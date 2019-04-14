The puppet Parliament becomes more pathetic

This Parliament is determined to thwart the will of the voters who decided to leave the EU. It is equally determined to show it does not want to take back control. MPs queue up in debates to tell us EU laws and rules are best, and try to find ways of extending or protecting them. They have no faith in our collective ability to choose wise and good laws for ourselves. They doubt Leave MPs when we assure them we will keep the good laws from the EU, as they will all be incorporated into UK law. What I want to change are some of the VAT laws that make us impose tax on green products and domestic fuel,the corporation tax decisions that cut the tax we imposed, the fishing laws and the others that have done economic damage to us.
The behaviour is worrying and bizarre. Why get yourself elected to a body designed to make laws and to influence government policy if you want our laws to be made across the Channel instead? Why draw a salary if you think you cannot improve on what the EU does?
Parliament usually wants the government to spend more on the favoured causes of MPs and some of their constituents. Yet when it comes to finding a big pot of money to spend at home by stopping sending large sums to the EU, most MPs flip over and tell us we must keep on sending as much money to Brussels as possible, even after we have left.
Many MPs have torn up their promises to their electors from 2017 when all Conservative and Labour candidates fought on a ticket of implementing the referendum. They have done so knowing they will alienate the Leave majority in the country, and will not impress the many Remain voters who want Brexit finished with and who accept the majority verdict. It is difficult to grasp why so many only want the votes of the minority who reject the verdict of the referendum who presumably voted Lib Dem in 2017.
I think many of us who read your diary find it so hard to understand why the WTO exit, so obviously the right choice for restoration of an independent sovereign nation, is rejected by so many MPs.
To continue to pay ‘protection money’ to the Brussels ‘Mafia’, which is effectively what those MPs seem to want to do is absolute treachery. Any trading bloc which really works would have countries which wish to participate queueing out of the door. Nowhere else in the World do Nations who freely trade with each other, have to pay a levy in order to do so. Quite clearly the money extorted by the ‘Mafia’ is to ensure the continuation of their personal luxurious existence whilst they show their power by doling out ‘crumbs’ to a fewcountries which, in many cases is far less than they paid in.
It is said that power corrupts – and absolute power corrupts absolutely. The Brussels ‘Mafia’ have absolute power. We should have nothing to do with them and hopefully you and your good colleagues can find a way to set us free.
Reply No I am not “having a break”. I have a job to do as MP. I also cannot understand why 500 plus MPs want to remain under the rule of Brussels.
The problem with WTO terms is that it has been called a No Deal, which indicates nothing will be in place, and so nothing with regards to trade and co-operation has been agreed.
The Leave Mp’s as a collective, like it or not, have not managed to outline clearly to the media or to their fellow Mp’s the advantages of WTO terms and how it works.
John I know you have, and you have explained it very clearly on this site for years, but others have either made no effort, or have confused the issue with poor statements, and even poorer explanations.
You all now have some time to address that situation, call it managed WTO terms if you like, but it must not be called No Deal !.
It’s so annoying when the media, BBC and Sky News in particular, insist on referring to leaving on WTO terms as crashing out or falling over a cliff edge. Typical remainer scaremongering. So much for impartiality!!!
Although late in the day, I have noticed leave MPs now referring to it as leaving on WTO terms unlike useless May and the cabinet who have done absolutely nothing to defend the scaremongering of leaving on WTO terms. No doubt they are encouraging it.
That is one problem, and a serious one. Equally serious is the misinformation from the government, especially of course the Treasury, about the magnitude, and even the sign, of the economic impact of EU membership.
An interesting House of Commons Library Research Briefing from September 2013 may be found by googling for:
“The economic impact of EU membership on the UK”
On page 5 there is a chart headed:
“Selected estimates of the net benefits to the UK of EU membership”
which range from – 5% of GDP to + 6% of GDP.
Of course George Osborne and now Philip Hammond have made quite sure that “the government’s own figures” which opponents of Brexit can routinely pray in aid assume net benefits which go even beyond the upper limit of that range.
I think the other two troubles with marketing ‘no deal’ are 1) A lack of openness about Govt preparation undertaken and a refusal to continue with it. This does not signal to businesses to prepare. It looks like an afterthought / emergency at best. 2) Intentionally showing Parliament and the UK civil servants to be less competent than EU counterparts.
We need the speaker to allow full details of a proposed free trade agreement to be negotiated while we are under WTO rules having left as an amendment or option for leaving when these things are debated.
All the options that are allowed to be voted on are either some form of staying in or “leaving without a deal” there is no “this is how it can operate as a third country” option.
Deliberate?
As WTO is termed No Deal then the WA should be correctly named the Berlin Deal.
Let’s see how much support it gets then.
Todays Telegraph says you are down to the Major polling and likely to lose 65 seats in a snap GE. Corbyn will no doubt table a no confidence vote and the DUP will abstain thus bringing down the government.
I think 65 is a gross underestimate as nearly all my friends and family have paid their £25 to Nigel. RIP Tory Party.
A Continental politician would not be perplexed by the strangeness of Parliament’s attitude to ND. In the EU political corruption is “endemic” (its own word) and costs an estimated €120bn a year (its own figure, and doubtless a very low one).
He would simply assume our MPs had been bribed. What would really perplex him is that the thought never crosses our minds.
To borrow a phrase, this parliament is unfit for purpose. Nothing will change until its membership changes. That will happen if or when the electorate decides to inflict electoral annihilation on those who continue to frustrate the referendum result.
Interesting perspectives with very value added words, Mafia , treachery ,corruption, protection money independent sovereign nation.
All a bit too much and then I can only ask why the populations of Europe are supporting the Eu much more now then they did before Brexit (Denmark from 50 to 70%).
The GDP of Slovenia has increased by 40% since 2000. There is no longer such a thing as an independent sovereign nation in our interdependent world, that is history.
So not a very good description of the EU all together.
First hans you ignore the steady rise of anti EU parties in Europe.
Second you are confusing the very real difference between independent nations co operating freely together for mutual advantage and the supranational law making body that is the EU.
Why? Perfectly simple. 19 of the EU countries added together have a smaller economy than the UK. Most in the EU are takers whilst a few are the paymasters.
Secondly, most of Europe has been under the yoke of dictators within the last 100 years and are frighted it could happen again. It could. The right is on the march again. Our history is different in that we have been sovereign for 1000 years except for a small period of civil war 500 years ago.
The answer is very simple and one we should have learned a thousand years ago – Once you have payed him the Danegeld yo never get rid of the Dane.
Whilst not being the only milch cow we are one of the big ones!
Come come, Hans, obviously pro-EU Europeans don’t understand how the EU works, have been fed lies and misinformation, are old, selfish and ignorant, and believe in unicorns (have I forgotten anything….?).
Dear Sir John–For those who fancy morphing in to a single country called Europe, all mixed up with do-gooder, brotherhood of man stuff, it’s no different from say Lancashire being under the power of London. To them, ignoring the Referendum is a small price to pay.
The calibre of MPs is the lowest I can remember. Most of them are happy to be highly paid social workers taking their instructions from Brussels and Berlin.
The arguments remainers use against the idea of us coming up with our own laws remind me of the old religious argument; that without the morals set in eg the Bible, we would be an abhorrent lawless society. Humans seem to have a dogmatic tendency to want to be ruled by laws which have ultimate authority and limited democratic malleability.
All I can offer to consolidate others who despair at this kind of dogma is to spend a few quiet moments on YouTube watching the likes of Christopher Hitchens and Sam Harris take on such absurd arguments. The 5 minute Matt Dillahunty – Jordan Peterson interview on this topic is particularly interesting!
I concur, and the Margaret Howard’s of this world would greatly benefit from that education. I suspect though, that they are completely devoid of a sense of reason so besotted are they with all-things EU, and would thus be totally impervious to any logical argument.
A simple cure for your sadness, stop turning up to vote for the government. How long can she remain PM if she cannot get any business through?
Reply She is not trying to get any business through apart from the Withdrawal Agreement which I voted against, and numerous Statutory Instruments needed to leave the EU which I support.
A Parliament as useless as this is best knocked on the head. It has disobeyed its masters, broken its word and trashed the national interest.
Mrs May has already set an example of working with Labour. Don’t Leave MPs have a public duty to do the same and support a confidence vote? And wouldn’t the threat of that concentrate the minds of Tory MPs like nothing else?
Reply Only the Leader of the Opposition can table an effective confidence vote that would be immediately debated and voted on, and he is not going to do that all the time he is in discussion over forming a grand coalition to get the Withdrawal Agreement through.
I disagree with your reply that Corbyn would not table a vote of confidence in the government while in discussions. Corbyn is a Eurosceptic and doesn’t want to involve himself in this problem. IF enough of you disgruntled Tories offered support for a no confidence he’d jump at it. He thinks he’s got a chance to win. The problem lies with the PCP, you’d (not your good-self and other true Brexiteers) be almost wiped out at a GE, for good reason.
Field enough true Brexiteers in a GE and you’d win a majority.
The problem with that is that Corbyn would be in number 10 within weeks and with Starmer and co pulling his strings we would not get Brexit. Corbyn may be a closet Leaver, but his party are not. Nor are the Tories. They would not field a majority of Leavers. They won’t even have a Leave majority in Cabinet.
In a General Election scenario, solid Brexiteers (not those like Letwin who once paid lip-service to the cause when he thought it was expedient to do so, then ratted on it) should mark themselves out against the rest. Personally, I’d insist that remainers had their allegiance to the EU tattoed on their foreheads, but a prominent noticeable place on their election material might do as a substitute.
Bizzare indeed. But only if you enter politics in order to represent and serve those in your constituency. Most I am afraid are just now a bunch of Rent-Seekers who believe that they cannot be touched for another 3 years.
This whole charade has blown the lid on Parliament and, too a much lesser extent, Whitehall. After this, people are going to want real constitutional change and not some sticking plaster over our managed democracy.
“This whole charade has blown the lid on Parliament and, too a much lesser extent, Whitehall.” – Mark
I suspect that what will really blow the lid is if the Brexit parties look like doing too well, and miraculously days before the EU elections, Corbyn and May push her soft deal through and the vote doesn’t happen.
A short term fix for them, but removing a release valve from a pressure cooker so it keeps simmering longer isn’t a good idea.
Indeed. The Conservatives now polling as badly as John Major did after his entirely predictable ERM fiasco (and this is against a dire Corbyn led Labour Party not a rather, less unattractive, Blairite one). So many MPs clearly have complete and utter contempt for the people who elected them on their ‘we will respect the referendum result’ manifestos (as 85% of them were).
Why indeed do they want to be in parliament just to take orders from unelected Brussels bureaucrats?
May again the other day in parliament Claiming that the Conservatives are cutting taxes! We certainly not overall dear. Is she lying or just total ignorant of the real position? We are heading for the highest taxes for 70 years and the most complex and idiotically damaging tax laws ever in the UK thanks to Hammond and May.
The EU clearly also trying to get central control of taxation and energy policy by getting rid of the unanimity rule that has blocked them so far. What would be the point of parliament then?
Why on earth did 200 Tory MP vote to retain this appalling Woman as leader? But then John Major won his too (when it was clear he was a disaster) and he duly buried the party for very many years. The party has not won a comfortable Majority since he did so. The only small majority came when Cameron promised the referendum. May having now dishonestly cheated the electorate on that has no chance.
Cameron’s small majority only came about as the UKIP vote collapsed due to Cameron’s referendum promise. UKIP and the Brexit party together will surely get more votes than Labour, and Labour more than the Conservatives at this rate. Well done May and Hammond!
“UKIP and the Brexit party together will surely get more votes than Labour, and Labour more than the Conservatives at this rate. Well done May and Hammond!”
Agreed . . . . . . . . . . . The Conservative Party have done an incredible job of self destruction.
Indeed. The majority in Westmonster haven’t caught up with the internet and social media where most sensable people triangulate their news. We all know the treachery of the legacies who have had their day. Analogue MPs in a digital age!
Yes it is astonishing so many Conservative MPs voted to support TM. It was clear where this whole thing was going in December. That is why if the rules were changed and there were another vote tomorrow, I am not so sure TM would lose. After all, not much has changed since December, and May the Delayer is an excellent ally of Remainers in parliament who do not want to see Brexit through.
Oh dear … when will reality/panic set in.
“The sage of electoral history, David Cowling, tells me that the Conservatives have never scored as badly as 17% in any UK-wide election from 1832 onwards. No wonder the Tories are desperate to avoid these elections.” – Guardian
“Why I’m taking the 12/1 on the Tories polling under 10% in the European election” – politicalbetting . com
Lifelogic, no one takes orders from unelected Brussels bureaucrats. All EU rules are made by elected people – in the Council and in the European Parliament. The Commisison – which is not elected – simply carries out the products of democracy
How can party rules be changed to remove May (or by some other route) before she completely destroys the party and gives us Corbyn?
Reply The Board controls the rules
Then you should remove yourself from the whip and bring down the government.
According to the telegraph, a petition of 10,000 tory members could allow a new confidence vote by changing party rules. Given how many are now voting outside the party because of her, that number won’t be hard to get.
I do suggest the MPs get on with arranging it, as if Hammond’s boast they are pushing soft Brexit through in weeks is correct, electoral oblivion is a likely assessment of the next election.
Agree with your post absolutely John.
Why put yourself up to be a member of Parliament, if you do not want to govern your own Country, if elected to do so.
Seems to me that far too many Mp’s are in politics for the wrong reasons, they simply want to talk about problems, but not fix them, few seem to have any reasonable vision/common-sense.
Corbyn has spent his whole life protesting, and is no more than an ancient student who simply protests against everything, assuming if you throw enough money at a problem it will be resolved.
As I have posted before Liam Fox had to write to Mp’s to outline to them how the Customs Union works in practice, perhaps he also should write to them to explain the Single Market and perhaps the Workings of the World Trade Organisation.
Many Mp’s seem to bleet on and ramble when interviewed, but it is clear from their comments they are just ignorant of the real facts of how they work, likewise most interviewers.
Several contributors have previously longed for a “White Knight” to rescue us all.
Lovely Lord Tebbit is today writing in very much the manner of one.
Utter music to the ears!!
Probably too late but who knows?
Could he be cloned perhaps? Tebbit is such a contrast to Cameron’s choice of Baroness Warsi as Tory Chairman. She now attacks the Conservative Party at very turn.
Precisely. It is so bizarre.
The headlines today are that the Conservative party would lose an election to Corbyn.
Conservative electors can see through the sham WA, but not so those inadequate Conservative MPs who have supported Mrs May. The ERG pointed out many problems, yet most Conservative MPs still voted for this WA surrender treaty with no unilateral get-out clause.
WTO was the only sensible option.
Conservative MPs have chosen failure over success, and a leader who will destroy them.
The Brexit party need to go north and explain to Labour’s traditional core vote that they have been betrayed by their own party. That they are despised by their own party. That they are being hung out to dry. Such a task will be difficult as the MSM will work hard to undermine the Brexit party in anyway it can
If the good people of Castleford, Wigan and other northern constituencies do decided to commit Hari Kari (vote Labour) they will pay a heavy price
How did it come to this that we have to tolerate a Tory PM openly conspiring with a Marxist politician to circumvent the most important democratic exercise in many a generation?
It would not in anyway shock if this PM invites Corbyn and Marxist Labour to form some form of coalition government. I sincerely hope this does happen as it will finally blow the lid off this most intolerable abuse we are being to watch in our name
Will Rees-Mogg, Bill Cash and John Redwood support a Tory-Marxist coalition government?
Reply Of course I would not support a Corbyn/May coalition to push through a Withdrawal Agreement I oppose, but they would not need my vote
I’m not referring to your voting intentions in the Commons.
What would a Tory MP, any Tory MP, do if May decides to go down this route of destruction for the sake of our membership of the EU?
Would you resign the whip? Leave the party? Defect? Leave politics?
It would be utterly intolerable if this were to happen. This Major fellow who used to this nation’s PM made this very suggestion that yes, a coalition should be a consideration. I am speechless that an ex-Tory leader should suggest such a thing.
I believe Tory Europhiles are damaged. if they aren’t damaged they are utterly beyond comtempt
It seems that everything comes back to the fact that Remain MPs are using their vote twice ( or more than twice really) to thwart Brexit.
They should have accepted defeat with immediate effect.
Leaving the EU should NEVER have been dependent on the preference of the majority of MPs.
Why have a referendum in the first place??
One vote could have settled the matter.
There is no leave majority in the country – which is why you are all frightened of a third referendum based on facts not unicorns.
As for Parliament – if you do not think the work Parliament does is important then you are welcome not to stand for it.
You could put yourself forward as a candidate for the European elections instead.
Personally I think the things Westminster does – schools, hospitals, housing, transport, policing, defence, tax and spending – are the important things.
Westminster does not do any of these things very well.
What is it with Remainers believing in unicorns?
They never stop going on about them!!
I’m afraid you have got it the wrong way around.
There is no majority to remain in the EU.
JR and Leavers consider parliament to be important and wish it not to be subordinate to any other power. It is Remainers who wish to diminish it.
The leave majority revealed itself in the referendum.
The polls of a few thousand regular targeted voters reveals the same invalid conclusions that we all saw before the referendum.
Revisionism. Many of the polls before the referendum showed leave winning. To suggest they all said it would be remain is just completely untrue.
So-called Democrats, Liberal Democrats and Remainers all have one thing in common: a refusal to accept the outcome of democratic processes which overturn their own cherished beliefs.
Unfortunately, and by design, this also includes the majority of parliamentary Conservative MPs and CP electoral candidates.
“Here’s your third referendum and here is the main fact that we did not mention in the second. We will obstruct a majority decision to leave the EU. We will do nothing to prepare for it and the media and civil service will work with us to stop it happening.”
Now. If that truth had been said in the run up to the second referendum then I would have abstained. The big lie – by omission – dwarfed any error that was seen on the side of a red bus for just one day’s news cycle but given unlimited publicity by Remain who have trotted it out more times than Vote Leave ever did.
As it is I – and tens of millions of others – who have made sensible decisions and sacrifices for our children for all of our lives have been lied about by Remain. So we get the message.
We won’t vote in future. Leave it to the students. They know best… about everything.
It is deciding the question of this referendum that you carefully keep quiet about.
We have already had a vote that ended with a majority to leave the EU so I presume the qestion would be:-
Leave the EU via the Withdrawal Agreement
or
Leave using WTO arrangements.
Andy – It’s true lots of lies were told by the Remain side during the referendum – 500,000 job losses and an immediate recession in the year following a Leave vote, no plans for a European army etc. However I see no evidence at all that Remainers have stopped lying so a losers vote would be similarly tainted – see recent guesses that WTO would result in a 10% GDP loss (more than in either world war) and of course Remain Hero Mrs May’s perpetual lies. Also, none of these are actually “facts” they are just opinion – tell me one “fact” about leaving that we know now that we didn’t know then.
I think anyway Leave would win again, due to demographics there are more old people now and you keep telling us they are the ones who vote Leave.
If we had a referendum based on facts you would lose it by a large margin.
Be my guest. It is you lot who are gutless – not me.
For what it is worth I think there is a small chance that people might vote for a no deal in a third referendum.
But then I tend to think most people are stupid – probably because they are.
Not frightened of a third referendum, but the last one has to be implemented, otherwise democracy is betrayed.
Once we have left the EU, there is nothing stopping any party tabling a referendum to re-join the EU as part of their manifesto.
Since when have we really had a majority for any public vote? It’s all about who gets the most votes locally and nationally.
I think some were afraid of the lack of democracy given that the previous referendum was meant to be one off. Nonetheless, I feel that view is fading since democracy and the working of the HoC has already been seriously damaged. A non-biased, correctly structured referendum might save democracy. If it were not correctly structured it would of course make things worse. If it gave the ‘wrong’ result Parliament might ignore it again. It would also require the party leaders to first publicly admit their failures and what they have done wrong over the last few years, there will be little confidence unless this reflection is shared.
It looks like there will be a second referendum. (Of course it isn’t a third). Probably the question will be the May-Corbyn parody of Brexit, which can barely even be called Brino, versus remain. It will of course be rational to vote remain in that so Brexit will be thwarted and we’ll stay in. My guess is it will be at least 2/3, maybe 3/4 voting for Remain. But on about a 30-40% turnout. Because v few who support leave, and crucially many millions who might have voted remain but believe in democracy, or who have now seen the extent of the EU’s power over the UK, will abstain. I wonder how the national political conversation and mood will go after that?
as a result of an established democratic process – there was a clear majority to leave.
Just for the sake of discussion, let’s assume the same democratic process is repeated; leavers, having dismissed a 1.9% margin must tell us what margin will be acceptable if they “win” Obviously 1.9% cannot be good enough what is? 2%, 3%, 4% Answer required please
Too many career politcians with little life experience outside school, uni, parliamentary gofering, and the reward of a seat. Few of them capable of an original viable thought. Preference for the easy route of taking law from the EU. Lobby fodder, which is why a Machiavelli like May can survive. A nice little earner while it lasts.
I have given up on the majority and hope that the local and EU election gjves them a good kicking. Do you think that a Brexit party landslide in the EU election will cause the present HoC to realise they are damaged goods, no more than yesterdays chip paper in need of bining. It could be as near as we need to get to a 2nd referendum.
We would have left the EU on 29 March if you and your ERG pals had voted for Mrs May’s deal. We would have left the EU on 12 April if you and your ERG pals had voted for Mrs May’s deal. Now we are locked in until October. The people obstructing the the will of the people are those who oppose Mrs May’s deal. You and your pals. Don’t give me your nonsense about Mrs May’s deal not being “leaving”. It is leaving. It is not leaving on the terms you would like, but (i) “leaving on the terms John Redwood would like” was not on the ballot paper, and (ii) doing a free trade deal with no Irish backstop, which you want, has been rejected 100x by the Eu so it is utterly unrealistic. Grow up
Reply It is not leaving. It locks us in for 21 to 45 months and undermines our ability to bargain our way out
Of course it is leaving.
https://eur-lex.europa.eu/legal-content/EN/TXT/?uri=CELEX%3A12012M050
“The Treaties shall cease to apply to the State in question from the date of entry into force of the withdrawal agreement … ”
That is true whether the withdrawal agreement is a good agreement for the State in question or it is a rubbish agreement made by a rubbish Prime Minister.
Reply Just not true. The Withdrawal Treaty reimposes all EU rules and controls on us
Reality will be delivered from a ballot box.
Sir John – a very Happy Palm Sunday to you! Thank you so much for sharing your thoughts with us so freely – much appreciated.
This parliament of quislings requires a second Pride’s Purge.
Last Deecember 117 Conservative MPs voted against the Prime Minister to continue as leader of the party.
At the next Prime Minister’s question time I suggest that all 117 of you (and there may be more now) get up on your feet and walk out of the chamber as soon as she is about to speak. A visual silent protest of that nature will be a far more effective demonstration of no confidence than tittle tattle emerging from the 1922 Committee.
Unfortunately I doubt that all those Conservative MPs have the courage to engage is such a visible demonstration.
Couldn’t have been better put.
PS . . see the posts are getting longer again – and multiple, despite your polite requests.
The problem now is that many opportunistic, far right and cynical left voices are joining an anti-Tory chorus, mobilised by the treachery or incompetence of the current leadership. They are putting it about that all Conservatives are as bad as May and Hammond. Purblind EU fanatics and lumbering, one-eyed “loyalists” are adding their own nonsense to the noise in today’s Sunday Times, trying to tie the party to the EU supporting corpse in the teeth of dire polling evidence. Unless something is done urgently, then these people will have their way and our country will be lost. The 1922 has been cowed by regulations which it should change. Let it change them at once, unseat May and get Britain out of the EU. Then, it should hold an election in which Labour would have to campaign to rejoin.
Given Mrs. May’s attempted entente with Mr. Corbyn, can democratic Conservative and Labour MPs not attempt their own coalition for the sake of securing independence?
P.S.: I am very pleased to read Bill Cash’s statement that Mrs. May’s Article 50 extension will be challenged in the courts.
“you are all frightened of a third referendum based on facts not unicorns.”
Third referendum? The strategy has been to trash Brexit, especially by some of those purporting to support it. The language of “crashing out” has been widely used. The push for a second referendum is based on a belief that people are so fed up they will now vote to stay in. The Maastrich and Lisbon referenda in Holland and Ireland are templates. Keep voting until you get the right answer.
You can whinge on John but it is not going to change the outcome..the markets know and they have it all priced in. To leave under the conditions that you propose is unthinkable to most free thinking people, it would bring colossal hardship to the country, not to mention the eventual breakup of the UK itself- but here we go- then when I see that you are speaking for England only- says it all.
Well, this Parliament is the product of at least six decades of main political parties preferring to have election candidates who support European integration, even if most of them have not been fully committed eurofederalists. I would not expect that to change very much if we had another general election: some of the extreme pro-EU Tory MPs might not be reselected, some might retire, and some have defected and would stand little chance of keeping their seats, and there might be some other changes at the margins for other parties, but probably the composition of the House of Commons would still be about 90% the same and a large majority would still be dead set against “crashing out” of the EU without a deal.
Labour predicted to gain 60 seats if there were a general election now. That isn’t Tony Blair or Ed Miliband or even Gordon Brown. That’s Corbyn’s Marxist labour. Just think about that for a moment. The Conservative party have slipped into a very deep pit. Change of leadership is absolutely essential.
I’m not a betting man but all the betting websites I just checked have Corbyn as the most likely to be next PM. Follow the money.
javelin. If you’d followed the money on the referendum or Donald Trump you would have lost.
The problem then is the retribution sought by all the losers.
I think this demonstates just how awful UK politics are today. Even it’s own members are discribing it as a pathetic puppet parliament and rightly so. The only laws it seems to have any enthusiasm for are designed to restrict our freedoms and it certainly cannot even contemplate repealing bad EU laws no matter how beneficial that would be. The entire political apparatus is groaning under the weight of incompetence, corruption and self interest. Any corner shop owner has more economic knowledge, any market trader has better bargaining skills and any drug dealer has more morality than a busload of MP’s. What are they good for? Personally I wouldn’t employ most of them to cut my grass.
Doesn’t this come down to a specific question? ‘What is it about the EU that so many see it as the epitome of a golden future, offering something the UK cannot’ …and subsequently makes them support it no matter how much damage they cause?
There are 3 reasons that I see: IGNORANCE – LIVING IN A STARTREK DREAMWORLD – PERSONAL GAIN.
Ignorance is certainly rife – Very few look at the EU and see it for what it is or where it is taking us…
Too many people watched the Startrek TV programs when growing up and now equate that endearing fictional future with the EU.
Certainly, there are some that would lose out personally if we did really exit the EU.
The EU has been demonstrably more efficient than our own incompetent government, and what more our contributions to it are around one third of what our own government administration costs.
Tax contribution to public spending :
UK contribution to EU budget : £90
Government Administration : £ 245
I say stay in the EU and slash government administration. Getting rid of some of you MPs would be a start – as promised in your last 2 Tory manifestos but quietly dropped.
What nonsense – The UK like every country needs an in-house administration to get the EU rules applied.
Do not imagine for one moment that if we ever get to the point where England doesn’t exist as a country, that the EU regional assemblies will cost us less than the administration costs now – Like all good dictatorships the EU will ensure we have nothing but beans in our pockets.
Why get yourself elected?
1) Good pay and package, even with little talent or experience.
2) Five year minimum fixed term contract (more than a gig, one or two years in the private sector).
3) Can have fun making silly jibes and being awkward – rewarded rather than sacked for being a dysfunctional coworker.
4) Desire for ministerial position (image, self importance), not desire to change and improve .
5) Positively, wanting to be a ‘social worker’ for a constituency.
6) ability to employ spouse if you were first elected before 2015.
7) ability to have a second, third or fourth job which pays more than your main one.
Calling Parliament ‘pathetic’ is an admission that Leave has lost the argument. The Referendum was an opinion poll, regardless of what David Cameron said when it was announced. Government has to pursue the best interests of the country, balancing the myriad views within Parliament and the country. I respect Sir John’s opinion and that of the 17.4 million, but although the EU has many faults it is in our best interests to remain within. The Leave majority vote was interesting and a wake up call but it is not persuasive in the representative democracy that has served us well over the centuries.
Well said. It was also not a vote to leave on any terms.
Brexit was a vote to leave on terms close to those set out by Vote Leave in their basis that it would make our country better.
We now know for certain that those terms are not available and that Brexit not obkt will make our country worse but already has.
It really is time for MPs to kill it off.
So we should never again believe anything at all promised in any government leaflet, not even if MPs had prior sight of the leaflet and debated it for over an hour without any one of them objecting to whatever promise it made.
http://johnredwoodsdiary.com/2016/10/09/the-cbi-and-the-eu/#comment-835753
Remainers in Parliament and elsewhere present themselves as those with concern about the economic damage of leaving the EU. However, looking at the behaviour of those campaigning, it has more an appearance of a personality cult. There is something they see in the EU that makes them want to lay down their liberty and embrace servitude, like some kind of Shangri-La.
My guess is that most people who voted to remain did so because of economic concerns, and those really are the only ones that can be addressed rationally. I do wonder what percentage of them voted for ideological reasons.
Great post, Sir John, perfectly encapsulating the whole mess in a nutshell. And what a mess it is.
In your case the anger and frustration of a true Leaver is clearly compounded by the fact that this is your own beloved Conservative Party seeming hell-bent on its own destruction, and worse, not seeming to realise (or perhaps, being unwilling to believe) that this is exactly where it is heading on this course. Indeed, a conspiracy nut might suggest that all those LibDems currently masquerading in Tory blue in the HoC are part of some grand plan with precisely this aim in mind. I expect to see many switch to such as Change UK when removed from their seat at the next GE, if not simply jump ship before then.
Or will it be the Tory Brexiteers who follow the strength of their own convictions?
It is now obvious to all that this Parliament is nothing more than an EU puppet determined to thwart the wishes of the electorate. EU led traitor May and her kind seem to have corrupted everything that made our Parliament function as it should – elected by the people for the people. By no means perfect but it worked.
Unless I am missing something, I can see no way that yourself and true MPs are going to win through against this horrible Government and its supporters. This issue transcends all party loyalty – there hasn’t been what I would call a true Conservative party for years now anyway. We, the country, need a nuclear option.
All Brexiters in Parliament need to resign to bring down this crowd of traitors. The Tories and Labour are finished and we need a new party who are determined to carry out what the people have voted for. A clean out of Westminster as a whole would also be a good step.
A revolution is what is required Sir John. Polite letters to the AG don’t work.
The Brexit Party has only been officially launched for a couple of days and has already made a big impact.
The Party has certainly ruffled feathers…the Leftie papers are really worried…already attacking this new Party.
A sure sign of the success ahead!
Mrs May and her Government have taken on the people, directly.
The People will now respond.
Now we will have ‘our say’.
There is a tsunami of voter anger out here.
Just to let you know, Sir John, I live in a leafy town in Surrey.
Mr Jeremy Hunt’s Constituency.
I’ve been here 35 years.
Yesterday, Tory Local Election leaflets were delivered to our doors.
My next door neighbour (usually a very quiet and restrained man) rushed out and threw the leaflets back …and said a few choice words.
That, in this area, is absolutely astonishing and shows, to me, that Theresa May has taken the Tories to the brink of a cliff-edge to obliteration!
There is a bumpy ride ahead for the Tories.
The only hope is that Theresa May’s BRINO WA can be stalled…The ‘Wrecking Ball’ Theresa May is replaced…and we go on from there.
I sincerely hope that all the honourable Tories (yourself, Bill Cash, Steve Baker etc ) can survive.
Respect to you, Sir John, and good luck!
THat will apply to all politicians.
The problem for you is that people will be distracted by the presence of UKIP which will split the vote. The BBC nor the government will bother to count the total UKIP + Brexit Party votes as they should.
Nigel Farage ought never to have left. I’m very disappointed with him and his departure left the field open for a Remain establishment to do its work.
As you know I like to do a review on comments in the newspaper every week.
What really surprises me this week is that there seems to be 100% support in right wing newspaper comments to not vote Conservative. I mean the comments are literally baked in like concrete. People seem absolutely determined to not vote Conservative. Look at Dan Hannan’s comments in the Telegraph as a good example.
I sincerely wasn’t expecting every single commentator to say they were not voting Conservative. I’ve documented confusion, frustration, annoyance, anger on your site – but things seem to have flipped very suddenly from anger to absolute refusal to vote Conservative.
Never thought I say this but it looks like the Conservatives are going to be completely wiped out, except for any very strong remainer or leaver MPs in strong remain or leave areas.
I watched Angela Merkel’s heir presumptive as Chancellor, Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer, “AKK”, being interviewed by the BBC’s Katya Adler, and this struck me:
“I very much regret the decision that was expressed through the referendum in the UK. To this day, I wish that the UK would correct this decision and stay in the EU.”
You see, this was a wrong decision made by a foolish electorate under the malign influence of “right-wing populists” which the UK should “correct”.
Why is Liddington, on Marr, allowed to say there isn’t a majority for anything? There was, Malthouse.
If we go for that, we go to the EU – your choice – WA+exit clause, or “No deal” – you chose “No Deal” you go and explain it to your citizens who lose their jobs because of your unreasonable intransigence.
Why, in Gods name, don’t we do that?
For any chance of the Conservatives surviving you must get rid of May and change direction. I’ve read that the 1922 committee has said the 12 month leadership rule can be changed by MPs. I suggest you take this opportunity before your party is wiped out. Personally I’ll be voting for the Brexit Party and hopefully they will stand in the next General Election. Having seen the debacle in Parliament I think we need a good clean out. The public have had enough of the current crop of MPs trying to overturn democracy. I just hope they don’t sign the WA before we can remove them.
A bit harsh to blame Parliament John – the blame is entirely due to the Conservative leader, the Conservative party and Conservative MPs, they have a majority (with the DUP) so could have implemented their own manifest promises should they have wished. That’s why no-one wanting Brexit should ever vote Conservative again – cherry picking the handful of individual MPs like yourself who would be consistently pro-Brexit is just too hard and too risky, we need to vote against the whole lot of you, and many of us will.
So introduce a spending bill. Remainer MPs to specify what gets cut to pay the EU.
Let them take back control.
No payments to the EU until that bill passes
They, remainer MPs, need to be forced to take responsibility.
Then you can add an amendment that the laws only apply in the constituencies that vote for the deal.
This Parliament is comprised of those who can get onto Party lists. We want to vote for the Brexiteer candidates who fail to get onto the Tory list!
Either the Tory Party must resolve this or make way for a real conservative party where democratic conservatism is cherished and candidates espousing that are welcome.
The fact that so many MPs are neither respecting the referendum result of their constituency nor adhering to the promises they made in the 2017 GE should show all leave voters that continuing to vote for an MP based upon their party allegiance rather than their views on whether to leave or remain in the EU is no longer a viable policy.
This will include all those fake leave voting MPs who are determined for the UK to sign an international treaty with the EU from which we will never, ever lawfully be able to exit and will leave us in the EU’s institutions and under their control without any representation or veto on laws, taxes and policies.
To keep voting for these remain candidates expecting them to vote in Parliament for the UK to leave the EU is the very definition of insanity.