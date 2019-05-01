The continuing collapse of the UK car industry in the EU

The latest figures for car output and sales confirm the long downtrend which the UK government started with their Vehicle Excise tax hikes in the Spring of 2017 with the Bank of England assisting with their squeeze on car loans. For many recent months there has also been a parallel fall in car sales in China, the USA, and especially on the continent of the EU. I forecast here the impending decline of car manufacturing following the 2017 budget measures and money squeeze. In the USA higher interest rates on car loans did not help. In China a 10% purchase tax hit sales. On the continent the general economic downturn, regulatory changes over emissions and the attack on diesels also damaged car sales.
What is curious is the SMMT and some others who claim to speak for the UK industry go on and on about the damaging consequences of Brexit when we have not left and when this downturn is the result of several forces which have nothing whatsoever to do with Brexit. Why don’t they speak out about the tax hikes here and in China that have hit demand? Why don’t they discuss what is an affordable and responsible level of new credit to buy cars? Why don’t they comment on how the shift to a strong attack on diesels by the EU and various governments including the UK have upended the big investment in diesel powered vehicles the EUK industry has recently made? Why don’t they discuss how they will design and invest in a new generation of electric cars that enough people want to buy, if that is the agreed way to the future for the industry and governments?
UK March car output was down by 14%. The SMMT predicts a total production of 1.36m cars this year in the UK, down from 1.52 million last year. The main manufacturers are scrambling to shut down excess diesel car capacity, much of it modern and expensive, whilst trying to design and invest in new hybrid or electric vehicles. There is not yet much customer enthusiasm for the new electric cars governments want them to sell making judging the new investment difficult. The industry also decide to hold the usual summer shutdowns of plant for holidays and maintenance around the original date for Brexit, so the April figures will carry the impact of that as well. The industry could not even work with the government it seems so close to to be able to arrange the closedown at the right time for Brexit, given their unjustified pessimism about the process.
Good morning
I hear that JLR is to move production of the Discovery to Slovakia. How much money were they offered by the EU to make my countrymen unemployed ?
Our kind host mentioned that the government want us to switch to electric cars but people are resistant. This is the problem, government has taken upon itself to decide what is good or not, and whether we want it or not. That scenario has a name, it is called TYRRANY.
Production of the Discovery was moved to Slovakia last September/October. Although not formally announced or confirmed until yesterday, it has long been expected that the new Land Rover would be built there too.
JLR received financial inducements to make the move; indeed it played the field to see who offered it the best deal. But more important still were two other considerations: an expansion of capacity inside a key market (the continental EU) and much lower labour costs in Slovakia Vs the UK.
If there is a choice – and there is a choice – between investing in the UK post Brexit, a market of 60 million, and the EU-27, a market of 400 million, it is a no-brainer. Brexit is the biggest disincentive to investing in the UK ever invented. We are losing investment and jobs every day
The decision to invest in a new factory was made before Brexit hove in view. Such decisions have long lead times and are made years ahead of the start of actual production.
The cat is out of the bag now. Even if we stay in, investors will always be worried that a future government will take us out. Mind you, the same could happen in a number of EU member states. Best to locate in France I would have thought. Oh no, hold on, they have a political party with a lot of support that wants to Leave.
Ernie, perhaps you’d give us a clue as to where you get your information: ”… losing investment and jobs every day….”
It’d be interesting to know where we can read this for ourselves.
Although it is confidence in the mid-term (3-5 years) not near or long that seems impacted – perhaps the timescale of May, Hammond, Corbyn et al. The lack of clean leave or honest remain is huge uncertainty. Every step the Govt takes (e.g. cancelling the no deal preparations, the no deal ferry contracts) is a signal that the UK is not cleanly leaving or honestly staying, it is a medium term drag out with no clarity.
Other than the fact that UK is still one of the major investment destination in the World, I would agree with you.
Absolute tosh you choose to ignore the thousands of British jobs lost through the EUs policy of giving grants to move production from the UK.
Just a small example Cadbury , Ford Transit , Jaguar Land Rover , Peugeot , Gillette even Dyson got an EU loan to move to Malaysia.
Then look at billions spent by the UK train companies forced to buy rolling stock from Europe, Siemens alone got £14 billion not one British job created.
The sooner we are rid of the EU shackles the better.
So why not move production out to China, where there is a market of 1 billion and manufacturing costs are even cheaper?
If you read the press you will find that there is a lot of investment in the UK. However, manufacturing, especially of vehicles, is moving away. Nothing to do with Brexit, largely to do with extreme energy costs, increasing labour costs, and inconsistent Government.
Yes, I know, don’t feed the trolls.
They were paid the cost savings of moving production to Mexico. Circa, £117 m. Regardless of the eventual destination, it was older tech that was moved out of the UK to make space for the almost mandatory electric /hybrid vehicle production. Staying in the UK was never an option.
Remember how, before June 2016, you also used to blame the EU when any ‘British business and jobs’ moved to the EU.
Now British business is moving to the EU you all deny it has anything at all to do with Brexit.
Oh look, a fairy.
I didn’t, but others may have. Having worked in the business for near on 40 years I know the inside stories, as a opposed to the public spin. Thanks for this month’s pension, by the way. Keep working hard!
Ps Let is know when brexit actually happens. Then we may see whether or not you are correct. IMHO, the anti-Brexiteers are the biggest threat to our economy.
Andy – perhaps it hasn’t quite dawned upon you yet that we are STILL in the EU. Blame what you will on Brexit AFTER we’ve left your much-revered and very expensive ‘club’.
Andy
Dont be harsh on yourself , you’re not a fairy you’re just not very bright. Its not your fault
In other Jaguar Land Rover news…
▪️Building a new battery assembly plant at Hams Hall, near Birmingham
▪️Setting up its existing £1bn Engine Manufacturing Centre to make electric drive systems
▪️Investing £millions in the UK as it electrifies its range
Mark B, The government’s attempt at forcing pure electric cars on all of us from 2040 will fail. My calculations indicate that replacing all vehicles with pure electric requires us to more than double the number of electricity generation plants (assuming the same capacity mix as now).
We struggle to build the plants to cope with existing demand (hence “smart” meter rationing coming your way). We would have to build around 40 new power plants (capacity mix as now) every year from now to 2040 to be ready. And that’s not counting the complete transport infrastructure needing to be replaced. It is lunacy.
NickC
Totally agree
Assuming an electric car runs on average 100 km per day on a 10kWh and 36 million electric cars by 2040 (practically all cars would have to be electric by that time) that’s an energy requirement for 360.10^6 kWh, i.e. 360 GWh. Present nuclear plants have a sustained power of 1GW. 18 new such plants (of the present type) working full tilt for 20 hours a day would provide these 360GWh for all these new electric cars. This would require planning by all involved (government, private energy and distribution companies) but is obviously possible. It would also require a huge expansion of the network of charging points (both domestic and along the roads), but would our privatized energy companies not be able to provide for that?
NickC
Added to which they propose banning new build gas boilers from 2025 too, more electric needed for the replacement
Lunacy indeed. So many daft, dim, virtue signalling politicians with zero grasp of engineering or any scientific reality. “For a successful technology, reality must take precedence over public relations, for Nature cannot be fooled.” As Richard Feynman sensibly put it.
Mark B
“I hear that JLR is to move production of the Discovery to Slovakia. How much money were they offered by the EU to make my countrymen unemployed ?”
Importantly; we need to know the identities of those who got rich by this.
The Marque will suffer badly because of the move. Some of the new Jags are made in Austria so I hear……so they’re not really Jaguars.
I hope it brings them financial disaster. If I wanted a slavic made vehicle, I’d buy a Skoda.
Sorry off-topic.
I was wondering what has happened to Denis Cooper ?
He has not posted for a while. You have not banned him have you, Sir John.
Reply No, I have not banned him but did suggest he stopped pursuing the same argument day after day about whether the WA is leaving or not.
How can they when no one knows when or if there will be a Brexit.
May clings on and you are powerless to move her. Meanwhile every trick in the book is being used to get her dreaded WA passed.
Ian , if you lived in any sort of Commercial environment you would know that the fact there may be a No Deal Brexit means all plans must assume that worst case. Our company has been planning for No Deal, for several years and even now it is causing headaches
Of course we don`t have the benefit of a captain of industry such as Sir John to tell us we don`t know what we are talking about and have to muddle through in ignorance ……..
You could have saved yourself the headaches. Nothing has changed.
Newmania
I can imagine the kind of ignorant company that would employ you. You’ve been battling with no deal for years….. ha ha ha . It is absolutely easy and simple for anyone thats ever exported anything. I’m happy to come and sort it out for you. 2 days work tops
It is Brexit *uncertainty* which is the biggest headache.
*Uncertainty*
And whose fault is that then ?
The only definition of Brexit that counts is the one that was in the Government leaflet for the referendum.
Remainers have forced us to spend three years arguing about it.
Brexit uncertainty is causing British Steel to have missed out on its issue of Carbon Credits (ETS) and can’t pay last years bill. The Treasury is buying £100 million worth of credits for this private equity owned company, at a commercial loan rate of interest to avoid EU and WTO state subsidy rules.
“A spokesman for British Steel declined to expand on a statement issued earlier this month, which said: “Brexit is presenting a range of challenges to every British company and we are not immune.” (MSN.)
And hopefully the British Government will take the EU to the ECJ as we are STILL a fully paid up member of the EU and entitled to the “benefit” of that membership.
Newmania, You are wrong, my source inside London banking says that banks have planned for all possibilities from the worst – Leave discarded – to the best – leaving the EU treaties. If I still had my small business that’s what I would do too, given Theresa May’s attempts to overthrow our democracy. Of course if the government actually implemented Leave all businesses would know where they stood.
I have to agree, Ian. It’s interesting (in a car-crash sort of way — no pun intended) that it used to be a case of “because we voted leave”, which gradually became “despite Brexit…” when our leave vote turned out to actually have little negative effect on the economy. Nowadays it’s more a case of “because we still haven’t bloody left!“.
When one day historians look back, I rather suspect the latter will prove the most profound, truthful and damaging statement of all.
All the papers are reporting that May is going to agree to a Customs Union to placate Liebor.
Surely the last move to collapse the government and install Corbyn.
The free market reacts to what customers need and want. If customers don’t want it or need it they don’t buy it.
Government tries to tell customers what the need and want. Governments will try and force an idea through until the bitter end without an obvious demand, and at whatever cost: smart meters, electric cars, wind farms, HS2.
Why would any one even buy a hybrid car if they might be banned?
By the way Corbyn campaigned to reopen coal mines in 2015. He’s never really been green in the same way that he’s always hated the EU.
And what about the thousands of jobs lost in the motor industry since we joined the dreaded Eu, this great country once had bountiful of car industries all over but with the help of Westminster/Europe most went to the wall along with rail steel and shipping jobs that’s what this snowflake generation can’t comprehend , the only people who will rejoice at car cut backs are the flip flop wearing tree hugging cave dwellers who made London a laughing stock muppets
London a laughingstock?
It’s the world’s most successful city.
Have you ever even been?
Or do the foreigners scare you away?
Andy…I finally agree with you. I think it should and was meant to say London’s politics are now a laughing stock. London is still right up with the best for tourism, work, aspirations for living, investing etc. But your last point is of some concern. It is true that travelling, site seeing, a one-objective trip, has the impact of the city feeling so cosmopolitan, it could be mistaken on the streets for almost anywhere.
As a Londoner who got out years ago, most areas of London are complete dumps. Infested by drug gangs, the threat of violence is everywhere. High Streets filled with manky looking takeaways, rubbish and graffiti everywhere. It’s not all South Kensington.
I don’t normally reply comment but on this occasion yes Andy I’ve been a few times to London in the 60s and 70s which were fab but from my visits in the 90s to now you can keep it, I’ll stick to revisits of Mexico Cuba USA and France were there was a lot better feel to a place , and as for your stupid remark about being scared of foreigners I’ll remind you I’m a northerner and scared of nobody
Andy
Can you really not read simple sentences ? He was talking about the idiot green protesters
You’re right the City of London is worlds number one city for Financial Services, Fin Tech and Digital Start ups. Its why the EU are trying to ban/over regulate all those areas
No, but the germs do.
Mick
“flip flop wearing tree hugging cave dwellers who made London a laughing stock muppets”
It wasn’t ‘tree hugging cave dwellers’ that destroyed our industries but greedy bosses who flogged off our industry to the highest bidders.
And Thatcher changed our industry from manufacturing to service/finance in her effort to kill off the unions.
MH
“And Thatcher changed our industry from manufacturing to service….”
Actually, Ms Howard, it was Wilson.
At present if I wish to visit relatives in Snowdonia, I can drive there in 4 – 5 hours averaging 50mph for the whole journey, with possibly a ‘pitt stop’ for myself. How many stops would I have to make if had an electric car and how much longer would my journey take?
If I used the train, I would also need a taxi from station to destination, how many times would the taxi driver have to stop to recharge throughout a working day and how much he have to put the fare to compensate?
That is just one reason why there is little enthusiasm for electric cars and there is a mountain of others underneath.
One of the biggest problems with career politicians who have not lived in the ‘real world’ is they can’t do joined-up thinking.
When I sit in a traffic queue on the M4, which fortunately I only do occasionally, I wonder what it would be like if they were all electric, especially in winter, with the heater working, lights on.
How would they deal with thousands of dead cars whose batteries had run flat?
What happens when an electric car run out of juice on a motorway. The RAC can’t just put a can of diesel in to get it to the next filling station.
I guess it would meed a recovery truck.
That’s gonna keep the breakdown services busy.
What happens when you are half way through a journey or a working day and your electric car needs charging when the power companies decide that a particular area is to be switched off via our smart meters? I think we will all be in the s**t.
Diesel-powered Breakdown Truck no doubt – as with other Emergency Response vehicles/Coastguard/RNLI etc.,etc.
More to the point what if stuck in a snow drift crossing the Pennines for the night. How would they get thousands of cars with flat batteries going the next morning when each takes hours to recharge?
How would they deal with the drivers stuck in a 40 C heatwave on the M25 with no air con and a flag knackered battery?
It depends which electric car you have. But some have a range of up to 300 miles so – depending where you live – you will probably not need to make a pit stop at all.
And you could do you journey at 50mph. Lucky you.
I’m afraid you guys are all a decade behind where the technology is.
Up to being the operative word Andy.
Divide the max range by two.
Then after a number of years that will reduce as well.
Like the capacity of your mobile phone to hold a charge.
If you can find a charging point on the open road and get it to work properly.
So visiting my family 500 miles away would require an overnight stop to charge, putting the journey time up by twelve hours each way and add the cost of two overnight hotel stops to the trip. Isn’t progress wonderful?
Also, I’m not sure electric cars handle fields and rural tracks very well. I do know self-driving cars do not.
AI
“Also, I’m not sure electric cars handle fields and rural tracks very well”
As a matter of fact AI, in terms of traction to each wheel independently, they do rather well. Another reason is their constant torque under stall conditions.
However, as you might have guessed; the batteries go flat.
Andy
Oh my word . The current longest range electric vehicle in actual road tests is the Nissan Leaf at 226 miles. Andy you fool that means you can only drive 123 miles BECAUSE YOU HAVE TO COME BACK
London to Manchester is 321 miles so yes you do need pit stops
Um – in other news petrol cars need filling up too. It depend on the car, the size of the tank, where you are going, on what sort of roads, the traffic and the speed. Electric cars are no different.
“I’m afraid you guys are all a decade behind where the technology is.”
…and this coming from someone who doesn’t know one end of a spanner from the other.
The nation is congested with too many cars caused by too many people within a tight space.
Present-day cars are mostly unimaginative designs copying what others produce. Difference is the essence of existence. More creativity is needed.
We need some more road space, bridges, tunnels etc. especially with driverless cars and taxis on the way. Endless congestion is not good for productivity or people’s blood pressure.
We should recall that Japanese car manufacturers threatened to leave the UK if we didn’t join the euro. I suppose it might have been convenient for them in some respects if we had, but thank Goodness we didn’t. The euro was urged on us also by much of the political and economic establishment and of course many of those who are today most prominent in calling for stopping Brexit. It seems likely that that with the EU-Japan FTA (which will doubtless be extended to the UK should we actually leave the EU, perhaps even more extensively if we join TPP), there will be increasing displacements of Japanese car production in Europe by direct imports. If there’s a growing car industry here in 15 years its likely to be due to new producers such as the likes of Dyson and Radcliffe.
And then there’s the BRI effect-after the Chinese bought Volvo cars they moved production of key models to China.These are now sent to western Europe by rail through Kazakhstan,Russia,Belarus and Poland.A journey of 20 days-versus 60 by sea before.
Expect more of this.
Was car output down due to car sales being down? If so was car sales down due to prices too high or people not having spare cash to buy a new one? I’ve NEVER had a new car and i’m a pensioner, who has worked over 40 years. My 56 Reg Focus with 70k on the clock goes well, has just sailed through it’s MoT test and is obviously cheaper to insure than a brand new vehicle. It will do me fine for now.
Don’t be so sure about the insurance. We swapped a very old car for a brand new car last year. Surprisingly our insurance costs more than halved.
Why, I asked – when this new car is worth several times the amount of the old one.
I was told because the new model has significantly better security – making theft a non issue. And also because it has sensors, lane warnings and other such technology it makes it significantly harder to crash too.
Andy… thats on the premise that YOU will be doing the crashing. Claims point out that 1 driver is typically guilty of damaging another car, and often more than 1 car, property and worse human being. As for security there is growing evidence of the devices being outwitted by the techie assault. Insurance stategies are often nonsensical. Repair costs often not properly taken into account for the bulk of minor claims. Replacing lights, wings, mirrors, boot dents etc can be horrendous due to poor engineering/design concept.
Good motorists rarely cause crashes. However, they can’t always manage to escape being involved in a crash when there are bad motorists on the roads. That’s why insurance premiums tend to vary significantly according to where you live: bad motorists (uninsured, no MOT often to boot) tend to be found in large numbers in particular areas. If there is a higher risk of damage to your new all singing and dancing vehicle, the repairs will be much more expensive to replace all its sensors etc. Insurance is also clearly age related, with rates falling until you approach old age when alertness levels start to drop.
Typical Brexiter arrogance. So you, the backbench MP for Wokingham, think you know more about carmaking than our carmakers.
Dear Len Mears
Oh dear your not really on the ball are you? He isn’t telling them how to make cars, he is rightly pointing out that political interference in markets causes problems. Thats obvious to anyone that can think
NO Len, John does not have to justify the causes of production and sales output to the group board of directors, shareholders etc. Under those circumstances his views are realistic and unprejudiced.
Any CEO who is trying to defend his management of a company where sales and output are down is going to look for any excuses, however flimsy and Brexit just happens to be one of those straws being clutched. Quite remarkable since we haven’t left the EU and Parliament is doing its utmost not to leave.
What a stupid and distasteful comment from our latest Brussels troll.
I would imagine that our host is very much up to speed on the economics of manufacturing. Unlike most of the UK and EU elite, he has proper qualifications, not the degrees in stupidity the likes of May and Cameron have.
Len Mears (Grinds?), Typical Remain arrogance! JR’s comment was about economics, marketing, taxation and politics, not about how to make a car.
Reply Yes, and for several years I led a company that made various pumps for truck engines
Sir John Redwood is the cleverest man in Britain, the one and only distinguished fellow of All Souls College, Oxford. I wish I were as clever, and yes, he does know more than the hopeless and hapless carmakers, especially JLR, the manufacturer of possibly the most unreliable car in production today. I think insulting the member for Wokingham is uncalled for.
Typical remainer – never make a comment unless you can include an insult.
Disgusting.
Greta Thunberg would be delighted by the collapse of the car industry and so we should be delighted too, eh Andy ?
I wonder how much Greens take into account, when promoting solar power and electric cars, the conditions and consequences of mining for lithium and cobalt needed for the batteries?
Or the output from generating the electricity and loses in this, transmision, voltage conversion, charging and discharging, short battery life….
SM, It’s the Green policy to give everyone a full living wage without having to work at all. Apparently we will only choose to work if we want “bright shiny things”. All the rest will be done by automation and robots.
SM- and the eventual disposal.
old salt
What do you mean by the word disposal?
They have ignored this elephant in the room ever since they started putting wind turbines and solar panels up. It will all fall like a house of cards as more and more aredecommissioned. The last plan being put about was to send the blades to third world countries to dismantle and put in their landfill. Caring lot these greens you know.there are only a few politicians in the present parliament who have any idea if the disposal goes belly up. Will all these dedicated doom and gloom merchants and their mouth piece BBC do a series on it I ask myself.
sm….Biggest lithium source is from Australia, Chile and China(who also import more). Recently it was calculated that 97% of cobalt originated out of Congo or other African locations. Rare earth production is mainly from China, Australia,Russia, Brazil. So much production of techie goods these days rely on the elements.
SM
None
Scaremongering- decline in sales is multi faceted and our EU membership is part of the reason for Toyota, Honda, Tata et al investing hugely in the UK over the past 40 years. One more reason why we should stay in.
This is what happens when and idiot throws a couple of big spanners in the works, when all that is needed is the occasional light touch with a very small screwdriver.
The Car manufacturing business is a very well run, highly automated, competitive system, where research and development is an absolutely integral part of the process of moving forward, most improvements happen through an evolved process with regular and timely minor improvements constantly being sought, tried and tested before introduction.
Very rarely is their a big major change to the way things are done, and when it does happen like the introduction of a new engine, new suspension, or a new floorpan it takes years of planning, and a huge investment of time and finance to re-tool and re equip production lines, all the time assuming of course customers will like what has been produced.
Even a minor change in legislation or selling price can affect demand, and upset the very fine balance of customer interest and that of supply and demand.
Given that heavy handed Government interference with both taxes, emissions, and the drive to subsidise electric cars, which are not yet fully developed to anywhere near their full potential (battery Life and charging points) is it any wonder we now have a problem !
I wonder how many of the cabinet, or indeed politicians in Westminster or Brussels have actually visited a car plant for a whole day, and really understood the process rather than just using it as prop for a photo opportunity.
Career politicians with no experience in commerce or industry are the problem, not the solution.
Indeed government is as usual the problem. Electric car are expensive and save little or no CO2 (they just shift the output to the power station and manufacturing CO2). Given the uncertainly caused by government best just to run your old car until some the new technology works, charges more quickly has better range and is cost competitive.
Every single comment in every newspaper and online social media is saying the Conservatives will/need/must be wiped out to save democracy in this country. What a disaster.
A great shame for many sound Conservative councillors who will be evicted through no fault of their own. In the EU elections it is hard to see why anyone would vote Conservative at all until May and Hammond are despatched in total ignominy.
What about Northamptonshire county elections! The Conservative Party poster child for low tax small local government that, in private sector terms, has gone bust three times since the last set of elections.
The Tories will have been wiped out in this week’s local elections; so, to save the embarrassment, Secretary Brokenshire has cancelled the election, saying he will reorganise the county into two unitary councils … somewhen.
Did you know that the Downing Street executive government could cancel democracy with the stroke of a pen? Imagine what Nigel Farage could do if you gave him that sort of power! El Presidente Nigel, South American style.
Think of it more like a renewal, they’ve become arrogant and stale. UKIP will restore personal liberty and dispense with this stifling political correctness. The BBC and the HoL will be reformed.
Bob …., Sadly I don’t expect the H of C nor the H of L to be reformed. I would like to see bigger constituency areas, allowing a reduction in MPs to say 300, the H of L abandoned in favour of say 50 elected respected businesmen, ex-MPs, qualified scientists, authors etc. Merely to examine the Bills for faults, party political bias, and extreme lack of wisdom in proposal. Electors to serve no longer than 10 years.
Car manufacturing down? Good!
Too many cars on the road, too much traffic and too many queues.
Many commuters going past our house don’t need an electric vehicle, they need a bicycle, for the sake of their pockets, waistline and the planet.
Abolish stamps duty at up to 15% so people can move closer to where they work.
I do quite like electric bikes though. Like being 18 again even up the hills.
Except in the lawless UK they get stolen far too quickly.
Dave, What about the mums driving the dear ones to Primary ( and even secondary) school in new or nearly new SUVs? They might do shopping in it, but most I suspect are company cars, partner’s or theirs available via inducements in compensation packages. Another reason cars have more and more ‘toys’ ie silly features fitted. And going back to the suspicious advice given to Brown back in the days of tax advantage to diesels, we now have more honesty in the mpg and pollution involved. So, city centre penalties and stop/start technology are born. Inducements meant Japanese car production here, which the EU have now delivered a death sentence on, with a strange free grade deal.
finger trouble …s/ be trade deal.
Why don’t they talk about tax hikes etc.. simply because they have pixcel minds, are focused on one thing ( probably been to uni where they have to ignore anything of other variables except the blind argument)or simple ignorance.
It has always struck me as a way of exclusion , particularly i n surveys etc whether we agree with one thing or another and in actual fact we don’t agree with either of those things yet are required to give an answer. For example is your answer A or B ,, to be true to one self , my answer is A and a half plus B and a half and a great deal of C.
The new UK automotive industry is here primarily for EU access .80% of UK-imported automotive components came from the EU27 last year( 16% of the export value of EU27 car parts ). Only 18.5% of passenger car production in the UK was bought here (85% of UK car imports are from the EU)The threat of Brexit to supply chains markets adds to an existing over capacity. Investment in the UK car industry fell by 50% in 2018.
Against this backdrop of threats to families and communities the sight of MPs only concerned to evade responsibility is …deeply depressing and that is only one sector
Fine.
But the Japanese are telling us, in effect, that we must have a supranational court and a supranational government which have supremacy over our own.
Newmania, The solution is not to buy so many cars from the EU. Is that what you want?
NickC….I never cease to be amazed how much our car buying electorate spend on (especially German) new EU imported cars. It seems the people never tire of the latest plate, the latest rather pointless toys ( features) etc. All that money, often finance dealed, for what? Ego, boasting, keeping up with the Jones’ ? Continually buying new, every year, 2 or 3 makes no sense to me.
No it will mean buying the same ones for more money , the only good thing I hope for is that we will go back to the 70s when ministers were obliged to buy British cars to show solidarity
Oh what fun it was to see them in ugly rusting overpriced clown cars -I`ll enjoy that at least , ( An Allegro for Redders would be lovely )
I live on an estate in a small country town. It is known for its poverty relative to the rest of the UK.
Everyone – man woman and their grown up children, has a car. People on the dole have a car. Most of the cars are about 10 years old now and they run perfectly. Indeed our little road is so full of cars that the milkman cannot turn round easily!
People are not spending on new cars. We already have quite enough.
Mike
Agree with what you say, but the great Mayor of London thinks that cars over 3 years old need to be penalised by up to £25 per day for just being in London and its outskirts.
The new congestion and emissions charge, is a daily charge, even for those who live in London and travel around their local area.
Thus older cars will be forced off of Londons roads, and other Cities plan to do the same.
I was in Luton yesterday, a town that is very gradually being modernised by technological innovation and investment.
A very large Marks and Spencer shop that has always been popular and busy is closing this weekend. Employees who drive have all been offered jobs, the result of the company’s partnership with Ocado to meet the demand for on-line shopping.
Just up the road the Vauxhall plant is looking to hire new people. This is the home of the Vauxhall Vivaro van, the twenty first century’s successor to the old Ford Transit. The Vivaro can be produced with a wide variety of options in size, engine capacity and seating. It is a petrol powered vehicle but an electric version will be produced from next year onwards.
Even ten years ago nobody visiting Luton would believe that the Marks and Spencer store would close nor thar the outdated Vauxhall plant would do anything but close.
The commercial world is changing so rapidly and the government, when it emerges from the Brexit confusion, should give priority to an industrial policy appropriate to the new opportunities that British economy and world trade will provide
Kenneth Morton
They never dreamed that the straw plait and hat industry would ever come to an end either!
Plus ça change etc!!
Kenneth Morton, Vauxhall (ex GM, now owned by PSA) jointly produces the Vivaro with Renault, Nissan and Fiat versions. Joint platform development is now very common to economise on the burden of legislative costs.
The UK largely lost its home grown industry because of the industrial turmoil in the 1970s (when we were in the EEC/EU) and Labour nationalisation. Foreign owners – then GM and Ford – transferred design and development to Germany. French ownership resulted in UK closures.
Free of the EU, the UK will have its own trade policy which can be used to re-gain manufacturing and design within the UK. All we have to do is buy fewer EU cars. It’s our choice.
Don’t you think the government might also be criticised for failing to warn UK motor manufacturers 2-3 years ago that it was thinking of switching its support from Diesels to electric.
do you think they were in the dark?
What a mess successive Governments have made of our country over the last 50 years. They should hang their heads in shame. Let’s hope things are about to change. The hard working British people deserve so much better.
Let us hope that change is towards lower taxes, smaller government, real Conservatism and real Brexit let democracy. Rather than towards Venezuela Corbyn.
If “Venezuela Corbyn” were to come about and you were hoping the US neo-cons would come to the rescue with a coup,I’d say abandon it now-really,desperate,desperate end of imperium stuff from the dinosaurs Trump has surrounded himself with(been forced to surround himself with?).
I laughed my socks off this morning when Pompeo,with a total lack of conviction(let alone credibility), said Maduro was all ready to flee but the Russians yanked him off the plane.
Christine
I think most of the mess has been created because of the slow inexorable integration to the EU. None of the decisions made were made with the interests of the U.K. in mind. EU grants have lured our business to Europe, rules and regulations have been made to suit the EU. All decisions made, in my opinion, by civil servants having some ‘good ideas’ in an office somewhere….in the EU most likely!
And our politicians just nodded it all through. Few questioned anything – and with that mentality is why we are struggling with Brexit.
They should. They most definitely should.
But we keep using their gift of “ democracy” to give them power.
I always think of the words of that Joni Mitchell song.
“Take Paradise…put up a parking lot”.
“paved paradise”
Just sayin’
I think much is down to benefit of hindsight. However, with more recent governments you have a very good point.
Christine
“What a mess successive Governments have made of our country over the last 50 years. They should hang their heads in shame.”
Actually I hope someone does something to them, as a deterrent.
Another symptom of poor economic management by this government stuck in it’s dogmatic ways. I get the impression they are deliberately suppressing a feel good factor for any aspect of life in the UK, especially financially.
Tories make lousy socialists as they are torn between two worlds, but this government is showing once again that it cannot get anything right.
The SMMT has a long history of tiresome whinging and surely no one serious takes notice of it. It is on a par with the CBI. Brexit has served to give both renewed wind.
Car manufacturing is in a malaise all over Europe including Germany and factories are closing in Spain as well as the UK as Japanese firms are consolidating their output back to Japan; at least they are protecting their own jobs as best they can, unlike in the UK where jobs have been shipped out to other EU countries using our money (potentially) as other posters have pointed out,requiring the UK government to spend even more of our money to bribe them to stay.How’s that for a twisted business model?
Then there’s a question of consumer choice; I recently replaced my old car with a “city” car (no need for anything bigger) and would have loved to had bought British. What choice did I have?
Exactly none; I discount the ludicrously expensive cartoon of the “mini” which BMW produce in the UK (just about?) which unfortunately is much larger than the original.
As for electric cars being the future?
Apparently VW have produced research showing that electric cars break even ecologically when compared to diesel cars only after a very high mileage far exceeding that which the average motorist will acheive….that’s if you trust anything that VW has to say.
In the USA some see the motor industry threatened by younger consumers rejecting purchasing their own transport (owing to Uber etc. and lifestyle changes wrought by technological advances) and go so far as to suggest the industry in its present form is sustained (pro tem) only by baby boomers.
J.D. Power reports (per the Wall Street Journal, 20 April last) that Generation Z (those born after c. 1997), the current new generation of drivers, will purchase 120,000 fewer vehicles (some 480,000) than did Millennials when they were the new drivers back in 2004.
So the SMMT may have more acute worries than the damage done by governments.
With the UK on a “war footing” with this “climate emergency” thing I’m surprised how well vehicle sales are holding up.
There is current assault on car ownership with congestion charges, low emission zones, cameras watching box junctions and bus lanes, 20mph zones springing up, huge increases in parking charges, huge rises in car taxes and these low emission zones proposed in cities and towns other than London, are yet to tell us what their actual rules are.
I have a diesel car which has dropped considerably in value due to the sudden reversal in policy towards diesel vehicles by government, which makes trading it in for a compliant vehicle more expensive.
If I could work out what actually is a vehicle the government thinks is compliant.
Edward….Bikes, buses, trams, trains in that order.
It is Conservative Government policy, supported by Labour, to ban the sale of fossil-fuel powered cars within 10 years.
So car companies are closing, or running down factories that make these soon-to-be-banned cars. Sensible management.
So all these lost jobs are a policy success aren’t they! Why aren’t you celebrating that this Government policy is working?
Or was the policy just a bit of virtue-signalling nonsense that you hoped no one would take seriously?
Electric vehicles will NOT replace the current cars for a host of physical and chemical reasons that even the hot air from Westminster cannot revoke. And even the hopeless ones available will have no electricity to charge them.
But meantime, celebrate your success. It is what the policy intended – isn’t it?
Whilst your comments are valid the bigger picture is the car industry has been indifferent to reality and likely future trends.
Over large, over powerful, over complicated vehicles;
Over populated roads – people are fed up with traffic jams, parking and minor bumps;
Less young people have driving licences;
Older people will increasingly give up driving for taxis and home deliveries; e.g. getting to my local hospital is tiresome, a local firm does each way for £5, it can cost that in parking.
The opportunity cost of keeping a car on the road is becoming prohibitive for many.
Philip Johnson is surely right today in the Telegraph.
The Conservatives must wake up to the calamity about to engulf them. Is this the strange death of Tory England? The party is in a far worse position than before its 1997 obliteration
Maybe ask what happened to our coal industry?
It was beneficial to some to go over to oil…and they stopped at nothing re propaganda to make certain that lives and societies and coal mines were destroyed.
(In the process mines were allowed to decline dangerously considering that men had to go down into them).
The car thing must be about the money to be made from electric cars?
Gas now under threat.
Where are they going to get all the electricity from???? WINDMILLS?? We will freeze.
Hammond’s only real world business experience was running an old people’s home where the end product cannot complain much and is not very dynamic unlike the real commercial world.
That’s a world away from Carlos Goshon’s turning Nissan around and look what’s happened to him.
Declare Mayday!
It appears that any Industry-representing Body uses the Brexit ploy as a standard get-out-of-jail Free card when faced with a down-turn in their fortunes. Like too many politicos these days, they are too concerned with saving face lest they be accused of failing in their duties.
It is so pathetic when simple research of the data on a Global scale will reveal the true basis of the problem. But why bother with the facts when it is so much easier to play that ubiquitous card.
LOL Ironically, so ubiquitous that it no longer has the desired effect! The phony Brexit excuse has been well and truly demolished. Stick to the facts in future and gain more respect.
Yet another insightful, intelligent and totally convincing post by JR – Why these are not taken up and promoted to a wider audience baffles me.
Reply Both the motor industry reps and the government want to make it an issue about Brexit, not about government and motor industry policies.
Reported widely today that the traitor May has done a deal with Corbyn to keep the UK as a permanent slave colony to the EU. Sorry to say John the people will never forgive the Tories for their treachery. Boris going around begging people not to abandon the Tories because Corbyn will gain while May is doing deals with him.
Boris sees his chance of being PM disappearing as Corbyn’s chances increase.
Indeed. May is very clearly a complete and totally dishonest traitor to the UK’s interest. Even she can surely not be so thick as not to see this can she?
Corbyn has been clever, dragging out ‘negotiations’ on the EU, whether or not the Tories end up caving in to his demands (I think they will). He is getting the public via the MSM to be used to seeing Labour people coming and going from Government buildings and giving the impression that they are doing some governmental work. When the inevitable GE comes, it won’t seem so strange that Marxixsts are at the centre of Government.
Cornwall poll 1000 people
Brexit Party 51%
Tories 1% (yes one per cent)!
Nearly there! Wipe them out altogether!
With his upbringing and education it would be hard to believe that even Mr Corbyn would be taken in by such a confidence trick.
Quiet Man
“Reported widely today that the traitor May has done a deal with Corbyn”
…..she has no authority, mandate or right to do so. Since she is PM because people voted conservative, what she is doing amounts to fraudulent activity.
Boris is off the radar now, and it is entirely his own fault, I believe. He has supported May who has betrayed the UK, its people and Brexit. Her own MPs seem in a state of inertia, completely bowled over by the duplicity, breathtaking arrogance, and simple steamrollering that has gone on. That is how communism gains hold when good men do nothing. Actually where are those good men? We seem to be left with mainly spineless unprincipled cowards.
Well it is the original May Day today . I don’t feel like dancing around the May pole !
This obsession with endless car production and consumption is very worrying. We all need to make our cars last 15 to 20 years so that, when we replace them, we will be buying cars that do not burn oil to make them go forwards.
And, yes, the electrical energy needs to come from renewable sources.
Enough of this green crap crap. End burning the black crap.
“The industry could not even work with the government it seems so close to to be able to arrange the closedown at the right time for Brexit”
Or possibly, the industry had not realized that May had been continually lying through her teeth about leaving the EU on 29th March?
I’ve just been reading yesterdays posts. Can Margaret Howard tell me what she would do if Remain had won the vote but the government said we were leaving? I’ve got a feeling you would be a bit peed off. You keep going on about the 48% that voted to remain but fail to acknowledge 52% that voted to leave. Can you explain your reasoning please because I just can’t see why you keep going on like a broken record? Perhaps you would also like to explain why it is only remainers that keep going on about a 2nd referendum.
Some sobering thoughts on electric cars.
The charging rate for an electric car is 7Kw (could be 20Kw)
There are 30 million cars in the UK. If they all charged at the same time (overnight) then the electricity griud would have to supply 210 Gw of power – just for the cars.
The UK electricity grid has a maximum supply capacity of 80Gw,
Go figure.
NEW off-topic subject.
Gavin Williamson sacked for leaking huawei decision. Following a Daily Telegraph report on warnings within cabinet about possible risks to national security over a deal with Huawei, leaks brought into question the UK ability to keep a lid on security matters.
Do you remember how everyone laughed at the constant turnover of personnel within President Trump’s administration, Fred? It really isn’t funny when it’s happening on this scale on this side of the Atlantic.
Notice it is faux Eurosceptic, Alexander Johnson MP doing the rounds and not anyone from cabinet. He clearly knows his worth and so does the likes of The Party leadership.
Regrettably, Dr Redwood was not present at today’s debate on climate change. He could have added a dose of common sense. Climate science can never be ‘settled’ it is too complex…I suspect that if an mp got up and questioned the ‘consensus’ of the sainted ‘scientists’ they would probably be lynched in the dumbed down febrile atmosphere of the chamber.
I have to say I have never witnessed before such an unthinking, back slapping, virtue signalling, intellectually bankrupt and babyish debate in that house. What small closed minds our elected representatives have. Do they not realise that India and China couldn’t care less about their posturing and will continue to develop at an exponential rate ?.
The amount of money that individuals are left with after buying essential items is already diminishing…what good will it do to impoverish ourselves further ?
Not a single mp pointed out that the exploitation of fossil fuels had made the transition from subsistence agriculture to our modern ways possible. They freed us from the drudgery and misery and made possible huge advances in health and lifespan/
Renewables are merely derivatives of fossil fuels. Do these fools not realise how many tons of earth need to be moved by diesel powered excavators and how much energy is needed to extract the elements needed to construct their wind farms that only work when the wind blows ?
These same virtue signalling parrots have nothing to say about the impact on the environment of the increase from mid 50’s to a population of 65 million plus….
We are running faster just to stand still.
reply I was there to listen to the opening speeches.
What if the climate scientists are right? Ever even considered the possibility? I’d be interested to meet some of you so certain deniers if the scientists are right and the riots have begun. You won’t be burning oil then.
By election coming up for the Brexit party could be their first MP in parliament this year.
So it would appear that Gavin Williams was the leaker of a cabinet discussion on G5. If he was then he has paid an appropriate price. In mitigation he highlighted the PMs contempt for our security, and that of our allies who had already rejected Chinese infiltration. I believe she also acted against the advice of our own security services. She may have thought she was helping our trade relations with China but in reality she was marking us out as an iffy partner and security risk. Yet another reason for you to get rid of her.