Undemocratic MPs who want to reverse the referendum

Take back control of our money, our laws and our borders. It was a straightforward and very popular proposal. It received more votes than any other idea or party in our democratic history.
More than 82% voted for candidates in the 2017 General election who promised to implement the result. So why are there now so many MPs who will do anything to delay, dilute or cancel Brexit? What part of Leave did they not understand? Why do they presume that they now know better than the voters, and know better than they did themselves when they were seeking votes two years ago?
The TIG s or Change UK have set themselves up as an MP group to help thwart Brexit in the Commons. The BBC gives them plenty of coverage as our national broadcaster panders to the views of a tiny party with MPs as they seem to like their anti Brexit stance. These MPs do not want a general election any time soon and refuse to put themselves up for by elections despite changing the party they were elected to be part of. They get on well together looking down on the majority who voted for Brexit.
You couldnt make it up that Change UK tells us the public do not trust current politics and want change. They are right. The public does want change. The change the public wants is for MPs like them to keep to their election promises and to back Brexit. They say they want a new and better democracy yet they refuse to accept and implement the people’s choice. They are the opposite of democrats. They spend most of their time trying to thwart the wishes of the electors. The advocates of a people’s vote refuse to accept the verdict of the huge People’s vote we did hold.
96 Comments
Pity the BBC is not covering the past expenses claims of these TIG MPs
Excellent articles in the spectator this week on their coverage of the appalling terrorist incidents by Rod Liddle and on the appalling sacking of Roger Scruton by Douglas Murray.
Expect nothing less from the BBC! Or indeed any balanced comment or reporting on the Parliament Vs the People battle now underway.
The BBC is a blatant propaganda outfit on the EU, on climate alarmism, on lefty magic money tree economics, on diversity, on politicial correctness, on identity politics, the politics of envy, on over taxing and regulation and on the non existant gender pay gap. They are wrong on almost everything – just like T May and J Corbyn (but at least he used to be right on the EU and his brother is right on Climate Change).
The petition (google ‘bbc petition’) for a public inquiry into the bias in the BBC has now received over 98,500 signatures. Just a final nudge needed — at 100,000 it will be considered for debate in Parliament.
It’s past time that this embarrassment of a ‘National Treasure’ be properly held to account. Its bias continues unabated, with last night’s Question Time having four pro-Remain / BRINO MPs on panel and only actor John Rhys-Davies calling for democracy to be upheld. Utterly shameful.
100% correct Julie.
Here is the link: https://petition.parliament.uk/petitions/234797
Sir John,
And the most undemocratic of them all is our Prime Minister who still seems determined, one way or another, to get her putrid WA passed. I see she has now committed the UK to spend £100 million on EU elections, but will then be doing her very best to ensure that those UK MEPs elected will never take up their positions.
What an absolute tragedy. She is prepared to waste not only this enormous sum of money, but also the time of the candidates, the electoral officials, the canvassers and the voters, just so that she can achieve her own blinkered ends. What a pathetic, selfish and totally misguided individual. A sane person would surely recognise the harm being done to the country by prolonging the uncertainty for UK businesses.
And who is to say that she will achieve anything by 30th June? With her mindset, the attitude will probably be “Never mind, I now have until the end of October to grind the UK further into the mire”
Surely something can be done to put us all out of this misery – but NOT approval of that WA!
P.S. Has the Government responded to the legal claim by the English Democrats that the UK left to EU on 29th March 2019?
agreed
Yes, the government must have responded (as they did also – unsuccessfully – to the Gina Miller case).
Robin Tilbrook revealed (via faceBook on 24 April) that the Claimant were currently filing in the High Court their ‘Claimant’s Reply to the Defendant’s Summary Grounds of Resistance’ in:- The Queen on the Application of the English Democrats – v – The Prime Minister (1) The Secretary of State for Exiting the European Union (2) – Case No. CO/1322/2019.
(There is also a blog at Robin Tilbrook dot blogspot dot com where I would expect to see an update soon.)
The US political system is set up in such a way to prevent such things. For example. A President can only have a maximum of two terms in office. The have two houses that are both elected and separate from the office of the Presidency. After this I think it high time we started to row back a lot of the powers of the PM.
Mark B, Yes it is clear that a PM has too much power. Both Tony Blair was, and Theresa May is, rogue. The PM’s power, and party tribalism keeps them in place. One way of curtailing the PM’s power would be to remove the No.10 Unit so that a PM is forced to rely on the official Ministries. That would help restore Cabinet government.
The current system is defended by some civil servants on the lines that it is perfectly normal to have competing teams look at a policy separately. Up to a point, Lord Copper. That could take place within a Department, it does not require a government within a government, as happened with the Chequers duplicate WP debacle.
Yeah .. they also have hanging chads and who gets the less votes can be president..according to collegial system..its all mad..made up to confuse..just like we have 800 plus unelected in the HoLs..its all mad
It’s still under Judicial Review, (which, as Richard Tilbrook notes, “does not happen overnight”). I don’t suppose the UK Government will react until the High Court has concluded its review, and only if the case proceeds.
Pom
” What an absolute tragedy. She is prepared to waste ”
You can do a slight alteration to your grammar and get another version.
” What an absolute tragedy she is. Prepared to waste “
Change U.K. along with all the other undemocratic mps and MEPs candidates with feel the wrath of the people in next months Eu election and when the GE comes around the now sitting undemocratic mps will be kicked out of Westminster and go pick up there P45’s , how great that will be to see the smug looks wiped off the faces of sourbry grieve Wollaston and all the other undemocratic muppets
By all accounts the public want rid of the PM for obstructing Brexit. So why the hesitancy displayed by the 1922 committee? Media are saying that it is because they see Boris as a greater evil – even though that would by all accounts be another outcome favoured by the public.
The rules say she can be challenged only once in 12 months. So she should have been challenged ONLY once it was clear she would lose. Instead Baker and Rees Mogg rushed to challenge her last December – and failed. Don’t blame the 1922, they are simply playing it by the book. Blame the bungling of Baker and Rees Mogg and the rest of the ERG. There’s a reason they lose every fight going – they’re not the sharpest tools in the box are they
It is amazing! The Tory Party is gasping its last breath – the next election of whichever variety will surely see the Last Rites administered, yet the MPs are doing nothing to arrest the damage! Where is the ruthlessness of yesteryear? Only the Blue Rinsers have had the guts to put their heads above the parapet! No doubt true Brits from the Shires – certainly not the metropolitan Elite.
It’s trendy and politically correct to love the EU. ‘Love’ for many, I think, is the operative word – it’s almost a religious cult. Nothing the EU does is morally wrong.
The EU’s PR material is usually worded that way as well – EU activity is morally good. Done for the good of people … rather than done for the purpose of furthering the grand scheme of creating a single EU state – one state, in charge of all fiscal revenues and payments, and a military entity, operating outside the EU, with a decision-making apparatus which is two-thirds unaccountable, and almost impossible to oppose.
Agreed! PC is an upmarket expression for indoctrination! The EU policy is to tell people what to think, it doesn’t want people TO think!
At the weekend I was door-stepped by a prospective Labour candidate for the local election. I began by asking him his views on a local issue, then I asked him what his position was on Brexit. He told me he voted to remain. During the ensuing 15 minutes he told me of all the disasters that would befall us when we left the EU! Never once did he give any reasons FOR remaining in the EU. It was project all over again! Perhaps it is good news for Brexit that these people never learn!
I don’t know about change. It seems to me that nothing much is happening at the moment. May plods on doing little but surviving as prime minister. Talks with Labour are going nowhere, which is of no surprise to anyone.
May could be trying to wear the public down, hoping she will get her surrender agreement through because the opposition to it dwindles through fatigue.
Regarding kicking out undemocratic M Ps, this is now more plausible if the Brexit party field candidates.
Um – all of these MPs were last elected AFTER the referendum.
A referendum in which, it must be remembered, the country was split pretty much down the middle.
A referendum in which millions of largely remain backers were denied a vote.
Describing these MPs as ‘undemocratic’ for representing at least half the country is simply bonkers.
Good morning
I am glad the CUK’s have formed their own Establishment party. We will now have somewhere for those Blairite MP’s to go from all the other parties, allowing to finally put their policies to the voters. This will of course mean full EU membership. Let us see how popular that is ?
It will also mean that finally we will begin to see a clear three way split in British politics that we have not seen since before John Major.
To me the CUK’s offer the hope that we will see, with their demise, the end of Blairism.
And still you have May in post.
Exactly! The 1922 seems to be a pathetic, impotent shadow of its former self, Completely useless.
And again, with regret to criticise our host, he asks the right question but fails to provide an answer, or even a few possible motives.
Farage is no saint, but he is correct, the two main parties are not behaving according to the democratic mandate and must be swept away.
Sir John, just huffing and puffing from the sidelines wont cut it; you Brexiteers need to start doing things!
You only had to view Question Time last night to see how pathetic those Mp’s appearing were making their case.
The only one talking any sense was the one guest who was not an MP.
Afraid its members of Parliament who are destroying our so called democracy, as you outline yourself today.
I cannot wait for the Euro elections to make my displeasure known..
Good idea for the TIG MP’s to submit themselves for re-election to confirm their new views – how about all those Conservative MPs currently ignoring their manifesto do so too ? Mrs May for example. I suggest you put your own house in order first before moaning about other parties.
Indeed, but then voting to remain in the anti-democratic EU surely shows you want to live in an undemocratic superstate.
Unfortunately the appalling Theresa May & Philip Hammond are busily destroying the conservative party.
Vote Conservative – We have given you the highest and most complex taxes for 70 years, (rates at over 100% of income or profits in many cases). We have increase serious and other crime rates very considerably since we came to office and we have betrayed you wishes on Brexit. We have also given millions £50000 student debt for worthless degrees. We have made you energy costs about double what they should be.
But do not worry we are very PC and have enforced gender pay reportiing. This even though there is clearly no gender pay gap that is not entirely explained by the different work life and subject choices the genders take on average.
Should go down well at the Ballet Box – what do you think?
Candidates of so-called Change UK wander in the wilderness.
They favour Remain.
Remain = No Change.
No Chance!
We of the UK demand our borders, our laws & our money back, including all our change.
Sorry John, undemocratic refers to single short-term episodes of ignoring democracy such as stuffing & maintaining a 73% remainer Cabinet rather than reflecting the result of a democratic mandate. The sustained attack against our democracy, whether by the private ltd company (now a party so we might even find out who’s funding them) who want another referendum but refuse to stand for re-election, the Govt who are breaking laws & Constitutional procedures to hide their treason of enslaving our country to a foreign power, or the majority of, what is now beyond dispute, a corrupt Parliament repeatedly forcing votes to get the ‘right’ answer, is far better described as anti-democratic.
Talking of change I see Jeremy Hunt and Lord Adonis have suddenly become Leavers. Pity they, especially Hunt won’t do anything concrete to achieve it. Once again proving that their personal ambition is more import than their principles.
Frankly egotistical and a shabby contempt for the voting public.
Ps where is the Attorney Generals reply to your letter or when has he promised it?
Current MPs are rotten to the core, with the exception of around 100 who still understand the word democracy. The sooner we have a GE with the quislings well identified the better. It spells the end of two party politics. The Brexit party does not have to dig very deep to produce a comprehensive manifesto for change that covers all areas beyond Brexit itself. Time to reconsider you position, party or country and democracy.
A Tory party so split over the EU does not have enough power to carry out the business of Parliament properly.
And unfortunately Remainers see the EU as a far more important power/ provider than Westminster so their loyalty belongs to the EU.
At any other time in history that would have been viewed with great seriousness.
As opposition leader, Corbyn should be watching for and exploiting any rifts in the government. And he is!
etc ed
What on earth is a brilliant mp such as yourself doing in a party like this one? I admire Widdicome for making the move. Its about time others stood by their principles and did the same. Farage has more honour and principles than May and her cabinet put together. The whole thing stinks. One of the panelists on QT last night was going on about Britain being the place where democracy is upheld. Was she having a laugh? We, the electorate are truly pissed off we our politicians who are scheming slime balls and with some making money from dodgy companies. How low can British politics sink?
I received a letter from my Copeland constituent MP Trudy Harrison yesterday, attempting to justify why she supports May’s WA.
If she thinks sending this 2 page piece of treasonous garbage and self praise prior to the local elections and EU ones (if they go ahead) is going to convince me to vote for the party she is in, she is in for a disappointment. I have already checked who is standing and I will be voting for UKIP and independents.
This is one reason why I voted for Brexit. Just stumbled across this piece on the English Democrats website when I was looking to find news on their court case.
“Nearly all new jobs created in the United Kingdom since the 2016 European Union (EU) membership referendum have gone to British workers.
The number of EU nationals who joined the British workforce — either getting a job in Britain for the first time, or returning to work after a period of absence — was 35,000 since the 2016 Brexit referendum.
This is less than a tenth of the number who joined in the two years running up to the vote, when the figure stood at 410,000.
In that period, nearly half of new jobs went to EU citizens, but now they account for around 1-in-20, according to The Telegraph. “
There’s a video of “ooh, I’ve been to a car factory” Soubry (and another simialr one of Cooper) saying “people have had enough of referendums” etc etc and that the result must be respected… it simply shouldn’t be legal for her to be bleating the stuff she endlessly does – zero credibility, brings politics into disrepute…. Grrr!
This site is one of the few places for sensible, well reasoned comments from our thoughtful host and usually reasonable and informed responses.
Contrast that with the hysterical shouting and yelling on Question Time last night. Only one Brexit supporter on the panel, shouted down at every opportunity. Politicians who can’t see the point of Brexit and don’t have any answers. Panic-stricken Greens who believe the end of the world is nigh because some 16 year old Swedish propagandist said so. Howls of rage that the President of the USA should be accorded a state visit. Why is there never anybody on the panel who actually has some hard facts to offer?
Obviously it’s not a serious discussion programme anymore, but a gruesome form of entertainment. As such, like most of the BBC’s current affairs output, it just isn’t worth watching. Or paying for.
Rick,
You confirmed my view, formed a long time ago, indeed prior to the latest female host, that the show is merely a leftist, often hate-filled joke of a current affairs airing. Now and again I watch the opening 5 to 10 minutes, but it is soon evident there is an agenda, and the extreme biased audience (where on earth do the BBC find them?) looks for any chance to hoot derision at any reasonable statement or view that does not line up with anarchist ideology. At least it is late at night, when will the Beeb find an excuse to air it earlier hoping to influence the soon-to -vote 16 year olds, if certain parties have their way.
It’s a very clever ploy by the BBC to only ever have one Brexit panelist, because there’s never anyone else to pick up the gauntlet when they get shouted down. The gang of Remainers build on their propoganda, whereas the Brexit argument is cut dead. Mission accomplished.
How I agree so much with you on these points. It is certain there is underway a tectonic shift in the structure of UK politics. Whatever the outcome (including Labour becoming the party of the left leaning metropolitan, meritocratic middle class), it is assured that Change UK will get their comeuppance.
Forgive me for combining this comment with one about your Free Enterprise article. You clearly are a strong democrat – the message of this latest article. How far does that extend? Would you, like Hayek and co., want to separate the economic sphere from the social – that is make the economic sphere isolated from democracy? Further, I invite you to try a task somewhat trickier (with regards to your own preferences) than outlining your case for Free Enterprise. How about having a go at making the case for Democratic Socialism. That would test you, and it might give thought to some of your respondents who appear to believe that Corbyn is the Devil incarnate. As in most things in the world, there is a constant tension between risk taking individualism (even selfishness) and secure caring and the common good. We need both in some sort of balance. We all should know that economics and the ‘Market’ are purely human constructs. Therefore, whatever system we prefer must be one that serves humanity, and does not make humanity slaves to abstractions.
The BBC’s output represents a small clique of people.
Their conversations are so out of step with mainstream opinion as to appear wacky.
How did this small group get control of powerful transmitters and a massive budget?
Listening to them plotting to subvert democracy is sickening.
The national broadcaster is usually among the first targets of any coup d’état, and the BBC was a fat juicy target for the Frankfurt School’s “Long March”. The corporation was taken without a shot being fired.
Most politicians are afraid to criticize the BBC for fear of retaliation [specific exampled self censored].
The only way to deal with this problem is for the general public to cut off the funding by refusing to pay the BBC Licence Fee, which millions of households have already chosen to do as they’ve switched to on-demand services such as Amazon Prime and Netflix which do not need a Licence.
There are also sitting Tories lying that they have done everything to push Brexit but who voted on 27 March not to leave the EU without caving in to the other side. They too should feel the heat of your ire and the electorate.
Do as I say not as I do has been the mantra of self styled progressive MPs and advocates since organised government began.
Give me a free marketeer any day who will look you in the eyes as they screw you over.
Government does best when it does least.
Sorry to say it but you could be talking about the majority of your own party in that description John. With the exception of a few honourable MPs in the ERG and DUP and Kate Hoey, the whole of parliament are setting themselves against the people and disobeying the instructions they were given to leave so should not be too surprised when they get annihilated in the forthcoming elections by the Brexit party. I know so many lifelong Tory voters, myself included, who will never vote Tory again not just because of their betrayal over Brexit but because for too long they have shown themselves not to be Tory at all.
And Graham Stringer.
IMO every MP who votes for the May/Robbins WA is voting to reverse the result of the referendum, despite their claims to the contrary.
Indeed, it appears certain that the WA actually locks us into the EU, costs us more, and makes it harder to exit in the future. No wonder the PMs voted against 3 times. If No Deal cannot be reached, it would seem preferable to remain, and try again under a new PM and party make up.
oops… meant MPs of course.
Bizarrely for a group of Remoaners, the Change UK website doesn’t mention the EU or staying in it at all. The nearest reference is “We believe in maintaining strong alliances with our closest European and international allies on trade, regulation, defence, security and counter-terrorism.”
Strangely, one of their “shared values” is “Power should be devolved to the most appropriate level, trusting and involving local communities. More powers and representation should be given to local government to act in the best interests of their communities.” which is a direct contradiction of the modus operandi of their beloved EU.
ChUK or whatever they call themselves this week is a party without members, highly suitable to support the e.u., a government without a country.
WHEN:
– So many actively work against the wishes of the people;
– Dogma takes precedence over justice;
– Propaganda is almost overwhelming, but still subtle;
– The authorities cannot be trusted;
– Irrational Political activities / responses are replicated around the planet;
Then it is clear that those who really rule this world are becoming more aggressive in their plans, and too many MP’s are subservient to them.
The criteria for MPs being selected as candidates and being kept in their jobs post election needs radical overhaul. By elections should be mandatory for those changing party. Any criminal conviction should see an MP barred and removed from parliament, no whims, no delays, no waffle.
AS,
Agree entirely
I would only modify that by suggesting that only a conviction to a serving MP should remove them from parliament: a spent conviction should not prevent anybody from standing for election or re-election.
Why are their no costings for the Withdrawal Agreement?
Cost of direct payments?
Cost of Eurocrat pensions?
Cost of subsidises to low paid EU migrants, now with the right to dole for life in the WA
It would be clear how punitive it is?
What we are seeing is a breakdown of trust between elected representatives and the people they should be working for. The EU has shown the way in this, by openly ignoring what people want and carrying on as though they had some God-given right to rule, no matter what!
Some UK MP’s – those that have grown tired of making life and worthwhile things work out, have they realised that within the EU they would be protected and have little real responsibility – a reason to stay under the EU umbrella.
Most people no longer accept that remain MP’s are fighting to stay in the EU for the benefit of the country.
Sir John
If nothing else the events over the last few years has highlighted once and for all the chasm that has been created by the political elite not changing the criteria and process of the selection of candidates and the people they purport to serve.
That is the reason so many just act like sheep. They are educated to achieve the bare minimum to satisfy the existing selection processes and with a few nods and winks from the local constituency party are put up for election all safe in the knowledge they will not cause hopefully too much embarrassment or scandal. It is a win win for all those involved in the selection of candidates. Someone, anyone that is easy to sell to the electorate. The voters themselves are more than partially to blame in that their expectations are not that high. How many times does one her “why bother they are only in it for themselves”
In the old days the first signs of any scandal, incompetence or misdemeanour it was expected for the politician to fall on his/her sword and clear their name. Now we have the standard reply “I have done nothing wrong” What a way to treat the electorate. Shades of Mrs May refusing to accept that the party is being badly damaged if not heading for total destruction by her refusing to accept the obvious. The woman must go for the sake of the country let alone the party.
Will anything be changed? No
Assuming Theresa is not stupid enough to do a deal with the neo-marxists and the EU election fiasco goes ahead, then hopefully their results will give a very clear message to the Change UK MPs that their views/opinions are irrelevant, likewise to the Remainer rump of the Tory party..
They’ve been given their opportunity by:
1. cowardly Cameron having a hissy fit and resigning.
2. The Con party selecting Mrs Strong and Stable (🤣😂😂) as leader.
3. The delay of A50 by May.
4. May working for the EU.
5. May’s inability to act without direction from the EU.
6. May.
7. May.
Common theme?
Whilst I will “lend” my vote to the Brexit Party in the near future ( or UKIP,monster raving loony or spoily ballots) to remind Parliament of it’s broken pledges on the referendum, my real loyalty will only be gained by a party that promises to clean the Augean stables which we currently have purporting to be democracy and end the public ownership of the BBC so that they can churn out their “soft” propaganda using somebody else’s money.
If “Change UK” ( a wonderfully ironic name, or whatever else they call themselves this particular week) really want change, they can have it in spades; let’s start with compulsory by-elections when an MP leaves the political party whose platform they got elected on, it’s disingenuous to pretend that most voters vote for the person, not the party.
Good morning Sir John,
I was wondering if you have chased up a response to your letter to the Attorney General yet?
In the absence of a reply, how would you feel about an open chase-up letter to him in the press? I have no idea what publication in the media would cost, but the points you made need to be publicised as widely as possible and I’m sure crowd funding from your appreciative followers would be forthcoming.
At the moment with the exception of a small minority we have a rogue Parliament out of control and totally out 0f sync with the electorate. The legacies have gone to far and extreme reform is required to put it right. Proportional representation to destroy the fptp system is now essential. The Brexit Party is clearly the way forward or whatever name it comes up with after the European elections. May is now known as an EU official masquerading as our Prime Minister, out of control, out of touch, lying every which way and has destroyed the former Conservative Party who refuse to remove her.
Sir John, Your colleagues in the HoC will face a spectacular shock, the Brexit Party is on course to rid us of charlatans who were elected on their manifesto which included a commitment to leave the EU and are now doing everything they can to thwart it.
In the first half of the 20th century we had UK citizens who would have preferred if the country was run by the USSR.
From the second half of the 20th century until today we have UK citizens who believe our country should not be sovereign and prefer it was run by the EU.
This includes Mrs. May who wants us to sign up to an international treaty with the EU where we accept EU laws, taxation, fines and policies (immigration/environment/energy/foreign etc.) with no representation or veto and from which there is no lawful exit (according to the AG).
Change UK want the status quo and democracy when it suits them, over which they are getting very excited. I expect the election results in May will bring reality upon them.
The Brexit process has been very useful in showing how contemptuous MPs are towards the electorate.
And the Conservative party has decided upon a path to extinction – very strange.
The people’s ire will not go away and I suspect the Brexit party now has sufficient momentum that it will be a significant threat to established parties.
I am very grateful to ERG MPs like JR who continue to fight for the wishes of the people and I am very sorry that the rest of their party has let them down.
If the Brexit Party does not implode by Christmas, I will be very surprised. The Conservative vote is not as dead as social media (the ultimate weapon of mass destruction) think it is. The Euro election will be a proxy second referendum and cost just as much as the local elections.
Working on the basis that “Leave” = UKIP +Brexit +CON +DUP. “Remain” = LAB +SNP +LD +CHK +GRN +PC. The following screenshot of a PB table http://www2.politicalbetting.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/04/Screenshot-2019-04-25T220757.047-1024×474.png is indicating, I reckon, circa 54% Remain to 46% Leave.
NickC, I will persist in my ‘boring’ comments about leaving with no deal not delivering on the referendum. Firstly, I have been polite and respectful. Please do likewise. It clearly annoys you that I disagree with you, but there is no need to insult me.
Secondly, a leaflet was delivered to everyone’s house. In that leaflet, it makes no mention at all of No Deal.
Moreover, at no point was No Deal even mentioned during the referendum. All we heard about we the ‘sunny uplands’ and how the E.U would roll over in a trice when we threatened to leave. Now that hasn’t happened, we are now being informed in fact we voted for ‘No Deal’. How could we have voted for an option that wasn’t even discussed at the time? In my opinion, this is just hardliners trying to rewrite the past.
Another article conflating “what” with “how”.
Canada, Norway, Switzerland, USA, Mauritania. None are members of the EU and all have different relationships with the EU.
John Redwood’s preferred leave is “Mauritania, then go from there” (Mauritania is the only country on that list trading with the EU on pure WTO terms), but that form of leave has been shown not to command a majority in either Westminster or in the country as a whole. Until that majority consensus can be found, the current impasse will remain.
Reply Lies. I want us to have various trading agreements with the EU and we have already negotiated several of them.
Peter, you are spot on. What is more, the “Mauritania, then go from there” option is one that VoteLeave explictly ruled out during the referendum. They assured us we would agree a deal with the EU before even sending the Article 50 letter
Really, Mr Redwood, you show yourself up so very badly with such comments. We have negotiated NO trading agreements with the EU, and we cannot even start trying to do so until we have left the EU. How can you not know this?
Reply We have a haulage agreement, aviation agreement, government purchasing agreement etc
To quote your own words from your article on this site from April 19th (one week ago):
“My advice to the government remains the same. Announce you are cancelling the Euro elections and leave without signing the Withdrawal Agreement. We can leave on 22 May under the extension agreement. Offer talks on a free trade agreement for the day after we leave.”
reply to reply..what you want is to have your cake and eat it..you would like a cherry picking deal with no strings..am afraid that has already been ruled out..for very obvious reasons..no need to go into now..so lets start with a Mauritania deal..thats what we voted for
Also, a lot of this argument comes down to whether you are a nationalist or an internationalist.
Personally I believe we cannot just pull up the drawbridge and no longer be part of international agreements and structures.
I believe this for two reasons. Firstly, selfish. I fear if we are not at the table, then other international bodies like the E.U will pass lots of legislation which is not in our interests. Secondly, that we can only further British interests by working with other countries, not unilaterally. This is why I am opposed to leaving the E.U completely. I feel it diminishes us as a nation and threatens our economic security.
You seem to have ignored that we import roughly 3 times what we export to the EU. I don’t think the businesses in the EU want to ‘overnight’ lose all that valuable trade with the UK. In fact many countries will lose jobs as a result and create more disillusion with the EU.
The EU can pass any laws it wants but that doesn’t make it international law and binding on everyone. The only way it can affect us with silly laws to try to stymie the UK is if we sign May’s surrender document, or stay in the EU (much the same thing except without any voting rights, although they are limited in their effect). Which other bodies do you think we will be leaving and who will legislate against us? We do not wish to pull up the drawbridge, the EU has already done that and built a wall around itself to keep out the rest of the world unless their products pay tax. We wish to leave this wallled garden and trade with the other 180 odd counties of the world without let or hindrance.
Nationalists generally are internationalists. They believe in international cooperation within a realist anarchic construct which gives all nations the opportunity to further their own interests via treaties, agreements and alliances.
What they are not is globalists, who seek a pan-national one-world govt, ruling on behalf of mega-corporations via franchises such as the EU, instructing nation states on how to govern themselves. The U.K. with its seat on the UN SC can temper this for now, but if the EU starts to direct the U.K. and France we have lost any ability to prevent self-governance being removed.
If we leave the EU we will then be able to represent ourselves at the important international bodies and not be just one of 28 countries (soon to be 34+) under the EU umbrella which is highly unlikely to take our interests into account.
Merlin
Leavers are internationalists.
Apart from you, who is proposing “pulling up the drawbridge”?
Your whole post is ridiculous.
We can all see the tactics here : take the Agreement back to the House and tell them that the only way to avoid the Euro Elections is to vote the WA through.
I trust there are enough democrats left to stop the damned plot succeeding? God I hope so!
Farage is right. If you hold the elections, he will sweep the board. If the WA goes through then the backlash at the next General Election by betrayed voters will finish the Tories and Labour once and for all.
Will no-one rid us of this terrible woman?
It is startling that the Tories do not see the slow death of the party. Votes cast elsewhere might not be temporary. Electors will see promises being kept, and warm to the refreshing honesty of the politics. The comfortable MPs expect to have the status quo, but possibly the biggest shake-up is underway. At least the losing MP gets a decent payoff and pension. My heart bleeds.
Your penultimate paragraph is now what I’m hoping for. It’ll happen sooner or later; LibLabCon have got their heads buried so deep they might as well be in Australia.
But if the Surrender Treaty goes through, then who can say that the next GE will be what WE would call ”free and fair”? The EU will be in charge – and they won’t want an anti-EU party to be voted in.
off topic
A news article the other day said an implant had been developed that could read brain signals and translate them into real speech. If true, can we have one put in all politicians – should make for interesting times.
You’re right.
But these MPs think your analysis is wrong. And these MPs have the power to prevent us leaving and have been effective in this. So the choice, as ever, is imperfect brexit or no brexit. By voting against the withdrawal agreement are let you concerned about no brexit?
Reply The WA is tge stay in and throw away your negotiating position Agreement
Ask any remainer and he’ll tell you he supports universal equal suffrage (adequating it to ‘democracy’, although it’s not something that would have been recognized in fifth-century Athens, where, in the cradle of democracy, one had to be a property owner at least 35 years of age).
In 2016 we held the largest exercise in universal equal suffrage in British electoral history. As with all socialists, however, when the result fails to meet their requirements, they reject it.
The problem is insuperable: we have a parliament in which all, however they describe themselves, are socialists.
ΠΞ
We are witnessing the reality of how politics truly works in this country when we finally arrive at a crossroads in Britain’s history. Never before in peacetime have leaders been stress tested as to where we are going.
The Brexit waters have been deliberately stirred and muddied for 3 years to create fear uncertainty and doubt by the PM and her remainers and massage the unbelievers via BBC and MSM to think voters got it wrong.
Creating conflict and skirmishes instead of preparing for Leaving the EU is totally unbelievable and sheer madness but you have to be outside the bubble to see this.
Westminster is so arrogant and the PM too.
Imagine voting to be in a permanent state like this locked into the EU without being able to influence it one bit. That is what any WA will be. Just a nightmare on our treasure island forever.
Yes, indeed – all these people are shamelessly undemocratic and (it seems) self-serving. But the big problem is that the PM is too.
JR
“More than 82% voted for candidates in the 2017 General election who promised to implement the result.”
How do you know that? People vote in a General election for a variety of reasons mostly to do with government or their dissatisfaction with certain aspects of it. It is dishonest to claim otherwise.
You also claim yet again that with Brexit we “Take back control of our money, our laws and our borders.”
We have control of all three of them never having joined the euro (unfortunately seeing how the £ has plummeted against it, 12% alone since the Brexit vote), EU laws only concern issues to do with trade and our relationship with the other 27 member states, and we are not members of Schengen.
Why try to mislead?
In order to prevent this capitulation, written by the EU with British civil servants on the instructions of May, the few honourable MPs who wish to accept the result of the referendum must let their Conservative colleagues know that they will resign and bring down the government if May combines with Labour to vote it through. The Brexit Party would be able to expose the treachery during the campaign. Tory MPs who had acted honourably should not be opposed by the Brexit Party.
Did you receive, Sir John, a reply to your letter to the Attorney-General regarding the Withdrawal Agreement ?
Sir JR
I do not seem to remember anybody saying we could not leave with a good deal attached to leaving the EU?