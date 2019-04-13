If you want to talk about Brexit

Respond to this post.
I have not changed my view on how we should leave and want us to get on with it. I am currently planning a letter to the Attorney General to explain again how the Withdrawal Agreement stops us taking back control to implement Brexit.
20 Comments
Loyalty is not a one way street
Daily Express poll of 20k readers
Brexit Party: 15,797 or 82 percent
UKIP: 976 or six percent
Change UK: 635 or four percent
Labour Party: 600 or four percent
Liberal Democrats: 380 or one percent
Conservative Party: 361 or one percent
Other: 237 or one percent
Green Party: 209 or one percent
SNP: 178 or less than one percent
Plaid Cymru: 33 or less than one percent
Some people are calling for PR to replace FPTP, but on the above figures wouldn’t it mean that even if Brexit party or UKIP gained control of the Commons, we would still be left with the dregs of other parties – I still want to see strong government, despite failures with Labour in the past, and if we are going to bury the socialists at the next GE then, and subsequently, FPTP is the way to do it.
Indeed and the Brexit Party was only really launched yesterday. But what is needed for a general (FPTP) election is a pro Brexit Conservative Party with real Conservative, tax cutting leadership and some vision rather than a dim, robotic, traitor who is clearly working for the EU and against the UK.
“I have not changed my view on how we should leave and want us to get on with it. ”
Me neither.
However, as I suspected it will be a long war to achieve that. First of all we have to stop politicians making things worse, either by some form of Withdrawal/Surrender Agreement, or a Customs Union, or whatever.
I don’t fear an election, quite the reverse, but I doubt MPs will let us have one any time soon.
Meanwhile, much of what can be said on Brexit has already been said.
I am constantly horrified by the lack of news about the eu and the obvious bias of ………. The media presents the eu as an unalloyed good. It doesn’t explain the structural problems with the euro, target two, youth unemployment in the eu, it’s plans to tax the city, impose taxes from Brussels ,export many millions of its tragically unemployed young people. It doesn’t explain that Italy’s gdp hasn’t gone up in 20 years and only the Germans and the Dutch have been made richer. Any time someone tells the truth about the eu they are described as far right. Dr Alice weidel of the a f d may have iffy views about some things but her speech about eu failings was spot on.
The media are totally biased. BBC and SKY constantly refer to leaving on WTO terms as crashing out or falling over a cliff edge.
The key to a good Brexit, on which the future of the conservative party and democracy hangs, is the speedy removal of T May.
The party plus the DUP must then evolve an acceptable package covering elements of the WA rebranded, an FTA on goods and services and a vision of our future relationship which above all looks after the interests of all present EU citizens, and maintains our love of Europe and Europeans.
PS.
Leaving on WTO terms is a position of last resort which must always be on the table. Any submission we make on above should be open to a short discussion by professionals not the tainted civil service team of May. Absolutely not a lengthy negotiation. It should also be an integrated package, not split package. The EU have always said that they never knew what the UK wanted. With the above they would be in no doubt.
Indeed if you love Europe you should surely despise the EU which is damaging it so much. I have an Italian wife and we have second homes in France and Italy. It is not just in the UK that hatred of the appalling & anti-democratic, bureaucrats know best so shut up EU.
Cox is a placeman, nothing more. You may as well send your letter to Father Christmas for all the good that it will do
Every position of power in the UK state is occupied by a Europhile. With that in mind it is almost impossible to influence Leave’s direction of travel.
The fightback must begin not in the corridors of power but in the real world.
We cannot look to the Tories for direction in this matter. Tory Eurosceptic MPs play by the rules. May and the EU doesn’t play by the rules. May and the EU are victorious. Simple
The Brexit party is our last hope to protect UK democracy from political control
It seems that May is using the EU elections to further punish dissenters.
If you MPs do as you are ordered ( and pass her dog-eared treaty) said elections will be pulled.
Strangely,some Tory MPs have actually found a little grit (!!!) and declared that because they will be trounced they will not stand. How very sporting!
And if the PM ( rue the day) manages to seal our fate with her treaty all the preparations and money spent in preparation for the elections will be wasted.
As will 1000 years ( at least) of history.
Nasty. Nasty.
Stick with it, sir. The EU is crumbling. German carmakers and French cheesemakers will DEMAND we get a great deal. We hold the cards. It is clear they need us more than we need them
Indeed but alas we have a robotic, incompetent idiot (and indeed a traitor) holding the cards. Even worse still we have Corbyn/SNP waiting in the wings and May seems most determined to get him elected.
I suspect Cox understands this himself already in relality. Even if he does foolishly still support May’s appalling £39 billion straightjacket treaty. May, Hammond and the deal must go and the putrid treaty never be put into effect by these traitors. Even without the absurd back stop it is totally unacceptable and not remotely Brexit (as the the appalling May keeps pretending it is).
May regrets “not being able to persuade parliament” to accept her appalling deal. Thanks goodness she has not been able to. This despite the many truly appalling traitors sitting in parliament.
The BBC continues its blatant pro EU bias four (plus chairman) to one on Any Questions yesterday (and four totally dire remainers it was too – Baroness Sal Brinton, Nicky Morgan MP, Emily Thornberry MP). Nicky Morgan endlessly complaining (yet again) about people calling her and others like exactly herself what they clearly are.
A pathetic attempt by the BBC on Newswatch this morning to defend the BBC’s pro EU blatant propaganda. Even moving Question Time from heavily Bolton to remainer Dulwich.
Sir John Redwood defects to Brexit party! Now that would set the cat among the pigeons. How about it Sir John?
Direct and unedited quote from Theresa May, in her statement on the 20th March 2019 – i.e. a mere three weeks ago on this day:
“Some argue that I am making the wrong choice, and I should ask for a longer extension to the end of the year or beyond, to give more time for politicians to argue over the way forward. That would mean asking you to vote in European Elections, nearly three years after our country decided to leave. What kind of message would that send?”
Indeed.
Even if May were to go, what are the chances that another remainer would take her place and continue her mission to keep us shackled to the EU?
If EU law overrides UK law, what hope does the excellent Bill Cash, and others, have of declaring that legally we have already left?
None of us want to see May continue her game, on and on, re-extending for ever more, but what options are open to us that will make her change. She doesn’t listen to any advice from Brexiteers, and she clearly believes she can ride out any problems, and use force if necessary to quell any riots……
As psychologists might say, “We need to think outside the box” – There are some great posters on this blog, JR included (: – So maybe it’s time for a communal brain dump – to list any and all options to get our WTO BREXIT – What should we be doing? What can our white shirt MP’s do?
I have mentioned in an earlier post that we need to start boycotting EU goods. I have been doing so for a while and believe you me, it’s really easy. If we started a nationwide boycott, it would hit them where it hurts – in their pockets. As our politicians have failed us spectacularly, we must take action ourselves. This boycott is a no brainer. Come on, folks. Join with me and let’s make a difference!
Writing a letter is literally an utter waste of time and achieves nothing. A few defections to the Brexit party might help.
Negotiating tip: Notice how when the EU were faced with No Deal they blinked and offered an extension ? Put a hard No Deal PM in and they’ll blink again and compromise some more.