The need for a rethink by the Central Banks

The Fed, the Bank of England and some other leading Central Banks set interest rates based on the idea that if unemployment falls too far there will be inflationary pressures on wages. This requires them to put up interest rates and deter more credit being advanced, to reduce the pressure of excess demand in the economy.
In the last century it was the case that the USA, UK and other leading economies were prone to wage inflation when potential demanded exceeded potential supply and when unemployment fell to a low level. The so called Phillips curve illustrated this trade off. Whilst there were monetarist economists who preferred a money based explanation of inflation, and other economists who pointed to the role of external shocks and commodity price trends in inflation, the mainstream view based on capacity and employment was bedded into the forecasts and intellectual framework for rate setting.
I have long queried the idea of national capacity linked only to employment in an increasingly global market. We have seen how economies capable of creating many jobs and expanding capacity invite in large amounts of migrant labour, as in the USA, UK and Germany, reducing the upwards pressures on wages. We have seen how the US and UK simply import a lot more goods and services when their domestic capacity is insufficient to meet demand, tapping into vast numbers of unemployed and underemployed people elsewhere in the world capable of doing the work. There is also the option of putting more capital to work with labour saving investment.
The Governor of the Bank of England has acknowledged this in a speech which said the Phillips curve is now very flat – in other words there is not much of an inflation threat from low official unemployment figures. The Fed has recently announced a major rethink of its approach, and has stated that in the USA now the curve is also fairly flat. In the USA employment rates are still low at a stated 60.6% of the working age population, and as the economy improves more people find work who were not registered as unemployed. There are also strong migrant flows into the country to take up new jobs. Low unemployment is not a good guide to wage growth.
So what is a better guide for a Central Bank seeking to set rates? I prefer them to consider money figures more, where the figures show too much tightness in the UK and a modest rate of expansion in the USA that should not lead to an unsustainable rise in inflation. Of course they need to listen to markets and watch the trends in output and prices generally as important guides as well. The markets saved us from too much tightening in the USA late last year. What will it take for the UK authorities to follow a more pro growth policy? Given the strict fiscal squeeze, there is an even better case for a looser money policy in the UK. The US is lightening up the money supply even though the government has embarked on a big fiscal relaxation as well.
10 Comments
What has happened is that big business has demanded a evermore supply of cheap labour to keep wages low and thereby wage inflation and interest rates. This has indeed been very good for them but has led to many social pressures on services and people. Transport to and from work takes longer and is more crowded. Getting to see a doctor harder. Places for schools equally so and so on. We have, as been described elsewhere, privatised the benefits and socialised the downsides.
It’s simply unfair to savers to have rates set below the inflation rate, commonly known as grand theft.
Why should one group be guaranteed profit no matter what?
Interesting for a layman in these financial machinations. Whether uncontrolled as now or controlled in the future we have the tool of immigration to keep a reasonable control of wages.
Importing cheaper product from low cost sources is fine tactically but questionable stategically. Automation, robotics and AI will provide the means to do it ourselves because the human element will be creation not labour. Fusion Energy will provide the final win win scenario. Just make sure we ring fence it from foreign involvement. Too much of our technology has been sold on the cheap in the past and put outside our control. Globalisation is the tool large corporation have used to circumvent the inconvenience of government.
The banks having robbed the nation to cover their own failings, with low to none existent rates for savers but usuary rates for borrowers need to be brought to heel with real competition. However this will not please the establishment so will be difficult to rectify under the present government/banking relationship where they are both in hock to each other. Perbaps a professional Brexit Party have better ideas.
Indeed some relaxation is needed. But also relax the damaging fiscal squeeze with the highest, most complex and generally idiotic taxes for nearly 70 years and cut out all the endless government waste. Just firing Hammond and May would be a huge boost to confidence for the country. Also sort out the lack of competition in banking that lets the banks get away with paying .03% or similar on deposits while charging 4% to 68% plus on lending (even to rather sounder borrowers than the banks). Certainly the government regulatory interference and micro managing of bank lending is totally misguided and is doing huge harm.
High taxes are hugely damaging to productivity. They divert people from productive activity to tax planning, force companies to use over complex expensive structures, they push businesses and people overseas and when the government do get the money they largely waste it anyway. Much is clearly spend actually doing positive harm. Also creating often dire, second rate virtual monopolies and unfair competition – as we see in health care, social housing, private housing restrictions that force some buyers to subsidise others, in schools, the many joke university courses, transport, the idiot energy structures, the many mad “renewable” subsidies and much else.
It seems Hammond has deliberately set against growth perhaps to try to show his project fear lunacy was coming true. Remove this economic illiterate, remainer, anti-democrat, PPE dope and pusher of project fear please. He is clearly, as best, hugely misguided at worst an appalling traitor who will give us Corbyn/SNP and even higher taxes than Hammond.
More total drivel from Philip Hammond:-
The UK has got “a bit of work to do to recover our reputation as cool, calm and collected”, Mr Hammond told Bloomberg at the International Monetary Fund’s spring meeting in Washington DC.
He intends to launch a three-year spending review later this year to plan overall government spending levels. It was part of a scheme to “end austerity” and increase spending across large swathes of Government which have had to exercise restraint in recent years.
However, if there was still no conclusion to the Brexit plans then the process might have to be cut short, Mr Hammond said. “If we don’t have a deal done, the level of uncertainty that will remain probably makes it inappropriate to do a long-term spending review,” he said.
The last thing we need is increased spending and waste by government! They waste nearly 50% of GDP already.
Yes, you note how Hammond uses the role of State spending of taxpayers money to achieve a political outcome.
I always believed that State spending was to be used to finance essential public services. How naive I have been. I didn’t take into consideration the Machiavellian tendencies of the modern political class that they would take the liquidity afforded to them by the taxpayer to finance their political ambitions
We must take back control from May, Hammond and their ilk.
You afford the influence of central banks and their role of setting interest rates policy far too much credence. There are greater forces at work in an economy and the actions of central banks on the behaviour of individuals and companies in the real world are meaningless.
It is this obsessive Keynesian desire for control that has assisted in developing such a restrictive mindset and a culture that embraces the idea that controlling the economic behaviour of all is a policy in itself
Just leave businesses and individuals alone. They are not sheep to be herded. They are not economic or political capital to be nurtured. Thatcher slashed taxes and the left hated her for it. Why? Because tax cuts reduces the flow of monies to the State and thereby reduces the State’s power to control our economic life. Greater State spending is of course spending taken by political players with the prime function of generating political goodwill and loyalty. Tax cuts negates that important political function
What is needed in the UK is absolute reform of the State to cuts its ability to manipulate, more competition, lower direct and lower indirect taxes, less onerous demands on business from this socialist PM
We need a complete culture change, again as we saw in 1979. What we now have plays into the hands of Marxist Labour in which state control as again become the norm. That’s dangerous as economic control usually morphs into social control as well
Yes, but we don’t want to risk UK monetary expansion being used to prop up debt ridden euro countries eg France, whose quantitative easing programme was halted by the Bundesbank. If this were to happen, our output would be held back, while the ridiculous and unsustainable euro would be given yet more life support!
When the Governor of the Bank of England starts talking about the Philips Curve it’s time to batten down the hatches and prepare for recession.