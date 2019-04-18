Mr Corbyn’s dilemma

Over the next two weeks Mr Corbyn can determine the fate of Mrs May’s EU Agreement. If he placed a three line whip on Labour MPs to vote for the legislation necessary to bind the UK into this new Treaty, he would give Mrs May enough votes to secure the matter. There might well be more Conservative rebels against such legislation, but not enough to prevent a grand coalition of Mr Corbyn and his loyalists with Mrs May and her government appointees putting through the necessary law. So far Mr Corbyn has been unwilling to do this, even though Labour has not made much of a case against the terms of the so called Withdrawal Agreement. We saw the kind of votes we could expect in such circumstances on the vote about the latest delay to our exit. Delay won by 400 to 120, with only 133 Conservatives voting for the delay despite a three line whip to do so.
Instead Mr Corbyn has concentrated on criticising the attached Political declaration. Understandably he has argued that signing the Withdrawal terms does not place the UK in a good position to secure the kind of eventual exit from the EU that he and others would like. He has placed considerable emphasis on his wish to see the UK stay in a customs union with the EU, though he has also hinted that he would still like some independent trade policy. It is difficult to see how these two usually incompatible positions could be negotiated with the EU. He has also made it official Labour policy in certain circumstances to have a second referendum to endorse any Agreement, though he seems more flexible about this than the Blairite wing of his followers.
Mr Corbyn now has to recognise that Mrs May could end up conceding the customs union. If she has her way and puts indicative votes to the Commons again, the customs union proposal without a Conservative whip on to oppose might get through. It has been voted down several times before because it was Conservative policy in the last election to oppose it, and because 3 line whips were placed against it. It would only take a handful of Conservative rebels against the Manifesto to tip over the vote, assuming all opposition parties coalesced around the proposal. Mrs May would probably then change her own mind and recommend the customs union.
This could place Mr Corbyn in a more difficult position. Why would he wish to take responsibility for the Withdrawal Treaty and for rescuing Mrs May’s government? Why would he hand her a big win, finally vindicating her tenacious support for a Treaty which is opposed by a big majority of the public? More Labour than Conservatives might end up voting for the legislation it needed. He still has a couple more options. He can argue that he dislikes other features of the proposal as well as the absence of the customs union to avoid commitment. He could help her win the first vote but then find detail in the legislation he could not support, creating subsequent chaos amidst allegations of bad faith.
The way out appeared to be to rewrite the Political declaration, as the EU used to say there was some flexibility about that document. That seems to be closed off by the tough terms of the recent extension, where they categorically rule out any further discussions of the future partnership until the Withdrawal Treaty is adopted in UK law.
Mr Corbyn’s safest course is to find another reason why he cannot bring himself to back this Treaty, He has been talking about worries over who the next leader of the Conservatives might be, what kind of future partnership the Conservatives would want to negotiate, what trade deals they might do elsewhere and other related matters. He could even start to expose some of the undesirable features of the Agreement. Were he to give the government support not just for the first vote but to get through a very contentious and important piece of constitutional legislation to enforce the new Treaty he might unleash uncontrollable forces amongst his own voters and members.The curse of the Agreement might gravely damage his party. This is a draft Treaty which unites many Leave and Remain voters in opposition to it. Labour MPs in Leave voting seats would be particularly uncomfortable, whilst the left would make unusual supporters of Mrs May.
The worst outcone for Labour would be securing a second referendum. The party would then become a pro Remain party and lose most of its Leave voters. It would be scorned by at least half the electorate as anti democratic for going back on its word to accept the result of the original referendum. It would need to defend its new found enthusiasm for all things EU including its austerity economics.
On Sunday I reported 100% of responses to Dan Hannan’s article in The Telegraph online said they would not vote Conservative. Today 100% of comments in response to another Dan Hannan article in Conservative Home online say they are not going to vote Conservative. The comments are worth a read.
Democracy 101: If you ignore the voters then the voters will ignore you.
It seems the Westminster has never had a thicker, unresponsive skin.
As for the talks their purpose is to string along May and her remaining supporters (party is longer the appropriate word) and the dump the blame on her and the Conservative party for failing to deliver Brexit. Job done. Then it is bring on the next election.
Good morning
If was our kind host I would be more worried about my own party than Mr.Corbyn’s.
The only reason Mrs.May is having these ‘talks’ is to prevent Labour tabling a motion of no confidence. It is as crude as that.
The ERG need to put the pressure on and tell Labour that if they table another vote of no confidence in the government they might abstain. But only if they break off negotiations first. That will nix Mrs. May’s plan. But Labour maybe waiting until after the local and Europarl elections. This would strengthen their had and show that they are electable. Trouble is, what to put in their manifesto 😉
These days Mrs May is Labour’s best friend, while Mr Corbyn remains the Conservatives’ best friend. The first party to elect a half-decent leader will clean up.
Oddly, the brand-new Brexit Party has such a person. Perhaps the imperative for Labour and Conservatives alike is to make sure Mr Farage doesn’t clean up. As for the national interest, who cares about that?
Indeed. This visionless, leaderless, zombie, out of ideas Party/government should be more of a concern.
I have already switched my vote in the local election and I know others have also.
“If was our kind host I would be more worried about my own party than Mr.Corbyn’s.”
We have been watching the death of the Conservative party for some time now.
The warning signs were there and yet they persisted in allowing the treacherous Theresa May and her remainer friends ruin the very thing the electorate value, their voice.
The people have been shown they count for nothing, democracy is dead the people are not worth listening to.
Theresa May has killed the Conservative Party and is still trying to bury our once great country, what makes it worse she is being allowed to continue.
When she is gone she will be remembered for all the wrong reasons.
“The only reason Mrs.May is having these ‘talks’ is to prevent Labour tabling a motion of no confidence. It is as crude as that.” – Mark B
I would be curious to find out if anyone in the Labour party has considered the huge popularity boost that would go to anyone who removed Prime Minister May. With the DUP not supporting her and the advent of the TIGs, a vote of no confidence is far more likely to go through, and would put the Conservative party into further disarray right before two sets of elections.
Mr. Corbyn is either biding time or being spectacularly nice.
Raise personal tax allowance to £13k
and abolish the following:
• Inheritance Tax
• HS2
• Stamp Duty
• Overseas Aid
• TV Licence
• EU membership
• Tuition Fees for STEM subjects
Both Conservative & Labour followers need better leaders.
The Brexit Party is poised to lead, attracting both.
Corbyn wants to bring down the government and helping May won’t achieve that. I think he’s stringing her along.
It is perfectly obvious that there is only one way out of this. In 2016 voters were asked to support “Leave” but what that meant was never defined. So here we are, arguing about whether we should Leave with a customs union, Leave with dynamic alignment on labour laws, Leave on Mrs May’s terms, Leave with no deal, etc. Leavers need to decide what Leave really means. And then we should ask the people if that is what they really want.
Hav’n’t we reached the moment where it is clear we need someone to take legal action to prevent this unrepresentative Parliament abusing its power by binding its successors into a Treaty it has no mandate to approve?
Parts of the UK may welcome a Corbyn “government”, but England won’t stand for it.
The mistake was for Mrs May to give Corbyn the key to a solution, by doing that she has buried her own Party certainly for the next election, and probably for many more to come, as she can no longer say he and his Party cannot be trusted, because she trusts him !!!
The only real way out is for Mrs May to realise what a huge mistake the last 2 plus years have been, and walk away on WTO terms.
Just one question amidst all this theological hair splitting:
Where is Mr Corbyn trying to get to?
In my opinion, the most scary scenario is this:
1. Our crafty marxist obfuscates for the next six months, accusing the Tories of being inflexible and claiming Labour was always open to compromise.
2. As the end of September draws near, Labour changes tact and states it will only support another referendum, whose result has to be binding on the government and that becomes its official policy.
3. Labour ends up as being seen as ‘democratic’ and can only win as it would not care about the outcome of such a referendum, for it only cares about grabbing power and Venezueling our economy.
Corbyn has always favoured ‘a’ Customs Agreement, not ‘the’ Customs Agreement. Perhaps this fact is falling through the cracks of the negotiations (aka capitulations).
What a godawful mess. People are just sick of the whole business. Even the Guardian is thankfully quieter – though that is also a worry for us Leavers, in that it points to success for the Remain betrayal.
A very good analysis of the Labour position. Let us hope Labour do not collude with May to force the UK into the dire £39 billion straight jacket.
So the Conservatives are polling at 17% and Brexit and UKIP together on 29%. 17% is surprisingly high given the current appalling and fraudulent PM and government. Lots of good sense from David Starkey on Iain Dale LBC last night (though not much sense from his other guests at all). He described May was the worst PM in English History. Certainly the worst that I have lived through and with rather stiff competitive from Heath, Major, Brown, Blair and Cameron in particular.
What are the government (and police) going to do about the criminal road and bridge blocking that seems to be being cheered on by the London Mayor, the BBC, parts of this government and the usual deluded alarmist suspects?
Allister Heath is spot on today, as usual.
“It will soon be too late to save the Conservatives from annihilation
With nothing to say on Brexit or the economy, the Tories now face a wipe-out at the polls”
What did they expect after the great May betrayal and dishonesty?
I suggest Jeremy Corbyn continues the appearance of having talks. He can say that we should await the result of the European Parliament elections, as that will demonstrate the collapse of the Tory vote, on the pretext that it will be an appropriate occasion to judge the mood of the country.
Eventually he will announce the breakdown of talks, because Theresa May is too stubborn (who would argue with that?).
The best solution then is to have a general election, which is what he really wanted all along.
What a situation Conservative MPs have allowed Mrs May to get the Country into – waiting for a revolutionary Marxist and terrorist sympathiser to calculate which route ensures the worst possible outcome for the Country with the maximum chance of the chaos which Corbyn and his gang think will bring about an election and their chance to implement Socialism in One Country.
If I were a Conservative MP I would be thinking night & day – how do I get rid of Mrs May? Nothing good can come while she is in office.
Hi John,
The key point of the political declaration is that is not legally binding. No matter what Mr. Corbyn negotiates it does not bind a future PM to go in that direction. Any agreement that Labour get for a Customs Union is meaningless if it is in the political declaration. A future PM can ignore it.
/ikh
Lets hope he reads your diary. It still remains the only honest to the referendum result to leave with no deal or WA. This also avoids the embarssment of an EU election. A 2nd referendum in another name.
Will the Commons return from Easter with any greater clarity having realised the feeling back at base. Get it wrong and that is the end of the Conservative party as we know it. Returning to Corbyn, there are not many brownie points for him in the country at large and specifically in the northern leave areas.
All Corbyn has to do is sit on his hands and wait for the Tories to collapse into their own contradictions. He doesn’t have to do anything else, or commit to anything as long as Brexit opprobrium falls squarely on the Tories. When a general election finally comes, he can expect a lot of disaffected Conservative voters to throw caution to the wind and vote Labour out of bloody minded frustration. Labour’s manifesto will affect a statesmanlike ‘vote for us and ‘we will do what has to be done’…thus fobbing off both Leavers and Remainers!
What a sad state of affairs, whereby both parties are willing to sell out the future of their country for party political gain. The majority of the British people can see it for what it is and will not forgive or forget. Hence the meteoric rise of The Brexit party, which will continue into the next General Election. We are tired and disgusted with May and Corbyn. You have only a few weeks left to get rid of May and she must be replaced with a strong Brexit leader. This excludes anyone from the current cabinet.
Sadly, John, this Pied Piper knows how to beguile the young Lemmings, whatever tune he chooses to play.
The latest polling results for the Conservatives are appalling and should be of grave concern to Tory HQ. It confirms that the party under Mrs May is on the wrong track; core voters are being alienated.
Getting the flawed WA over the line with Labour votes would do irreparable damage to the Tory party and some damage to the Labour. The worry is that Labour see a route to power (coalition with the SNP) by supporting the WA in return for some warm words about the PD.
Mrs May is wedded to the WA and so the Tory party needs to change leader now. If it does not, then it deserves to lose many of its core voters to the Brexit Party.
The labour party has never been one that would do the best for the country – They are labour first and the country a poor third, so we shouldn’t expect any good to come from Corbyn. He will do whatever it takes to make the Tories look bad and labour the party of the people.
It is though, still May we have to worry about, and I would beg the Tory party do something about her, rather than Parliament staggering from one vote to another, with her majority increasing each time, something has to be done to stop her – and do it before October.
Changes are clearly needed to Tory party rules that currently protect appalling leaders – and also labour’s… Some kind of national standard should be adopted to protect the country from irrational PM’s.
A Tory accusing the EU of ‘austerity economics’ is rather ironic. The UK is in the mess it is in because of Conservative ‘austerity.’
Conservative austerity, by the way, does not mean responsible spending on services. It means axing as much as you possibly can from the poor to benefit the super-rich. It is okay for a disabled single mum and her child to be kicked out of their home and to live off food banks because it has too many bedrooms, providing angry old retired colonel down the road doesn’t have to pay an extra penny on the pound in income tax – or 47p more to fill up his car.
These are the choices the Brexiteer elite have made. Every time they have put the interests of the few ahead of the basic needs of the many. And yet, staggeringly, they claim to be the anti-elite and – even more staggeringly – swathes of people are dumb enough to believe then.
Reply Not true. Cuts in public spending were far harsher on the continent under the full rigours of Euro discipline. In the UK real public spending carried on rising, though at a very slow rate, under the Coalition.
You might care to take the log out of your own eye. Corbyn’s dilemma is only a subset of May’s. You’re playing May’s game of trying to load her troubles onto another team, and it won’t work in the long run. People are tired and will either vote Libdem or Brexit. Tory and Labour will be left to the tribal few.
Reply I am doing no such thing. I have made clear my opposition to Mrs May’s approach to this, but now the future of her Agreement does rest with Mr Corbyn
Despite being a putative Brexiteer, Mr. Corbyn might wish to share Mrs. May’s ignominious place in history. Strangely, we just don’t know.
Let’s just hope Corbyn continues to out manoeuvre Mrs May.
There is very little apparent logic in any of this apart from the conclusion that Mrs May (with her cohorts) is colluding with the EU against British interests. She has already expended the Conservative party.
Mr Corbyn, hmm….what can you say ?
He’s an annoyance and that’s about it.
I see 2 polls today now put the Brexit party surging ahead in the Euro elections.
Sir John regarding your letter to the attorney general and which said letter I sent to my remainer Labour MP. Yesterday I received a reply from her to say she has voted against the WA 3 times already and will do so again. She also stated she wants a CU with the EU as part of our future relationship, however, she omitted to say how that will be achieved given that the WA has to be signed first which she says she will oppose. She also confirmed her change of position on a second referendum which she now supports.
I hope that a good result for the Brexit party in the Euro elections will concentrate minds in all parties.
One thing Corbyn could do is whip to support the WA and if that vote passes immediately call a confidence vote on the basis some ERG would then abstain. I suppose the ERG might still even then support May on the basis they can disrupt the necessary legislation and in the forlorn hope May was actually telling the truth when she said she’d step down if it passed. PM Corbyn could then ask a suddenly more compliant EU to defer final ratification of the WA until after a confirmatory (losers) referendum on the final deal.
Anyway, looking at the polling Corbyn seems to be doing reasonably OK with his current strategy.
I agree with both people above.
It is very curious how Brexit is destroying old political allegiances.
People are starting to identify themselves as ‘Brexiters’ and ‘Remainers’ rather than Conservative or Labour.
It seems we have opened a Pandora’s box that is eating away at our whole political system. I’m interested to see what will replace it.
This political manoeuvring doesn’t really hold up in my eyes, however I am not amongst the many who enjoy double speak and attempted thought control. Mr Corbyn originally wanted out of the EU and that is before any other with the exception of yourself John ; granted he decides with the majority of his own party , but they are faithful to him.
To me, despite the leverage from all sides pulling their own stubborn rope, the essential matter is simple , we want out and want to enable all to trade freely without control from Brussels. I am surprised other Countries don’t want similar. Perhaps they haven’t read George Orwell.
Even deluded May will have seen the polls and realise the Tories are going to be annihilated in the EU elections. She will now want to avoid them at any cost and want to deprive the Brexit party and the people their say, such is the democracy (not) that we live in, so she will no doubt now rub out her final red lines and agree to Labour’s demands for a customs union and a second referendum so she can get her attrocious surrender treaty over the line.
There is no dilemma. He should allow Mrs May to continue to flop around like a fish out of water, which he does by not supporting her in parliament. At some point she will fall. She is already disgraced. For Corbyn this is win win. He can’t solve the Brexit problem. But he can profit from it.
What an undemocratic mess your Government has made. We voted no deal. May has to go by any means. Your party will not recover this betrayal. Read the political blogs and you will see.
Labour and Conservatives may agree to voting through the capitulation treaty in order to avoid the humiliation of a defeat in the European Parliament elections. At present, Labour is higher in the polls than Conservative but this could change once their voters outside London realise that they favour a Customs Union and this means free movement and everything else that they don’t like.
Mr Redwood,
This is interesting. You seem to worry about mr Corbyn’s problems. Taking a closer look, it appears that your concerns and advice are mixed with wishful thinking. The brexit issues (there are many) that seem to be damaging the Conservative Party are not quite the same as the ones that threaten the “socialists”. Labour spokesmen made it quite clear. They do not have a fundamental problem with a different relationship with the EU than membership. They dislike membership because of its “capitalist” features (no state support, cheap labour imports etc) but they like trade protection. That is why they dislike the “Tory brexit” (the ERG version) even more. What Britain suffers from is two kinds of anachronistic idealisms (nationalism vs socialism) and a fundamental difference on what marxists call “neoliberal” social economic policies. Tories are pro the neoliberal mix (a US import, often sold packaged with neoconservative political ideology) and Labour against. However most people sem to be quite happy with a little bit of everything: no closed shop, no sweatshop. No fantasies of a restauration of Victorian Englishness but no postmodern lack of traditional morals either and a degree of openness to foreign cultures.
The scenario you are sketching here (corbyn whipping his party to support the WAB as is or with some fuzzy language re CU and protections) looks pretty stupid from Labour’s point of view, although the membership is “remainish”. But the contest is no longer about leaveing or remaining. There is no way back to remaning and most EU governments are happy with that, although there will be losers who will complain. Not to have the status quo ante restored idealistically but for the more pedestrian reason of bargaining for compensation or relaxation of budget constraints.
A little thought experiment: I am beginning to think (and I am not a UK resident or involved in business affected by any form of brexit) that no deal is the least complicated outcome. Would that (hypothetically) place me in the Tory camp (also taking into account that in normal times Tory would have been my party and definitely not Labour) re Brexit? Strangely enough, I believe that the WA plus Labour’s aims for the Political Declaration would be much better for the UK economy (though not the manistream parties now the well has been poisoned by poorly introduced US political ideology and populist techniques). But the “much better” is probably trumped by the less complicated no deal. Where would that put the well informed Tory able to see beyound nationalist nostalgia?
The same calculation was made in Brussels not long ago and the combination of the UK ‘s “least complicated” and the EU’s perception of a UK that lacks credibility plus brexit fatigue at all levels (Commission and intergovernmental) will make it fairly easy for your tribe within the Conservative Party to get their way, as long as Mrs May can be made to do the dirty work a little longer. So much for idealism, a cynic would say.
If there’s a saying which is so 2019, imho, it just has to be…………
Follow The Money !
Surely the possibility of May doing a deal with Labour reinforces the need to get rid of her NOW. Can’t you lock her in a cupboard, or something?
What is your Cabinet doing? – nothing, it would seem.
When are ‘Leavers’ going to have the courage to split, and fight an election as the Real Tory party? – never, it would seem.
Fiddling while Rome burns.
If something radical is not done very soon, then this is the end of the Conservative Party – and few will be sorry.
Action needed, and urgently.
If I may – 2 totally off topic points
1) The Climate protesters yesterday who stopped the DLR and inevitably caused untold disruption to numerous people, job interviews, hospital appointments etc. How I wish those affected could all get together and sue the gloating idiots on the top of the train.
2) Announced that Crossrail could be delayed yet again – and another pile of taxpayer’s cash gets heaped onto the payment. Does ANY big project EVER get finished ON TIME and at the ORIGINAL price?
Yep – May’s commitment to Bring has got us to the point where the Conservative Party is increasingly hated – HATED – by …. Conservatives. I hope May read the comments.
The Conservative Party is now completely lost and faces wipe-out. It has refused to implement what the country voted for in a referendum and reneged on its central general election manifesto promise. Its only hope now is to replace Mrs May immediately, disown her actions, replace her with a Prime Minister and cabinet that support Brexit, and leave the EU properly. Even if it does that, many people will never trust it or vote for it again.
Labour are committed to staying in and defying the referendum. There cannot be any other reason why they are obsessed with a Customs Union. All that is needed is a Free Trade Agreement to keep trade the way it is thereby helping both the EU and the UK. If we faced the EU with this or leaving with no deal and no money, they would agree. I don’t think this is Corbyn’s idea, I think his strings are being pulled by Starmer. Corbyn is not as secure as his members think and I think Starmer has his own personal agenda. When they finally sign the surrender document, all parliamentary efforts will be used to try to fool the people that it is leaving, thinking the public are too stupid to differentiate between chalk and cheese.