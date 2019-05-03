The message of the local elections

Both main national parties in Parliament lost votes and seats in the Council elections. The failure to get through Brexit as promised annoyed a lot of voters who wished to vote for anyone other than the two main parties as a result. The Conservatives were blamed for promising an exit with or without an Agreement by 29 March 2019 and then delaying. Leave voters were annoyed we are not out, and firm Remainers worried that nonetheless the party still says it wants to leave. Labour were punished for changing their Manifesto position of 2017 with a view to watering down or delaying Brexit by Leave voters, and by Remain voters for not being clearly in favour of revocation or a second referendum.
The Council elections were not a second referendum on Brexit, as the Brexit party did not stand, and as the switchers away from Labour and Conservative were both Leave and Remain supporters. There was a mood to vote for anyone who was not a candidate for Labour or the Conservatives in quite a few cases. Independents did well, without expressing a particular viewpoint on the EU referendum.
There were various local issues Council by Council, where some incumbent Councils were unpopular for perceived failings on their local decisions. Many of the doorstep conversations I had in the Wokingham and West Berkshire contests were about local issues.
I chatted with the two Conservative candidates who were handing out leaflets at my station last night. They said that while they were canvassing many people complained about the way Brexit has been handled and that we were still in the EU.
“The Conservatives were blamed for promising an exit with or without an Agreement by 29 March 2019 and then delaying.”
I think the Conservatives were punished, and will continue to be punished, for reneging (not delaying) on their pledge to leave with or without a deal.
Mrs May has made it clear that she will not contemplate leaving without a deal and that she considers her deal (or a watered down version) a good deal.
Mrs May and her inner circle are the problem. Keeping her in power is damaging to the Tory party.
The outcome for Labour and the Tories reflects what has been happening on the continent and what our kind host has been talking about. Basically the slow demise of the old parties, especially those wedded to the EU.
I read today that tomorrow marks the 40th Anniversary of a certain female politician coming to power. It would be nice if our kind host could pen something regarding of what it meant to him.
But what will we see as a result? Will Labour and the Conservative government use their poor showing as an excuse to do a deal to get May’s WA through the HoC? This is the fear since neither will push ‘no deal’ through. If WA is not on a confirmatory referendum so that it can be rejected then I fear that is what will be delivered by the May-Corbyn coalition.
A large number of local voters temporarily switched to LibDem, but not as a preference for substantive values.
Many recognise LibDem as the bad choice, yet in some narrow way they seem not quite as bad as two others who are presently remaining even worse.
It is vital that so called Labour’s traditional core vote is made aware of the connivance and treachery of their party’s MPs in collaborating with this PM and her pro-EU lackey MPs in stopping Brexit. I suspect they still believe this treachery is the work of the entire Parliamentary Tory party when in fact nothing could be further from the truth
It is Labour working with Tory Europhiles that are to blame for the betrayal of our democratic procedures. This message must be delivered to every single traditional Labour voter.
Evidence such as screen prints of the voting register and voting records should be produced and posted to every single voter to detail the betrayal
Oh dear oh dear…. and as we all know when a politician is reduced to” That is not what I am hearing on the doorstep “, he has lost the argument .
Vice chairman Marcus Jones was on Radio 2 saying that the Tories expected to lose 1000 seats and therefore the result so far is quite good for them, which doubtless will make the leadership think they are doing things in the right way.
And still the deluded May thinks the poor results are down to politicians not accepting her Withdrawal Agreement
The woman is barking.