Houses became a bit more affordable last year

In the year to February 2019 house prices edged up by just 0.6% nationwide, whilst average earnings advanced by 3.4%. Housing just got a bit more affordable.
There was a north-south divide, with London prices down by 3.8% and South east house prices down by 1.8% whilst prices rose in all other regions bar one. Prices were particularly strong in Wales, Northern Ireland and the North West of England.
Some will say this is good news. We want more people to be able to afford to buy a home of their own. These recent changes make homes a bit more affordable, without pushing recent buyers into heavy losses shortly after buying.
If you live through a house price collapse, as we did in 2009 during the credit crunch, people struggle to take advantage of the fall owing to the general shortage of credit and the risk of losing their job. Others who have recently bought can end up in a bad position. If they lose their job and main income they may have to try to sell their house into a falling market and end up with a nasty capital loss.
The recent squeeze on house prices has come from the tighter rules over mortgage provision. Banks are under instructions to limit the multiple of earnings they can advance and to demand bigger deposits from the buyers. Higher stamp duties have hit dearer houses where the price falls have been largest.
The issue is how far do we want this to go? Whilst it means more affordable homes, it does not necessarily mean more people manage to buy these homes. If house prices fall because of shortage of mortgage credit, that remains an obstacle to more people fulfilling their dream of a home of their own.
Meanwhile the government that says it wants homes to be more affordable continues with penal Stamp duties on many buyers. The London market in particular, where the average price is so much higher, is being badly damaged by high transaction taxes. It gets in the way of people downsizing and upsizing, moving to minimise their travel to work, and impedes people buying to restore an renovate.
When will the government listen to the need to cut Stamp duties some more?
About John Redwood
John Redwood won a free place at Kent College, Canterbury, He graduated from Magdalen College Oxford, has a DPhil and is a fellow of All Souls College. A businessman by background, he has been a director of NM Rothschild merchant bank and chairman of a quoted industrial PLC.
John’s Books
Email Alerts
You can sign up to receive John's blog posts by e-mail by entering your e-mail address in the box below.
The e-mail service is powered by Google's FeedBurner service. Your information is not shared.
-
Map of Visitors
95 Comments
The Govt’s brain is too busy trying to solve the nonsensical situation it has created & can’t think cogently for itself.
Council tax rising far higher than wages and ruled out any pay rise this year. Student loan creating a life time of debt for Wnglish students a huge inhibiter. Let us not forget we are currently experiencing the highest tax in forty years over a variety key items like cars and stamp duty and energy. Not enough to tax us just when we are lainve but Hammond introduced another death tax for probate dishonestly calling it an adminstrative charge to bypass parliament.
Let us not forget May has not got rid of her ‘dementia tax’ to rob us of our homes by forcing us to sell our homes for adult care it is still a green paper waiting for the right time to bounce on us!
£15.1 billion in overseas aid and another £3.81 billion to the EU overseas aid. Nearly £20 billion of our taxes being wasted.uK politicians do not have a say whatsoever how the EU spends our £3.81 billion each year which May has promised to continue after we leave! Corbyn is not threat May and Hammond are. Fiscal and economic incompetence bolstered by lies. This is your party in reality today.
Associations need to withdraw all support for the Tory immediately. No voice, no veto no say. May supports pro EU remain MPs above associations even if they declare they want to destroy the party and Hammond publicly states he wants them back! Do not knock on my door.
Well said Hope and let’s not forget May’s dementia tax will only affect England’s elderly as social care is devolved so no doubt the money raised from them being stripped of their life’s assets will help fund better social care in the rest of the dis-UK just as English students in the future will see their extra taxes continue to fund cheaper tuition fees for the rest of the dis UK and yet our host purports to speak for England and he and his fellow UK MPs squatting in English seats do nothing to stop this blatant discrimination against England’s young, sick and elderly. When I raised the unfairness with my MP recently of Scots students paying no tuition fees and Welsh & NI students being heavily subsidised, his only response was ‘and we’re paying for it’ You couldn’t make it up!!!
Think rank today produces an article stating there is no possibility of May achieving immigration targets. We all knew it was a lie, nine years in office and historic record high numbers despite numerous claims to reduce to tens of thousands! May was HS and one of her principle policies that she failed to deliver. Police numbers cut, stop and search prevented, crime soared as a consequence. Two terrorist attrocities because of insecure borders and then historic records for illegal immigration on her watch and her Windrush scandal for people legally here! It is now Abundently clear she is totally untrustworthy and no one believes a word she says.
JR, if you are to have a new leader Ken Clarke and normal suspects will be plotting for their remain Traitor. They do not care about being in opposition as long as they stay in the EU. Clarke happy to share a platform with Blaire to get UK in the Euro- where would th country be if that happened? Clarke did not care a jot about thousands of businesses going bust or thousands of people losing their homes for Majors ERM. No rerndum for Maastricht or LisbonTreaty when the country was lied to, they cared less as long as the UK stayed in the EU.
Who would want to move around this country now?
What Tory greed schemes might be encountered near the new home? HS2 or a new city?
Buy to let has created nightmare scenarios not neighbourhoods ( trust me I know..already dreading today).
Dodgy help to buy, tying young couples into everlasting debt and even leasehold issues. Meanwhile secondhand houses languish on the market and bizarrely Tories seek to strangle buy to let. No doubt with a view to bringing down house prices and handing lucrative rental trade to the “ Big Boys”?
The Ebac man was right btw!
PS
Stamp Duty is a huge disincentive to moving.
However our pips are only just being squeezed to squeaking point so doubt it will be decreased. Govt policy has to be paid for when all is said and done ..whatever the cost.
Stamp duty is on the wrong side of the Latter Curve currently, particularly when the boost to GDP & other taxes from a lower rate is taken into account.
The attack on the BTL sector is probably a ruse to collect 28% CGT on the many properties that will have to be sold. There are 2 million landlords who chose this route to provide s pension. Their properties have quadrupled in value due to immigration and ZIRP, caused by the government. Hammond also acts to aid big business and pension providers do not like BTL. Big property firm have persuaded government that it should run private rentals. But in 20 years time, there will be 2 million extra pensioners needing pension top ups paid through taxation when private pensions fail, as they have today.
I agree stamp duties need to be reduced drastically as it certainly impedes ease of movement.
It also needs to be at one rate to avoid being caught in price break points.
Those that choose to stay and extend, renovate, or improve also pay 20% tax in the form of VAT, when new build and listed buildings are Zero rated. Why ?
Should homes, or work on homes (when it is a primary residence) be taxed at all !
I can understand taxing the rental income from a home when landlords are involved as that is running a business.
Alan Jutson
We do not have a Conservative party IMO
The govt is socialist and thus inclined to tax highly to fund social policy.
And re taxation we ain’t seen nothing yet. Corbyn won’t rest until we are all in the gutter …
You are spot on it is Conservative in name only. It acts deeds and speeches could be written antken for a left socialist Labour Party.
Look at Boles email to MP before the last election horrified at the prospect of a Tory becoming its leader!
Correct. This is a Socialist government pretending to be Tory. Inviting Corbyn into talks has blown their cover and support is heamoriging.
Why vote for quasi socialism when we have the real thing.
Nobody talks about Denand for housing only Supply?
There is no benefit to the voters being an ostrich and saying you don’t believe in the markets. Denand and supply doesn’t stop happening.
Until a few years ago improvements to listed buildings were zero rated but repairs paid the full rate. The malign consequences to ancient properties can be easily imagined.
Now all works on listed buildings pay the full rate of VAT. New build, as Alan Jutson notes, is zero rated.
eyesore
Thanks for keeping me up to date, was not aware Listed Buildings now get charged full Vat Rate for ALL work completed, was always a problem in the past deciding which was considered a repair, and what was considered an improvement, not seen any publicity or announcement on this at all.
Good morning
House prices outside London and the South East are rising because ‘investor’s, not home owners, are finding rich and easy pickings because of the current way Stamp Duty is set up. It means that those people in those areas are slowly being driven out of the market or, competing with people with more cash. I know this because I know people who have sold properties in the South East and have invested in Manchester.
It is better to remove Stamp Duty altogether. This would give people more cash to spend and create jobs. Currently this money is being taken by government and wasted providing various purchase schemes which further distorts the market.
Sometimes it’s usually best if government did nothing.
Governments in the west have embraced economic and social authoritarianism. Doing nothing is simply not an option. Doing something and doing something more often equals fat public sector budgets and ever increasing levels of intervention, power and control and this elixir of power drives their almost psychotic desire for microscopic control
We have an economic illiterate in number 11 who is actively damaging the property market and the property industry with idiotic fiscal and bank lending policies. Up to 15% stamp duty rates are totally absurd. Indeed turnover taxes in general are very damaging indeed and at 15% they are totally mad. Plus we have the double taxation of landlord interest (taxation of profits that are not even real profits), high CGT without indexation, enveloped dwellings tax, new proprosals to stop landlords evicting tenants (theft of their personal investments & assets in effect), bank lending restrictions and other idiotic interventions and distortions.
What is needed is more houses or fewer people. To get more houses you need to relax planning, relax the OTT greencrap building controls, reduce the high utility connection charges, cut taxes, get rid of all the social housing provions and other taxes on developers that land on the buyers of them.
Will the government also being in laws to say that when you rent a car for a week then the car rental company cannot have the car back without having to show good reasons why they should get the car back to the courts? What madness from this mad socialist government. What an excellent way to reduce the availability of properties to let and to harm the interest of landlords and tenants. A job creation scheme for parasitic lawyers that will benefit few but the lawyers.
Fool you for paying stamp duty. Why not wrap the property in an offshore company, then the company can be bought and sold without the legal ownership of the property changing hands?
That’s what the global elite do.
You cannot do that anymore. Anyway you had always had to pay the stamp duty when you first bought it unless it was already in a company. There is also the absurd enveloped dwelling taxes plus CGT for overseas owners now. You are a bit out of date!
I don’t think the “global elite” is much present on this blog.
When do you become “global elite” now is it £20 million, £200 million or 2 £Billion +?
In Spain politicians are banned from talking about mass immigration on TV during the elections!
We had the same here under Labour smearing anyone as racist, bigots etc (PM Gordon Brown) if it criticised immigration. UN migration pact wanting it to be illegal. EU stating third world mass immigration is necessary, inevitable and desirable. All having an impact on housing and public services. Then we have the idiot Lammy claiming people wanting to leave the EU are racist! Do not worry the EU only harvest 80 percent of our fish from our waters to feed them! Apparently a price worth paying.
Good morning
The problem is that the Conservative party has been infiltrated and taken over by socialists.
The evidence is there in their high taxation, identity politics, political correctness, Room 101 micro-management of our lives. The list is endless.
The likes of May, Hammond & Co are in the wrong party, but they knew if they joined a party their policies are better suited to, they would never be able to get their mitts on the levers of power.
The situation is not going to improve until they are removed.
As we are at the time that is considered by some to be, sort of, “Easter”, should we not go for a “commencement order” for the Easter Act 1928?
Maybe, to attract “Kind Young Capitalists” we all need to recognize the insanity of imagining owning a house that appreciates 10-20 fold in value over 20,30,40 years of simple ownership doesn’t equate to wealth creation of a sort the tax systemn should reward…
Introduce lifetime retrospective cgt on property gains, to be paid by inheritor at say 10% of the liability per annum to force the gains to be productively used not merely next generation feather bedding.
Happy Easter!
Our own MP in two of her outings in the National Press managed to link immigration and housing costs in the first paragraph. Migration is a marginal factor, overall the population has increased by about 1om from 57m to 67m since 1960 ( roughly ) during which time the cost of a house has gone form one decent salary to about ten. (In our area of the South East anyway). Plenty of houses have been built in that period as well.
No-one can really afford to see house prices drop now they are the only capital most people have and with pensions having disappeared,
The miserable housing market after many years of plateau shows a loss of confidence in the economy . God knows what the next few years will bring and the majority who see this crazed Policy of isolation for the disaster it is should not be forced to bear the cost
Your take on this issue is just plain wrong, as usual, Newmania.
The requirement to house more than 200,000 net immigrants almost exactly equates to the housebuilding shortfall over the last 10 years. Eliminate the influx and the shortage of new properties is less than 20,000 units pa – a figure that could easily be satisfied with a little easing of planning restrictions. In fact, it would best be solved by funding Housing Associations to resume building again.
That would have a lesser impact on house prices, a matter of real concern to the large number of Conservative voters who do not want to see the value of their biggest asset reduced dramatically.
A marginal demand can have a huge impact on price. It only takes one extra bidder to drive on an auction to top of market and beyond, especially on an essential item.
Since people started leaving wages have gone up and house prices down.
So if plenty of houses have been built and immigration has had only a marginal effect, so it’s not supply and it’s not demand, then why have house prices gone up ? Any ideas ? No …. thought not.
Roy Grainger
You may “think-not” I do not share your difficulty . House prices are a factor of household creation and the single largest factors have been a revolution in the average household size since the war and credit
In terms of overall numbers House building hit a boom in the 60s and has usually been well above 150,000 pa .I doubt that less than 6m have been built the period that the population increased by 10m. Average Household size is still way above 2 so the rate of House building versus Population has nothing to do with any major step change
Because of the supply of mortgage finance. You can find the figures at the Bank of England web site statistics database. Search for B3C2, VTVU and you will get monthly and quarterly data on numbers of mortgage approvals and the total value of those approvals. Divide the value by the number of approvals in a spreadsheet to get the average size of mortgage granted. Compare with Nationwide House price, and you will immediately see the correlation – including the house price falls that followed the financial crisis in 2009. House prices are driven by how much banks are prepared to lend to buy a house. You cannot pay what you cannot finance.
It is not primarily not migration which is causing the supply and demand issue.
The two big drivers are hugely increased life expectancy and the way people are choosing to live.
Most government policies – including on housing – were established on the basis that the average person would live to around 65-70. Now life expectancy is over 80. There are more than 10 million extra people in this older age group and the government did not plan for them to be here.
How we are living also has had an impact. Families used to stay together or nearby. Now many younger people would prefer to live alone in their 20s. Not until later do they want a family home. Many pensioners live alone too – even though we have few homes for single people. Throughout governments of all colours have failed to build enough of the right types of homes.
It is these factors and not immigration which has affected housing. In other words most of the people who contribute to this blog are the problem.
Amazing you blame old people again Andy despite the biggest increase in the UKs population in its history since 2000.
Nearly 20 years of net immigration of over 200,000 per year has no impact on demand for housing you claim.
I agree single living, family breakups and longer life expectancy has an effect but it is mainly about numbers and the inability of the house building industry to be able keep up with the huge numbers of extra homes needed.
Andy
“It is not primarily not migration which is causing the supply and demand issue.”
It’s greed, nothing else.
“In other words most of the people who contribute to this blog are the problem.”
No one is forcing you to come on here Andy.
Andy… You make a number of points which you may not have intended.
The uncontested increase in population, mostly in the southeast(?) certainly created housing demand. Our young people, say 2o to 35 are much much more likely to be living with parents or sharing with others in similar predicament. Government lead banking finance has made it so difficult to borrow required funds. Deposit saving is hopeless for most people. Rents rise due to scarcity. General living costs in the SE hit so hard. The retired or soon to, examine the market and discover that the capital in their home is not nearly enough to encourage downsizing. The alternative is to move away to locations with no facilities, just when the older age group are likely to need them. So, family homes continue to be owned by older couples, or sadder, one on their own. For far to many years government and local authorities have denied quite reasonable garden development etc. However smallish builders have little trouble getting through planners obstacles, management eyeing the Schedule 106 income. Turning to the big builders laying waste to our green and pleasant land, the unacceptable disgraceful fault ridden new homes, while Chairmen pocket £100m per annum. Seems to me there is enough here to explain the circular mess we are in, some could have been headed off, some still needs to be, but political inactivity is destroying the hopes and ambitions of the younger and middle aged generations. Protest in so many aspects of political action/inaction is the only hope. It doesn’t look good, does it?
The graphs of house affordability and increase in net migration match, even for regions of the UK.
Many landlords will sell up as the downside of renting out properties will soon outway the benefits. This will cause a shortage of properties to rent. If Labour get in they will impose even more restrictions with rent control and life tenancies. It wouldn’t surprise me if they gave them a right to buy scheme at a huge discount.
And cheaper houses to buy. I don’t know anyone who likes renting.
I’m not so sure I would use the phrase “a bit more affordable”. It seems to me that it would be more accurate to say they are “a bit less expensive”. There’s a world of difference — at least so far as the majority of ordinary folk are concerned, and certainly for young couples today looking to follow the route through life which my, somewhat older, generation took for granted. Times have certainly changed, and definitely not always for the better.
The root of the problem is, was, and remains, net immigration in the hundreds of thousands per year. Tackle that fundamental problem while continuing to build new homes, and all the rest will balance itself out over time.
And we’ll have some greenery left as well. How the hell are farmers supposed to grow our own produce when there are massive housing estates going up everywhere?
The Conservatives have stolen 16 of Labour polices claims Labour.
Indeed and nearly all of them totally idiotic, wrong headed, unconservative and hugely damaging. But then May & Hammond are clearly red tape pushing, highest taxes for 70 years socialists loons who want the UK to be an anti-democratic vassal state – ruled by unelected bureaucrats in Brussels.
The Conservative Party did not respond to a request for comment it seems. Well what could they say other then “Yes all true, but you have to understant that this government is indeed led by lying, socialist, tax and regulate to death idots – just not quite as dire as the Corbyn and McDonnall ones”.
Please, please get rid of Toxic May and tax to death Hammond and get some sensible pro democracy, small government Conservatives in charge.
@Lifelogic,
The Conservative Party is in CHAOS (not just what I think but what 99% of Conservatives I know believe).
The Conservative Party needs a REVOLUTION – and that is to return to the values and vision of Edmund Burke.
Unless Conservatives get serious now – this Conservative Party will go down as the most disastrous and shameful in history. It is coming close to its SELF-annihilation.
Only a return to the vision and values of Edmund Burke can save it I believe.
Returning properly to the values and vision of Edmund Burke won’t just save the Conservative Party but make it and the UK great.
Does Sir John support his government’s plan to destroy the residential lettings market by removing the right landlords currently have to gain possession at the end of the contractual term by stopping the use of section 21 notices.
The remaining means are all open to abuse by tenants who will be able to plead for delay after delay. Costs will rise and freedom of contract is destroyed. Another Leftist policy from our fake Tories.
One assumes not as he is neither a fool, nor a socialist unlike May, Hammond and the appalling Brokenshire.
It is an appalling and idiotic proposal that will hurt tenants as well as landlords and damage the economy too. It will not even win votes!
The only way to get more affordable housing for all is to build more housing of the type people want in the place that they want it.
Sure house prices can be manipulated downwards by high mortgage costs of increased transaction costs, but that just means the seller gets less while the buyer pays the same.
Schemes can be introduced to favour certain types of buyer, say first time buyers, but these are a cost to everyone else.
Free up planning permission and the problem will solve itself. The cost is that those who have benefited from inflated house prices will lose that benefit.
Pat
“The only way to get more affordable housing for all is to build more housing…..”
Perhaps a start could be made by requisition of empty property, there’s loads of it throughout the country, yet people live on the streets.
And in the meantime they make life even more difficult for private landlords. You couldn’t make it up!
Expecting May’s government to have a coherent and rational policy on anything is optimistic in the extreme. Housing policy in the UK has been a mess for decades and this shower certainly won’t fix it.
They seem to want to make it worse.
The easiest and best way to make housing more affordable is for the government to stop importing another 300K (net) people into the country each and every year.
It would also help with improving our environment.
Foe more affordable houses you need more houses and flats or fewer people – it is hardly rocket science.
A review of comments of an article in the Daily Express suggesting Sir John Redwood as a temporary Prime Minister to oversea the recalibration of the party got 100% approval.
A lot of comments approved of you because you have been consistent on matters, you would not flip-flop like Remain2Leavers, or those who voted for May’s Neverendum Treaty and were seen as very trustworthy.
If honesty, intelligence and trustworthiness were necessary qualities I cannot think of a better candidate.
Reply Thank you, but they have not been requirements on the job advert in the past
Sir John,
Did you get a reply from the Attorney General to your recent letter on the subject of Mrs May’s breathtakingly dire draft Withdrawal Agreement? Thought not. So many people feel they have not left the Conservative and Labour Parties. They feel the Conservative and Labour Parties have left them. Is it any wonder that the opinion polls are showing Voters switching in droves to the Brexit Party and UKIP
ReplyI am still chasing his office for a reply
Sir John, That says it all about our PM, Cabinet and Legal advice. Obfuscation.
Brilliant response to javelin by our host.
Great idea, but why only temporary PM?
If the net effect of constraining bank lending to mortgagors is no increase in first time buyers, that is still beneficial because it means that buyers are having to hand over less of their income to banks who are effectively landlords charging rent by owning the title to property which they have purchased with money they themselves created.
Further progress needs to be made to discourage rent-seeking by the use of stamp duty to load the upfront cost of buying a house other than to live in as a main home. Allowing the housing market to be driven by either banks or rent-seekers is undesirable. Nor should the government create a house price ratchet in order to protect one particular form of investment from risk.
I see a businessman, John Elliott, is quoted in the Express as recommending that our host replace May as PM to deliver Brexit.
Sounds good to me : as well as sorting Brexit, we would at last see some proper direction and common sense imposed on the Treasury by a PM who actually understands how the economy works. After the hopeless policies of the last two incumbents, Stamp Duty, CGT and VED would all be reduced to sensible levels that would increase the tax take rather than reduce it and stimulate the economy.
I would also like to see a much-reduced rate of VAT on large home improvement schemes. It is ridiculous that if you demolish a house and build a new one on the site you pay no VAT, but build a big extension and you pay the full 20%.
Chris:
1. I warmly second Mr Elliott’s proposal, but won’t be holding my breath…
2. The tax system is insanely complicated and results in idiocies like the example of VAT you quoted – whatever happened to the Office of Tax Simplification?
The Conservative MPs were so deluded a while back that they did not even prefer JR to the foolish, unapologetic, deluded dope John Major! So Tony Blair got 418 seats to 165 Conservatives under John Major. They have never had a decent majority since ever since. All was entirely predictable – but the foolish “Conservative” MPs preferred to go over the cliff with Major. Have they leaned anything this time it seems not so far?
Housing will never become affordable until mass immigration stops. Parliament can decide to stop it and the government and courts can enforce the law. This won’t happen, however, because MPs and the Establishment are in the pockets of big business.
It is not mass immigration that is the problem. Past governments have made insufficient provision to cover pension liabilities for the number of expected retirees. One working person can barely cover one pension (their own) let alone three or four pensions. This is all part of the economic kick-can-road theory. You need more people of working age actually working and paying tax to cover these liabilities.
Look at your council tax breakdowns to see how much goes towards pensions. The lower effective police and fire service numbers reflect this despite above inflation increases to the precept. This is why IHT allowance rates are static and probate can now cost up to £2,500.
If it is bad here in the UK, the problems are far worse in southern Europe where you have large numbers of fit, well-educated young people unable to find meaningfully paid work matching their skills.
Leave the EU on a WTO deal or those EU liabilities will become ours.
Let’s hope Nigel Farage obliterates LabLibCon !
No personal offence intended, perhaps you could move to the Brexit Party ?
Happy Easter Sir John!
At last you are being recognised as the last man standing up for the country when all the shallow thinkers ideas have been exposed. I myself did not realise you had written some serious books warning folks of the dangers facing the country years ago.
Hammond has hampered housing with Stamp Duty and has been a negative chancellor on many other fronts it seems to ensure Remainers warnings on Brexit come true.
Despite his worst efforts the economy driven by ordinary citizens has performed amazingly well all things considered.
Sir John,
What kind of party desires a leader that, whatever they might be, needn’t be intelligent or honest? What kind of country condones false and stupid politics? What hope is there for such a party, and indeed such a country? Is democracy capable of supplying the kind of hope we need?
We definitely want this trend of a gentle decline in house prices relative to inflation to continue for a very long time. A slow but steady rise in base rate, eventually to inflation plus half a percent, plus reduced immigration, should do the trick. The instruction to banks to require large deposits should be withdrawn unconditionally. The requirement favours the ultra-rich, whose daddies can pay the deposit, over the middle classes. It is a vote loser, which goes a long way to explaining why the Conservatives have a majority only among the over 55s.
Housing. You can increase supply or reduce demand (or both). The government’s policy of reducing supply via assorted penalties on landlords and increasing demand by allowing tax breaks for overseas buyers seems misguided.
There are no tax breaks for overseas buyers now at all quite the reverse.
“When will the government listen..?”
When indeed? I suppose it will happen sometime, but I doubt it will be in my lifetime.
John, the last chancellor increased stamp duty just before the Brexit referendum, the present chancellor substantially increased the tax burden on landlords. I do not believe this was just poor timing, I believe this was to ‘demonstrate’ that Brexit will damage house prices. I have no doubt that any new chancellor will cut the costs of buying a house.
What even John Mc Donnall?
Don’t worry John, the tent cities will be setting up soon on the outskirts of London!
Well, Scottish youngsters have it easier. They don’t have student loans to pay back and in the majority of areas housing is much cheaper to start with. Same applies to the minimum wage. Money goes further in Scotland where even rent is cheaper. Farage is right when he wants the Barnet formula looked at. The English get a rough deal in so many ways and its about time it changed.
Yet the SNP aren’t happy with the stable population. They want to import more EU nationals. I wonder what the electorate thinks about competition for housing?
I suspect that the policy differences between Nigel and Sir John are minuscule and they could easily run a government together.
It would take a seismic realignment for that to take place, though. More’s the pity.
There is a triple whammy here.
A Scottish youngster doesn’t need to pay back student debt (in my kid’s case £50k) and inheritance from gramps remains intact. (No care home fees.)
Yet all silly Andy and all silly Newmania can bang on about is how stupid and intolerant we working class English are.
The third of the whammies – no prescription charges.
It is entirely reasonable for you to question why people in Scotland get the benefits you mention and you don’t.
But you need to ask that question of the Conservative government in London which has basically been in power for almost a decade.
They are the ones who can change things and they will not. And here is the problem. All of you want the ‘free stuff’ you and your family get from the state – pensions, healthcare, education and so on. Yet you do not want other people to have anything. Similarly you do not seem to understand that all of this ‘free stuff’ is not actually free. Someone has to pay for it. And yet you are outraged at how much you all pay.
It genuinely is not rocket science. If you want to spend more you have to tax more. It is as easy as that.
I don’t want anything ‘free’.
I’ve been at work today (and all bank holiday for no extra pay.) Have you ???
Carry on slapping us around the face, Andy.
Mr Corbyn is coming to make things alright.
The point you miss Andy is that we in England already pay more but some of that goes off to Scotland where they get free stuff they dont have to pay extra for.
If there was an equality of tax and spending throughout the United Kingdom it would be seen as a lot fairer by taxpayers in England.
As you say, someone has to pay for it and disproportionately it is English taxpayers who fail to get the benefits Scottish citizens do.
Look, I’m fully supportive of everything Sir John offers in his blog.
However, for the sake of accuracy please understand that the Scottish Govt only pays for the “Personal Care” of an old person in a Care Home. Currently this amounts to a maximum of £170 per week.
We still had to pay £600 a week, (6 yrs ago), for our Mum’s residential care. We had to sell her flat in order to fund her care.
Once her capital reduced to approx £18,000, the Local Authority stopped taking the £600 per week, but took most of her State Pension to help pay for her keep. She was left with £18 a week to pay for toiletries and clothes.
Unfortunately she died before she could spend much of her £18,000 capital and this passed to her family.
The SNP are happy to let you believe Care Home fees are free because it makes them look good, but it’s a lie – please don’t believe it.
Anonymous … and inheritance from gramps remains intact. (No care home fees.)”
You might want to read the attached brochure from Age UK Scotland – Scots with savings/investments/property do have to pay care home and nursing home fees.
https://www.ageuk.org.uk/globalassets/age-scotland/documents/ia—factsheets/care/care-5-care-home-guide-funding.pdf
Indeed someone in London can often have a disposable income after housing, income tax, NI, commuting costs, council tax, NI and the likes of perhaps just £150 PW and yet they might be paying £600 PW in tax and NI. Whereas someone up north, with cheap housing might well have the same disposable income of £150, while paying just £50 in tax and NI. With Stamp duty rates so high people can often pay over 100% of their income in tax in the year they move homes.
Where is the justice? Where too is the justice in some having hugely subsidised social housing when others on the same income have to pay the market rate and to subsidise these people from their taxes?
‘Some will say this is good news.’ Yep – it most certainly is. The Conservative Party needs to keep a laser-like focus on reducing the average age of the first-time buyer. Home-owners make for better communities.
How far should we go? Low enough to mean that we can afford to buy a home, raise a family and save for a pension out of average incomes. When house prices are too high, then we can’t afford to do that, and so we have people not raising families because they do not have their own homes, or who are not saving sufficiently for a pension (especially since pensions have in more recent times been severely taxed, starting with Brown’s secret pension raid, and emulated by Osborne). Moreover, the risk is ever present that house prices will fall back to more fundamental values based on cost of construction. Look at what your house insurance would pay out for rebuilding as a guide to the extent of valuation risk. That risk is an important reason why many younger people are sensibly wary of paying inflated house prices. Of course, it is less painful to those who did buy at inflated prices if the fall in real price is stretched out, but the cost is denying those who were wiser the life they should have been having. I am not averse to people learning the lesson of the marketplace and rewarding those who showed better judgement.
When people cannot afford to raise their own families, we end up with a shortage of young people joining the workforce. This has been the main driver of high levels of immigration, which concentrates on young adults to replace the children not born previously.
I wonder if Boris’s Water Cannon have actually been broken up yet ?
Kahn foolishly sold them for a reputed £3,675 each to a scrap merchant, losing around £300,000 in the process.
They seem to be just what’s needed to move on those annoying protestors clogging up London this weekend.
The protesters are supported by the establishment.
Vote properly but deliver the ‘wrong’ result – get utter disrespect.
Middle class vegans kick off and the police join them !
Sir JR,
Good input and contribution to an important debate .
thank you
Can’t see it happening with this crew. They are in any event near o the end of the road. Taking on Corbyn’s ideas for everything will end in a replacement party taking root.
‘end in a replacement party taking root’
– What replacement party? Same people, just different political party name.
We need someone with vision – and with the vision of Edmund Burke who represents the best values of British Conservatism but who Conservatives today seem to be largely ignoring. This is the great tragedy of modern British Conservative Politics.
(Whilst at same time being left with a ghastly Marxist Labour Party – things just couldn’t be worse – a kind of spiralling nightmare)
Whoops, apologies for the rant
And there is far too much spin in politics today as opposed to the hard-won WISDOM of Conservatives such as Burke.
Burke was far from perfect, but he definitely had a positive vision and values for British Conservatism and this country overall.