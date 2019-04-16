More jobs in the UK and wages rising

The February figures show the UK economy generated another additional 179,000 jobs. Wages rose by 3.5%, usefully ahead of prices. This all occurred against a backdrop of Italy in recession and the German economy stuttering badly.
All those commentators who wrongly ascribe any bad economic news to Brexit should be rushing to thank Brexit for this good news.
John Redwood won a free place at Kent College, Canterbury, He graduated from Magdalen College Oxford, has a DPhil and is a fellow of All Souls College. A businessman by background, he has been a director of NM Rothschild merchant bank and chairman of a quoted industrial PLC.
5 Comments
Because of Brexit prospects and despite Phil Hammond
Do not hold your breath !!
A headline today also said: THE UK has been named as the world’s top investment hotspot for businesses despite being in the midst of Brexit uncertainty.
Its almost as though we’re better off with our parliament completely consumed with Brexit and leaving the people to get on with life.
Globalism: No more frontiers. These are the voyages of the Starship Globalize. Its globalist mission: to abolish European countries into EU rule. To seek out independent civilizations and bring all within UN power. To boldly control the world for multi billion dollar profits as it has never been controlled before !
If only the majority of parliamentarians were half as competent as the job creators we would not be where we are. MPs should prove their abilities inthe real world before being allowed anywhere near decion making re the nations future.