Striking a successful balance between landlords and tenants

It is right that the law requires landlords to treat their tenants well and to stick to the promises they make in their contracts with tenants. There have been too many cases of bad landlords who have failed to maintain properties to a decent standard, or who have sought to evict tenants for no good reason.
The government is currently reviewing the balance of the law to see if tenants can be offered more security. It is after all their homes we are talking about, and it is disruptive and upsetting if people have to move out of a place they need and like living in.
In the review the government also needs to take into account how landlords are likely to respond. Tenants have more freedom, more choice and more affordable rents if there are enough landlords wishing to make property available. Some overseas markets have been badly damaged by offering strict rent controls and other advantages for tenants, only to discover the supply of rented accommodation falls, creating scarcity and upward pressure on the general rent level.
Today both landlord and tenant can agree to a rental contract for a stated period. The landlord may have good reason why they want the property back at the end of the specified time. If this is no longer possible more potential landlords may be put off, concerned that they cannot get their property back.
We have already seen a contraction in the supply of more property to let by the tax attack on buy to let investments by individuals. The disallowance of mortgage interest relief and the higher stamp duties on such investments has put some people off contemplating put their savings into such a venture. More emphasis has been placed on institutional and company landlords, who will in turn be concerned if contracts are too restricted.
I want tenants to get a good deal, and want there to be sensible legal protections against poor or bad landlords. The government for its part needs to recognise that the best way for tenants to get good deals and have choices is to encourage a larger and healthier private rented market. You do not achieve this by overtaxing provision, nor by intervening too much in the contracts willing landlords want to exchange with willing tenants.
I am not myself a tenant, nor do I have a buy to let investment.
About John Redwood
John Redwood won a free place at Kent College, Canterbury, He graduated from Magdalen College Oxford, has a DPhil and is a fellow of All Souls College. A businessman by background, he has been a director of NM Rothschild merchant bank and chairman of a quoted industrial PLC.
Sir John,
It seems to me that today’s post, and those of the past couple of days, albeit each an item of real interest, are perhaps a case of “Don’t mention the war” or, in this case, Brexit. Agreed, there are a great many issues of current importance, but none greater than the travesty which is Brexit. For this reason, this comment relates to the issue which prompts many to visit your site and adds to ‘off topic’ suggestions made yesterday.
I see there are moves afoot within elements of the Conservative Party to prevent a Brexiteer becoming the next Prime Minister. How ludicrous this is when there is already evidence of a total collapse of the Tory vote due to the complete mess made by this faction of MPs, ‘led’ by the utterly hopeless and treacherous May.
Following its launch, the new Brexit Party have already announced that such self-serving individuals will avoided as candidates, seeking, as they are, people with demonstrated business or practical experience. With their pro democracy and sovereignty stance, that party deserves to succeed and I wish them well.
The Conservatives, however, must not allow the ‘wet’ majority to orchestrate the future (catastrophic) direction of the Party. Those of us who regularly read and contribute to your website invariably wish to see a successful resurgence of the Party led as Prime Minister by someone with similar proven practical and business acumen. This must be someone who has consistently demonstrated a determination to achieve Brexit proper, as envisaged by those voting ‘Leave’ in the referendum. It must be someone who has not wavered by supporting the putrid WA in any one of the HoC votes. It must be someone who has clarity and consistency of mind who can articulate in a way which can be understood by all. In my opinion, it must be someone just like you, Sir John.
Get rid of May. Be that candidate for PM and give hope to Conservative voters.
Reply I do not write about Brexit every day because my views and aims for an early and clean Brexit do not change, and because it is important that government is not paralysed by the rows and delays. The whole point of Brexit is self government so we need to show how we will use those powers and what kind of a society and government we want when we can choose.I am writing for tomorrow about the issue of Mrs Mays continued leadership as there are some developments relevant to tuesday’s agenda to consider.
Reply to reply
Thankyou, Sir John. I very much look forward to reading tomorrow’s article.
It has already been decided that the loss of the Tory Party is a price worth paying to be forever in the EU.
Yields on residential letting range from about 3% (in London) to 8% (in Scotland). Off that come agent’s fees, insurance, dilapidation, bad debts etc.
In a falling market such as London and the SE at present, landlords stand to lose money overall.
The economic redevelopment of our inner cities cannot be just through the rebuilding and renovation of isolated buildings (or floors in the case of flats). The best redevelopments come from a transformation of an entire street or block.
In the past some property developers have had the patience to accumulate adjacent properties as freeholds and leaseholds become available. While they wait for enough other properties to become available, they have let out their initial purchases on short-term terminally leases. If they are not able to do so in future they will have only two alternatives a). Leave their initial purchases unoccupied for years or decades, leading to greater inner city decay and lost occupancy opportunities or b). Stop large scale transformations and focus on inefficient isolated piecemeal of single dwellings.
A third alternative I suppose is a massive expansion of Urban Renewal Authorities: but in the UK the state has a poor record of building housing that people want to live in, even at highly subsidised prices.
That is Urban Renewal Authorities who could, given the political will, assemble economically and environmentally viable plots quickly using compulsory purchase powers. Or would the proposed new legislation also ban all powers of compulsory purchase!
All a landlord wants from tenants is that they pay their rent on time, look after the property, and don’t upset the neighbours.
If this happens it is very unlikely landlords would serve notice unless they want to sell the property or move back in themselves.
Having to go to court every time you want to get you property back will clogged up the courts, take a long time, cost a lot of money and cause a lot of stress.
This ill conceived plan will help bad tenants and not good tenants.
Good morning.
Hotels have a Five Star rating system. So why not Landlords and Tenants ? Good Landlords can command better fees, and good tenants can command access to better properties. Let the market regulate this way and we will be free of the dross on both sides and have a better fairer market.
Government intervention is not the answer.
Another problem with this policy is the apparent belief that all lets must be long-term, to people looking to settle permanently.
The supply of short-term, particularly 3- to 6- month lets, or rolling contracts is extremely important to the freelance and consulting industries, or those in first jobs moving around the country to follow work before they settle down. If the restrictions on landlords reduce the supply of these, the cost of such work will soar due to increased travel and accomodation costs and the free movement of labour will be adversely affected.
When both parties take out a contract the landlord and the tenant cannot just change their minds because either of them like or dislike a situation. The problem lies therein. If I had to rent and thank hard graft from the age of 14 yrs I haven’t, I would ensure that my contract was solid and if it said that I may be moved out after 6 months then I would accept that this was so. If there was a clause which said it was subject to review , I would accept that the outcome could go either way. If there was no definite time limit and an option to buy then I would accept that this is so.
After the war, when my Dad was demobbed and due to the inevitable housing shortage my parents basically squatted in a defunct army base. These were wooden huts, with what was effectively a wood burner in the centre of the hut they used for heating and cooking and they were lucky enough to get a hut with a tap outside. They separated the hut into rooms using blankets. My older siblings were born before they were allocated social housing. I was born in the first one. We grew up in social housing.
Social housing allowed a element of security in that there was not the fear of being ‘turfed out’. That said, my maternal grandparents and maiden aunt, who stayed ‘at home’ to care for my Grandad lived in a privately rented house with no problem either, including the transfer of tenancy to said maiden aunt when Grandad died.
The sale of social housing had its benefits too, but governments’ failure was not to replace any of these from the proceeds of the sales, for those who could not afford to buy.
All of us children bought our own homes, though we all relied on renting when first leaving the parental home in our late teens/early 20’s.
Fast forward 70 years and what a mess politicians have made of getting the basic requirement of a roof over your head.
That said, I agree with the basic thrust of your article about improving the standard and security of home provision, but please don’t let the ‘socialists’ in your party dictate the criteria.