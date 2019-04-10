The Conservative party opposes any delay in our exit

Last night just 133 Conservative MPs supported a motion to delay our exit beyond this week. 98 of us voted against and another 77 abstained. Those unwilling to vote for the delay included 4 Cabinet Ministers and senior whips! They were given permission to miss the vote, presumably because they had no wish to vote for it. Many of those abstaining were clearly in and around the Commons chamber, so they could have voted if they wished. When we had a free vote on delay 188 Conservative MPs voted against and 12 abstained, despite the Prime Minister leading the forces for delay in the division lobbies. In the country opposition to delay within the party is even greater.
The Prime Minister has not made a good case for delay. She has enjoyed almost three years in office to reach an Agreement with the EU that the Conservative party with its allies the DUP can support, or to leave without a Withdrawal Agreement. She always promised us No deal was better than a bad deal. The only sensible answer now is for her to lead us out with no Withdrawal Agreement this week. Why should the EU believe she can get agreement to their Withdrawal Agreement in the next few weeks when she has failed to do so ever since the Chequers policy? That policy about turn led to so much anger and so many resignations from the government and Conservative party senior posts and should lead her to drop it and get on with leaving.
24 Comments
Oh please…PLEASE keep saying that.
Very,very LOUDLY.
Leave Friday. No Deal!!!
“…and should lead her to drop it and get on with leaving.”
But she is hell bent on remaining so this is very unlikely.
The EU has bought her. Hook, line and sinker!
As Jacob Rees Mogg said this week, it is Teresa May who is choosing not to let us leave on a managed WTO departure.
Looking at Martin Howe’s piece in Brexit central this morning, there is nothing legally stopping us from leaving on Friday – apart from Teresa May (and who ever is encouraging her to try not to leave).
All the while she is PM we will not leave under WTO rules!
Not long after Referendum.
Reported on social media that money had been set aside for E.U. elections.
Dismissed as rubbish.
Amazing how accurate “fake news” can be!
Yep looks like we will be given another year to have the life sucked out of us.
More business uncertainty, more delay before we have yet another 4 years of delay whilst we negotiate trade terms with stage 2 if we ever get that far.
Is Parliament absolutely blind, can they not see what the EU are planning and doing to our once great Country ?
Could anyone ever believe the utter chaos that is being caused by remain type politicians who simply have no courage, guts, vision or pride in our future and our sovereignty.
I truly hope all of the main Parties suffer a complete and utter wipe out in the Council and European elections to be held shortly.
Herr Gunter Verheugen, a past senior EU Commissioner is reported to have severely criticised the present Commissioners in their manner and approach to Brexit. Today Tusk made conciliatory similar remarks. meanwhile the dark forces of the liberal left, deep state hit squads begin to talk of a remain push to keep us trapped.
The leave vote, MPs and 17,417,742 voters continue to be slated and marginalised as “far right” extremists. The full might of the global legacy bought and paid for media push these memes for all they’re worth. Democracy dies slowly. Mrs May a lead assassin.
Why is it difficult to get rid of May. Instead of endless speeches, walk away and deny her the oxygen of your support.
You are just as guilty as Hammond, Rudd etc. for not walking away from her. It’s no good saying you were elected for Conservative values when every action she take is counter too these.
Are you willing to participate in the destruction of your party by giving your en dorsementn to May and her cohorts.
Reply I have been voting against her Brexit scheme! There would not be more votes against it if I resigned from the Conservative party, but I would then lose my vote for the leadership of my party. I am sticking to my party’s promises at the last election so have no need to leave it.
anyway, you have no say on the extension, Brussels will decide how long and on what terms. Government my aunt Fanny.
Dear Sir John
You make many fine points but, what you, with respect, failed to observe, is that the PM is not in control of this process. It is in the control of the Civil Service and the EU.
With appreciation for all that you have done, I note your sensible answer is for the PM to lead us out this week with no WA. Agreed of course, but she will not do this willingly. Do your colleagues and you have some cunning plan to force her?
You can oppose all you want but you don’t have the power to stop a delay and take us out this week. Decisions are made by a Remain-controlled parliament and a Remain PM. That is the problem. Why the Conservative party elected a Remainer to lead your party in the first place is the biggest gaffe in modern times. Did you not see this mess coming?
I’m afraid that you’re living in the past, JR; the past before Theresa May took the advice of Jean-Claude Juncker and asked the country for her own mandate, and instead lost the small but adequate overall majority she had inherited from her predecessor when he deserted his post; and the past before it became clear that you and your ERG colleagues had made some fatal miscalculations, above all by assuming that as it has been written into the law of the land that we would leave the EU at 11 pm on March 29th 2019 then our opponents would have no choice but to allow that to happen as the default.
… it had been written …
I read your speech, and thought it was measured, sound in judgement and manifestly true. It showed us what COULD have been, and set in stark contrast the despicable and utterly perverse manner in which that wrecking Bill went through. Should that be the last word, it would spell the end of parliamentary democracy – in many ways, not undeserved, given the many ungodly trends endorsed by our representatives over recent years (yes, OUR representatives – so we are all involved) .
But these bizarre events are a ‘SIGN THE TIMES’ – part of a pattern we see going on worldwide, on many fronts. Even as judgement and the final Antichrist system looms, the faithful God upon whose Word our noble Constitution was founded, always holds out in mercy – and that’s what many like me have been praying for these past 3 years. Whilst a few MPs are still ‘valiant for truth’, there’s still a little hope.
1. Any further delay must be taken as an implied revocation of the Article 50 notification, and as such, must be considered unlawful.
2. I for one hope that Theresa May continues in office – she is destroying the Tory Party and she’s trying to take the Labour Party down with the ship too. Her actions may yet deliver a WTO Brexit, even bring down the EU itself.
Tusk recommends keeping the UK in the EU for another twelve months
Who gave this runt the authority to dictate to the British people?
A foreign politician telling the British people what the EU intends to do
This is intolerable and unacceptable
The arrogance. The temerity. The sheer, unadulterated hatred the EU now possesses for the British nation
Who would the USA, Russia, Australia et al respond to such interference in domestic matters? Trump would kick this little pygmy back into his box
Get us out of this EU now
As I mentioned before, May has no honour. She will do anything to thwart Brexit. She should have been kicked out of office the moment she showed her hand, and a brexiteer replace her. All of the Tory party are still clinging on to the idea that she will do the right thing. Some hopes!!
Just goes to show the voting of the Conservative party doesn’t count for diddly squat anymore with government or the EU who are not paying attention. So if Gov and the EU want to push UK down the road to an A50 extension for another year or two then that is what will happen despite what the Conservative party thinks or votes for.
She will eventually get her WA through ok with the help of Corbyns Labour and then to round it off she will hold another peoples vote and that will be the end. Some stupid unicorns think it could be otherwise?
Isn’t this headline misleading?
The Conservative party voted ‘to delay our exit’ 133 to just 98 who voted against, 77 abstained.
The Conservatives are not up to Brexit Sir John, perhaps these 175 should join with Labour MPs and revoke A50, it’s what they all want to do so why don’t they actually do it and stand by their decision.
So some of you voted against, some voted for, and some perplexingly abstained. You see our problem John, if we vote Conservative we don’t know which of those three opposing views we’re supporting. That’s why in the local and EU elections we’re not voting Conservative at all, it’s the safest way.
I agree with your analysis and conclusion. But it seems Captain Queeg remains determined to keep gripping on to the wheel of state. This is causing untold reputational damage to the country, parliament and your party and actual financial damage to businesses that have invested and spent £millons in the expectation the UK would have left on the due date. Despite statements to the contrary, it suits the EU to grant the UK an extended delay (with restrictions) because it puts UK business and other interest securely in a box the UK cannot then open. The mess Mrs May has created is beyond belief.
I hope Mark Francois’ suggestion of an indicative confidence vote will be given serious thought. Even if it can’t get Mrs May out it will signal to the EU that she cannot deliver and is not a person they can do more business with.
The PM needs to clarify whether the U.K. is prepared for leaving with no W.A.. If the U.K. is not prepared she needs to state why it is not prepared and what else needs to be done and how long it will take (and what is being ramped up for Friday).
Hopefully she will be asked and give full answers.
If she avoids answering such a direct question then it is clear that she has neglected to prepare.
But she’s not going to. The only way to change this is through a general election. Brexiteers can only achieve their goals with a majority in parliament willing to vote for it. So the question becomes whether we should
1. Accept this suboptimal brexit and then work towards that majority to achieve our goals
or
2. Hold the GE before exiting the EU formally, thereby risking the whole effort, with zero chance of a majority because until Brexit, of any sort, is done, the Tory party will not manage to establish and domestic policies with which to attract swing voters.