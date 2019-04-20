A response to the Parliamentary Early Day Motion on climate change

The UK has been one of biggest cutters of carbon dioxide emissions worldwide. Since 1990 UK carbon emissions are down by 43% compared to a target of 40%. The UK met its first carbon budget in 2008-12 and outperformed targets in the second budget 2013-17. All looks good for outperforming again in the current budget up to 2022. In contrast Germany was only trying to get 40% below 1990 by 2020 but is a long way off hitting that target, last seen only 27% below. German carbon output is more than twice the UK’s. China and the USA are the two largest worldwide contributors.
If we look at carbon dioxide per head the USA at 15.7 , Germany at 9.7, China at 7.7, Russia at 12.3 and the EU average at 7.0 are all well above the UK at 5.7. This is a global issue which needs global policies. The UK is active in pressing for international targets and agreements. It makes little sense for one country to cut back if others do not, and even less sense if a country like the UK cuts back on its own use of energy for production and transport, only to import items that are energy intensive from elsewhere. It is bad for UK jobs and the balance of payments if we uniquely have dear energy that prices industry out of the UK.
The UK government claims to be the greenest ever, and has put a lot of effort into technological alternatives to encourage fuel saving and substitution. The EDM does not recognise any of this. It does ask the government to make more money available for a “green deal”. I would need to know how much is being sought and how it is proposed it should be spent. I am always happy to support initiatives to promote fuel saving and would be willing to look at further good suggestions. We need to avoid initiatives that do not make overall net reductions, or destroy jobs and create fuel poverty.
As the EDM says, the good news is we all have access to technology which means we can make a difference ourselves. Ultimately it is about how we all live our own lives. I have taken action to curb draughts and heat loss at home. I try to buy locally sourced food as it makes little sense to bring in food from the continent by ferry or airfreight when we can grow it nearby. I have improved my heating controls and heat my home to lower average temperatures by flexing the temperature to my use of the rooms. I have proposed removing VAT on all green products once we are out of the EU and allowed to do so, as I want better draught excluders, insulation materials and control systems to be cheaper and more accessible.
The public is keen to see cleaner air by setting higher standards on particulates and smoke, and to pursue commonsense policies to promote better insulation, greater fuel efficiency and fewer food miles. It is also important for individuals to choose to limit family size if they care about the demands on planetary resources. The UK rightly does not favour any government controls on such matters in the way China did for many years. Governments can help create a climate where people self impose sensible limits on population growth in the interests of sustainability and limiting demands on resources, and can control migration levels.
Yes. I see they now include a silly virtue signalling actress. Let them protest in China where it is really needed and see how far they get. How much of our bloated foreign aid budget is spent on providing solar energy to the poorer nations or replanting forests when they have been decimated by logging?
These people would not dare protest in China. Their self-indulgent comparison to the suffragettes is laughable. The Tiananmen Square protestors and famous Tank Man photograph are more deserving of such accolades – they protested real oppression, much like the suffragettes and perhaps even more so.
Suffragette comparisons should go to those doing things like campaigning for women’s rights in Middle Eastern Islamic Countries and communities, for freedom in socialist states such as Venezuela, and for and end to state corruption in the African continent. Not to a group of Marxists gluing themselves to working people’s property, littering the streets with plastic bottles and wasting police time.
Absolutely spot on, William. It’s the sheer hypocrisy of these people that grates with me, as pointed out by such as order-order.com over the past week or so. And as for the actress flying a few thousand miles to join the protest for a greener planet… well, words fail me.
I agree with our host the UK has absolutely nothing to be ashamed of in this regard. On top of official initiatives, many of us do our best in our own small way, but as always the nation’s poorest suffer the most in terms of fuel poverty. A clean Brexit and the freedom to remove VAT on domestic fuel (currently set by EU rules) would be a definite step in the right direction.
I’ve always thought that electricity used during the “Economy 7 ” hours should NOT be subject to VAT – NOR a charge by the companies to be on it. This would entice people to move electricity usage to night time and help to equalise the day/night demand from the power stations (the difference being something which the power companies themselves have complained about ). Of course it hasn’t happened – all down to grabbing as much money as possible. Wait until a few million electric cars are plugged into the grid at any one time during the day.
If that actress decided not to fly would that have stopped that plane from flying?
JR, I suppose Hammond could help by banning cars or fining VW and other German car manufacturers involved in vehicle emission scandal instead of punishing U.K. Consumers.
Good article by James Delingpole in Nreitbart.
I wonder if Hammond has considered taxing the very air we breathe?
He has taxed so many things so much, he must be running out of ideas. But where on earth will he find all the money to give to the EU if he doesn’t come up with ever more inventive ways to tax us and bolster the coffers?
Always easy and pleasant to tell others what to do. Never so nice to have to do it yourself.
Regardless of the merits of climate change science, campaigning about it seems to attract an especially bossy and priggish type. I think they were badly brought up.
eeyore
“Always easy and pleasant to tell others what to do. Never so nice to have to do it yourself.”
Very true sentiment eeyore.
However, I believe it more appropriate if directed at government rather than the people.
China and India with their combined population of about 2 billion are the ones polluting the planet, not the UK and it’s mere 60 million.
It’s all a con trick anyway, designed to get more money out of us, and water down consumables.
Climate alarmists…….best friends of consumerism and the nanny state. They should start with the real culprits by going to China to demonstrate.
Just how have actors become so powerful ???
How can a man who play acts at being a doctor become infinitely more powerful than a real one ???
I boycott any production with these hypocrites in them.
Why do we import flowers from Holland grown in gas heated greenhouses? Instead of flowers from Kenya using sunshine? And then send foreign aid to Kenya?
Oh, well we do that to protect the non-competitive farmers in Holland inside their environmentally destructive protectionist EU bubble
One idea would be to reduce the price of insulation and solar panels by eliminating VAT on them. Oh, but we can’t do that can we because the EU won’t allow it.
The bigger impact was from EU trade controls with a 65% duty imposed on imported Chinese panels to protect German manufacturers. These apparently ended late last year though removal of VAT on panels and any energy reduction/replacement product and service would be welcome
I thought there was a reduced rate of 5% for energy saving improvements?
5% WOW !!……worth getting out of bed for, eh.
Well 5% is better than 20% and there is 0% on new build houses.
Why blame the EU for a decision which was actually voted for by national governments, including a Conservative government in the UK?
The UK Conservative government could have vetoed the decision. They chose not to knowing the implications.
Good morning
The insanity continues. To think that a gas that just makes up 0.03% of our atmosphere is some how a danger and, to ignore history that proves that the Earth has had more CO2 with no catastrophic effects is truly staggering.
The Climate Change SCAM, for that is what it is, is a means to redistribute wealth. It is a Communist like construct that is sinister in its application. It creates a false narrative that plays on the heart strings. “The Earth is dying and we are killing it !” They cry. So the only solution is to make people poorer.
Population control will be imposed. It won’t be as brutal or as direct but, if you want more than one child that extra school place is going to cost you. And if you really want to control WORLD population growth I think one should start in Africa, where the population is said to explode.
I am all for creating a better LOCAL environment. Better air, water and surroundings. Sadly this will not happen if we keep importing vast numbers of people who tend to have large families.
Finally. My wish us to be rid of the Climate Change Act so that we can have a sensible energy policy and not rely on STOR when the wind isn’t blowing 😉
Mark B
Utterly wonderful comment!!
100%.
Spain authorities banned political parties from debating mass immigration! EU dictum from UN migration pact.
Freedom speech being oppressively stopped her by increments. Equality, hate crime blurb all thought police innovations. Sugar tax, junk food ban, Snooper charter to allow public sector bodies looking at your computer.
Just before the Spanish general election! The eloquence and clarity of the leaders of the Spanish Vox party is or was breathtaking. Would that we had such eloquence and courage here.
Great post Mark
My theory is that the ‘climate change’ cause has been created in order to give the world’s population a believable reason to spend money on developing alternative energy sources, ie other than fossil fuels. This does make sense, since all fossil fuels will eventually run out, and we need more and more energy.
I can think of no greater reason to think this true than that of the foremost proponent of the ’cause’ is a rather dull ex-politician, with no scientific credentials, who claimed to have invented the internet.
Totally agree.
Plus 1
And add my name to that.
The best way to control the population is to improve health care, education and lift living standards of the poorest, then these people tend to choose to have fewer children. Unless that is they are part of certain religious groups who ban birth control or believe that having as many children as possible is part of their belief systems.
If government really believed if this climate alarmism they would surely ban pet dogs cats and other animals and meat eating before trying to eliminating more people. But they do not really believe in it.
‘The best way to control the population is to improve health care, education and lift living standards of the poorest, then these people tend to choose to have fewer children.’
I largely agree with that LL, but we must beware the religious edicts from elders of certain faiths who wish the Earth to be populated by people over which they have total control, and where women are little more that baby-making machines lorded over by their husbands with little or no rights of their own.
Agreed.
I think beef is an interesting case. USA has efficient farming practices (growth implants, antibiotics etc) and so slaughter at about half the age of that in S.America, so allowing smaller inventory (i.e. fewer cows). S.America is expanding beef and although age of slaughter is reducing it is still much above USA. Given the natural cost advantage in S.America compared with much of USA (less if any winter feed) then expansion of the industry is probably going to occur in the less efficient countries. Unfortunately the efficient practices of the USA are frowned upon by other parts of the world (to which inefficient EU practices have contributed). Meat is going to be demanded in vast populations as countries develop and more people escape poverty. I think the eco-worriers should push for efficient farming practices.
In the case of cereal crops there is some indication that as CO2 levels increase yields will increase. The effect of CO2 more than offsetting wetter winters and drier summers as predicted in many areas.
If they really believed in climate alarmism there would be a massive programme of building of nuclear power stations – at least 20 Hinkley Points just to supply current electricity demand. Make it 80 to decarbonise the economy.
Of course you wouldn’t need so many power stations and a lot of other things if the population was much , much smaller. And pollution wouldn’t be a headache either. Needs long term real thinking by MPs so forget about it.
Yup – nailed it.
Yup, spot on!
Mark B
“The Earth is dying and we are killing it !” They cry. So the only solution is to make people poorer. ”
I’ve a better idea:
Force the manufacturing sector to build things to last.
Make ripping the public off a criminal offence punishable by harsh custodial sentences.
Force the car industry to properly rustproof cars.
Ban planned obsolescence.
Define by law that ‘lifetime guarantees’ shall mean the average human lifespan.
Ban consumerism i.e. throw away culture, which will reduce plastic pollution and cost to local authorities.
Oh but wait…..we can’t have big business obscene profits even minutely reduced, oh no we mustn’t upset them.
Mark B – 100% agree, but the African population explosion won’t be staying in Africa. Remember the EU wants freedom of Movement, for anyone who even CLAIMS to be European. The Barcelona Agreement says anyone from North Africa and the Middle east can just walk in and use/get everything worked for/built/ paid taxes towards by us – – and TM has signed the UN Migration pact so ANYONE can walk in. There will be only ONE outcome. Those already here have clearly shown their intentions, yet are STILL let in, knowing they’ll probably NEVER be deported, no matter what horrendous crime they commit. UK – the planet’s NEXT 3rd World country.
bigneil
“. The Barcelona Agreement says anyone from North Africa and the Middle east can just walk in and use/get everything worked for/built/ paid taxes towards by us – ”
Where does it say that? And why are all these African would be immigrants in Calais not allowed in?
It is a Trojan horse for communism.
I don’t disagree that the environment is a worry but as our host says…
And to think that a gas making about 1% of the volume of the atmosphere is responsible for whole hydrological cycle (evaporation, condensation, precipitation, ice caps and glaciers, and most of the weather)? How such a “trace” gas can have such an effect? BTW, that’s water vapour, H2O.
So how comes that CO2 with a 0.04% concentration per volume (400 ppmv) has that much impact. Well that is not a volume effect but a radiative effect. A relatively similar story to that of the CFCs (freons) with voluminous concentration in ppbv (parts per billion) and despite such tiny quantities they were destroying the ozone layer through photochemical effects.
Oh yes, Mark B, a little bit more complex than what you might think.
The ignorance of the protesters who tell others how to think is beyond belief. They think that extinction will occur soon when CO2 concentration has been over 1000ppm in the past and ice ages occur regularly with ice sheets a mile thick. They say that sea level is rising fast when it has been rising for a yhousand years and is now at 3mm pa. There is far more danger of war because of overpopulation than from water shortages or temperatures. The extra CO2 is causing greater food production. The problem is that we will not have enough gas to power the electricity generation when renewables are unavailable for 65% of the time and that fossil fuel will become too expensive before we have enough nuclear for heating, transport and electricity.
And, bye the way, the 5% renewable electricity from burning American trees is only counted because thr EU says do. It isn’t.
Anyone demonstrating who is on benefits should have them stopped immediately.
Why, or did you mean just JSA type benefits?!
Even then as long as they can prove they have been actively seeking work…
Given the rather impressive actual income level that many of these protestors seem to be on, a more effective method of dealing with them may be for the police to take names and details.
Then the government could launch a class action suit (as they would all be considered accomplices) on behalf of those inconvenienced, injured, or who lost income due to the protest, and distribute the resulting damages to those people on lower incomes who work or commute through the areas affected. There may not be enough to cover all the losses, but it would be nice to see some consequences for the protestors for once.
So govt is distressed about pollution?
Then make a start by banning fireworks!! Completely.
They are highly polluting,dangerous,distressing and harmful to wildlife.
Govt. has ignored huge anti-firework petitions.
Are some pollutions more equal than others??
And BBQs.
And idling engines…just sitting there at the roadside making a racket and pumping out goodness knows what straight into my house.
CO2 = plant food…
A harmless odourless gas breathed out by people and animals that is essential to life and is tree and plant food that is greening the planet.
That is why they call it ‘Carbon’ Pollution rather than CO2 pollution as Carbon is black and dirty.
@LL; Indeed, funny how none of these Climate experts ever comments about why the grass and hedgerows are always so much greener next to busy roads, all other factors being equal…
Jerry
Totally understand. CO2 most vital.
My point being.
Govt obviously only taking orders from EU re “climate change”.
Never legislates against things that actually annoy and make lives worse.
@Everhopeful; You have that the wrong way around.
It was the Conservative govt under Thatcher who started this “Climate change” nonsense, as an excuse to close down coal fired power stations or convert them to burn natural gas/oil, no doubt to remove the risk that befell Heath in 1974.
Indeed, a classic example of unintended consequence when policy is made on the hoof or out of spite!
I think Thatcher actually fell for climate alarmism and believed it. She was misled.
2000 diesel good, 2015 diesel bad.
2008 CO2 bad, 2030 CO2 good?
2015 diesels are much better than 2000 ones, despite the difference between lab tests and real world operation. The standards being imposed now are not designed with real health issues in mind, but with the intention of banning our use of practical vehicles. Indeed, aside from some city locations where pollution has been aggravated by traffic jam causing measures, there is very little health risk posed by vehicle NOx emissions.
The NAEI shows car NOx emissions grew from 374 kt in 1970 to a peak of 853 kt in 1990 (which therefore should have been associated with lots of deaths if we believe the nonsense from the “scientific” studies). It was back to the 1970 level in 2001, and in 2016 (latest data) was down to 146 kt – the lowest in the history back to 1970, and a reduction of 83% from the peak. Yet we are now suddenly being told this is a problem?
I should add that the overall NOx figures show a peak of 3,246kt in 1973, with reductions below 3,000kt since 1990 mainly on the back of power station switching from coal to gas, down to 893kt in 2016, so cars are responsible for just 16% of the total, which is down 72.5% from the peak.
Indeed but this is not about logic, reason or science it is a new virtue signalling religion. Governments, the BBC, the school syllabuses, charities and multinational organisations have convinces some people main young ones with (who usually have little or no real understanding of the real science) that they are saving the world. Rather like Gordon Brown or those idiotic MPs. Almost all of whom voted for Miliband’s moronic climate change act or agreed to sign the Paris agreement.
The real evidence suggest that the World is not actually that sensitive to atmospheric CO2 concentrations and the many negative feedbacks will limit any runaway effects. CO2 is only one of millions of factors that control temperatures.
I see that Dame Emma Thompson (an English graduate) flies 5400 miles to support the action – plus back again too one assumes. Did she fly economy (or perhaps did she double her environmental impact by flying first class just to have more comfort for a few hours)?
If the world’s governments were really serious about aviation CO2 they would surely ban anything other than economy seats in efficient large and very full planes. Certainly no private jets or business or first class. They would also ban bonfire night and firework displays, they certainly would not ship in bio fuels for the USA, they would ban meat eating. They would ground Prince Charles types with his £1 million PA personal travel cost PA. If the environment group were serious they would not fly to climate summits in exotic location but do them on line. They certainly would not be wasting money and energy on HS2.
I alway do my bit by always flying economy, wearing warm and fairly old clothes and spending less than 1% of Prince Charles’s annual expenditure on my families travel.
Also I do my bit by running a smallish old petrol car rather than forcing manufacturers to consume loads of energy building a new one.
Matt Ridley had another excellent article in the Spectator a while back.
Wind turbines are neither clean nor green and they provide zero global energy (to the nearest 1% anyway) We urgently need to stop the ecological posturing and invest in gas and nuclear
Matt Ridley
I too have a 15 year old car which I have had for many years and was preparing not to visit London relatives because of ULEZ, but I was amazed that when I put my car reg details into the ULEZ website, it actually said that it complies with emissions targets and is not subject to the charge. No doubt that will change in due course as the Mayor will want to milk more tax money out of us for no reason other than he has no idea how to get more tax. If your car does not comply, you can still go into London and spend all day polluting the air as long as you pay. What’s the sense in that?
Therefore there is no need for all the poseurs who buy new cars all the time just to have a shiny new tin box on the drive for the neighbours to see to do so – old ones will do the job if they are maintained correctly.
Ian wragg
Agreed. Their aim is to cost us more for less.
You’ll also find they’re remain supporters.
Give the work shy buggers good blast with the water cannon, then take the taxpayer’s money off them.
Lifelogic
“Also I do my bit by running a smallish old petrol car rather than forcing manufacturers to consume loads of energy building a new one.”
Actually I do the opposite.
I Run an old diesel van, and an old Jaguar with a nice big engine.
I never turn my engine off when stuck in traffic, why should government reduce the life of my starter motor and battery ?
I don’t live in a smoke free area, so during the winter I burn house coal.
I supplement gas consumption by using paraffin or BBQ, or during the winter I’ll cook on the range using wood.
I do these things deliberately in personal protest to green crap and Euro – ism.
LL, I too run a smallish old petrol car, but for a different reason. I can’t afford something newer after having been taxed to hell for years so the govt can throw it away in Foreign Aid and also unskilled, non-English speaking, unemployable new arrivals want a free house, free cash, free NHS, free schooling etc – and get it all – -for getting here illegally and doing NOTHING.
The only technology currently available which has the slightest chance of providing energy at the scale needed without CO2 emissions is nuclear (maybe hydropower where it’s possible). But greens oppose nuclear. The latest IEA report had ‘geothermal etc’ (ie inc wind and solar) at c. 1%. Shale gas offers about 1/2 the emissions of coal and a good reduction on oil. But greens oppose that too.
I’d have thought sensible policies would be: get shale gas moving, build a new generation of small nuclear reactors (not absurdly expensive ones like Hinckley point); invest in R&D in technologies like nuclear fusion and hope some mud sticks to the wall; maybe introduce a carbon tax to replace eg stamp duty, NI, inheritance tax etc. Those would be actual sensible steps.
If you introduce a new tax they will never abolish the old ones!
True, but a carbon tax as proposed by the Stern review at least has the effect of changing the *next* investment cycle. There is absolutely no point in trashing existing investments – not only because of the fiscal loss but because we’ve already used the resources for them.
Anything that artificially brings forwards spend is stupid. Doubly so when it’s not even based on settled science (despite what Auntie tells us).
I believe ITV has a clip of E Thompson being asked the question, ‘Did you fly economy?’ Her reply was ‘Oh good lord no’. Her fight from LA to London had a carbon footprint of 3 tonnes of CO2 , at least a third of what the average British person uses in a year. A case of do as I say not as I do.
It would be a suitable punishment for all these Eco Loons who have been arrested to be sentenced to living a year on a zero carbon foot print, the very thing they advocate. I have a feeling they would be very quickly getting Human Rights lawyers claiming that is a cruel punishment, and contravening their human rights.
LL your list of what govts should do is only necessary because of massive population and would not be worth even thinking about if the world’s population were 1 billion perhaps. The fundamental polluter is the human being – if they could be taxed out of ‘use’ then problems solved. Get Hammond on to it.
They are reporting in the Brussels Times that electric cars emit higher CO2 levels than diesel. It comes from a German report. Who would have thought it?!!
I would have thought it and indeed most competent engineers or physicists would. They do however have the advantage that in cities they ship some pollution from the city to the power station.
The reasons are they are inifficient are:- they waste energy at the power station about 50%+ of it as heat, in the transmission lines to the car, in voltage conversion and in charging the battery, in voltage conversion again and discharging the battery, some is even wasted just while the battery is doing nothing (like a small leak in a petrol tank), much energy used in making the very expensive batteries and new cars and recycling them too (the batteries do not last long). Perhaps another 50% of the remaining 50%. Then you have the energy used in installing all those charge points and the energy the passengers use drinking coffee or eating while they wait 4 hours waiting for them to recharge. Walking and public transport is often rather energy inefficient too.
Rapid recharging of batteries (which is often needed due to the poor range of electric cars) is also far more wasteful of energy than slow recharging. It can be very wasteful of energy indeed. If only our schools taught more real physics and maths instead of global warming propaganda. Up to 25% can easily be lost in rapid charging. Like pouring 25% of you petrol down the drain. And twice that was already wasted at the power station.
I heard an automotive engineer on the radio the other day saying that the new batteries are not currently recyclable, but plans are afoot to simply store them up when replaced until someone comes up with a use for them. I am not qualified to know about this, but if true, then this is just another can kicking exercise which will be left to future generations to deal with, rather like the old nuclear power stations. Another fine mess in the making for short term gain.
Graham. Yes, get the problem of plastic solved and then we have wind turbine blades and batteries. Great stuff. Who thinks this all up?
Well you can use them to extract the Lithum, Cobalt and Nickel and re-use it.
graham1946
Good points Graham.
Use of Lithium always struck me as being a bit dodgy, it’s an element of finite source, so unless they can recycle it effectively then some day it’ll deplete. We’ll then be stuck with the problem of disposal, it’s one of the heavier metal elements and while I don’t know what it turns into, you can be sure the stuff will be nasty.
I do sometimes wonder though is lithium being forced upon us because somebody has the monopoly on it’s mining ?
Same reason we’re forced to have catalytic converters – because a certain company has monopoly on the world’s supply of platinum. They actually couldn’t give a stuff about pollution, it’s all about gargantuan profit, and achieving it by lobbying the highly corrupt EU.
Lifelogic… You seem to advocate that nobody in the world should move, no cars, planes, not even walking. Is that a footwear cost, or us breathing harder?
A windup, surely?
Not at all the CO2 devil gas religion is greatly exaggerated. I mere make the point that many of the “solutions” the green loons and the BBC promote. HS trains, electric cars, buses, wind, solar, walking do not really save any (or any significant) C02 anyway. Even if you a believer in the religion the solutions they advocate do not work.
Fred H
Respectfully, Lifelogic makes a valid point, in my opinion.
The fact is that the laws of nature cannot be cheated, and it is known that energy cannot be created, only changed from one form to another. Therefore you don’t get something for nothing, and as the conversion itself requires energy…….there will be inevitable losses.
Only nuclear comes close to the ideal.
As for electric cars, well, simple really; the batteries have a finite lifespan, and the manufacturers will make damn sure replacement costs more than the cost of a new car – bet your life on it. Moreover, they know electric cars are cheap for them to make, hence massive increase of profit.
It also means a big boost for the credit industry, because the masses will have to take out credit to buy the damn things.
More control over us, more money extracted from us – a big con trick and highly dangerous in terms of the credit people will be forced to take out.
LL
The only way electric cars will be of any use is if they’re gas turbine – electric.
Gast turbines will run on bio fuel quite happily, and they’re clean.
Alternatively big business could invest in, and develop, HHO technology (hydrogen from water)….but that would mean upsetting oil companies and fuel retailer cartels.
The biggest driver of excess Co2 is deforestation. It is responsible for at least one third. But instead of putting pressure on the nations carrying out this destruction, we leave them to it and transfer the blame to the developed world.
While we are taxed into C02 reduction, forced toward irregular wind based energy, compelled to buy expensive electric vehicles etc. South America and much of Asia carry on with their damaging behaviour with no restriction.
Old Albion,
Yes some have associated 10% of emissions to deforestation, but at the same time world tree coverage is increasing (Nature last year).
Indeed as the CO2 levels increase the planet is greening up, known as the CO2 fertilisation effect
You need to ask why deforestation occurs. A lot of it is to provide palm oil for western manufacturers to put into cheap foods, beef production and fuel for burning. Most palm oil is not sustainably sourced (despite what some big manufacturers claim) and the supply chain so diverse, no-one really knows where it comes from. The WWF says that about 50 percent of wood cut down is for burning, making charcoal etc. We don’t need any of that, but the nations doing it are not generally industrialised so we’d need to provide them with something else to do maybe. Just telling them to stop is not going to cut it. Clear cutting is worst of all (cutting and burning simply to provide short term agriculture then moving on when the land becomes barren). You are correct. Deforestation very damaging, but the green loons won’t criticize it.
Highly developed UK is having forests destroyed to power Drax power station. It is also importing palm oil for use as a “green”blending component in motor fuels.
Indeed the Bio fuel importation is lunacy however you look at it. Other then for fiddling the figures on levels of “renewables” in the UK.
You don’t deforest , plant palm oil, etc., etc. if you can’t sell it. Who buys it – a massive population – it all comes down to that every time. Why do we need fish farms, antibiotics in animals, synthetic food etc.? Make user friendly policies to tackle population and implement them and all will be better.
If it could be done by tomorrow then all could keep on using their dirty diesel, pollute and consume as much liked with no problems with the biosphere.
Prevention avoids a need for cure. Reproduction is the key determinant. Controlling family size reduces excess. Each excessive birth avoided saves a lifetime of consumption. Condoms are more efficient insulators than draught excluders. Don’t try this near a window.
Even so, Nature sorts itself out. If the planet is the hottest it has been for 1000 years, it is cooler than it was then.
Dr Richard North is an anorak who for many years has run a blog (I am now excluded myself for using the forbidden word: Boris Johnson!) on Brexit. It is called eureferendum.com
He is a very abrasive man indeed who can be most unpleasant.
Having said all that he is the go-to person for information about Brexit.
Today he has written an astoundingly good article on VAT and how it will affect the Irish border.
My question therefore is this: after a hard Brexit, would UK VAT be abolished?
Oh taxes are never abolished. Income tax was originally introduced as a temporary measure wasn’t it ? Have not read the piece but how would the UK abolishing VAT help if EU keeps VAT?
Mike Stallard: “My question therefore is this: after a hard Brexit, would UK VAT be abolished?”
VAT should be abolished. It is the most corrupt inefficient means of collecting revenue. Perhaps we could replace it with tariffs on imported goods – BMWs, Domaine de la Romanee-Conti Romanee-Conti Grand Cru, Cote de Nuits a snip at – £43,000 a bottle. etc,.
Expenditure taxes are one of the best forms of taxation, though I agree VAT is a stupid and regressive approach.
Mike, problem is, he writes the same article every single day. “I am the great Dr Richard North, I know everything and everyone else is (stupid? ed)”. It’s pretty boring, tbh.
VAT was originally conceived as a way to pay EU fees. However the govt then found out it can raise vast amounts of money without trouble and blame the EU. It currently rakes in north of 100 billion a year, against the 13 billion we pay the EU. What do you think is going to happen? Zero, nada.
Mike Stallard
I’ve yet to see a government that obliged itself to remove a tax.
Likewise, I’ve yet to see a government that reversed the wrong doings of the previous, despite election promises.
Blair for example promised to undo all the privatisations of Margaret Thatcher’s era, Did he ? …….did he hell. In fact it’s reckoned he sold off more than Mrs Thatcher did.
Shysters, jumped up barrow boys and lying con merchants the lot of ’em.
The very ignorant comments on here illustrate that it cannot be left to individuals. The notion that it is a scam to redistribute wealth possibly one of the most idiotic comment.
We have fact denialists from Trump downwards. The UK is not on target to meet its legally binding carbon emissions cuts. China is. This is the fault of this Tory government, many of whom are also denialists.
“it cannot be left to individuals”.
Right Comrade !
The USA and UK have reducer CO2 (not carbon) emissions by far greater % than Germany by changing from coal generation to gas with a small % of renewable. Germany has gone for a higher % of renewable, cancelled nuclear and been forced to build lignite generation in order to keep its industry going. Industry is subsidised with lower electricity prices, while domestic prices are very high.
Where is the ignorance? Presumably, RM favours the German method of producing more CO2 whilst putting energy prices up.
What’s the truth? Is it a scam? Is it a hoax? If it is, it truly is “the most expensive mistake in the history of Homo sapiens?” Perhaps the first clue is that we are told by climate alarmists that the science is ‘settled’ and cannot be challenged. Not a good start. Science is never settled, and should always be challenged. Perhaps a second clue is the predicted ‘tipping points’. The problem is that this has now been going on for decades. The warnings that we have just a limited amount of time to save the world from catastrophe have varied from months/years/decades/centuries. Perhaps the third clue is that we are told that the temperature of the earth can be measured to fractions of a degree. There is much, much more, but I’ll rest my case.
Or, Richard, it may be you that is wrong?
Mark leigh Or maybe scientists paid by oil are wrong rather than 10000+ scientists ?
Abolish the idiotic laws that makes these idiotic targets legally binding! It leads to damaging lunacies like importing vast amounts of wood to burn!
Not necessarily…..my wood only comes from local windfall, + discarded palettes etc.
Off grid heating and cooking, it’s the way to go and of course you can stick two fingers to greedy energy suppliers.
I hear the smog in Bejing looks lovely this time if year ?
Happy Easter.
😉
Like most greens RichardM you deny the facts.
The UK is on target to meet reductions set out by the Climate Change Act
Since 1990 there has been a 43% reduction in carbon emissions.
A remarkable achievement considering the biggest increase in population in our history since that time.
China has no legally binding emissions cuts. Chinese emissions continue to grow. In most recent years, that growth has exceeded the UK’s entire output.
The Rational Optimist by Matt Ridley is an excellent book and his website covering some of these areas. In the book has this quote:-
On what principle is it that with nothing but improvement behind us, we are to expect nothing but deterioration before us?” ― Thomas Babington Macaulay. Read more quotes from Thomas Babington Macaulay.
What principle indeed? The principle I assume that there is much money to be made by frightening people with a fiery hell or similar and selling then an expensive ‘solution’. As most religions have found.
The protestors who are in London at the moment are a millenarian cult – there have been many of them before and will be more in the future. Just like all the others eventually they will fade away or normalise into a less extreme establishment organisation. For the moment the likes of John McDonnell are happy to associate themselves with them as a vehicle to implement their own Marxist policies under their eco-banner. In the real world some carbon reduction policies will be implemented and some money will be spent on adapting to new circumstances.
The climate has been changing for a millennia and the amount of change caused by man is negligible compared to what nature can do. One volcanic eruption can cause more ‘damage’ to the environment and man has no control over this. Ask any real Geologist.
As mentioned earlier, it is nothing but a money making scam.
” One volcanic eruption “? – Good God – don’t give them ideas for ANOTHER tax.
Oops sorry
J Bush A cursory google finds forbes.com quoting scientists who say Volcanism contributes 0.645 billion tons of CO2 per year – compared to humanity’s 29 billion tons per year.
Have you seen the graphs of atmospheric CO2 for the last 800,000 years ? Have we seen volcanic activity in the last 150 odd years causing levels to double to 400pm from previous 200ppm peaks ?
Are you claiming all the increase in CO2 is due to man RichardM?
Over 95% is naturally occurring.
In the 1990s we were warned of a tipping point being reached and that post 2000 would see big increases in the rate of temperature rises.
Several degrees they said.
Nearly 20 years later they are counting in tenths of a degree.
This confounds the current sensitivity of CO2 levels to temperature rises used in the computer models used by the scientists involved.
Instead of adjusting these models they have just said the rate of increase will happen, but now it will happen in another decade or two.
While I do not dissent from all you say i will come at it from a different angle.
The great and the good marched to Aldermarston and the scruffy fence clingers encamped at RAF Greenham Common. Neither had the slightest effect on Nuclear Disarmament , but undoubtedly cost the civil purse a fortune. Economic collapse in Russia and the fact that the USA and UK stood resolute, firm and strong through NATO brough about a reduction in Nuclear Weapons. CND only had small satisfaction in their self indulgence. The reality is that since, Nuclear Weapons may have reduced in number ,but have become technically more effective in terms of accuracy and their destructive power.
Climate Change is missused. For billions of years the Sun has been the driver of Climate Change. It has not changed today just because a gathering on Westminster Bridge would like to shift the blame. Other influences are volcanic eruptions, tectonic plate clashes and the shifting of land masses on Earth. Ask yourself what the UK climate was when coal was laid down, sub tropical I believe. Check out the Ice Ages. If these Bridge Dwellers think that man can compete with the Sun they are absurdly deluded.
What we should all be fighting as individuals, corporations and government is Environmental Change. Victorian Government got rid of the Big Stink. Government got rid of Smog in the sixties and has less convincingly eased us towards a less emmitive life style. All of which I am happy with. However our and the World seas are still full of the most enormous level of none degradable substances. Despite the laudable efforts of David Attenborough the Tiger , Rhino and Elephant populations are decimated for profit, not to mention the wildlife we lose in logging hard timber. The Japanese feel free to slaughter Whales. All of which are within known technology and World Government to bring not only a halt to but to throw into reverse.
I only question the use of Electricity to drive almost everything if you leave yourself strategically vulnerable by only using limited means to produce it. The technology to make it and drive fossil fuel vehicles exists to make them environmentally acceptable. Here I blame our government for not pressing technical advance but instead thinking that goals can be achieved just by legislating. Too many lawyers in government. Here is a business opportunity that could become a real driver for commercial success post Brexit. Here too is an opportunity to reduce the burden On the NHS by removing known causes of disease.
Meanwhile we have the sons and daughters of the Greenham Common fence clingers telling us all to live in a Yurt society. Ask yourselves how it is they can afford to be on the bridge during the working week. They look fit enough for work, if a bit scruffy. After arrest I would be looking at where their sustenance came from and halting it in most claimant cases. Then there is the cost of policing their useless gesture both in money and on those members of the public being stabbed through a lack of police prescence elsewhere. Add to this the cost of the disruption of the productive members of society earning the taxes to fund this demo for want of a better word. I would put them to work, street, estuary, and canal cleaning where the results of their concienses would be visible.
Sorry it’s so long, but as your approach discovered it is not a simple subject.
.
JR: “The UK has been one of biggest cutters of carbon dioxide emissions worldwide. Since 1990 UK carbon emissions are down by 43% compared to a target of 40%.”
Hey! I’ve a good idea.
Lets deprive the base of the food chain with 40% of its own food supply. Yea, that’s a great idea. Get right in there at the foundation of all living things on the planet, attack plants that depend on photosynthesis to produce carbohydrates (Oxygen happening to be a handy by product ) and feed all the mammals right to the top.
What a brilliant idea!! Step forward all SJWs and Global Warming Eco warriors to go with out food first.
Indeed. I now want to see severe personal sacrifice from all of these people.
Emma Thompson in particular needs to reduce her wealth and consumption to my modest levels before she can start lecturing me about it.
She really is taking the piss if she thinks otherwise, dungarees or not.
In the meantime a protest by Paratroopers goes unreported by the BBC.
These ‘climate change emergency’ whiners don’t seem to have noticed that there are no electric power systems for heavy trucks, container ships or aircraft anywhere in sight yet.
No doubt the BBC will be beside themselves with joy when the amateurs who run our energy policy convert our naval vessels prematurely, and HMS Queen Elizabeth is drifting helplessly in the Atlantic.with a flat battery. Another British failure – headline news !
It won’t happen of course. But we should be asking – why are our new aircraft carriers not nuclear powered when we are perfectly capable of building nuclear subs ourselves ? And which country were their diesel engines sourced from?
rick hamilton: “These ‘climate change emergency’ whiners don’t seem to have noticed that there are no electric power systems for heavy trucks, container ships or aircraft anywhere in sight yet.”
Point of order, there are Diesel electric systems. The internal combustion engine provides immediate local energy or the generator that powers the electric drive motors.
But the other thing the whiners don’t know, due to ignorance, is that while electricity may come out of an electric socket, it still has to be generated and delivered to that socket. It’s usually generated by combustion of Natural Gas, or Fuel Oil or Coal. All of which produce Carbon Dioxide as a byproduct. So, it’s untrue and incorrect to claim that electric motive power is ‘cleaner’.
No. The real point of all this is to produce a new form of motive power which is unaffordable to the masses.
They want us riding bicycles and eating lentils.
Why ?
Well they’ll tell us it’s for our own good but it’s really because they HATE us.
Norway and Iceland have short haul ferries which are battery with a diesel engine backup. If the charge was insufficient or other failure.
Increasingly, electricity will be produced by renewables. Economics is driving this, particularly in the best locations, it is cheaper than coal and gas.
Nuclear is hugely expensive and renewables even offshore wind is cheaper.
Yes in the short term, in place, nuclear ,gas, coal may be useful as a transition fuel but they will soon get priced out. Particularly as the plants age.
Read up on, cost curves, heat pumps, and large storage solutions.
Many other pollutants are output during the chain of use of nuclear and fossil fuels. Renewables seem the least bad option in the medium & longer term.
I suspect no matter how cheap electric became it would still be expensive, governments need money and like control.
Try web searching. electric ships & clean tech.
The carriers are sitting ducks and, if sunk, would present a danger and very difficult recovery if there was a reactor on board. They must have done a risk assessment
The US Navy doesn’t seem to have any such concerns.
Because the USA has other ships to protect them.
Stred
If carriers were to be getting sunk, their reactors recovery would be the least of your worries.
I suspect the long term solution for aircraft and ships will end up eventually being manufactured chemical fuels made using nuclear energy perhaps from nuclear fusion reactors. Probably using CO2, water and energy to manufacture hydro carbons. But we should use the natural ones first.
Battery storage for aircraft and ships is not realistic unless we get some massive fall in battery costs and weights and a massive jump in capacity which is rather unlikely given the physics.
The most promising solution is hydrogen powered fuel cells with electric motors, which are already on the market in cars. In Tokyo there are fuel cell buses and the 2020 Olympic village will be entirely hydrogen powered, to showcase their technology.
Perhaps, but the hydrogen storage is not that simple or cheap to make safe on aircraft.
JR: “The public is keen to see cleaner air by setting higher standards on particulates and smoke, and to pursue commonsense policies to promote better insulation, greater fuel efficiency and fewer food miles. It is also important for individuals to choose to limit family size if they care about the demands on planetary resources. ”
So, now a supposed Tory steps into the family planning business. Next step, ‘One child per family’, mandated by the state. Huh! that has a familiar ring to it.
APL.. does that mean you see nothing amiss with producing more than 2 children per couple, indeed in all the countries of the world?
Fred h: “does that mean you see nothing amiss with producing more than 2 children per couple, indeed in all the countries of the world?”
It means I see nothing amiss with parents deciding themselves how many children they wish to rear.
The rest of the world is currently producing more than two children per couple, had have been since forever. That’s why in 1974 there were 4 billion people on the planet and today there are over 7 billion.
By comparison, the United Kingdom’s population in 1974 was a little over 56 million, and today it is 66 million. So our population in the UK has grown by ten million over the last forty five years.
According to Wiki, 7.5 million ( @ 2011 census ) of that increase was due to foreign born immigration.
So without immigration, the UK population has been relatively stable.
Indeed so. Note how Sir John, a Conservative ultra loylaist shifts to the political Left with his party. Pretends to be at odds but never challenges robustly.
I’m not sure if State control of wages was his first, but population control now? Perhaps we should keep a closer eye on this. Control of the property ownership? Single people must not have big houses? Rent and tenancy controls? Who knows?
Reply What nonsense. I made clear I do not support population control by the state! If you are very concerned about our imp-0act on the planet then you should want to keep your family size down was the point I was making.
Prangwizard
That does seem a little unfair, and inaccurate.
I’m not sure that’s necessarily what JR had in mind, at least that isn’t my interpretation of it.
Large families of the size my dad was born into a hundred years ago (13 kids), would seem unusual and conspicuous today, but some backwards religious groups still advocate such a policy. And if each of their ilk did the same, by the climatologists metric, the world would soon find itself in an unsustainable position.
Climate has been warming for 350 years, starting before Thomas Newcomen’s engine wheezed into life. Climate goes through natural cycles – it was warmer 1,000 years ago when the Vikings farmed in Greenland. I don’t think there were many SUVs then.
Strong scientific evidence points to CO2 being a minor, perhaps insignificant influence on climate. What the rising levels of CO2 are doing is increasing food output, helping to feed the 6 million extra mouths we are adding every month.
Earlier contributors are right in calling for repeal of the disastrous climate Change Act.
I agree Ian, yet this seems not to see the light of day. Just like the Hurricane of 1703 that hit central and southern England long before the industrial revolution.
As for CO2, climatologists such as Piers Corbyn tell us the rise in global temperature has more to do with solar cycles and the way the sun gives off solar radiation, and that CO2 levels FOLLOW a rise in temperature, they don’t precede it.
Piers Corbyn is indeed rather brighter than his brother!
I don’t understand why we are told to have smaller families but then import people because we need them for various reasons. Where’s the logic?
Good point Dorothy. Perhaps babies and small children have a massive carbon footprint, so it’s best not to grow our own. And of course, this once great nation that gave the industrial revolution to the world, cannot train our own people to do our own jobs.
Mark B’s post should resonate with anyone that can see past the virtue signalling and the “man is evil / original sin aspects of the green scam religion” and apply common sense.
The new religion is highly undemocratic and imposes a tyranny by minority. We have not agreed to decarbonisation and all its costs and inconveniences, it is being imposed on us, the silent majority by the neo liberal blob and as previously stated we are not even major sinners in the virtue signalling carbon stakes. Decarbonisation should be the subject of a referendum after a full and fair campaign presenting both sides.
If Government has collapsed and we cannot rely on the law to promptly protect our freedom of movement to travel to work then you risk the public doing it themselves.
Yes. We have a mob who are on the side of the establishment. Masses of airtime and little condemnation.
Scant evidence that these people believe in their cause sacrificially – they just want to force it on others, not themselves.
Brexit gets disrespected … with the greatest of respect, of course. Can’t we see the message from this ?
Ballot box doesn’t work.
Disorder works.
Young people have to protest about something John, its part of growing up, the truth and facts of course are an inconvenience to the arguments, so they just ignore them.
The problem is of course that many protesting students never grow up (Mr Corbyn a prime example) and they learn to twist the facts and truth with the help of the media to try and support their cause.
Far too many people cannot be bothered to check facts, and so a movement is born for a short while. It will pass in time, but damage can be done in the meantime by politicians who are taken in by such, and who then introduce draconian laws and regulations, which then harms the very business and enterprise, which pays for it all.
Water cannon and a clip around the ear when they get home should sort it.
The UK has made good progress on carbon reduction, but this has primarily come from a switch to renewables for electricity generation with little progress recently on reductions in domestic heating and transport. It is unlikely that we will hit our longer-term commitments without some firm action by government.
Three things I would ask you to support are:
1. Ensure that a national scheme for paying householders who export their excess electricity to the grid is introduced at the earliest opportunity. Sadly, Claire Perry at BEIS managed to blunder the recent revisions to the solar FIT scheme; pulling the plug on new solar installations getting any export payments whatsoever with massive energy companies now effectively being provided energy for free from homeowners investing in solar panels as from 1 April 2019. One must question the competence of a department that pulls the plug on a scheme without already having its replacement in place.
2. Support the removal of 20% VAT on the purchase of storage batteries for home use. If these are installed in a new build house, then they attract no VAT but if a homeowner wants to do their bit by storing cheap rate electricity then its 20%. This could save money as the government currently pays £100 million a year to stop generators from generating wind electricity when it is not needed.
3. Ensure that the Future Homes standard is supported. The Chancellor mentioned it in his Spring Statement, and this could lead to having far more energy efficient houses being built, which would reduce our balance of payments and would help with fuel poverty. George Osborne killed the previous scheme, Zero Carbon Homes, in 2015 which I feel was a big mistake. Switching to a better standard could reduce gas usage by upwards of 58%. See https://great-home.co.uk/why-gas-boilers-could-be-banned-in-new-homes-by-2025/ for details of the calculations on energy savings for new homes, based on the report earlier this year from the Committee on Climate Change (the CCC).
The Chancellor has also suggested that gas boilers be banned from 2025 in new homes. I feel this is a big mistake as there are other technical solutions, such as moving to a 20% or even 100% hydrogen in the gas grid, which could offer greater benefits and should be considered more seriously.
This is an excellent post, considering that he level of CO2 in the global atmosphere is the highest it’s been for a million years. You and the government could do more at government level to speed up the introduction of EV’s which would have multiple benefits for the UK. To do so we need much more cheap renewable and baseload nuclear energy
My proposal is for the UK to develop and build our own fleet of replacement nuclear power plants, based on our own old AGR design. Even today we have companies in the UK who have the expertise to do so – we do not need Chinese nuclear technology. Unfortunately the Labour energy minister Viscount Lord Stansgate (aka Tony Benn) wrote our nuclear industry off back in the seventies when all we needed to do was order one every two years.
So long as the protests remain nonviolent and police officers are not hurt, good luck to them. They have much to do with the exuberance and enthusiasm of youth.
It takes many years to get approval for nukes. At present we could choose Korean, Japanese, Chinese, Russian large designs which are being built in many countries at lower cost. But May and Clarke chose the only design in the world which has been difficult and very expensive to build, with very long construction delays. Edf still can’t get their one in France to work. It may have been chosen because it’s the European Pressurised Reactor.
But it’s still a lot less expensive than offshore windfarms being built now per MWh.
Govt currently subsidises children. Govt does not reward those who choose to not have children or to only have one child. Society tends to treat those who have not had children as selfish.
Although it is easy to say the “UK rightly does not favour any government controls”, it might become inevitable if the message is not more clearly sent. Perhaps a target maximum population, a royal family that leads by example, a tax rather than subsidy, clear publication of birth rate league tables by faith/non-faith, do not allow faith based schools to teach “distinctive perspectives” on RSE, passing an RSE exam should go alongside maths, vision and publicise the future of a different age pyramid and how the country will work…
EDM?
Can’t find any reference to it on Google except an electronics firm nor by searching “News”nor “EU ” nor ” Climate Change” nor in any of the comments thus far
Perhaps “Early Day Motion”?
This is a first for me.
Early day motion #2177 on Parliament.uk
It’s important to separate things into their appropriate categories -Taking care of our world, being economical with energy is all beneficial and helps us personally, but the oppressive carbon tax does nothing to help anybody but the likes of (named green campaigner ed) who have made vast fortunes from such schemes.
The carbon reductions managed by the UK are insignificant to the amount that India and China are allowed to get away, showing once again that this is about politics, not saving the world. The UN then insists that industrialized nations compensate 3rd world countries for alleged damage from climate change – or to give it the proper socialist term: Wealth transfer.
The global establishment is powerful and very effective in so many ways – Climate change is just one way they are making less of us and draining our wealth.
I would like to know how the carbon footprint of a person in say Nigeria compares with someone in the UK. My guess is that it is much lower.
This would make a good case on its own to stopping immigration from Sub-Saharan Africa.
For the sake of the planet, we need to allow people to leave the UK and reduce population by steady emigration.
One of the most up-to-date databases for that is the CIA World Factbook. One gets the latest population count (under “Population”) and the production of CO2 or CO2eq (under Energy, one of the figures in a rather long list).
Enjoy.
Are you going to emigrate too?
Radio 4 this morning reported a campaign to remove VAT on house plants to help the environment and improve mental health, but a govt spokesperson said this was not possible under EU rules. As expected, the BBC failed to point out that leaving the EU would solve that problem.
The BBC turns a blind eye to the benefits of leaving while playing up any project fear stories no matter how absurd.
Under a ukip govt the BBC Licence Fee would be abolished.
Ofcom are currently conducting a “review of BBC news and current affairs” following innumerable complaints of bias (although they put it much more politely than that) and expect to publish their findings later this year. Conveniently late for Leavers, of course — it’s not belated revenge we want, it’s action now.
Many want more immediate and direct action. If you google “bbc petition” you will find some 87,000 or so signatures demanding exactly this — at 100k the petition will be considered for debate in Parliament.
We don’t expect Parliament to be able to act swiftly. We do expect such a debate to raise the profile of this very important issue, and for the BBC to take note and act accordingly and more appropriately, as befits the BBC Charter.
Julie,
I have a number of former BBC broadcasters ready and willing to give testimony to a House of Commons committee who will state publically and categorically how badly the BBC is run. We deserve better and indeed demand better for the fee we are forced to pay. He has the emails, Damian Collins just has to say the word.
A level playing-field would be quite an achievement. The BBC have given the entire industry a bad name. They must be held to account.
The government are hiding behind OFCOM, where key appointments make it unlikely that they will be any more effective than was the BBC Trust in reining in BBC bias.
If UKIP promised to abolish the BBC instead, they’d probably run away with any election! They’d get my vote!
@ Tad Davison
You would be pretty foolish to vote for a Party unlikely to ever gain a majority (even a handful of seats). So you would be wasting your vote on a party you might otherwise not vote for just ebcause you dislike the BBC. There is plenty of choice on cable, you do not have to watch it. The interesting part is that the BBC (unlike the bubble media) give plenty of attention to people who are clearly not in the camp that you detest. I’ve had the pleasure of most of the prominent ERG members participate in BBC talkshows, as well as equally eccentric politicians who believe in Marx as well as Santa Claus.
BBC should be made a subscription model based on choice.
A 4 billion tax cut every year.
If you want some votes, its a bullseye.
Its a big part of the failures in our democracy, as evidenced by the cabal currently squatting in parliament under false pretence.
Its like FPTP in a 2 party both EUstate, once your in its good.
Once the BBC is subscription and we are in full control of laws & our rogue parliament.We might actually be able to call ourselves democratic again.
Over population is of far more serious concern than simply CO2 emissions as it consumes the Earth’s resources as well as creating more man made CO2.
Over population is largely caused by the UN and western charities who have quadrupled the populations of poor African countries since the 1970s and who now believe the solution is to import these over populations into Europe via the UN Global Compact on Migration, recently signed by Mrs. May.
By ‘quadrupled the populations of poor African countries’ you mean they have worked hard to stop children dying.
Are you genuinely arguing that children not dying is a bad thing?
@ Original Richard
Maybe that UN approach will lead to less population growth (but higher economic and human capital growth). Anyway, if it does not work, why not try a bit of demographic engineering. Two choices: reduce fertility or increase mortality. Take your pick..
The GWPF web site has an article entitled ‘No more Electricity for Germany’:
‘The Wall Street Journal describes Germany’s phase-out of coal and nuclear power simply as “the stupidest energy policy in the world”. Although stupid environmental policy is routine, the paper continues, Germany still stands out clearly from this nonsense. While China’s coal consumption is rising, things are going downhill here.
In a few years the last coal-fired and nuclear power plants are to be taken off the grid and shut down. Nobody knows where the electricity will come from. One thing is certain: wind and sun won’t do it. …’
@ Martin
Show me a reliable source where that German policy can be found. Besides, the WSJ conveniently ignores natural gas which will be plentiful during the enxt 30 years at least. But, from Russia not via LNG imports from the US.
There are certain debates given official adulthood by the Establishment
Unfortunately an increasing number of them are illegitimate and cannot reach adulthood.
Climate Change in the terms of “We will all die in 40 years” is one.
Trump “in conspiracy with Russia to get elected” is another
It is sad indeed for me to hear high IQ people with much, tomes, of University qualifications painstakingly discussing the Ridiculous.
One example, About 1967 . My schoolmates and I mentioned to the Head of Science, well qualified, that apples have malic acid and sugar, the two proclaimed bad things for teeth.
He said “Oh but they are not the same as normal acids and sugars”
We thought ,you see, that a wedge of such a material as apple between the teeth, there for days in reality, could be a problem.
It is only relatively recently that the dentistry experts have indicated “YES, it is a problem” It didn’t stop high IQ and qualified dentists from keeping posters on their institution walls “Eat apples, it is good for your teeth”
I could cite more examples.
Hysteria, I put it down to. Pure hysteria.Also ideological “thinking”.
IQ, Intelligence, academic training and qualifications count for nothing nowadays.
In early 1970s, I read ecologists and most certainly they had a point, in a town with raw sewage in its river. Went to Bridlington with raw sewage on its beaches, thousands of adults and children, some of very high intelligence having days-out.
I have witnessed personally colleagues showing the most severe hysteria. Psychology books only ever gave one-off examples of Joe Six-Pack receiving treatment for such, though Joe, only had one of their maladies.
I wish I could go and live in the most Far-Right Trump US State which has a zero-tolerance of drugs and does not have a presence of those with the Liberal Pathogen which Mark Dice jokes about on his online sites. It’s no joke, pathogen or not.
Increasingly my wish is escape that pathogen which is downing people even in parliament in droves.
They have illogical thought by conclusion though their “workings-out” have some merit, usually very flowery, pretty, “educated”
JR. You seem alone in your writings and utterances to be immune and I write this in a sense that is beyond political discourse.
There is something wrong with human minds.
Have you ever wondered how plants know how to send their roots downwards, and their shoots upwards? Or how a climbing plant like a runner bean knows how to twist in only one direction (clockwise, in this instance). Or how the ovum from one plant knows how to receive only pollen of its own kind, to make a seed? And how blood and chlorophyll contain such similar molecules – the one, haemoglobin with an iron atom , the other with a magnesium atom at their centre? The one transporting oxygen around the body; the other absorbing carbon dioxide, and fixing it to make carbohydrates for food?
“Who is this that darkeneth counsel by words without knowledge? Gird up now thy loins like a man; for I will demand of thee, and answer thou me. Where wast thou when I laid the foundations of the earth? declare, if thou hast understanding…” Job 38:1-4
Ah! The Pollen Bomb as termed by Sky News is another sequel to its Polar Vortex and Snowmageddon which, is very Normanish and Oxfordish in showing they don’t call the latter Snowmagdalenon, is upon us.
We used to call it Spring, when things naturally pollinate causing hayfever: sniffles. Yes it’s that time of year known since Adam ( no not Adam Smith if any Corbynistas are reading this looking for an Extreme Far-right-wing Nazi ) but another Adam who they have obviously not read about judging from their evil antics.
Amazingly said as fact, the media has it that 13 million people suffer from it. It looks like Evolution did not do its job in the Survival of the Fittest and Adaptation to boot.
It’s now left to Tolkienesque trees to wipe out the Orcs who predominantly are in Local Authority Middle Class higher ranks and their immune systems are already proven as weak in that they have an innate allergy to work. It could be the Eve of their last roam and moan experience.
JR
Is the reason we have a lower carbon footprint than, say Germany because our industry is geared towards the financial and service sector rather than manufacturing? We don’t on the whole produce much what the world needs like machinery etc which all produces carbon.
So would you agree that these comparisons are rather misleading and even pointless?
Reply The EU system of national targets does have exactly that problem, so I am glad you at last have found an EU approach to disagree with. Even allowing for a different industrial balance , however, Germany is more carbon intensive thanks to use of lignite. The UK surely should get carbon policy benefits from having a structure of business that is less carbon dependent than Germany? If we went over to carbon accounting based on consumption patterns then there would be no incentive on producers to rein in their use of carbon burning.
JR
You also maintain:
“I have proposed removing VAT on all green products once we are out of the EU and allowed to do so”
But according to EU directives:
“The European Union value added tax is a value added tax on goods and services within the European Union. EU member states are each required to adopt a value added tax that complies with the EU VAT code. Different rates of VAT apply in different EU member states, ranging from 17% in Luxembourg to 27% in Hungary”
In other words there is nothing to stop us from lowering or adjusting VAT now whilst still EU members?
Reply We cannot remove it. The minmum rate required is high
I don’t think Ms Howard will understand that, Sir John.
Mr Redwood,
You are right that the UK does not have to make a huge effort (ssuming nuclear power stations will be replaced maybe). O ne reason that The Netherlands scores far above the UK (ie more CO2 emissions) is that the bulk of oil refining for western Europe is in Rotterdam and Antwerp (in Belgium of course, but Belgium relies heavily on nuclear and imports), has a large steelworks (Tata Steel) and has two modern very large German (effectively German owned) coal fired power generation complexes on the German border that sell much of their power to the German grid (that grid largely owned by a Dutch gvt owned network utility). I am boring you here with trivia that simply show that country-level policy is meaningless when countries are very small and factors highly mobile.
However, the environment is a phenomenal political tool and no amount of rationalism will convince those young zealots that the the future of the planet hardly depends on their efforts and that denying oneself the luxury of a modern lifestyle (without too much excess but why give up the private jet for a good cause if cause and effect cannot be linked?) may appeal to the descendants of Puritanical Calvinism. Politics.
However if the Conservative Party wants to restock membership to say 300K levels (the bare minimum to remain relevant I guess) and avoid ending up with the debris of populist nationalism after Brexit has gone away as an issue it has a fantastic shot at capturing the younger generation (with applause from certain members of the Royal Family) if it can develop a conservation “conservation” oriented environmental policy. Environment denial is pointless and only leads to applause from people who will not leave anyway.
“It is also important for individuals to choose to limit family size.”
A hundred years ago Marie Stopes said precisely the same: these days she is praised by feminists for her ‘selfless work among the poor’. But her motive for encouraging birth-control and abortion among the teeming slums of North London was what was then termed ‘eugenic’: i.e. an ideological fear that the poor (and their subset, the criminal classes) were overbreeding and degenerating the race. It was supported by other elitists such as Houston Chamberlain, and taken up enthusiastically in the 1930s by the German government.
Interesting that the motives alter, but the coercive attempts remain the same.
Nobody, except an obsessed ideologue, is going to refrain from having children with the person they love because of ‘climate change’. Calling for ‘individual effort’ is a Trojan horse – it never stops there, and state propaganda is always followed by coercion.
We need to decide – do we want personal freedom, or do we want socialism?
Indeed it does not make much sense for one country to tackle this global problem.
But wait – there’s an issue with this.
How can you come up with legally binding international agreements without giving up sovereignty?
And we all know Brexiteers / climate change deniers (they tend to be the same people) want all of their own sovereignty.
Your position of supporting internationally agreed rules when you object to internationally agreed rules is highly illogical.
You again totally fail to understand the difference between a nation agreeing a course of action with other nations and having a supranational organisation imposing a law on a nation.
Exactly Andy.
Trump has pull the US out of the global Paris agreement, describing the move as “a reassertion of America’s sovereignty”.
This is our destiny. Ruination by fake sovereignty bullshit.
”They tend to be the same people”.
Gosh, Andy, your ignorance is certainly breathtaking. How silly can you get? Try again…. surprise us.
With the extensive coverage of the unwashed protesting over climate change, why has the BBC failed to mention the bikers’ protest last week and the thousands who marched up the Mall today? Is this government-sponsored blackout? If so, maybe someone should educate the fools on the merits of social media.
Innovation and new ideas and is the way to go, more country trying new things and what is best for them with what they have.
After Brexit and the 12 billion comebacks, i like the gov to add 6 billion pounds to it and share it out to all MPs in England of about 32 million per MP to spend in their areas, now it, not big amount of money but MP can grow the money with grants from councils, gov, charities, lotto, fairs and be able to leverage by 15% for loan for some projects a good MP might double that and redirect the money to where it is needed in their area, like doctors or housing, hospital equipment, potholes whatever ie new care home or help for a care home from the lawyer and accountant to stay open.
If the MPs wages gross at 78,000 no tax and they can earn more if they grow the fund from 32 million to 64 million wages go to 156,000 tax-free and all people working under the MP tax-free so the money goes further and with discounts from builders and companies will go a lot further still.
I like the competition for being an MP increased with full reporting to the public to what they have done themselves and how the money spent and what they got for the money