Conservative voters and the Brexit party

I read that members of the Conservative party are being warned not to vote for the Brexit party and not to recommend others to vote for it. It is curious the party leadership feel they have to brief out this statement and only apply it to one particular possible choice of an alternative vote. It implies they do think a lot of former Conservative voters and Conservative party members are thinking of voting Brexit. I trust they are also against party members wandering off to vote Labour or Green.
My advice to the leadership is to tackle the reason why they have this fear. I would love to see the Conservative party take action to stop the Brexit party advance. The solution is easy. The Prime Minister should this week announce the cancellation of the Euro elections. She has always said she does not want to hold them, so abandon them. In accordance with the extension Agreement with the EU we can then leave the EU around the time of the Euro elections, with or without an Agreement. That would be a great announcement. The Brexit party would have to stand down its candidates and loses it purpose in life. The EU might then make us a better offer, faced with the reality we will leave anyway. The Conservatives would shoot up in the polls.We would fulfil our promise to leave by the end of May and put behind us the unfortunate and unwelcome delay.
If the PM and Cabinet remain wedded to holding Euro elections the way to get Former Conservative voters back who have said they will now vote Brexit is to have a clear and credible European Manifesto statement of how we are going to get out soon. This has to handle the case of Parliament not signing the Withdrawal Agreement , three times rejected, as well as the government’ s preferred case.
13 Comments
The PM and her cabinet have clearly become so enamoured with the EU way of doing things -i.e. you should only do as we tell you – that they have decided to follow suit. However, they should not be too surprised when, like the referendum leave voters, the Euro election voters, Conservatives amongst them, do not act quite as hoped.
Your solution to the problem is so blindingly obvious to those of sound mind that, unfortunately, it is unlikely that Mrs May will take your advice. It is, however, one way she could actually attain some recognition in history. We can live in hope.
But she won’t will she. She has promised Merkel that she can get the surrender document signed as an apology for being beastly towards Germany last century.
Indeed, cancelling the Euro elections would mean “The Brexit party would have to stand down its candidates and loses it purpose in life”.
Holding those elections may well signal that the Conservative Party loses its purpose in life, at least so far as the voters are concerned. It is staggering that we cannot predict T. May’s preference.
O/T – I note with dismay that two weeks have passed since your 15 April letter to Attorney General Cox and we have seen no reply from him. His apparent conduct takes on a very poor appearance.
It appears Mr Farage is trying to build an ’80s style Conservative party. Why would anyone who considers themselves to be remotely right wing want to support the May/Cameron Conservative party? This is not a protest vote about Mrs May’s handling of BREXIT, once thats finished, the alienation from her economic and social policies will continue. The Conservative party will soon be as relevant to British politics as the Liberal Democrats are today.
I agree with you to a point, in so far as to cancel the EU elections and leave no deal is the best option, as it upholds the Law nearly 500 MP’s voted for. Something many of these MP’s are now choosing to ignore!
However, May stating there is “a clear and credible European Manifesto statement of how we are going to get out soon”, after her mountain of lies who would believe her?
Perhaps a No Deal disaster is the only way to cure the stupid country of magical thinking? It is no worse than the May Deal ,( although a choice of the rack or the hot poker is hardly a choice )
The daily whine of excuses, as the country slides driven into irrelevant poverty by might bring about an appetite for reality, as did the decline into economic stagflation of the 60s and 70s. The great problem is the ancient dysfunctional fptp system
Yes, but May is not going to do that. She will cling to power and – step by step – try to undermine or cancel Brexit. The Conservative party will be complicit in allowing her to do so.
Don’t you understand John? This isn’t simply about May’s betrayal of the EU referendum result. This is about her conspiring with the EU, with Marxist Labour and other entities to circumvent democracy. It is also about her embrace of liberal left, identity politics, socialist attacks on the private sector, attacking freedom of speech, increasing controls of the media, refusal to rein in the BBC, her refusal to confront Marxism…I could go on
She and your party are BETRAYING the nation, all Tory voters and every principle since this party came into being
As with Labour, the Tory party we see today is not the Tory party. It’s become infected by a alien creed
Your leader has embraced a form of politics that is more at home with your average Guardian reader. She is not a Tory. She is a liberal left bigot obsessed with race, gender, feminism and sexuality.
She’s also embraced cultural Marxism.
Again, this is not simply about the EU. The Parliamentary Tory party lives in a bubble. If you refuse to confront the threat of the liberal left, refuse to expose Labour’s anti-semitic bigotry, refuse to expose their plans to use immigration for political and electoral purposes, refuse to expose their plans to crush the private sector and to demonise those they hate then you deserve to fail
We are sick to the back teeth of phoney, managed politics. Stop pandering to Labour’s tune. Stop playing by their rules. Confront BBC bias
I want the party I voted for to stand up and confront a form of politics that is designed to completely reshape our nation and demonise millions of people
Many of us normally-loyal Conservatives have joined the Brexit Party & donated, as have numerous friends. Making a further £100 contribution to protect our country assists campaign funds, & is better than paying the same & more to license errant BBC propaganda.
The purpose of the Brexit Party is probably temporary, as was UKIP, which was founded solely to free the UK from the EU. At its inception, UKIP announced that the party would cease immediately its objective was achieved. The same may apply to the Brexit Party, but until proper Brexit is accomplished, substantive numbers of Conservatives will switch & support it. The Brexit Party has the prospect of reaching a tipping point: suddenly dominating, then becoming a long term destination for folk who value their country.
Supporting Conservative MPs whose leader wanders backwards remains folly.
IMHO:
– Very very unlikely the EU would make you a better offer.
– Many of the issues in the WA, including the financial ones won’t go away in case of “just leaving the EU without any deal”
– It won’t be as bad as some of the most negative crashing out predictions, but it will show that your “the UK holding most the the cards in any negotiation” was plainly wrong.
Isn’t it more likely that a last-minute fix emerges from the joint HMG-EU fudgeworks so that we neither need hold an election nor leave next month?
The EU never minds bending the rules in its own interest, and democracy is now just an embarrassment to this government.
But no one will believe that manifesto. Certainly not with May at the helm.
Acta non verba.
JR states the obvious course for those Conservative MPs who wish to save their party.
Will such common sense persuade the parliamentary party to change course?
A news article today reminds us that the government want foreign shipyards to tender for RN auxiliary ships, after purchasing steel for Trident subs from France. Plus Huawei. They really want to reinforce the point they are not on side.
Yet they want our votes – how un-joined-up is that.