes of the British people. The Opposition did not dissent from that particular view when the Government put out their leaflet. Indeed, during the remain campaign many Labour MPs endorsed the Government. That is why tonight is another sad night. This Parliament is breaking its word, breaking its promises and letting down 17.4 million voters, but it is also letting down quite a lot of remain voters.
A lot of remain voters are good democrats who fully accept the verdict of the British people. Quite a lot of people in our country were only just remain voters or only just leave voters and are prepared to live with the judgment of the majority. They too are scandalised that this Parliament is insisting on a second needless delay when we have had two years and nine months to prepare for exit and when our Government assure us that they are fully prepared for exiting without signing the withdrawal agreement.
I find it very odd that Members of this House think that the withdrawal agreement is, in itself, Brexit or in any way helps Brexit. The withdrawal agreement is a massively long delay to our exit, with the added problem, which the Opposition have rightly identified, that it entails signing up to a solemn and binding international treaty to undermine our bargaining position in the second part of the negotiations envisaged by the EU’s process.
Sir William Cash (Stone) (Con): My right hon. Friend is making an extremely good speech. Is he aware that, as I have been informed today, the withdrawal agreement and implementation Bill, which is supposed to put this appalling withdrawal agreement into domestic law, is around 120 pages long? That is what we are heading for in the next couple of weeks.
John Redwood My hon. Friend is right. The nature of that solemn and binding treaty will be to lock us in, for 21 or 45 months, to every feature of the European Union without representation, vote or voice. It might mean that we end up in large sections of it—the customs union and single market alignment—in perpetuity, thanks to the Irish backstop.
It is a massive delay, and I say to my hon. and right hon. Friends on the Front Bench that, if they are offering the public either a guaranteed delay under the withdrawal agreement or a shorter delay that they wish to negotiate, a lot of leave voters would rather have the shorter delay. All of us leave voters do not want any delay at all. That is why people will be scandalised by what this House is rushing through again this evening.
The shortage of time is completely scandalous. This is a massive issue that has gripped the nation for many months. It dominates the news media, it sucks the life out of this House on every other issue and now, when we come to this big crunch event and when leave had been led to believe that we would be leaving the European Union without an agreement if necessary, they are told at the last minute, for the second time, that all their hopes for their democratic outcome will be dashed again. This Parliament does that with grave danger to its reputation.
I urge all those who wish to get this lightning legislation through again to ask themselves what they are going to say to all their leave voters, and what they are going to say to their remain voters who are also democrats and who join leave voters in saying, “Get on with it. Get it over with. Why do we have to sit through month after month of the same people making the same points that they put to a referendum and lost?”
This Parliament needs to wake up and get real. It needs to move on. It needs to rise to the nation’s requirements and deal with the nation’s other business, and it needs to accept that this was decided by the public. It is our duty to implement it. Leaving without this agreement is going to be just fine. We are prepared for it. Business is ready for it. Business has spent money. Business has done whatever it needed to do and, in many cases, feels very let down that it is not able to use all its contingencies, on which it has spent good money.
I would say this to all Labour MPs, particularly those with a majority of leave voters in their constituency: understand the damage you are doing, understand the damage you are doing to this institution, understand the damage you are doing to our democracy and vote for us to leave the European Union.
70 Comments
Sir John,
An excellent speech.
My understanding now is that Donald Tusk is proposing a ‘long’ extension that may be terminated earlier if the UK surrenders by signing the WA. So this sounds as though we have the following options:
1. Remain in the limbo of extension for as long as the EU decides, paying billions, (with our hands tied behind our backs)
2. Allow ourselves to be tied in permanently via the BRINO of the WA (with our hands tied behind our backs).
3. Change our minds, cancel Article 50, and stay in permanently on terms considerably more penal than at present.
What a tragic outcome for those sovereign-minded 17.4 million people.
Thank you Mrs May for getting us into this position! The 17.4 million will get their revenge.
The Remaining-EU fanatics attempt causing our country to self-destruct.
Their version of Leave is not with Brexit.
They want to leave us with their dreadful Bill.
The very MPs who kept parroting the lines “The uncertainties due to Brexit” and “The one thing businesses don’t like is uncertainty” are now prolonging the uncertainty.
(By the way if you don’t like uncertainty you wouldn’t go into business in the first place)
Exactly what a dire choice.
What an appalling PM, Chancellor, Government, Speaker and Opposition we have. So many Traitors in one place – totally contrary the ‘you are not traitors’ drivel the Speaker came out with.
It boils down to one word – trust. The trust of 17.4 million has been betrayed. It has been betrayed where it counts the most, in the so-called Mother of Parliaments. Bring on the Council elections and the European Parliament elections, the result will show in no uncertain terms that we have not given up on regaining our sovereignty. We are indeed more determined than ever, and we will win.
JR, Martin Howe QC makes it clear in the papers that despite legislation from traitors Letwin and Cooper it is still perfectly within May’s gift to leave without a deal on Friday.
May is exercising her choice to remain in servitude or remain as it is. She is a liar and dishonest. You are not going to change those characteristics. Your only hope is to oust her. You and your colleagues are exercising a choice to keep her in office. Tell us your plan to get shot of her.
Reply There is no easy way as she won the vote of no confidence late last year
Winning a vote of no confidence says more about the people who voted to keep her there than it does about her.
If there’s ‘no easy way’ then why can’t ANY other way be considered in an attempt to get rid of her? No-one expects it to be easy – I’m sure it’ll be damned difficult – but the country NEEDS to be saved NOW from someone who is destroying the UK’s standing and credibility, and perhaps even its sovereignty for all time – and who supposes that would be easy?
But it needs to be done and it needs to be SOON.
Dear Pom–Unfortunately I wouldn’t put money on revenge as regards Mrs May who will, even if she were to lose her consituency, get her Commons pension, her Damehood or whatever and her daily allowance in the Lords, all like night follows day.
Love to be wrong–she has been an unmitigated disaster.
Mrs Balls said that food prices would rise by 10% if we left on WTO terms. Another lady MP for Wakefield thinks that the car industry is in the doldrums because of Brexit. If these are typical and have so little understanding of the economy, then how can we expect the HoC to be fit for purpose?
This is indeed the problem. MPs clearly don’t just propagate Project BS and spout it at every opportunity for the news cameras and journalists to devour, some even seem to actually, genuinely, believe it. This is the calibre of people we have been electing to make the laws (well, some of the laws) by which we must live our lives, and that does not bode well for our future as a nation — whether inside or outside the EU.
P.S. Excellent speech, Sir John. There yet remains a small glimmer of hope in the dark future beckoning us, so long as your colleagues and your good self are willing to fight our corner, forlorn though it must at times seem.
Indeed are they very stupid or more likely just lying? The main thing destroying the car market is threats of government action or banning so best to stick to you current car (or a cheap second hand one) until the new technology actually works and becomes practical and cost effective.
Current electric cars can have battery leasing costs of perhaps £20,000 over the lifetime of the (rather limited range) car. This replaces the £90 plastic tank on a petrol car. Currently you pay little tax on electricity but once the government has forced you over to electric that will clearly not continue for long. We will surely get some new electric car tax to replace the huge current taxes on petrol and diesel fuel.
I heard Tom Watson on Today this morning. He was wittering on about leaving with the least possible damage to the UK economy. These people have no conception of the fact that the leave vote wasn’t really about money; it was about taking back control of our laws and sovereignty from an increasingly undemocratic (and failing) bureaucracy in Brussels. If that costs money, then so be it. It’ll only be temporary anyway. The £39 bn. plus will be a useful bonus to help us with that little hiccough.
Is this the Tom Watson that was worried that there was a lot of sexual abuse by politicians and that a fantasist was telling the truth? He has as much sense as some of the senior MET officers.
The HoC is not fit for purpose. Too many of sub standard intelligence and little experience of life, particularly international commercial life. They were just the gobiest in the bucket at that time. It is a gravy train for the inadequate.
Good morning
Good speech. But were any of them paying attention ? You see, with a scheduled general election another 3 years away, they can afford to. And that is why May had the snap election. 😉
An excellent contribution.
So why on earth do so many MPs totally fail to follow the clear logic of your arguments? Is it stupidity or just an overwhelming desire to defeat the will of the people, destroy their parties and remain rules by anti-democratic EU? Why did most of them stand on manifestoes promising to leave?
They clearly have no moral justification whatsoever.
No it’s because they don’t want a catastrophicnodealbrexit. They are humbugs. No member of Parliament who says it is unthinkable to leave without an EU-approved deal should have voted for the referendum nor for article 50. And none of those should have intoned that they would/will respect the referendum result or stood on the manifestos of either the labour or Conservative parties in 2017.
You have to hand it to the EU they have seen all along that May would cave in at every stage and perhaps anticipated that Parliament would undermine any attempt by the govt at robust negotiation. The European Parliament elections will be an interesting new test of opinion.
Or even manifestos.
Only because they are looking foreward to a decision free life in Hotel Califonia bathing in the warm sunshine of their brilliant decision with all expenses paid by someone else.Hopefully we can upset their complacency but it will be very hard work.
Socialists believe that people are misled and do not understand where their true interests lie. It is the role of the intellectuals to look after the real interests of the workers.
Not just Parliament but the Prime Minister also refusing to listen to the clear logic of these arguments.
Excellent. A ray of common sense in the fog and gloom of the pathetic Remainer Parliament . But what to do?
Earlier this week the Queen signed the Brexit Delay Bill into law. Without going into details, this action has politicised the monarchy and forced the Queen to take sides on Brexit.
The side she has taken is not that of the people as expressed at the referendum but that of hard-line Remainers who seek to frustrate its result.
HM can act only on Ministers’ advice, but Ministers serve the Crown not Parliament. We must know who advised her to do this unconstitutional thing and on what basis they advised it.
You know the answer. May must go along with her weak compliant cabinet. She must be replaced by a leave PM and cabinet who have the guts to remove us from this EU/May contrived arachnoid web of destruction by leaving without a deal. This is something thst EU industry is increasingly very worried about. Follow it wjth a draft free trade proposal on goods and services and Art 24 of GATT if considered viable. Then get on with life under WTO terms and see how European exporters react to EU intransigence. In other parlance, cross their T.
A dull repetitive speech which no doubt to ensure your cause was defeated by a huge majority. Brexit has been exposed as a fairy tale and we ain’t leaving
What is the supposed purpose of the delay ? Has May explained it to anyone ? As the EU constantly say the WA can’t be changed what can May do with the extra time ? If Labour won’t support the WA now why would they do so later ? What has she said to the EU ?
Well, actually we know what the time is really for. May wants to be”forced” by Parliament to have a second referendum which will be organised for a Remain outcome. If there is insufficient support for that she wants to run the time down on this delay, have the EU refuse another one, and then be “forced” to revoke A50. And what will Conservative MPs do about this ? Nothing, by the look of it except make speeches and write articles and brief journalists saying how terrible it all is.
Super speech – well done! Courage and upwards!
Please, please, please – let’s have an end to this awful mess. Let’s revoke Article 50 and forget all about it. Maybe, in the future, another country will leave and show us how to do it. I am sick to the back teeth of this.
Steady Mike, that is the plan
Remember “Nil Illigitimus Carborundum” (never let the bast*rds grind you down)
I wonder what new and inventive ways May will find with which to embarrass us today.
Mrs May never intended to honour the referendum result, she and her cohorts just delayed, obfuscated and lied, while they sought a way to avoid leaving. I suspect they’ve all been reading “The Art of War” by Sun Tzu.
Good speech John
Amazed that Liam Fox has had to send a letter out to Conservative Mp’s to clarify what exactly is meant by being a member of the so called Customs Union.
If Mp’s still had no idea last week, how on earth could they have made proper decisions and cast their vote in the last 3 years.
Perhaps all Mp’s of all Parties should have been issued with a copy !
Miss information and fake news seems to be the norm in Westminster bubble.
Please keep up the good work.
People are entrenched in their position. They believe they are right and no longer listen to arguments to the contrary. Delay is causing untold damage to our democracy and country. May needs to go before she ruins your party. The people will not forgive or forget this massive betrayal. It’s imperative that the WA is never signed even if we have to wait longer to get Brexit.
But likewise, I would say this to all Conservative MPs, particularly those with a majority of remain voters in their constituency: understand the damage you are doing, understand the damage you are doing to this institution, understand the damage you are doing to our democracy and vote for us to remain in the European Union.
The dire fallout predictions of no-deal are a myth believed by economically illiterate MPs, but are in any case a smoke screen to hide their deep seated revulsion at leaving the EU. However, [ceteris paribus], we will surely be thrown out at the end of this latest extension.
Full marks for your excellent speech John.
Just replying to everyone who suddenly claims No Deal is delivering the referendum.
1. Nobody was discussing No Deal during the referendum. We were told it was all going to be great. It was quite simply not mentioned until about six months ago.
2. The leaflet does in fact mention us coming up with a deal and not crashing out. And the words were ‘The government judges it could result in 10 years or more of uncertainty as the UK unpicks our relationship with the EU and renegotiates new arrangements with the EU and over 50 other countries around the world’. Just in case you didn’t read it.
3. 17.4 million people did not vote for No Deal – though I’m willing to be proved wrong through another referendum against Remain.
Indeed the very fact we can even have this argument is not a promising sign.
Nobody seems able to convince anybody else.
They have swallowed the Fear and do no read the counter arguments or care to remember statements by neutral civil servants or by qualified economists. Hammond and his department have been unashamedly behind the Fear lies and disruption of no deal preparation. If we ever do get to leave there should be an enquiry into the actions and punishment for treachery.
A very poor speech. The people have been lied to from the start by brexiters and continue to be lied to. The polls suggest 25% think a no deal would be a positive outcome or the nation yet you still falsely claim to represent the will of the people.
Shame on the likes of Francoise and Mogg. They are an embarrassment to the Tory party and the nation. It is these who should be being deselected, not the decent honest ones standing up to lies and deceit being ousted by UKIP infiltration into your party.
The EU have behaved with amazing patience to us. Their democracy works far more efficiently than ours. They are our allies, not enemies as some seem to portray. It is Russia who seek to destabilise the West and are being very successful at it. They are our real enemies.
It should be clear to all that a flexible brexit extension without absurd time pressures is required for all to calm down and reconsider our future relationship.
If I were your constituent I would vote for you. Great speech.
£100 million wasted just for the EU election costs it seems (plus of course the extra £billions in membership fees). Just the £100 million that could pay for perhaps 20,000 urgent operations for people on the NHS waiting list instead. But May and Hammond clearly prefer such government waste.
£100,000,000 looks a lot but in perspective it is less than we will send to the EU over the weekend.
May cannot be got rid of soon enough. In both senses of the sentence.
The WA was negotiated, yes, but its terms were largely dictated to us from an EU Agenda, that was the first mistake. Second mistake was letting May get at the helm. Thing is it has been mistake after mistake that has led us to this. Parliament counts for very little it seems in the greater scheme of things- so just like yesterday’s theme- the EU has the power and all the fine speeches by MPs in the HoC is not going to change that.
We can just walk away- yes- but walk away to where? who’s going to lead us?
A Parliament against the people and the constitution – but what can one expect when it is packed with quislings?
I know it won’t happen, but by Heavens, you ought to be Prime Minister, John.
Fine words but totally wasted on a remain Parliament who will ignore everything.
Brussels is going to Impose a year long extension with punitive measures which May will gladly agree to.
That woman must go immediately. We are the laughing stock of the world and you will be judged by her actions.
So the bill actually DIDN’T have enough time?
It was rushed through?
So why did no one object?
Like Chope did over “upskirting”?
How come we have not seen any number of undemocratic bills passed over the years if it is as easy as this?
All very weird!!
And very disappointing,and upsetting and depressing.
Also..is it just me?
Does no one else see a connection between internet censorship and this Brexit delay?
How will we get the real news…know what is being organised…what is going on etc??
Oh..I see the French govt has been blocked on Twitter under it’s own fake news law!!
Reply A majority in Parliament voted to prevent us using the time weapon against this Bill.
Just on the subject of only 133 of 312 Con MP’s obeying a 3 line whip.
The NYT have an interview with Robert Caro – he says this:
“You read in every textbook that cliché: Power corrupts. In my opinion, I’ve learned that power does not always corrupt. Power can cleanse. When you’re climbing to get power, you have to use whatever methods are necessary, and you have to conceal your aims. Because if people knew your aims, it might make them not want to give you power. Prime example: the southern senators who raised Lyndon Johnson up in the Senate. They did that because he had made them believe that he felt the same way they did about black people and segregation. But then when you get power, you can do what you want. So power reveals. ”
May thought the party “nasty”. And she’s abused the power, weakly and timidly, invested, wringly, in her, to conspire with the EU to destroy it – which is what a long extension, and failure to deliver Brexit will do.
Very good speech and contribution from Bill Cash.
The Withdrawal and Implementation bill needs careful scrutiny. The fact that the government has not released it for scrutiny is a red flag. It suggests that more flaws with the WA will be found.
I read yesterday that during the negotiations between the government and the opposition, the government was keen to fast-track the WA through Parliament. Another straw in the wind that they do not wish the Withdrawal and Implementation bill to be put under analysis.
The only positive from this political chaos is the sham of our democracy has been exposed.
Most who are interested in our governance have turned blind eyes to FPTP, marginal seats that decide elections, percentage doesn’t mean seats, cabals who select candidates, leaders and PMs e.g. Major, Brown, May.
PR could lead to coalitions but they are more visible and accountable than the deep state shenanigans to which we have been subjected. The EU is part of this and is why our UK section has fought such a fierce battle to maintain the deception of democracy. May’s deceit is beyond parody.
The silver lining is the prospect of MEP elections, what an irony! We are now able to kick the establishment backside good and hard. I forecast queues at polling stations.
EU had two objectives either of which was acceptable but one preferred:
1. Get a deal through massively in their favour. WA. If this was passed then pleased enough and further screw the thumbs in the negotiations over the future relationship. This deal was likely to be rejected but would have the tendency to achieve the main objective.
2. Main objective. No brexit.
So the plan is coming together.
If you have allies in number 10 and the HOC then easy to achieve.
How to prevent this.
1. New leader of tory party not enough even if brexiteer as hoc bias will not change.
2. New leader of tory party and new constitution of hoc with large number of leavers by deselection of remainers.
3. New parties who are for Brexit.
So minimum is a general election. We will get Brexit no other way.
But brexiteers will be shown to be more for their party than Brexit by opposing a general election.
And so brexit will never happen.
Future may be the destruction of the tory party.
Nice speech – but far too polite…….With so many in the House having drifted towards socialism, a more direct approach is required, using words that impact on them, not wash over them as being above their ‘progressive’ inspired comprehension.
Please describe for them what we the voters have to look forward to trapped within the deceitful EU, none of it beneficial to our wealth or health. Emphasize the red tape, the dictatorial control they exert, and their contempt of democracy..
With so many discussions in the House on ways to delay Brexit, it would be really nice if there were to be an honest debate on just what we can expect from the EU – We know what they have planned – well let’s spell it out clearly – We deserve that much truth.
HOC rules on polite speech are circumvented by an extensive vocabulary and direct questioning.
Sadly it looks as if erg lack someone who can grab the moment by covering themselves verbally in the union jack and the remainers in the eu flag. Regrettably they look more tory than brexiteer.
Great speech and you could not have put your views any more clearer Sir John.
We only pray that the Cabinet and Hammond in particular take this on board because Theresa May is in Orbit and needs to come back down to earth before democratic meltdown if we don’t leave as promised. They are completely out of touch with the silent majority.
During the negotiation of the so-called Withdrawal Agreement, I remember the PM saying that she was not going to give a running commentary on how negotiations were going. The reason has now become apparent; the negotiating team(capitulation team) were busy betraying the British people. It is strange how all these civil servants have melted away now leaving our hapless prime Minister to try to sort out the mess.
she was a “useful idiot” for the remain cause to be abandoned when she had served their purpose. Or, more likely, she is just toughing it out with them.
Isn’t it ironic that the people of this country want our Parliament to be sovereign but it appears that some MPs don’t want that responsibilty. They would rather some unelected burocrats in another country tell them how to do it. Why do these MPs go to the trouble of getting themselves elected. It beats me.
Great speech.
Hammond now suggesting if May doesn’t get an extension A50 will be revoked “by Parliament” to stop the pound falling. Two reasons he’s said this:
1) To make damn sure the pound DOES fall in this situation – he’s the Chancellor and his words move the markets
2) To start normalising the idea of revoking A50, to get it into the debate as his preferred option.
Ok. Let’s try this. Electing Corbyn will certainly cause the pound to fall. So let’s immediately nullify the result of any general election that elects him. How do you like that idea Phil ?
A good speech, yet again imploring those who want to frustrate Brexit to do otherwise.
But people who wish us to live under a foreign oligarchy are immune to reason.
Since the middle ages the people have striven to have more freedom and then the vote. Now the remainers are wishing that our vote should be ineffective. They are moving against the historic longing of the British people.
How about having a vote of no confidence in the government today and letting it succeed, depriving Mrs May of authority to agree to anything with the EU, and under the fixed term parliament act, then reform and pass a vote of confidence in a new conservative/DUP government in a few days time.
Reply Only the official opposition can table a no confidence motion which will be debated and voted on.
Excellent contribution.
Sir William Cash has written to the Commission informing them any decision by our PM to accept a long extension is likely to be challenged in UK courts. Copy of letter on twitter.
https://twitter.com/BillCashMP/status/1115896054417907715
@BillCashMP
My letter to @eucopresident Donald Tusk:
Any decision by the Prime Minister to accept a long extension to Article 50 is likely to be challenged in the UK courts.
Very well put, hopefully it didn’t fall on deaf ears.
Sir John,
The level of trust in the government is so low that the legislation that attempts to block a no-deal (WTO exit if you prefer) had to be rushed through before April 12th. Only a minority of our elected representatives wants a no-deal, that’s democracy. We don’t know what proportion of the electorate wants a no-deal, some opinion polls suggest it is a majority of leave voters (meaning a minority of the total electorate) but you yourself have pointed out that opinion polls can be misleading. Unfortunately, this level of detail was never discussed during the ill considered referendum so we can not test public views properly, we have to let our elected representatives decide collectively what “leave” actually means. Such are the consequences of holding a referendum with such an undefined choice. I doubt very much your WTO exit is the majority preference of the population and you don’t have the right to assert that it is.
Dear Mr. Redwood,
“I got us into this mess I’ll get us out of it” said the Prime Minister after the 2017 General Election.
It would be funny were it not so serious.
Good morning Sir John,
It was good to see this morning that, once again, the UK posted stronger-than-forecast first quarter GDP figures after consensus economists were once again surprised by stronger than expected gains. The underlying economy seems to be performing reasonably well, despite the disastrous capitulations and shenanigans taking place in the mad house otherwise known as the HoC. Sadly, it appears that the ERG, the only group in the HoC that appear motivated to implement the 2017 manifesto, are slowly crumbling at the edges under the relentless pressure from the implacable Maybot, otherwise known as Kim Ill May, or Lino, the EU’s ambassador to London.