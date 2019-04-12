The Fed eases policy

We are living through a world manufacturing recession. The Fed, Bank of England, Bank of China and the European Central Bank all tightened policy too much in the second half of last year. They spooked the markets and hit borrowing for investment. Several governments, led by the UK, hit their car markets hard with higher taxes, fewer car loans and an attack on diesels.
The Fed has now changed policy. It has ended its rate rises and slashed its Quantitative tightening programme. It has now announced a rethink of its whole approach to rate setting and balance sheet management.The ECB has been slow to respond, ending its Quantitative easing just in time for the industrial collapse. The Bank of China has set out new ways of getting credit into new sectors and ventures to offset the slowdown its balance sheet clean up of commercial banks has triggered. Only the Bank of England has failed to respond despite tightening substantially with its advice to reduce car loans and mortgages, and two rate rises from the low.
We should avoid a global advanced country general recession. Inflation remains very subdued with plenty of spare capacity and competitive forces. The Bank of England should be more attentive to the state of the real economy and get more into line with action being taken to avoid a downturn. The UK needs to end its attack on the car industry.
The market is indeed beginning to slow. But I think this is due to other policies our government is taking.
The UK tax rates are too high and so to is our borrowing. This means that the government is spending too much and we all know where some of these savings can be made. We have all pretty much done this to death here.
We are clearly heading for a self induced recession. Not a particularly big or long one but one at possibly the worst time. With our kind host leader determined to destroy his party and democracy, the last thing we want is an economic slowdown and Labour surging in the polls.
We are standing in an economic and political cliff edge.
Remove Mark Carney & replace him with someone sensible.
We have to cause a recession because of Brexit uncertainty.
If we sign the WA all will be sunny and bright or so Mays narrative goes.
The other side of this coin has been the inexorable rise in global debt obligations of governments, businesses and consumers which has resulted from QE over the past several years. A flood of easy money has had consequences. It is also evident that some markets for goods are at or close to saturation points. Mobile phones and cars are obvious examples. New or better products driven by technological advances seems a better way forward than one driven by yet easier credit. That said the UK’s attack on the car, via ill conceived taxes and regulation has damaged the industry. But that is par for the course for UK governments both past and present.
Are the Bank of England’s actions due to its uncertainty over the impact of Brexit? Are the repeated and prolonged delays causing it to keep money tight so it can loosen it later, but the delays have prolonged this tightness?
You think the not-independent Bank will agree with this? Hammond is quite happy to run down the car industry then blame his not-Brexit for that.
We’re all waiting for a not-Conservative government before any kind of positive action is taken against the nots.
As the saying went “Sorry mate, all the best peas went to Farage’s”
The Fed’s actions or its pronouncements at least seem heavily influenced by President Trump’s criticism of it. So much for the doubtful concept of central bank independence. The Bank has nothing to fear though for Chancellor Hammond has nothing to say.
All I can say is No! No! No!
Your answer to everything is cheap borrowing to fund ever increasing consumption and consumerism. It is not sustainable. Debt, debt and more debt seems to be your answer to every problem.
We need to concentrate on clean, renewable energy. Plenty of ‘green crap’. Sustainable and self sufficient food production. The biggest threat to all our futures is the relentless increase in global population. We need to participate in global efforts to give everyone on the planet a decent standard of living – countering the age-old imperative of having ‘loads of kids so we can be looked after when we are old’ still prevalent in the third world.
The last thing we need is endless cheap credit to buy a new car every two years.
You want to borrow more money? Do it. And build 10 new nuclear power stations and put in a proper charging infrastructure for electric cars. There is lots to be done by government. Relying on cheap credit to get people to consume tat is a cop out. I thought you were a conservative. I thought you wanted people to save money and not rely on the state. Not easy when you also want them up to their ears in debt.
No deal preparations stopped immediately we are told! No vote or debate on the SI today for the extension until 31 October! More a dictatorship.
Sneaking under the radar, Tory government now still in pursuit of wrecking the institution of marriage. Cameron introduced gay marriage against the public will. Gauke now brining in quick divorces against overwhelming opposition in consultation and against evidence in the US it increased divorce by upmto 80 percent. Hinds telling parents it is for teachers not them to teach infants about LGBT relationships! There is no way I would let my children ever be brainwashed in relation to values and morals by the state this left wing new Labour Tory government. It already has May’s snooper charter, EU arrest warrant and now May’s suppression of social media with it impact on the press. Un immigration pact banning criticism of immigration! Tory party my arse. Intrusive, over regulating, over taxed, EU controlled zealots.
Still no plan to rid of Mrs May and leave the EU then……
You sir will make a fine chancellor should a vacancy arise.
Absolutely, and stop the assault on diesel, the harm from which is probably grossly exaggerated. As petrol is more explosive than diesel the substitution will mean more people being burned to death in accidents – remember the Hagley School minibus tragedy. The numbers may be small but it’s a singularly nasty way to die.
Since 2008 every £1 of incremental GDP has been ‘bought’ with around £5 of borrowing, you can get similar figures for other advanced Western economies too. It is inevitable there be another re-run of 2007/8 presumably with a greater magnitude too.
couldn’t agree more with your last sentence. It was reported that newer diesel cars emit a lot less harmful emissions than older ones. What a surprise!! NOT. Just because our car was over a certain price means we have to pay a higher road tax. WHY? The chancellor has it all around the wrong way. If he wants to improve air quality then he needs to get older cars off the road and encourage the purchase of new cars. We have already paid tax on our car when we bought it yet we are being penalised for wanting to drive a decent car. Sums up this government and probably all parties at the moment.
Indeed government’s misguided red tape, restricting bank lending for property and vehicles is doing huge economic damage. As of course are the highest and most complex taxes for nearly 70 years from Hammond. Also the fact that the hopeless, robotic, liar and electoral liability Theresa May seems absolutely determined to give us Corbyn and Venezuela Mk. 2.
May regrets that she has been unable to persuade parliament to buy its way into servitude with her £39 billion straightjacket treaty. Let us hope she can be removed before she ever does so. Allister Heath was surely spot on yesterday day:- Mrs May’s knack for repelling voters risks electoral oblivion for the Conservatives. The PM has angered every demographic, leaving her with poll ratings nearly as dire as John Major’s
(And this even where the alternative is the dire confiscatory Corbyn and a trip to Venezuella.)
If indeed Britain leaving the EU will accelerate the global downturn as Ms Legarde of the IMF states, why won’t the EU discuss a free trade deal with us before we become a third country? And why is the IMF and OECD not publishing forecasts that show increased trade if a free trade agreement is agreed? The pressure should be for an agreement not for our subjugation.
An agreement would provide the confidence to central and retail banks to loosen credit further and might correct the inversion of short term bond yields which often cause recession.
And also it’s obsession with petty pointless regulation. The drip drip is becoming a flow.
It isn’t simply the car industry that is affected. The government could quite easily boost small business sectors by streamlining regulation e.g. a delay or postponement of ‘making tax digital’ would certainly help smaller forms and non-profits and wouldn’t cost it anything. A change to Universal Credit to remove the civil service’s interpretation that actually penalises the self-employed would also help.
Universal credit certainly does penalise the self employed. It doesn’t help anyone wanting to start a business. I would expect the system from a labour gov, but not a conservative free enterprise ideological party. Oh, but sorry, this government isn’t one of those,is it.
While we have a socialist inspired chancellor aligning monetary policy with the EU we are never going to see a properly balanced economy.
He is far too keen on taxing us into submission over Brexit to be a good white shirt wearing politician…
His policies are harming not just business, is certainly prejudiced in certain areas, but making the average family much worse off – It’s time for a political earthquake to change this. There should be no room for dogma in politics.
But what else is there but dlgma from our abysmal lot. Very little original thinking between them. They are scared of their own shadows and terrified of losing the political direction the EU gives them.
I see the government has abandoned no deal planning so that saves Hammond a bit of money. Presumably they’ll start it again in the first week of November and he’ll tell us no deal will be a catastrophe because we’re not ready.
Up to this point I’ve been wary of Remainiac calls for a Royal Commission Investigation into Brexit because they normally add they want Farage & Boris to be put in jail as a result, but now I’d like to see one just to see the full extent of Hammond’s duplicity.
The only place Farage is going is into Westminster, the Brexit Party is already polling at 11% mainly but not entirely at the expense of the Tories.
We need a Tory wipe out at the local elections and at the EU elections.
I for one will never vote Tory again after the betrayal by May who obviously takes her orders from Berlin.
A letter in the Telegraph today reminds people of the promises made by Cameron (not sure if they were Cast Iron Promises this time) in his Chatham House referendum announcement. He said “ultimately it will be the judgment of the British people in the referendum that I promised and that ‘I’ will deliver. You will have to judge what is best for you and your family, for your children and grandchildren, for our country, for our future. It will be your decision whether to remain in the EU on the basis of the reforms we secure, or whether we leave. Your decision. Nobody else’s. Not politicians’. Not Parliament’s. Not lobby groups’. Not mine. Just you. You, the British people, will decide. And it will be the final decision.”
Cameron instead of delivering (as he had solemnly promised to do) he just abandoned ship like a pathetic petulant child given an unwanted birthday present. Lumbering the UK with the dire Theresa May. Is it any wonder so many MPs are now considered to be traitors, quislings and betrayers by such a huge proportion of the electorate. It turn out it was not our decision at all, but a handful of fraudulent MPs (plus bureaucrats) nearly all elected to parliament on manifestos promising faithfully to deliver Brexit.
“The UK needs to end its attack on the car industry.”
Easy. Cancel Brexit.
You posts become ever more bizarre, deranged and myopic obsessive.
Even by your very low standards, Andy, this is pathetic. Why bother even typing such drivel?
I hope you will understand the desire to write off-topic until democracy is restored. No sooner has the Easter recess begun than we have reports that government no-deal planning has been shelved (e.g. the Daily Telegraph, via the BBC newspaper review). Perhaps this will put paid to any idea of postponing a change in leadership until after the May elections.
I also hope that, this time, some foresight can be exercised in selecting a new leader. No-one who has ever voted for the EU’s Withdrawal Agreement should be among the pool of candidates.
Still some good news perhaps. It seems after a review they might finally stop pissing tax payers money down the drain of HS2. Let us hope they do, even if it is rather late how much damage has been done and money been wasted so far?
What you say about the BoE is correct, but Hammond has cloth ears and the BoE appears committed to big government control, the very antithesis of what I thought the Conservative Party stood for.
Now that Jeremy Corbyn has been made respectable by Kim Ill May, I note that the polls are moving substantially against the Party. It might be the right time to address those lazy businesses in the CBI who hope to maintain their comfortable unchallenged existences within the EU by asking them to answer as to who or what would do more damage to their businesses; a rampant Jeremy Corbyn or an EU exit on WTO rules?
The PM must go at the earliest opportunity for the sake of the country, the Party, and our sanity. There is a petition just started to change the leadership challenge interval; please consider signing it if you are a member of the Party. It can be found here: https://www.petitions.net/reduce_the_12_month_minimum_between_2_votes_of_no_confidence_in_tory_leader_to_3_months
The attack on the car industry from all quarters was based on the false assumption that CO2 was dangerous greenhouse gas. We now know that it isn’t but are now faced with justifiable anti pollution legislation. We cannot have all electric cars in the next ten years as there is not enough electricity capacity. Better batteries will have little effect on the total. If the car industry was allowed to get on with its job the situation would soon improve but the green lobby still has an insupportable grip.
I believe our country has had a least 9 years of growth but interest rates languish behind the inflation curve. Interest rates are being held back by below inflaltion wage increases. If we truly had a healthy economy then interest rates would have been mormalise. I generally believe if rates were normalised wage increase demands would therefore increase to.
Some might think that Mr Carney is looking to create a problem which he can then blame on Brexit – so he can say “I told you so”.
The banks are correct to tighten their belts, all of this borrowing for new cars is not the answer, putting ourselves into massive debt when we could be debt free, if only more people maintained and drove old bangers and got over this business of trying to keep up with the Jones lark- especially when we cannot afford it- or at least most of us cannot afford it.
That’s fascinating stuff, Sir John, and as usual very informative.
But, in view of yesterday’s staggering display of hubris being on everyone’s mind, is it not displacement activity?
Still, it’s your blog, and we’re certainly fortunate to have it.
I don’t understand why our chancellor is so keen to attack the car industry, and reduce the max size of pension pots his retrospective actions against tax avoidance schemes that were accepted at the time, and to make things difficult for free lancers (whose flexibility is vital). Does he want anyone to vote for the conservative party.
Fill several million helicopters with counterfeit notes and sprinkle liberally over the world.
But will anyone want to buy all the shoddy rubbish?
If you think about it industrialisation has only ever been a game of “ Beggar thy neighbour” and eventually you run out of neighbours to sell to or to turn into cheap workers.
We are all indentured by debt in a world recently made much,much less free.
A further six month Brexit delay is announced and Donald Tusk says to the UK “Don’t waste this time.”
Taking on board his advice, the UK Government immediately announces a 12 day Easter break for Parliament and cancels No-Deal planning. Delighted MP’s cheer as they pack their bags and head off for their holidays. Meanwhile, most of the country will receive a 2 day break for Easter.
As the saying goes ‘It’s a tough life but someone’s got to do it’.
AJ. Parliament ostensibly has similar holidays to schoolkids. Seems appropriate.
Gloomy stuff for many, perhaps not too bad for Brits. But, Sir John, it’s April 12th – a quite significant date in the Brexit calendar, remember?
I was honestly expecting a barnstorming, tub-thumping, no-nonsence reminder of just how much this PM and Parliament have consistently, and yet again, failed to live up to expectations and promises.
It’s a sad day indeed when we only have Nigel Farage reminding us of this… A sign of things to come, perhaps? Have Tory Brexiteers finally given up the fight?
Reply Of course not. See my recent speeches in Parliament. There are other important matters the UK needs to attend to.I don’t intend to write the same pro Brexit piece every day
Reply to Reply
That’s a relief! Sincere apologies for allowing my anger and continued frustration to spill over into criticism of your good self, one of the oh so few MPs actually standing by the majority wishes of the people.
Maybe you could tour England making pro-Brexit and pro free market speeches.
As remainers who are working towards a second referendum to reverse Brexit, May, Hammond and Carney are not going to do anything they think will improve the economy.
Fortunately their inactivity is good for business and at the same time the deficit is falling.
You aren’t the only one Richard wondering what these MPs usually do, we are frequently told by Andy and margaret, who know everything about the EU, the UK MPs had the power to overturn EU legislation, stop the austerity measures, stop benefits and free healthcare yet they chose not to.
Many are now wondering whether we need them anymore when they can’t make a decision, they don’t want their sovereignty, they just like to oppose rather than agree to move forward with the UK in primacy. The DUP should have insisted on a high-level cabinet minister’s job – I’d want Deputy PM or Chancellor or both (and why not when the Lib Dems kept the Tories in power they had Clegg, Cable, Laws, Davey, Alexander.
Could you give us an idea of what, economically, will happen if Corbyn and MacDonnell get their hands on the treasury .
Not much. The promise to nationalise the utilities etc will prove to be false (just as the one to eliminate student debt was) their EU masters will block that. All that the will happen is that they will continue, like Osborne and Hammond, to increase the national debt, disincentivize entrepreneurship and target those who bother working with more tax. The borders will remain wide open to those who want to enter from outside the EU. I cannot see why there should be immediate run on sterling, just because the Labour party is overtly socialist, unlike the Conservatives who deceive the voters as to what they actually are.
By all they have said they will drain it and we will be back to 2010 to the power of ten.
The bank and treasury also need to stop their attacks on the property industries too. The landlord and tenant taxes, the up to 15% stamp duty, the absurdly hight capital gains, the irrational lending restrictions ….. workers and people need places to live (often with flexibility to chop and change as their needs change without being mugged each time).
Not really qualified to comment though I see the attack on the car industry as a typical ill informed politians reaction to a problem of pollution that has not been thought through.
One report read this morning states that the civil service have been instructed to cease work on provision for a no deal Brexit. Is all the preparation complete or is the May off on another tangent to achieve her WA. Perhaps you could enlighten us.