Parliament turns to other matters

It was a welcome development this week that Parliament avoided more Groundhog day debates on Brexit. We all know each other’s positions and have heard the arguments regurgitated all too often. Instead we talked of social care and schools, amongst other matters.
There was considerable agreement from all parties in the Commons that social care and schools need more generous financial settlements. The topic of school funding was introduced by a Conservative MP and drew warm support from the Labour front bench as you might expect. The Labour debate on social care also saw Conservative MPs accepting the need for better settlements.
The odd thing about this Parliament is it does not marry its wish to spend more on certain public services with its approach to Brexit. A large majority of MPs on both sides accept the idea that the UK should pay at least £39bn to the EU. Indeed many seem to welcome this, with large payments over the next two years. It is as if the referendum had never happened. I seem to remember day after day debates in that campaign about just how much money we might save, with everyone agreeing there would be large savings but disagreeing over whether to use the gross or net amounts. The public certainly got the idea and by a majority voted to spend the money at home, whether it was £10bn a year, £12 bn a year or more. Why is that so many MPs in this Parliament are so casual with money for Brussels, when they agree we need it for something else?
There is no legal clause in the Treaty requiring us to pay after we have left. The large sum in the Withdrawal Agreement is not nailed down in numbers and would doubtless be bigger than the Treasury £39bn estimate. The Treasury seems to want to pay the money and says we would need to anyway. It is particularly difficult to know why we would have to pay for the next two year’s membership if we just left, when that was a big element in the £39bn!
Labour came up with a bank tax to pay more to our schools. The Chancellor has collected more tax than he expected, so he could just provide a bit more cash for schools out of that. It would be far better to have a Brexit budget, boosting the Uk economy with better funded public services and tax cuts, all paid for from saving all that money to the EU. The Schools Minister was left explaining he and his colleagues were going to put in a good bid for the Autumn Spending Review. By implication he too thinks there is a good case for bit more cash.
About John Redwood
John Redwood won a free place at Kent College, Canterbury, He graduated from Magdalen College Oxford, has a DPhil and is a fellow of All Souls College. A businessman by background, he has been a director of NM Rothschild merchant bank and chairman of a quoted industrial PLC.
John’s Books
Email Alerts
You can sign up to receive John's blog posts by e-mail by entering your e-mail address in the box below.
The e-mail service is powered by Google's FeedBurner service. Your information is not shared.
-
Map of Visitors
19 Comments
The highest taxes in history and you have the cheek to call yourselves Tories.
Tax, spend,waste and per it up the wall.
Where is the £70 billion plus going to come from which May and Hammond want to give Brussels.
Why no detailed costing of the WA.
Sir John,
What a great shame that more MPs do not have your financial and business background. Maggie Thatcher’s ‘corner shop’ view of money was an important factor in her thinking and played a great part in her success.
£39 billion is a lot of money by anyone’s standards, so why give it away unnecessarily. No real problem if you only see it is a rightful contribution by those ‘morons’ who made the wrong decision in the referendum. In fact, surely even more should be given to the EU so that the idiots really get what they deserve!
And now the travesty is set to continue with Sir Graham Brady deciding that May really shouldn’t be unseated at this time. Might create a problem during the local and European elections.
One of these days, sanity must prevail somewhere. Please, someone, put an end to it all and get us out.
Every single reputable economic forecast makes clear our economy will take a huge hit from Brexit, especially if there is no deal. There are ZERO savings from Brexit. There is only loss, huge loss. You are fooling no one with wild posts like this one, Mr Redwood.
Reply A big lie. Most of the Remain style forecasts I see now show a short term slowdown in growth followed by a rebound. My forecast is for an improvement in growth based on a Brexit bonus budget.
By reputable you mean produced by economists or institutions rooting for remain. That’s not the same thing. Many of the best economists – those who have been proven right over the years on everything from Thatcher’s supply side reforms through the ERM, the euro and the financial crisis – like Roger Bootle and Patrick Minford and others – see substantial potential gains from brexit. And significant risks from remain as the EU harmonises and integrates further under the single currency.
So what have been and will be the benefits of staying in the EU?
At a macro level please explain the benefits of the loss of sovereignty and the ability to make our own laws and to have full democratic accountability?
At a micro level please explain the benefits of the decimation of our manufacturing base and fishing grounds? The sugar and butter mountains of the 70’s? The concreting over of our green belts and agricultural land to house the millions of migrants, the rising crime and the huge cost of social welfare needed for said escalation of the population? The gallop of control over the populace, for example the directive the size of War & Peace to define what a cabbage should be like, what type of light bulbs you can use, what the power of a vacuum cleaner should be etc?
Remainers when asked never say what the benefits of staying in the EU are. Are you going to be the exception and list all these ‘benefits
The profligate spending of other peoples money is a natural function for MPs and a civil service with left leanings. This amounts to 5/6 ths of MPs and virtually all of the civil service.
There needs to be a radical re-assessment of how much government we need in our lives, and how much has a negative effect on the success of GB Ltd. The civil service needs to be put back in it’s box labelled servants and assessed according to performance with reward and penalty as in the commercial world.
It should be obvious to all by now that the PM is invested with too much power especially when surrounded by a weak set of ministers. She has not been accountable to Parliament, witness the first hint of duplicity over Brexit came at Chequers after two years of EU negotiations. In fact her career at the HO and as PM has been one of continuous failure.
All the above cannot be left to this rabble of a Parliament to rectify. The chance to talk of other matters is only a smoke screen for it’s weakness as a democratic institution. The ultimate solution is a GE clear out of 5/6ths of them and their replacement by real democrats. Bring it on.
I have commented before that the current parliament is unfit for purpose. Until it has implemented Brexit, other preoccupations appear to me as little more than displacement activity.
One component of the £39bn was paying regular contributions up to December 2020. That is to the end of the EUs current five year financial framework, even though we were expected to have left by March 29th 2019.
If we were to leave on October 31st, that component should of course reduce from twenty- one months to fourteen months.
Far better to leave sooner. And not make any payment!
But at least the £1billion a month that we pay between April and October this year should come off the £39 billion.
Or have I missed something?
One welcome 2nd Referendum would be that which asked voters if they want to pay the £39bn to the EU or not.
To ensure fairness, only those voting Yes would pay, & share the cost equally between them.
Adam, that is one of the best ideas on this subject. If only it were possible.
I agree the ones that want to pay, should pay and we should start with all the MP’s in Parliament.
The simple argument John is that it is not Mp’s money that is being spent, it ours.
For most people it is always easier to spend someone else’s money than your own.
It is always easier to give out good news (more spending for all) than it is bad (more taxation for all)
Then there is the voter base.
If I tax and spend more, will I get more of fewer votes from my supporters than the other Party.
Living within ones means, sensible taxation and spending rates do not even appear in most Mp’s thoughts, when it comes to decision making it’s all about votes especially towards the end of a Government term or near to election time.
Much discussion on about putting VAT on private school fees or even abolition of the right of people to go to private schools. In the mad, socialist Michael Gove & Labour mode. Another dire take it is leave it mate state monopoly mode.
The best way to go is to make nearly all schools private and make them actually compete for students. This by giving students education vouchers that they can top up and use as they wish for education. Freedom and choice and a far better system would result. Schools would have to preform and innovate to attract students some might be more practial or more specialised. This rather than students being forced to go in a take it or leave it state monopoly.
I see that the BBC is keeping up the ‘one Brexit person to every four or five remainers’ on their discussion or political programmes. This despite the majoriy of pro Brexit supporters (and licience free payers) in the country. I suppose they think they know best and have a higher cause they are wrong. I suppose they think the same on Climate Alarmism and their endless lefty, big government, identity politics of envy and PC propaganda too.
Who knows what your government is thinking John. Hammond must be the worst chancellor in living memory. Gove was only saying the other day about taxing companies that don’t use recyclable materials in their packaging. What he really means is that we, the public, will be taxed because the companies won’t be paying this tax. It will get passed down to the consumer. Why on earth are we wasting so much money paying the EU when there is so much that needs doing back here in the UK? The government has truly lost the plot but then much of this is down to brainwashing in universities and schools now. Common sense does not get taught any more. Anyone notice the lack of air time being given to Farage?
Vince Cable sees the amount of 39 billion a drop in the ocean. I see it as a penalty by obstinate power seekers.
Same old story. My friend is having to write to s committee of NHS managers to beg for the only cancer drug that will save him because he doesn’t have enough qualis for his consultant to prescribe it. While our MPs, some of whom look and sound like a remedial class in a sink comp, can’t wait to send his taxes to help (the Commission ed) expand his empire, to the tune of £39,000,000,000 for starters.
Yesterday, I read an article on the BBC website questioning as to why there were ‘eight white men’ on the policy board of BOE. Is it not a criminal offence to say such things now or does hate crime and discriminatory laws apply only to a certain section of the British people?
I feel like a criminal and an alien in my homeland and this Parliament’s responsible for this by bending the will of Labour for this is Labour’s doing
I am white
I am male
I am heterosexual
And your party by conspiring with Labour is turning millions of UK citizens into criminals
Half-a-job.
Finish the last one before you start this one.
Makes one wonder what’s the matter with most MPs and whose side they are on, throwing £39B+ at the EU for nothing and without question yet looking for ever new ways to tax us. I conclude most MPs are not fit for purpose.