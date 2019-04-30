The Spanish election

According to the BBC and others the Spanish socialist party won a famous victory. It is true they are the largest single minority party in the new Parliament, and have the first chance to try to form a government.
“Winning” means they got just 28.7% of the vote and 123 seats in a 350 seat Assembly. This is fewer seats than the centre right Popular party got in the previous election when they had 137 seats. They were unable to create a stable government in coalition with others to last a full term.
The conservative PP plunged from 137 seats to just 66 seats. Their vote share almost halved from 33% to 16.7%. They lost votes to the right of centre challenger party Ciudadanos who increased their position to 57 seats and to the new force of Spanish nationalism, Vox, who took 24 seats from zero before. The right of centre parties commanded 42% of the vote and have 149 seats between them.
The left of centre parties took just 1% more of the vote, at 43%. They captured 165 seats between them, with the PSOE (socialists) on 123, and Podemos on 42. This leaves them short of a majority.
The biggest third bloc comes from Catalonia. There are 22 MPs from that part of Spain where many voters wish to leave the Spanish union. Neither the left nor the right coalitions will be that keen to do a deal with the Catalans, as Catalan nationalism is unpopular in the rest of Spain whilst remaining popular in Catalonia. It is likely Spain will remain without a government pending the European and local elections. Neither the PP led coalition nor the PSOE led coalition was able to govern effectively in the last Parliament owing to the arithmetic of support.
These kind of outcomes are now very common on the continent where the main centre left and centre right parties no longer command enough support to form stable governments in the way they used to. It probably suits the EU, as it means there is no strong challenge or power centre in most member states capable of disagreeing or pressing successfully for a change of EU policy.
Sir John,
So perhaps the EU is looking on excitedly at the prospect of the UK parliament being equally ineffective following May’s trashing of the Conservatives.
Changing the subject slightly, Sir John, I do hope you can help. I am becoming concerned. I’m not sure whether others are also concerned. I am wondering whether I should file a missing persons report.
The last confirmed sighting appears to be during a North Wales holiday over Easter. Since then I have become aware that she has failed to appear at certain events where much of the population of the UK would have expected her. Those ongoing talks with Jeremy Corbyn resulted in a no-show, leaving the vitally important negotiations to the de facto Deputy Prime Minister. There seems to have been no mention of her on any TV channel in connection with the local elections and references to the upcoming Euro elections also fail to mention her. Even the BBC, who in the recent past seemed to have her on their screens almost permanently, have not featured Mrs May.
I need your guidance, Sir John. Is it now time to contact the police?
Pominoz, Great post. Great laugh too. No good reporting it to the police. They’re either out supervising Greta and her mob or looking into incorrect PC comments online. I expect this site is being monitored!! Perhaps today they are practicing their trampolining skills.
At least it proves that the police do give a toss.
If I thought for one moment that May had gone AWOL through sheer embarrassment for her abject failures on the EU and much besides, I’d say we were in with a chance of changing her course. Alas, robots haven’t yet been sufficiently developed to feel human emotions.
What kind of a person is so thick-skinned they are totally impervious to criticism or cringe-making humiliation on a regular basis and doggedly pursues policies that nobody really wants?
We’re not talking about a person who is a strong and resolute leader. We’re really talking about a person who is psychologically unsuitable to be in such a lofty position.
………pursues policies no one wants…….sounds very EU does it not.Maybe is very likely on an EU catchup course in order to fortify her for the last bit of their stitch up. I’m sure her reassuring face will appear again shortly having achieved the required pass mark.
Why not talk about a party where the median voter and the median party member have very different views on a single topic (Brexit), the Parliamentary Party is too fractured to be disciplined, Cabinet Ministers use the media not to inform about government policy/achievements but instead spouting whatever increases their of their friends’ chances of becomeing leader.
That does not look like a party that can be governed so what would you expect from tghe poor should that happens to occupy the leadership position. The best thing Mrs May can do is call an election but that would not make things better. Sewcond best would be to yield to someone who is popular with the membership, but that would lead to enough defections to enable a Labour vote of no confidence and possibly, a Corbyn government. Also unlikely to achieve much, but still worse than the status quo. So stop complaining and think rationally. Brexit is not the only thing that matters but the most difficult politically.
Is she vulnerable or underage? If not, the police will hardly be interested at this stage. Does she have any friends you haven’t already contacted? You could try contacting homeless charities or drug centres. Sometimes strange behaviour of this nature is completely inexplicable but don’t give up hope.
Actually, I sense she is vulnerable emotionally. I remember seeing Seema Kennedy and Andrea Leadsom comforting her in the HoC one time, with taps on the shoulder and arm, when she was having to make a speech, on the defensive, to a hostile chamber. Mrs May was obviously fragile.
So it’s possible she’s not so well.
However, it’s also possible she is extremely busy. I’ve been worrying that the prospect of imminent skids under her will make her intensify her efforts to tie us to the EU in any way she can.
My own view is that she should have the decency to step down.
I was thinking precisely the same thing, then quickly realised that this was infact a blessing, and that the police have far more important tasks to do.
She is implementing her coup de grace for the CP, get her WA stitched up with her new best mate, tell the electorate – I have delivered Brexit in accordance with the wishes of the people – and exit stage far left.
She’s keeping out of the way until after the local elections. Next week she will drop all her red lines and form a coalition with Labour to get her dreadful treaty through. She’s just biding her time as she gives away control of our armed forces under PESCO. MPs are so bogged down with Brexit that they can’t see what’s really going on. She’s not taking us out of the EU but trapping us in it forever.
@Pominoz “So perhaps the EU is looking on excitedly at the prospect of the UK parliament being equally ineffective following May’s trashing of the Conservatives.”
Indeed, but how much more ineffective could a government get than what we have now? – With so many rabid remainers, the EU elite already have all the support they could possibly need…
Pominoz
No wonder she is not showing her face, each time she does the Conservative vote goes down, she is that toxic now.
Perhaps she has taken refuge in the German Embassy?
She’s in Brussels for the fitting for her made-to-measure seat, like they have done for Formula 1 drivers. The EU wants her to be comfortable when she’s sat there at the top EU table, rewarded for the destruction of the UK to German rule.
Ah, you must be referring to the the captain of the ‘May[rie] Celeste, mysteriously disappeared into a No. 10 lifeboat.
Spain is now a shadow of what was once a force to be reckoned with. Is this the abyss the recent ‘conservative’ leaders culminating in the abysmal May are trying to take the UK for their beloved EU?
Whereas we in the UK appear to have 2 main lefty parties, one leans toward communism, while the other is increasingly showing its cultural marxism fanaticism. Trailing in their wake are other assorted rabid lefties. That is until recently and we shall have to see what the Brexit party are really made of.
Just have a look at their manifesto, it won’t take long.
It’s like Stalin and Trotsky all over again.
I demand that ice picks be banned immediately!
The EU policy, referred to in the last sentence will come from:
The Spanish prime-minister in the European Council
All Spanish ministers in the Council of the EU
All Spanish MEPs in the EU parliament
All of them collectively with their counterparts in 26 other EU nations
The EU civil service will have a Spanish commissioner, but he/she will sit there in a personal (not national) capacity (compare Julian King)
In the EU election debates, like the one in Maastricht last night reported in Politico.eu it becomes clear that for all major issues and challenges, “together” (EU27) will be much better than “alone” (UK).
Did Germany agree that they were happy to pay for “together”. That is the reality of the EU. Around 8 countries are nett contributors. That leaves 19 dependants. Dependants, Turkeys, do not normally vote for Christmas.
@agricola: for some time the Dutch have been the largest EU net contributors per inhabitant, but how are going to help Poland and a number of other countries to grow their economy if we don’t lend a hand?
For all countries the contribution has been only a mere 1% of their GDP (in the UK’s case even less because of a major rebate).
The EU Parliament is a worthless talking shop, at best a mere rubber-stamping organisation to lend the dictats of the Commission a veneer of democratic respectability.
@Roy Grainger: why not make a study of how the EU’s decisions are made, the whole process, independently from what you are fed in UK papers?
Reality would prove to be somewhat different.
Agreed, but this EU election has the virtue of acting as a political weather vane. A 2nd referendum in a different name. When it is over it becomes irrelevant for the UK.
Yes, I agree. All ‘alone’ in a similar fashion to the US, China, Indonesia, Japan, Australia, NZ, Canada, Cuba, Ecuador, Argentina, Brazil, Malaysia, India and on and on and on……….
EU27 equals little more than the destruction of sovereign democratic nations and the construction of the German economic empire
EU27 is meaningless rhetoric. Mere words on a page.
EU27 is a political device designed to suck power away from domestic institutions and towards a centralising all powerful political body run for the benefit of Germany
Democracy is the enemy of the EU.
The EU chimes the death knell of democratic accountability
The EU is a phase of centuries of continental history where empires and power blocks ruled largely unchecked by democracy. It is in the DNA of all the players in Brussels.
@Dominic:
Actually, our national democracy is alive and kicking! So are most other EU democracies I believe.
Can you say the same about current UK democracy?
Dominic,
There is very little we can do to help you become better informed, if this is what you think more than 500 million Europeans are increasingly supporting as a way forward
The Spanish have but one voice out of 28 Peter in those institutions you mention. How can that truly represent their interests especially when distracted by national issues.
To be ruled by such a disparate organisation can not be the best way for a single nation. Compromise after compromise leads to a sullied relationship.
Spoken like a true North Korean. The north is, after all, the only country which truly understands sovereignty. Standing, as it does, alone against ghastly international institutions which dilute its say.
@Narrow Shoulders: Not my experience. There are of course people in my country who think more like you.
One voice in 28 which includes tiny States like Malta, Luxembourg, and a few more besides. We have the 5th largest economy in the world Peter. I repeat the 5th largest economy in the world. Equivalent to the combined economies of the 19 smallest EU Nations. We are not represented by size or real voice, ignored and abused for our taxes over decades. Always over ruled in any legal position by the ECJ. Fined constantly and contributions upgraded to include things like prostitution in our economy. Other Countries like Germany and France never prosecuted for non compliance (VW scandal). Under represented in every field and employment area and constantly abused as we have seen with Barnier, Drunker and the rest. What sensible British person would want to remain in that type of club?A sham of a democracy where a Parliament cannot make laws and only rubber stamps them. Commissioners appointed and laws dreamed up in private, for what?
No, we don’t want any of it. Trade and friendship only, thank you. If you don’t want that we’ll take our business elsewhere!
Besides this is none of your business sir!
By the end of the year we will probably only have the 7th biggest economy – as India and France will overtake us soon.
Within 10 years we will probably not be in the top ten economics. Brazil, Mexico, Indonesia will all overtake us. Egypt and Nigeria will follow in the decade after that.
We are, contrary to your claim, rarely overruled by the ECJ. In an almost 20 year period we were only faced challenges in the ECJ about 80 times. We won many of those. The biggest losses usually concerned environmental failures.
And, with respect, you and your ilk destroying our country because you refuse to engage with reality is all of our business.
Great post, Timaction — nail-on-the-head stuff. Water off a Federalist’s back, of course, but a worthwhile reminder of why any sensible Brit is still digging his or her heels in and determined to Just Leave. Bravo!
@Timaction:
“I repeat the 5th largest economy in the world.”
Better keep repeating it for the time being, because later this year 5th becomes 6st. 🙂
Timeaction,
This is a democratic and well argued web-site and Peter is a much entitled as the rest of us to give his contribution, whether he has a British passport or not as long as it is about the future of the EU.
I can almost feel a song coming along.
So why can’t “together” also include the US, Japan, and poorer African and other third world countries? Why are they excluded from your trading “club” and togetherness? Why are you willing to negotiate a free trade agreement with far away Japan but not with your nearest neighbour UK?
Lots of un-togetherness in this “together”, isn’t there?
@Sir Joe Soap:
“Why are you willing to negotiate a free trade agreement with far away Japan but not with your nearest neighbour UK?”
Why start a FTA negotiation with a country unwilling to pay up its previous commitments?
The country, once famously describing itself as “we have no friends, only interests” would be lacking trust.
Major issues and challenges “together”.
How is that working with the refugee crisis?
@Dave Andrews: Point well made – it is indeed sorely lacking in the refugee crisis and in migration as such. I just hope that new governments and parliaments will come to their senses and see that we need to work together on this major challenge.
Which has all gone quiet lately.
“All of them collectively with their counterparts in 26 other EU nations”
So the Spanish government, and therefore the Spanish people, will have one twenty-sixth of a say over the policies that will run their country? Further, as there’s no strong government at the national level, there is no one to push back against rules that will adversely affect Spanish industry, livelihoods, or more, to the benefit of other countries.
This suits the EU very well. A similar situation with ineffective governance in Britain at the current time is certainly to their benefit.
Al,
I would suggest you work a bit on the readings of the function of the EU
Now that the total QMV votes from the net recipient countries is greater than those from the net contributors it is obvious to where the EU budget will be heading, and this is before the EU expands to include further poor eastern European countries.
A majority in the UK voted to end our reparations for hindering the attempt to unite Europe under one government in the middle of the last century.
Indeed I suspect it will suit the EU to have weak government. It probably will not alas help the Spanish people very much.
I see that Cambridge University is now going completely mad. Not content with rescinding its offer of a visiting fellowship to Jordan Peterson (standing next to someone in a T shirt) it now launches inquiry into slave trade links and historic racism. At least they have not banned investing in fossil fuels quite yet! Not likely to do much to encourage would be donors. Give to Cambridge University and we will waste your money on PC drivel and other lunacies.
Meanwhile when are we to be rid of the appalling May & Hammond, attain a real Brexit, move to sensible low tax smaller government and avoid the dire prospect of Corbyn/McDonnall/SNP?
L/L The SNP will be too busy with their independence referendum to be any use to the country. On the other hand it will spur them on to be more of a nuisance than they already are in Westminster. Watch out for the bigger than ever freebie handouts to the feckless when Sturgeon and Corbyn get in. Taxes will rise for those in work and for those who love to loll around in the sunshine or attend protest marches for a living it will be a God send.
The price of SNP support for Corbyn will be another independence vote – let’s hope this time the Scots vote out – we could do with the £39bn divorce payment down in England.
There needs to be an enquiry into whether celebrated monuments like the Parthenon in Athens and the Collosseum in Rome were built by slaves. After all, generations of Greeks and Italians have benefited financially from tourism and some of the slaves probably came from Britain, in which case I might be wanting compensation.
We seem to be already de facto rid of May – see Pominoz comment above. Now we need the magician David Copperfield to work similarly on Hammond, and all will be well.
L/L, SNP members have been complaining (eg on Twitter) that the BBC, in particular BBC Scotland, put the Spanish election news first, ahead of a report on the SNP conference held this weekend. True.
The thought of the SNP getting three MEPs, even four, makes my blood run cold. (THey have two at the moment. I fear it is possible, through tactical voting and higher turn-out. But also because the SNP campaign machine is very strong)
If the EU maintained higher standards for Spain, bullfighting might cease.
I abhor bullfighting. It needs to be banned.
But here’s an interesting thing. You blame the EU for not banning it.
If the EU had banned fox hunting here you’d all have been outraged at the interference.
Double standards methinks.
That is a matter for the Spanish and the tide of support is ebbing. Catalunia has already banned it. We do not welcome the EU telling us to do anything, the Spanish are no less a proud nation.
The main point for us about the Spanish result is that Spain will remain one of our Evil Empire enemies and we can expect more of its antics over Gibraltar.
Have you just survived Trafalgar.
Much talk on dealing with the burning injustice and social mobility by Damian Hinds on the Today Programme just now. How about abolishing the Social Mobility Commission (and other such daft QUANGOs) and giving tax cuts with all the money saved for the low paid and the businesses that employ them. Another good way of dealing with it would be to stop saddling people with £50,000 of student debt for worthless degrees. Perhaps 50-75% of degrees are I suspect. 50% of people going to University seem to have 3Ds or less at A level. Surely these people should either resit, learn on the job at night school or learn something practical and in demand. Avoiding the £50K ball and chain of debt for a worthless degree.
I am far more concerned by the social injustice that deprives people of jobs by having the highest and most complex taxes for 70 years, restrictive employment laws, endless red tape, expensive mad energy systems and having tax to death, PC, socialist fools at numbers 10 and 11 working hard to give us a Corbyn government. That will destroy even more jobs.
And even those with good degrees end up on a higher tax rate far too early in their careers – just as they can afford a mortgage.
Better off dropping out and going on the social – especially young mums.
The most socially mobile and wealthiest people I know are tradesmen. They got into property developing and/or set up of their own businesses. Not a degree among them.
Sending 50% of young people to university is NOT working.
“According to the BBC and others the Spanish socialist party won a famous victory.”
An election should be reported like a sports contest to the extent that people would like to know the number of points scored by each participant. Additionally, before the contest takes place, some people would also like to discuss who is playing, particularly if they are underdogs but have the potential to score points. It makes it less of a suprise when the favourites get defeated. In that regard, I think there is an interesting contest to be had in the constituency of North West England in the upcoming elections to the EU Parliament.
The people are revolting, the government is not very good either !
Off topic: I was interested to read the comments on your article about Brexit in the DT (28/4). Not only were very many supporting your views, but the writers also referred to you warmly by your first name (which is unusual) and many wished that you were at least in the Cabinet, but preferably were PM.
Seems to me that Europe is back to pre WW2 situation of communists v nationalists.
Only difference is that the communists have the upper hand now.
Funny how those everyday folk who support socialism etc always ( initially) see “freedom” in the extreme far left.
Nothing could be further from the truth. Unless, I suppose, one is in charge.
Greenism is the Communist’s cause with Communist solutions. Greta Thunberg is their human shield.
I don’t quite see it that way.Nuclear war induced dystopia aside,interconnectivity is here to stay.The choice is between a politically integrated (supposedly)values-based globalist West controlled by the American financial system and the developing economically integrated Eurasian system of sovereign states championed by the Russians and Chinese-they couldn’t care less about values or political ideology.
Eurasianism is spreading in influence-you can see that through the 16+1 format(China and 11 east-central and 5 Balkan countries) and Russia’s ASEAN+ Russia format(upgraded to “strategic partnership” level last autumn).
Talk of a new German Empire is a nonsense unless Germany/EU is prepared to wean itself off the Americans (payment systems,NATO,etc) whose creation the EU essentially was.
Why is it that so meany media like the BBC, get so jubilant about socialist parties – From the propaganda you would imagine that this was a new start, a turning point, but it’s more of the same…. and the socialists have nothing to offer but negative prospects.
Oh yes, This kind of result does suit the EU elite, not just because there is no strong leadership to press for rationality, but for the reason that the country is fractured in to smaller manageable groups. I wonder how the result would have been different with FPTP, as PR is so clearly designed to make weak governments.
I think we’ve had enough of FPTP Governments and the abuse it has caused us over the last 40 years. It relies on honesty and integrity of those elected officials. I think the Brexit debate and Parliaments refusal to deliver a clean Brexit reveals its personal and collective failings and need for drastic reform so smaller parties can bring about the will of the electorate. Not Party interests.
I can promise you that when Spanish political parties need populist policies, it is Gibraltar that will be the focus. You Brits are being given good hiding by the Irish right now, but you have seen nothing yet. Still – your choice, no one forced you out of the EU family, no one forced you to choose powerlessness.
Sir JR,
An interesting theory on the EU and how that might mean no changes or few.
However, with right and left wing parties on the fringes like Vox in Spain, it is more likely that the composition of the European parliament will have implications for how the EU policies will look in the future.
The EU might think weak government is in its interest but the smaller parties of the right and left that are steadily gaining ground tend to be anti-EU.
Brussels should be careful what it wishes for : while the members of those Eurosceptic parties of the left and right will never have enough in common to form a government, as long as veto powers remain in place, there may well be enough of them in national parliaments to block further EU integrationist legislation by joining forces across party boundaries.
Off topic
In quest for zero carbon by 2050 will the govt ban BBQs and fireworks?
I believe that 12’ trampolines produce a lot of co2 as well!!
Good morning
As the nation states slowly surrender more sovereignty, ie power, they become increasingly incapable of solving local and national issues that affect the electorate. This means their relevance comes into question and, as new parties emerge promising reform and a better outcome so the electorate switches alligence. That is why these parties are referred to as Populice Parties, they and their solutions appeal to them. The problem is, these parties offer false hope all the while the nation state remains shackled to the EU.
This why we voted to Leave, so that we can make decisions for ourselves and in our own interest.
Tom Newton Dunn:
Excl: Theresa May becomes first Tory leader in 185 years to face a grassroots vote to oust her. PM was told today that an association chairmen’s petition has succeeded and Emergency General Meeting will be triggered in June (1/3)
https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/8966455/theresa-may-first-tory-leader-185-years-emergency-grassroots-vote-demanding-resignation/
PAST HER PRIME Theresa May becomes first Tory leader in 185 years to face emergency grassroots vote demanding her resignation.
The Prime Minister has been branded ‘no longer the solution’
OFF TOPIC
I see that the Tories are embracing the current trend of bringing comedy into elections! A report in today’s Times says that Tory candidates in the local elections are being told not to mention ‘Brexit’ for fear of alienating voters.
This reminded me of the occasion when Basil Fawlty had German guests and told his staff ‘not to mention the war’.
One can imagine SHE WHO MUST BE OBEYED addressing assembled candidates saying:
“Don’t mention Brexit! – I did, but I think I got away with it”!
The Spanish election proves the corollary to Duverger’s law: under PR no-one gets the government they want. Of course that also applies to the EU.
