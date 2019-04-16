The Agreement to delay our exit is not one the UK should have signed

The EU have required the UK to accept there can be no re opening of the terms of the Withdrawal Agreement during the delay in our exit. They have also stated we cannot start discussing the future partnership despite it being sketched vaguely in the Political declaration, until the Withdrawal Agreement is signed.
This new agreement says if the UK does not fight the European elections we will automatically leave on 31 May. That would be the best outcome from here, and is to be recommended to a government that does not really want to hold the elections yet seems drifting to them for want of accepting the Withdrawal Agreement is not about to pass.
If the government wants to carry on with the delay despite the fact that it cannot be used to renegotiate anything with the EU, then the UK is subjected to major constraints on its rights as a continuing member of the EU. despite paying a big financial contribution and acting as importer of last resort for many continental producers, the UK is required to behave in a way the EU finds acceptable. The Agreement says ” The UK shall facilitate the achievement of the Union’s tasks and shall refrain from any measure which could jeopardise the attainment of the Union’s objectives, in particular when participating in the decision making processes of the EU. ”
Worse still they act as if the Withdrawal Agreement is in effect when the delay has been caused by the unhappiness of most voters and many MPs with it. “Any unilateral commitment, statement or other act by the UK should be compatible with the letter and spirit of the Withdrawal Agreement, and must not hamper its implementation.” This is an unusual idea that a country has to follow an international treaty which its Parliament refuses to ratify!
144 Comments
Sir John,
Just shows that the arrogance of the EU and the determination to retain control of the UK, whether we ‘leave’ or remain.
Hopefully resistance to the putrid WA will be maintained, particularly in the light of the following extracts from your letter to the AG posted yesterday:
“4 The Treaty creates a category of super citizen in the UK. EU nationals living in the UK when we “leave” the EU will have their access to benefits guaranteed in a way the rest of us do not for their entire lifetimes. So we will not be taking back control of our benefit system.”
“Article 39 gives special protection to EU citizens currently living in the UK from changes to social security for the whole of their lives, protection which the rest of us do not enjoy.”
How ironic that UK pensioners in Australia, and some other parts of the world, having paid National Insurance dues for the whole of their working lives, are now subject to a pension which is frozen at the amount when it was first paid. If an insurance company, having been paid the appropriate premiums, then decided to withhold part of the contracted pension payment, they would have been hauled before the courts.
This is a situation which demands remedy – but to find that EU citizens in the UK are going to be treated more favourably than UK citizens, and particularly those overseas on frozen pensions, simply adds to the insult. It is time this pension anomaly was rectified – the wasted money for European elections and continuing payments to the EU would pay for full reinstatement of the currently frozen pensions one hundred times over.
I do hope that you could raise this issue in Parliament at the appropriate opportunity.
Indeed the state cheating on people’s state pensions that they have paid for (just depending on where they reside) is an outrage.
The WASPI women outrage is bay far the worst con trick carried out by con artists posing as politicians. Never mind, plenty of money for Begum to have Legal Aid to sue the country she despises ans is a traitor to. No doubt Mrs.May will get her pension before she is 67.
JR, the servitude extension is substantially different from what has been debated to date. Ttherfore I fail to see why it is legal. It means the U.K. is in the EU on different terms that parlaiment did not vote for or was even allowed to debate.
But there is a shorter route, get rid of May. I have never been able to understand why it took so long to realise what she was up to. Davis was either lazy or had no clue about his brief while in offi, especially the backstop.
Chequers was clear as your nose on your face for dishonest underhand behaviour irrespective of the issue. With a background of not preparing for no deal! Chequers plan was dreadful, socially, economically, constitutionally etc. In business she would have been out on her ear. No questions asked.
There is nothing for the UK in the backstop, or money May is as prepared to give away straight away and for years to come, nothing. Only penalties. May let Merkel and EU see her plan before cabinet and parliament! She prevented Merkel answering a question on it. Dishonest KitKat policy caught on tape, it could not have been made clearer for all MPs what this dishonest team of civil servants were up to.
Legal advice from Cox still not provided only a small part about the backstop. Why has he not provided it, parliament demanded it. From his wind and piss statement he has not got a clue about risk. This was his justification for voting for the servitude plan. If this was his best legal advice I would ask for him to be replaced. Do not expect an answer from him, he failed to rpovide his advice to parliament. He is not going to respond because it would make him look more stupid than he already does. The man who let out a criminal Labour MP early wearing a leg tag to vote on removing no deal!
The extension terms awasmwritten by the EU like the servitude plan. The civil servants dishonest KitKat policy was the central plank to the outcome. A last minute show of themdocuments with a host of,lies and spin to bounce MPs to vote for it. The person responsible for this dishonest strategy, May.
You will note EU fantatics Ken Clarke and Letwin voted for the servitude plan. Clarke has never voted against the EU. A bit of a clue. Clarke was,behind,supporting May for leadership with his accidental on purpose difficult woman blurb, he is now panicking she might be ousted. God forbid a leaver. Remainer Tory politics openly declared on TV they would prefer Labour than leave. And so the negotiations with Labour come to pass. It matters not who is in government if in the EU. The government only allowed to operate within small limited boundaries.
If I were Labour I would not entertain any agreement with her. There is nothing to gain and all to lose. Let her sink and take the spoils afterwards.
I assure you that rejecting what you call this “putrid WA” will make zero difference. If the UK rejects it and leaves with no deal, the EU will shrug its shoulders and wait a few days until the disasters are so great – not enough medicines, not enough food – that the UK will beg for help. And the EU will offer help – provided the Uk agrees to everything in the “putrid WA” and maybe a bit more besides. There is a very good reason that all bar a few MPs have ruled out no deal. No deal is worse than any deal, and a lot worse than Mrs May’s deal. This is the lose-lose situation that the deceit of Brexit has reduced us to.
Tory ion Cumbria
The fear tactic again, oh dear oh dear.
If the Eu will not sell us food, then let it rot in the ground, and we purchase it from elsewhere.
Like wise medicines, are the EU the only source of medicines ?
Please wake up !
Tory in Cumbria I can assure you that if the EU decides not to deal with the UK, then those companies in the EU will find some way around the restrictions. You also have overlooked the opportunity that non EU countries will provide us with goods. The UK will not be without food or medicines.
I am sorry to say you have been inculcated by the EU and Remainer scare stories. No deal, which is really Leaving under WTO rules IS distinctly better than leaving with Mrs May’s WA.
Tory I think you ought to read John Redwood’s two latest articles with an open mind and realise he, unlike most MPs is trying to do his best to educate others of the serious disadvantages of remaining in the EU under the terms currently offered. – the WA.
@Tory in Cumbria
“… No deal is worse than any deal…”
Perhaps you should place this phrase in numerous other but real contexts so its applicable “logic” can be seen and tested away and well outside Remain Ideology . You appear to be in the boxed War is Peace argument
TiC – ‘There is a very good reason that all bar a few MPs have ruled out no deal’ – yes because they don’t want to leave and have done everything they can to subvert a democratic decision and make it impossible to leave.
Pure and utter Project BS.
I actually find it remarkably ironic (and more than a tad amusing) that Leavers were branded the “stupid” bunch when in reality the people believing this absolute codswallop are clearly the ones unable even to think for themselves. It is in fact Remainers who are always willing to swallow any old rubbish just because it comes from such as the CBI or similar incredibly biased sources — most of which have been proved wrong time and time again: on joining the Euro, on the ERM, on simply voting Leave being enough to send us to hell in a handcart…
But it actually also gives me fresh hope. Despite all the horror stories and dire predictions, 52% still voted to Leave. I reckon another 15-20% would probably have done so but were scared off — and most of those now also have a keen sense of smell where continued Project BS is concerned. If we repeated that referendum word-for-word it wouldn’t surprise me at all to see a 70-30 result.
Julie D
I fear we will not see another referendum until the polls show a clear vote in favour of the EU following more BS. They will not make the same ‘mistake’ again.
I’m afraid some people still cannot appreciate what a grasping lop-sided malignant place the EU is, and how it manipulates everything to its own advantage. Any entanglement with it is therefore best avoided in my view. Perhaps work with it in areas of mutual interest after we have left if we must, but it should not have any semblance of control over the UK, as expressed in the result of the referendum. Leave means leave.
‘Not enough food or medicines’
How will that happen? Do you suppose the supermarkets will shut up shop just because of a political principle? Do you think big pharma will stop supplying the UK, (the NHS is one of their biggest customers) on some political principle? The only guiding principle of big business is money – that comes before all else. No more talk lately of ‘just in time’ causing factories to close, despite weeks of French Customs strikes holding up thousands of trailers. Don’t be sucked in by the Remoaners scare stories. Not one has produced any evidence, just biased opinion, whereas the Ports who actually to the work have stated there will be no problems.
You really are totally deluded, doubtless taken in by project fear for Hammond/Carney types and the BBC propaganda. Up in Cumbria I am sure you will be able to survive on Cabbages, misc. root veg and lamb (perhaps the odd trout, pike or salmon too) so fear not. Anyway was the government not recently more concerned about the Obesity crisis?
We will be just fine just like all the other countries that are not members of the anti-democratic, sclerotic EU. Indeed we will be far better off if we do the right things after leaving. (Cut taxes, cut red tape, cut energy prices and reduce the size of the largely parasitic state sector by about 50%).
Sad reflection that we have to rely on hostile states in order to feed and heal ourselves. We might as well have been part of the USSR.
While Theresa May swims in deep waters (out of her depth), Nigel Farage rises up like the shark in Jaws.
As he says……Lions ruled by donkeys!
Stephen,
Mr Farage has stated many times that having MEPs in the EU Parliament cannot be profitable as it entirely lacks democracy.
Since a Referendum positive result has not been observed in science-reality, and so too parties manifestos, why keep hitting our heads against mirages? Your head comes out at the other side untouched, you look back and observe nothing was actually there! It’s as easy to understand as camels walking through the eye of a needle.
But we have a fist past the post system at Westminster and lots of always have always will vote X people.
The sound wing needs to take control of the Conservative party and kick the traitors out.
Sound small government, Brexit people need to be joining the Conservative Party not leaving it.
As one of those UK pensioners living abroad now for family reasons, I must add that it is somewhat ironic that I get no pension increases despite not now being a possible charge on the UK in terms of medical treatment, social services, bus passes, free TV licences etc.
I am of course still required to pay UK taxes!
sm
Pity you are not in the USA, you would get those increases
Perhaps there’s been enough of this “get rid of May” talk. Most Tories seem to like her, and the remainder are powerless in a party driving the wrong way up the motorway. We just need to vote this lot out. Nothing less.
I can see Mr Farage being supportive enough of British citizens in Australia and other Commonwealth countries to continue to upgrade pensions there. Other sensible folk now joining Brexit Party.
Labour and Conservative parties must really hate British citizens sufficiently to load these penal conditions on us. We need to get rid asap.
If they hate British citizens then they absolutely loathe English ones. Why else would they treat Brexit voting England with such contempt? No voice, no representation in the Brexit talks or anywhere else, less money spent on us per head despite being the only net contributor to the UK coffers, £9,250 p.a. tuition fees – only England, prescription charges – only England, hospital parking charges – only England, May’s dementia tax if she tries to bring it back – only England.
I suppose this will also apply to all those “Brits” who sought Irish passports in the aftermath of the referendum.
If a uk state pensioner lives in Serbia, Bosnia, Kosovo, Macedonia, Montenegro and Turkey (! the last, a change introduced by the Cameron government I believe with for some reason no publicity) he gets the annual index-linked increase. A list is here https://www.gov.uk/government/publications/state-pensions-annual-increases-if-you-live-abroad/countries-where-we-pay-an-annual-increase-in-the-state-pension
Good morning
Welcome to the world of Kafka.
The EU has no right to impose anything with regard to the extension. And it would not be in its interest to do so unless the PM would have been happy to agree to it in advance. Think about it. If any one of us wanted an extension and was presented with the above terms we would simply say no and remind the EU of the alternative. That being, to Leave.
—
Denis
You have asked repeatedly how we and our kind host think this will all end ?
My answer, if I may, is badly. Badly for BREXIT. Badly for Mrs.May MP. Badly do the government. Very badly for the Tory Party. Badly for the UK, her international standing and democracy. And finally, badly for the EU.
Our best hope is to sit it out without signing the WA, and do what the EU has always, to good effect, done. And wait for better weather.
😉
Sit it out for long enough and you may see Theresa May shedding crocodile tears as she revokes the Article 50 notice. Then for a generation or more the argument will be “We tried to leave before but after so long as a member it simply proved too difficult to extricate ourselves, do we really want to go through all that again?”
Badly indeed unless we abandon the EU elections, leave at the end of May and evict this appalling traitor from No. 10.
Mrs May is not a traitor in terms of its legal definition and concept. What she is outside the Law is an Outlaw
@Mark B; Beyond the echo chamber that is this, and similar, sites I do not agree that this will all end badly for the Tory party -it might for some factions within though…. The other main parties are also suffering from the Brexit impasse, some worse than the Tory party, UKIP has all but self destructed, Mr Farage looks like he trying to remain on the gravy train yet again (once more he ‘un-resigns’), whilst Labour are just as split as the Tory party is.
Will the Tory party suffer in the local elections, any more than the party of govt does anyway, I’m not so sure, most people judge international issues differently from domestic govt issues when it comes to punishing via the local elections. My own local Conservative election leaflet is very upbeat about the area, a “can-do” attitude compared to both the Labour and LD more regular communications that tend to stress what they have managed to stop happing or delayed, be it local enterprise estates (read local jobs), housing, roads etc, etc, etc…
Jerry,
I would like to know in which district you reside, so I can see how well your upbeat Tory party does in the May elections.
Your comments indicate you haven’t obviously done any canvassing at local elections, otherwise you would know national issues are very frequently the main topic of issue. This is generally accepted and I also talk from personal experience.
The local Conservative election leaflet for my area (Cranleigh) had the Union Jack emblazoned across 3 pages and a large picture of a memorial to ‘The Fallen’ of our villages!
This cynical ‘fake patriotism’ from a bunch of traitors to win votes is absolutely disgraceful.
(Note: too, ‘traitors’ is fair comment as our MP, Anne Milton, is one of the Chief Remoaner Ministers, so I apply this to any local party campaigning in her constituency – I would not say ‘traitors’ about Sir John, and those who continue to oppose the WA surrender treaty).
My family have fought and suffered in both wars, and this abuse of their actions and values is just insulting. It is not acceptable to use the War Dead to advance political aims – never – in any circumstance.
As you write, “the EU have required the UK to accept ….” and “They have also stated we cannot start discussing …” The EU holds all the cards. The EU has always held all the cards. Brexit is like watching the UK getting trampled underfoot. We used to have a seat at the table. Now we are on the menu. I voted Leave, I got it wrong. I wonder if people like you, who campaigned for Leave, will have the honesty to admit your mistaken judgement.
Reply It confirms my view we need to leave without the Withdrawal Agreement!
The only thing people got wrong was to think that a Remainer could be trusted to deliver a Leave BREXIT.
No one held all the cards. It was just those in charge folded before being asked to.
Remainers are like goldfishes in their bowl. We say there is an ocean outside. They then swim in a circle and look. They arrive back at their original position. having deeply analysed their world. “No, there is no outside”
We’ve had nearly three years of their daily swims. We just don’t get it do we.
Mark B: “No one held all the cards.”
Beg to differ, The EU held all the cards, once Theresa May ( Not a traitor — Speaker Bercow ) gave her hand to the EU.
That wasn’t ‘people’, it was the Tory party in full knowledge of what would happen.
No JR and the people got it right. May, her government and the remoaner MP have just made a complete mess of it through total incompetence and by undercutting the negotiations. Even I did not think May and her government would be quite so useless, fraudulent, traitorous and dishonest.
This even though about 85% of MPs were elected on manifestos promising to respect the referendum result.
“The EU holds all the cards. The EU has always held all the cards.”
If this is true, it is because Theresa May has given the cards to them. While the EU are playing poker, Ms. May appears to be playing Snap.
She and Olly have been on the same side as the EU, colluding with them against her own Ministers and in secret without co sulting her Cabinet. No one has brought her to account so the legal lies must all go!
It sounds to me, Len, like your mistake was not in voting for Leave, but in believing — as many of us did — that our politicians would carry out the wishes of the people. After all, they promised to do so both before and after the referendum; the two main parties included that same pledge in their respective manifestos just to confirm the fact and put our minds at ease; and then 498 MPs passed the Withdrawal Act to write it into UK law just so there could be absolutely no mistake about it.
You were lied to. We all were. It has been a massive betrayal of trust and has been in the planning for a very long time — practically a government in collusion with the EU against the wishes of its own people (but this is actually nothing new in the history of the manipulative EU, as others such as Ireland and Denmark can attest). One has only to study a little the history of the EU to see that this is not some crazy conspiracy theory; it is hard, chilling, frightening, fact.
Remaining in this failing, manipulative monstrosity is the absolute worst thing we could do. We must get out, before we are trapped forever. Don’t weaken now.
No Len, our negotiators got it wrong. We made the right decision to leave but our PM has bungled the whole thing with their intentions from the start to remain. The whole thing stinks.
No bungling. Deliberate plan to keep us in by gross deception but we haven’t been fooled. They will pay at the ballot box and our exit Genie won’t go back in the bottle.
EU membership is like watching the UK getting trampled underfoot.
I’d have gone for ” steamrollered” – and even that wouldn’t have been enough. Our host wouldn’t have posted the words I REALLY wanted to use.
If we had spent the A50 2 years preparing for WTO, then left on WTO, the balance of power between UK and EU would have been radically different in subsequent trade talks. I thought that’s what we voted for. We could still do this but of course it will require ejecting the Conservatives from government. This latest delay is idiotic as the WA is set in stone. Just have a straight-up parliamentary vote WTO vs Revoke (Revoke wins) and move on to a GE to remove those responsible.
But if we simply left, as we are now able to do under A50, then the UK would “hold all the cards”. So, your post makes no sense – John Redwood’s judgement is spot on, as is that of others now working to extricate us.
Leave we voted and, ‘real’ leave we will. The British are not lying down to be trampled underefoot, and nor should you. No one should want to stay under such a tyranny as the EU is proving itself – but then a lot of us looked at the state of other EU countries and knew this before we voted !! And we haven’t changed out mind.
Len, the EU did not hold all the cards until the Prime Minister slid the UK pack across the table to them, along with every chip in the bank.
I do not blame the EU for taking every possible advantage of such stupidity – it is what I would expect any sane negotiator to do. I do blame every campaigning Remainer for attempting to stay within a political construct that so many of us believe is unsuitable for the UK.
Len Mears
You say you voted leave and believe you got it wrong. The very fact that we’ve encountered such a huge, dark force determined to stop us from leaving, shows we were most definitely correct!
We are going to have to fight on for longer than we first thought. A lot of leaver MPs and the leaver electorate, wrongly assumed that the vote to leave would be enacted. There have been dirty tricks and dirty dealings from the start, led by Teresa May and her cabal here and in Brussels. We’ve got to try and stay one step ahead to try and thwart their plans. The MPs such as John Redwood have the vast majority of the electorate behind them. The electorate have felt helpless for some time, but are now so furious that they’re prepared to destroy the Conservative party if necessary.
All this shows up what has been going on in the background for decades. We must leave the EU, preferably with WTO if we are to survive as a country with any pride left. It’ll be tough, but our great nation has survived much worse!
”I voted Leave, I got it wrong”.
In other words, even after seeing what an appalling organisation this EU is, you think we should remain shackled to it. You speak of our being ”trampled underfoot”, that we are ”on the menu” – all this scenario created in your mind by viewing the EU as our overlords. Yet NOW you think we should cringe and allow them to bind us completely, just because they’re being autocratic bullies, making our leaving a trial – not because you think the UK is better off ‘IN’.
That sort of thinking simply beggars belief.
L Jones, it is YOUR thinking that beggars belief. Inside the EU we have a voice, we are at the table, we are with France and Germany one of the big three. We might not like verything that gets done, but we are involved in the discussion. Outside the EU we are weaker than Ireland, weaker than Malta, weaker than Latvia. Only big counts in the world today – US, China, EU. I understand that now, after watching the Uk be ridiculed (by the EU and by everyone else on the planet) ever since 2016. Better off in!
Reply Many countries considerably smaller than the UK flourish as independent democracies without EU membership. We can have oru own foreign policy and develop our own alliances.
Len,what will you say when your kids and grandchildren get conscripted into the EU Army? Or you get evicted from your home in the interests of housing our new EU front line “cousins” from Ukraine? Your taxes feeding the Turks defending themselves from themselves?
That’s when you’ll know what it’s like being on the menu.
“The EU has always held all the cards. ”
We also held cards but Mrs May elected to play Misère.
The only mistake in judgement was allowing Theresa May to become the PM. The current debacle has followed that piece of political chicanery. Vested interests are behind all of these decisions. Not that is has ever been any different before now. That’s why our democracy has been trampled underfoot.
Len, please, no, you were right in 2016. Please do not judge Brexit in the light of our current situation – this is where Remainers want us to be.
We cannot vote out the people who devise and impose laws on us.
In economic terms, we are a cash cow for the EU and its member states – the trade deficit is now over £100bn.
Brussels is moving to take control of taxation. Imagine what it will be like .. in not to many years it will take over national insurance too.
Len, we the UK held all the cards, not the EU, until May decided to throw them in without even trying to play them. It’s not Brexit which is the problem but the politicians who have refused to deliver on what we told them. You didn’t get it wrong, they did. Sadly this is what they want, people so worn down by it all that they give up. Hopefully the majority of the British public still have that bulldog spirit and will not surrender to our treacherous MPs or the bullies in the EU – what a pity you have. I hope you think again.
Len, We were not mistaken, your/our vote to leave the EU was the correct one, unforunately with a Remainer Prime Minister, Chancellor and Parliament, they were never going to allow Brexit to happen. Mrs May’s apparent total incompetence at negotiations was by design and in collusion with the EU and she willingly handed ‘all the cards’ to the EU.
It just proves that the EU’s tentacles have undermined UK Sovereignty and democracy and we must leave before we are snuffed out completely.
Which idiot signed it then?
The UK should hold wrongdoers to account.
It will. And it won’t be those who signed it.
Only in your delusional world, pal! The culprits will be brought to ‘justice’ at the ballot box.
An interesting use of words, Adam
Then bring down the government.
Who will do it? Not this Remainer parliament, not the cabinet.
Vote for the Brexit Party – a BIG win for them should help. I fear our host is grasping a straws at the moment.
Indeed very good points and yet the Speaker claims their are no traitors MPs in the House. There are many and we currently have a Traitor as MP and Chancellor.
I see that Hague today says – Labour doesn’t want to solve Brexit, it only wants to destroy the Tories. Too many Conservatives have lost their sense of proportion and are blind to the bigger danger.
Well May hardly needs any help at destroying the party. May’s putrid Treaty, her and Hammond remaining in office any longer and a Corbyn/SNP Government are the bigger dangers – but this seems to be May’s appalling plan.
Hague is playing the bogeyman card. If you don’t what we tell you, you’ll get worse. Is if that is any reason to allow them and their behaviour.
Brexit is bigger than then Conservative party. And, in any case, the Conservative Party lost the last election – the Brexit election. 58% voted against your hard Brexit. What part of democracy do you not understand?
85% voted for parties that had manifestos promising to leave
Lib Dems and Greens did badly.
Andy, Leave won the Referendum on whether to remain in the EU or leave the EU. What part of democracy do you not understand?
The part where the losers of a referendum get their way. That part.
Nonsense. 85% of MPs promised to respect the referendum result.
We need to tone down the traitor rhetoric. Leave the petty insult throwing and facetious commenting to the Lammyists, Soubryites and Corbynistas of this World. Take both the intellectual and moral high ground.
I have sympathy with your comment, but like many my blood boils at the anti-democratic deception being perpetrated on us by our own government.
Perhaps that is the purpose of this blog, to give angry brexiteers an outlet to vent, hoping we won’t take to the streets…. or is that a conspiracy too far…
Labour has a great opportunity to let the Tories destroy their electoral chances by encouraging Mrs May to sellout her core voters. She has boxed herself into a situation where she needs Labour votes to pass the WA, but to do so would render the Conservatives undetectable for decades.
What a legacy Mrs May will leave behind her.
Love the (assumed) misplaced word John, but undetectable is probably more apt than unelectable and in truth what reason would Labour have to join talks with the government other than to get exactly what they want and destroy the Conservatives at the same time. Anybody who thinks otherwise seems naïve.
Hague is playing the bogeyman card. If you don’t what we tell you, you’ll get worse. Is if that is any reason to allow them and their behaviour.
Whilst the EU keep on asking for concessions and the UK keep on giving in, it will only get worse.
The simple solution is to walk away and set our own terms on WTO basis, but not enough MP’s have the confidence to do such, unless it is explained in detail to them how that will work..
Such is the ignorance of so many in Parliament, including our Prime Minister and Chancellor..
As long as we have a Europhile as PM we will be the EU’s main vassal State to be chained and abused at will. We have ceased to be a nation and have become a mere destination for investment.
What this entire spectacle has confirmed is that democracy can and will be circumvented to achieve a certain political objective. In that respect, the will of the people and their self-imposed compliance will be abused and will be abused in the most arrogant of fashions. It isn’t wise for politicians to dictate to their masters. From this flows undesirable consequences that no one wants to see
The ERG knows what it needs to do. Unfortunately, it simply doesn’t have the will nor the inclination to tear up the rule book and declare war.
This whole debacle has shed light on the behaviour of the majority of legacies in Parliament and we can now remove them with patriot parties.
So the Archbishop of Canterbury is “praying for the firemen” fighting the Notre Dame fire. I am sure this will help greatly and they will be most grateful. Perhaps he should just have prayed to God that no more buildings catch fire. While he was at it he might do the same for car and plane crashes, industrial accidents, dangerous volcanoes, earth quakes, tsunamis, avalanches and similar.
Doubtless he or other people of the cloth will soon claim it was “a miracle” that no one was injured and that some of the building is still standing.
For the avoidance of any doubt, “The Agreement to delay our exit” in the title of this article refers to the Decision of the European Council to delay our exit:
https://data.consilium.europa.eu/doc/document/XT-20013-2019-INIT/en/pdf
“taken in agreement with the United Kingdom” on April 11th.
It does not refer to the Withdrawal Agreement, which would not delay our exit.
Reply The Withdrawal Agreement delays our exit for 21 to 45 months for talks about how we might then get out.
“Reply The Withdrawal Agreement delays our exit for 21 to 45 months for talks about how we might then get out.”
That’s just wrong. 100% wrong. We leave the EU as soon as the Withdrawal Agreement comes into force. The clue is in the name – “Withdrawal” Agreement. Of course there will then be talks about what the future holds. But those talks are between the EU and the UK as a NON member state. Please stop claiming black is white, Mr Redwood
Reply No, we have to obey all rules, pay all bills and remain as if a member without vote or voice.
Denis Cooper, In an extraordinarily narrow sense the dWA – enacted as a treaty – means we leave the existing EU treaties. The WA treaty however signs us right back up to control by the EU: from trade policy, to customs union, to the CFP, to most EU laws, to CJEU control. It is simply bad faith to describe the dWA as Leave, or as not delaying our exit.
So precisely which part or parts of the Withdrawal Agreement would, or could, have the effect of keeping the UK as an EU member state during that period?
There is a difference between the UK leaving the EU but still being subject to swathes of EU laws, and the UK not having left and still being a member state.
Reply Under the WA we cease to be a member state with voting rights, veto, MEPs etc but place ourselves back under the whole panoply of laws, the ECJ, fishing policy etc under a binding Treaty which is even worse than the Treaty we are leaving. They get out of us the money, obedience, rights to instruct and control without us being participating members. We have to obey the whole lot! There is no guaranteed exit as we need their permission to leave, and we lose the Article 50 route of the current Treaty. Please do not keeping wasting my time by misinterpreting the binding so called Withdrawal agreement treaty. What do you think the consequent legislation is going to do other than repeal our freedom and exit and spelt out in the current Withdrawal Act?
It’s all part of the plan to deny the democratic decision to leave the EU.
Tough John- so suck it up- the delay is there at the request of the UK government- The EU doesn’t really want it- am sure they have their own business to get on with. In any case whatever the outcome the final date is 31st Oct and between now and then there will be only twelve full day sessions in the EU parliament, plus a few half days, so not enough time for anyone to make an impression- I don’t know why we are even bothered and at an election cost of over 100 million. They for their part are only concerned with legacy issues now- and
despite what you say the WA will be agreed- just walking away is not an option- so no point in continuing on with this old guff
FranzB, If walking away is not an option, what are you so worried about? And actually delay suits the EU very well – otherwise they would not have agreed to it. The delay keeps the UK in a box, and as the EU’s cash cow. What’s not to like for the EU?
There will be another extension. The longer it takes the more money we pay and the more likely they can bulldoze Brexit away. Win win for the EU, lose lose for the UK, just like the politicians planned.
FranzB – so Corbyn is going to whip his MPs to support a WA which through state aid provisions will prevent a big part of his economic policy ? Why would he do that ?
You can understand why the EU put in an anti ERG clause.
Mr Rees-Mogg, a leading figure in the eurosceptic ERG group of Tory MPs, had said on Friday morning that “if a long extension leaves us stuck in the EU we should be as difficult as possible”. He suggested: “We could veto any increase in the budget, obstruct the putative EU army and block Mr Macron’s integrationist schemes”. (Independent)
The UK is voluntarily leaving the EU. The EU is not throwing the UK out. Any leaving gifts we might get from the EU are at its discretion. Terms and Conditions apply.
The position of U.K. elected MEPs needs to be addressed in any withdrawal agreement under Art. 50. It cannot be simply addressed in a side letter.
The CJEU would confirm that the current document MUST be amended
So the vassal state begins. How can it be legal for that woman to sign away our rights like this. It just shows how our country has lost its sovereignty. Our politicians (apart from the ERG) are beyond pathetic. Facts4eu picked up all these constraints last week. Why has there been no mention of it in the news. In fact the opposite occurred with the BBC lying that we hadn’t had to agree to any terms for this extension.
In Germany, October 31st is celebrated as Reformation Day. It’s a pity that their leadership doesn’t take a ‘leaf out of Dr. Luther’s book’, and at last stop buying Brussels’ indulgences! The EU needs a ‘Vatican II’.
Then how do we make sure that the UK does not fight the European elections?
If polls are to be believed, and let’s hope they’re right, the Tories will be annihilated in the EU elections hence their running around like headless chickens trying to avoid them. The only way to achieve that as far as May and the remainers are concerned is unfortunately not to leave at the end of May but to get her awful deal across the line and the only way she can do that is to give in to Corbyn’s customs union and second referendum demands. She’s lied on absolutely everything so rubbing out her final red lines will come easy to this arrogant out of touch with reality Prime Minister.
I agree JoolsB but they (MP’s) will all have to face the electorate some time and revenge is a dish best served cold.
JB, Conservatives may well end up with just 20% of the total vote in the local elections.
It’s possible then to envisage Mrs May being carried out of No 10 saying “…but you have to pass the deal, it’s the only one available…”.
Those aren’t Corbyn’s demands. They’re Starmer’s demands. Big difference.
“if the UK does not fight the European elections”
Of course, eighteen days after Independence Day, we should not be participating in European elections. It did not take long, however, to go from rejecting the People’s Vote to having an election the holding of which in a month’s time appears to be entirely at the Government’s disposal.
What reason do we have to expect that we will ever have another general election, or, if we do, that there would be any transition of power? All the reasons that have been given for denying the People’s Vote could be used against universal suffrage in its entirety. If Mrs. May were to sign a treaty promising not to call an election in case it upsets the EU, would we be “bound” under international law not to have one?
They have well and truely stitched up May and via her incompetence the UK. Just leave on WTO terms on 31st May as you suggest. With our duplicitous May and Parliament I would not put money on it.
Stitched May up? – – She has wanted every bit of this. She is playing along, still throwing cash to the EU while going in the very direction SHE wanted to. She has become drunk with power and totally lost it. She is fighting FOR the EU, not for us or our country. The EU wants the UK destroyed and it’s people flooded out of existence by unlimited mass immigration – from anywhere. Violent crime going through the roof, but the criminals are given privacy ( so we don’t see which group are doing it). Importing the unskilled, uneducated and virtually unemployable, 3rd world en masse is just making US pay for their lives here, While they carry on their unchanged lives, getting a free rise in living standards, while WE get exterminated.
May is fully complicit with the EU plan, hoping for her reward of a seat in brussels for her treachery to us.
There appear to be at least two legal challenges…I think specifically against the two extensions.
Maybe we actually did leave on March 29th?
Maybe blatant lying to the electorate should be illegal anyway?
Mrs May said the other day re Assange that no one is above the law…….
The PM and Chancellor have decided they are having their way. It is like a block vote, their votes alone outweigh 17.4m.
W.r.t. Just leaving,
1) On May 31 – no chance, all no deal preparations stood down, not ramped up.
2) On October 31 – no chance. The well respected Lord Mervyn King had suggested asking for a 6 month extension to mitigate any final dislocations in leaving without a deal, clearly the UK now has 6 months. It should be pushing everything to optimise no deal and it should be public so that the EU know about it.
Perhaps the “not hamper its implementation” clause is simply a fearful admission by the EU (May and Hammond) that UK could be ready to (smoothly) go it alone by October if not earlier.
Cameron gave democracy back to the UK and didn’t like the result, May and Hammond have just stamped out democracy.
Hi John
I would be interested to hear your views on the scrapping of S21 no fault route of ending a tenancy.
This is the second time that major anti-landlord legislation has been introduced within a year of a general election without it being included in the manifesto.
In my opinion it shows that Tories cannot be trusted and no longer believe in the free market or small business.
Arnie – haven’t you realised yet that a Manifesto only applies till the last polling station door shuts. Then it goes into the shredder. How many of them included “get immigration down to tens of thousands” – then did the exact opposite?
May has a long extension in place. It is now essential that the Conservatives get rid of her and reset. You are tanking in the poles. Corbyn is on a road to No 10.
May does have a long extension in place – and she’s ( insert your own applicable word here )ing the whole country over with it.
I think the only way for the Conservative party to save itself is to dump May and elect a new leader that promises to leave the EU, and only then reach an FTA with the EU. There is then a distinct possibility, if not a likelihood, of a Corbyn government, because even having made this promise, many leavers will not trust it, and many Conservative voters – and, no doubt, MPs – of a Remain persuasion, will abandon the party. But at least the Conservatives would have a guiding principle, and might in time regain trust, and eventually power.
However, the prospect of the Parliamentary party pursuing this option looks remote from where I’m standing, and so it is only a question of when, rather than if, the Conservatives are annihilated. Given the catastrophic damage inflicted on the brand, this may be no bad thing. True conservatives, including our good host, have the option of forming a new party, or joining an existing party, whose first and only immediate purpose is to restore British sovereignty. In the context of a contemptuous betrayal of the expressed will of the people, it’s electoral prospects would be very good indeed. And they would be further improved were the Conservative party made extinct.
In the short term, there is no Brexit. But in the future, there is an opportunity for conservative voters to elect a party that offers true conservatism. Of course, this is not a ‘conservative’ project but a radical one, given the misgovernace of the last 30 years.
Simeon, Conservative MPs have been repeatedly told this over the last year. The bulk of them are not listening. When it happens they will be shocked. The warnings will be amplified in the locals, and in the EU MEP elections.
What we’re hearing on the streets is complete disgust and anger from previous Tory voters. At the locals some won’t vote at all; some will vote UKIP. The net result will be a Labour landslide. At the MEP elections the Tories will be wiped out.
Even now, if Tory MPs actioned the falsely named “No deal” – that is, left the EU treaties, as we voted for – the losses could be mostly avoided.
They don’t want Brexit.
It don’t suit!!
The EU is only able to get away with this because Mrs May and her helpers have been colluding with it. Similarly, Parliament is only able to set aside the constitution because the PM is colluding with it.
On another matter: we should recall what happened when the Wilson government deprived landlords of their control over their own properties. The private rental sector dried up and it took Conservative governments many years to win back the trust of landlords to the point where they felt they could safely let those properties again.
Brokenshire is in the wrong party. Not just for this, but for his appalling treatment of Sir Roger Scruton, even if the orders came from “No 10”.
I really think you need to focus all efforts on getting rid of Mrs May, it is clear nothing positive will happen while she is in office. Of course we will be in until Oct, then after MVs 4,5,6…have been voted down there will probably be another extension. The EU will change nothing as long as they know there is a PM and negotiating team who will cave in at every stage. Even a stated change of tack would carry no credibility now. So whether it’s men in grey suits lining up or a change in rules, step one is get Mrs May Out, elect a new leader and then see what can be done to salvage the abysmal mess Mrs May & the hypocritical weasels especially in the Labour Party have got the Country into.
Richard1, The “Kit-Kat Brexit” tapes show that UK and EU civil servants co-wrote Chequers and the dWA. Our establishment still has not got the message that Leave means leaving the EU treaties.
Nancy Pelosi, speaker of the US House of Representatives, yesterday made cristal clear that if the UK does not accept the Irish backstop, the US will never offer the UK any trade deal. It is time for people like John Redwood to face facts – if you want Brexit, you are going to have to swallow the Irish backstop. It is that simple. Your idea of the buccaneering UK doing deals round the globe as it pleases is pure fantasy. Ireland is backed by the Eu and by the US. Britain is backed by .. no one at all. Well done, Brexiters, you have left us more exposed than at any time since 1940 (and we only survived that by doing deals and finding friends and making alliances)
Reply Nancy Pelosi is a Democrat hostile to the US administration
Ms Pelosi is a Democrat. She is hostile to Mr Trump. But in the US a trade deal needs the approval not just of the president but of both houses of Congress too. And she has a significant majority in one of them. Awkward.
Andy, Your stating that “a trade deal” is desirable or even essential, without any justification, is an assumption only. You have not demonstrated it to be true.
When we leave the EU treaties, so re-gaining control of our trade policy, we will be able to set our standards and tariffs to suit us, not the EU. Or the USA. In those circumstances trade “deals” will be of only marginal benefit, and may even be counterproductive.
Interesting you pick up on this but ignore the President’s repeated support of Brexit and a U.K.-US free trade deal
But she continued:
“I have to say though every single person, including Theresa May who we spoke to on the phone, everyone said don’t even worry about that, it is unthinkable that we would even go there.”
With or without the ‘backstop’.
You need to get rid of political parties. They, all of them, and their minions are only interested in the Party, not the Kingdom as a whole. Traitors, all of them.
Antoinetta III
@Antoinetta III
There does exist a theoretical model of Individualist or Independent MP Parliament. The fear is that they would gang up and in effect form parties without even a cursory manifesto showing through their clothes.
We seem to have that now anyway
I was a leaver that turned remainer as the evidence kept telling me I had got it wrong. Sadly, relationships have deteriorated; both within the UK and with the EU, so much, that remaining as a full member of the EU, is no longer tenable IMO. The UK would always be a square peg in a round hole. I still reckon leaving the EU is a very bad idea geopolitically and socio-economically. The economics may take up to a decade to recover; domestic social relations possibly a generation. (There are still families that don’t speak because of the Coal Miners Strike.)
” If the United Kingdom is still a Member State on 23-26 May 2019, and if it has not ratified the Withdrawal Agreement by 22 May 2019, it will be under an obligation to hold the elections to the European Parliament in accordance with Union law. In the event that those elections do not take place in the United Kingdom, the extension should cease on 31 May 2019.” (European Council.)
Acorn, There is simply no evidence to tell you that Leave is wrong. There’s lots of Remain propaganda. And it’s true they are far more effective at it than Leave is. But if you step back, ignore the Remain hysteria, and remember that most of the world’s nations are not in the EU, you can see that the EU is just not necessary.
The language of this agreement (it sounds more like a dictat to me) makes it crystal clear why we must leave the EU, and not in name only. Why do HM Government, and apparently most MPs and Peers seem to enjoy being treated like the sheep they are?
Alas – the withdrawal agreement is your only route to Brexit. You all have no other option. If you want Brexit you need to sign up to it.
Parliament has overwhelmingly decided it will not accept no deal. Changing Mrs May will not change the maths – in fact it will make it worse. Why?
Well several Conservatives have made it clear that they will not serve under a hard Brexiteer. They will leave to sit as independents or with Change UK or the Liberal Democrats. Even with the DUP that is your majority completely gone.
You could opt for a general election. Good luck with that too. Not only would you lose seats, the Parliament that’s returned would still not back a no deal.
You could ask the public again. Good luck with that too. No deal would lose to no Brexit.
The withdrawal agreement is Brexit. It is rubbish. But then we always told you it would be – and we were right (again) and you were not.
Parliament might not explicitly vote for a no deal, but they have voted for article 50. Whether or not a “no deal” occurs isn’t up to Parliament. If a deal cannot be agreed, it cannot be agreed, and we leave anyway. That’s the way it would be if a sensible government were in charge. It may still happen if May is replaced.
Andy, We already voted for “no deal”. Leave means leaving the EU treaties – even Art50 says so! Leave was not conditional upon a “deal”.
The dWA is not Brexit. Your persistence in retailing that falsehood does not make it correct. Read the dWA or stop telling lies. If we signed up to the dWA now, within a couple of years the EU’s continued control of us would become blatantly apparent to even thick Remains.
Very few Remain MPs actually want to own Remain.
So the truth is, the UK must be either in the EU, or out of the EU. Exactly the choice in the Referendum. There is no half-way house.
Same old, same old.
Andy – You make the strange assumption that Parliament has control over the No Deal matter – very Little Englander of you. It doesn’t. It is purely at the whim of the EU, just a single EU leader (Macron) can force No Deal at the end of the next extension by refusing to extend further. At that point sitting MPs would have to vote Revoke – good luck to those who do at the next election, especially Labour in the North.
In effect, then, Theresa May has signed the second Delay deal, and that becomes the UK’s interim acceptance of the Withdrawal Agreement. And by prerogative, too. Just when we think Mrs May cannot get any worse, she contrives to confound us.
Perhaps we need not only Robin Tilbrook’s ongoing judicial review of whether Mrs May is entitled to delay the Art50 process by prerogative at all, but also whether she has the prerogative authority to limit the UK’s rights and obligations whilst still in the EU.
May is a Dud leader and to see her pathetically traipsing through a service station yesterday incognito with P.May contrasted with her actress persona was telling.
She is broken but propped up by EU and civil service.
Her very own WA is not a crock of gold but a crock.
We are all between a rock and a hard place.
May has cut off every option to leave EU.
She is a wolf in sheep’s clothing and has gone AWOL at a time of crisis.
The MPs do not deserve a holiday and should instead be working like Sir John to plan our future. It is a disgraceful state of affairs. Unbelievable, especially since MPs think it’s entitlement, just like their salaries and hidden expenses.
Thank you for informing us of the Delay Agreement, which is one-sided and unacceptable.
It just shows there is no end to the active disloyalty of Mrs May and her cohorts.
I hope all Conservative MPs read todays and yesterdays posts by JR, and form objective conclusions in support of our country and act accordingly (and dispel my poor expectations).
My Dutch perspective:
The EU27 is bending over backwards to allow the UK finding its Brexit solution, in which the WA, the revocation of article 50 and “no deal” are still possible. Personally I wouldn’t have been so kind to you and could have preferred Macron’s stand. But like you(?), I’m loyal to my government and trust its judgement.
Your Tory government has already signed the WA and all it has to do is getting it ratified. Your sovereign parliament doesn’t want the WA and doesn’t want “no deal”. Does that mean you will end up with revocation of article 50 and how would I feel about that? I have no very strong feelings about it – we’ve managed with spoiled child UK for over 40 years – but I still think that brexit followed with a close alliance might be better.
You could always join again in 20 or 30 years.
Again, I’ll just trust the Dutch government. The EU27 will defend its interests which obviously includes those of Ireland.
Is Andy a Brexiteer construct designed to discredit Remainers? If so, I’d suggest the pudding has been over egged. ‘Andy’ is simply not believable. He’d make Alastair Campbell blush.
I’m afraid some people still cannot appreciate what a grasping lop-sided malignant place the EU is, and how it manipulates everything to its own advantage. Any entanglement with it is therefore best avoided in my view. Perhaps work with it in areas of mutual interest after we have left if we must but it should not have any semblance of control over the UK, as expressed in the result of the referendum. Leave means leave.
Letwin and Cooper are going to discover some unforeseen consequences to their seizure of control of Parliamentary business.
All the arguments used to justify overturning the Referendum result and abandoning Brexit, could equally be applied to a change of Government following a General Election won by Corbyn’s Labour.
Labour win, May announces that the civil service was not expecting a Labour Victory and needs time to plan for a change of Government. The media and business interests start a propaganda offensive about how damaging a Labour Government could be, and suggest that (as with the Referendum), if the people make a bad choice, Parliament has to oppose it.
The Conservative “Opposition” allies with the anti-Corbyn caucus of Labour MPs, and forms a majority in Parliament which not only blocks all Corbyn proposals but starts to impose its own pro EU agenda.
After three years May announces a “People’s vote” General election and offers the Country a choice between the Conservatives and the Lib Dems.
End of Parliamentary Democracy.
Was that perhaps Letwin’s and Cooper’s intention, to render Parliament dysfunctional, thereby ceding complete control of the UK to Brussels?
May must go
Deselect the outright liars sitting as MP’s, I dont mind what they voted for as long as they were honest with their voters during election time and voted accordingly
Reform the candidate selection process to have more normal people selected
We are staying in the EU as we learn.
There is a reason Europe has a long history of internal wars and external ones including those in many EU states such as those of former Yugoslavia. Also in the Ukraine.
We just don’t get we really don’t like being stuck up together. It’s the African Dream. It knocked them back. It will knock us back too.
Imho, Treasa is not a patriot, she’s a no borders globalist and has been going to Davos far too often where she has picked up some very weird ideas.
Who signed it? I presume it was May. If not, only she presumably could have delegated and authorised it. Is it legal?
Seems like another traitorous act.
“Any unilateral commitment, statement or other act by the UK should be compatible with the letter and spirit of the Withdrawal Agreement, and MUST not hamper its implementation.”
I am not a lawyer, but I understand that whereas the word “should” means “may”, the word “must” imposes a legal obligation on us.
Am I being utterly paranoid, or do we now have a situation where a catch-all statement has provided the vehicle to bypass Parliament and handed total power to the EU?
Reply Yes in all respects where the EU claims competence.
The whole business case for your no deal brexit for which only a small minority want relies on scrapping shared environmental protections and workers rights that our membership of the EU has brought.
You brexiters are totally obsessed with the race to the bottom of the pile. Bottom of the EU poverty pile. The Tory right wing obsession is to widen an already obscene wealth gap with your desire to avoid tax.
You are blinded by your precious brexit to the real issues facing us all.
Why is it that remainers have only assertions? Never a shred of evidence, logic or anything else to put forward that is worthy of debate. If you have nothing of substance to add then please be quiet.
By the way – is it not now crystal clear that May has all along played a long game to pretend to be almost neutral on Brexit, being fairly quiet on the pro-remain stance prior to the referendum, positioning herself for a bid at leadership. All this has been designed to give herself the opportunity to undermine her DexEU people and secretly negotiate a supine post-exit position for the UK.
She hangs on due to out of date party rules, ignoring political normality in order to facilitate this betrayal. Unless the Conservative MPs change their rules or act against their own leader, perhaps for the first time in history, then we she will be able to stay at least until December.
Over Easter, you must change the rules or be prepared to vote against your own government on all issues, including domestic ones and finance bills until she goes.