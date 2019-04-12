Our local police service

Thames Valley police budget will be £420 million in 2019-20, an increase of £28.3 m or 7.3% on 2018-19. Some of this increase is needed to pay for the increased costs of police pensions.

The new budget will allow increased spending to improve call handling and responses to public reports. More officers will be recruited to give more visible presence in our local communities. More resource will be put into tackling fraud and cyber crime. Data handling and intelligence processing and transfer will also attract more cash.

The Police and Crime Commissioner has developed victim support, and runs a Community Safety fund to offer more money to tackle priority problems.

The Thames Valley force has been graded “Outstanding” in the Police efficiency, effectiveness and legitimacy review