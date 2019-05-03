I am bringing out a new book which looks at why populist parties and Presidential candidates are doing well in many elections. It looks at the big gap between what the establishments do and what the voters want them to do. It points out that the two sides do not just disagree about the remedies, but they now disagree about what are the main problems.
More criticism and disillusion set in with the series of difficult civil and religious wars in the Middle East. Electorates in the USA and the EU were not impressed by the political follow up to the military campaigns, and by the fall out from the bitter wars. It got worse with the banking crash of 2008-9. Governments and Central banks blamed the bankers, but voters thought the governing elite were partly responsible as well. In more recent years the failure to advance real incomes at the pre crisis pace, the attack on personal transport and the wish to control people’s thoughts on a wide range of topics, the alliance between big business and big government, higher taxes and the apparent scorn for democracy have all served to make the fissure greater between traditional political parties and candidates on the one hand, and the governing elites on the other.
The book has chapters on military intervention, austerity economics, Brexit, the collapse of the Social Democrats and Christian Democrats as governing parties in most of the EU,the clash between social media and conventional media, the way some large businesses side with big government to the annoyance of their customers, political correctness, large scale migration and the difficulties caused by the Euro.
“We don’t believe you Why Populists reject the establishment” Bite-sized books Available through Amazon
57 Comments
Good morning
And thanks.
Does the book have any recommendations as to how these problems can be fixed ?
One possible solution would be to ban all political lobbying.
Banning all political lobbying would hit the Brussels economy hard.
Vote for a party which has popular policies.
Or make it actually possible to provide information to parliamentary working groups. The last time one came up in my field of expertise and I tried to find out how to submit data, I was sent in an endless loop which resulted in being told to send it to the Civil Servant supporting the enquiry – but no one knew who that was or could give me their contact details.
Did you cover how formerly right wing parties were infiltrated by lefties like Mrs Merkel and the CDU? Or at home, how former members of the SDP, like Greg Clarke and Ms Soubry, ended up as ministers in Conservative governments?
The Cabinet is still full of appalling lefty Libdem types. May herself is clearly an appalling pro EU, PC, SJW, identity politics pushing, Libdim, socialist.
She is wrong on everything and totally dishonest with it.
Not that the Tories have been right wing. Certainly not under Heath, Major, Cameron or May anyway. Even Mrs Thatcher fail to cut the state down to a remotely sensible size or tackle the NHS etc.
Entryism by Rory Stewart- Labour, Clarke-SDP Wollaston, Nick Gibb ken Clarke etc.
Gibb was the latest this week to say he was a liberal conservative. What he and many others mean they are liberals wearing blue to get in office by deceiving the voters! If they campaigned for Remain in the last general election they would not be in office! Shysters the lot of them.
@DRW; But then he would also have to cover how the far right infiltrated the traditional right-wing, after all the UKIP were launched to protect the UKIP, not campaign on immigration or religious issues etc…
The content described focuses sharply on what voters care about in seeking change for the better.
It sounds like a sensible analysis.
The other areas that also concern me are the growth of millions of essentially parasitic non jobs in bother the state sector and the private sector. This largely due to damaging red tape, complex planning laws, absurdly complex tax laws, government interventions in energy and so very many other areas of life.
Also what is essentially corruption or crony capitalism with lobbying and political paid “consultants” are hired to change laws for the interest of big business against the interest of voters and the economy. Politicians just declaring their paid “interests” is not enough. It is still often a blatant fraud against the interest of the people and damaging to the economy. The “renewable” energy industry is a massive example of this as is the making tax digital moves. Many pointless essentially parasitic jobs in the university sector too funded by soft student loans for largely valueless degrees. Half of degree students seems have 3 D’s or less at university!
In terms of political correctness , specifics in large scale migration, and the failure to integrate in some areas of multiculturism, you are as guilty as anyone else in the establishment by blocking comment or discussion. Like prohibiting alcahol it is driven underground, in this case onto the internet and then can get really nasty. You cannot teach people what to think in the face of their personal exleriences. George Orwell and 1984 come to mind.
Agricola,
‘The Strange Death of Europe’ – Douglas Murray
I look forward to reading it.
The title “We Don’t Believe You” applies especially to May and the small clique surrounding her trying to push her sell out WA through Parliament. Her latest wheeze, sacking Williamson and promoting Stewart, has already encouraged the latter to promote the stitch up deal with Labour and announce a leadership bid from what he describes as the “radical centre”. That didn’t take long. Tory MPs need to ensure it unravels at the same speed.
I do not see how the current Conservative party, run by a small clique with no accountability to its paid up members, and losing the support of its perennial voters, has a future. Those foot soldiers have been taken for granted and are now in mutiny, deserting in droves to join the Brexit party. It seems to me that Brexit supporting MPs should break away and establish a new Conservative Brexit party which actually provides a voice for members it attracts – not treat them like dirt. That way they might win the support of those many associations and members who reject May and her devious machinations. PS I am not Conservative party member but I know several people who are. Their outrage is palpable.
All this week the BBC has been in overdrive with endless climate alarmism propaganda. With Tomb Stone Ed Miliband (architect of the damaging lunacy of the climate change act that all but a handful voted for), flying over (economy? probably not) to push this total lunacy. As someone with some understanding of science, physics and energy engineering it is amazing how the BBC can have so many people discussing the subject and yet not a single impartial person who actually understands what they are talking about.
Much lunacy from The Committee on Climate Change (the CCC) is an independent, statutory body established under the Climate Change Act 2008 too.
One easy what to reduce the number of planes flying about would be to insist on all flight being nearly full of economy only passengers. No private jets no first or business class and no nearly empty aircraft. This could nearly half the aircraft miles needed. As governments do not insist on this then I think we can assume they do not take their own climate alarmism remotely seriously. They are surely like Price Charles and Emma Thompson types “do as I say not as I do” . (ed there are too many )blatant hypocrites or con merchants.
Ken Clark said Sir John Gummer was an “expert advocate” on energy matters on Question Time. Well an advocate and a history graduate with significant financial interests in this area perhaps. I certainly do not see Lord Debden as remotely impartial he is surely part of the problem.
Do Gummer and Ken Clark always fly economy I wonder?
On climate change you need to separate climate from snvironment. Climate is largely the business of the sun and has been since the World came about. Anyone who wishes to comoete with the sun can join Canute.
The environment is a differsnt matter, it is largely in our control and to date our efforts have been abysmal. You think of it and we have done little. Concentrate on righting all the obscenities in the environment and we will positively impact on the healtth of our population while at the same time reducing the pressure on the NHS.
I have wondered about the coincidence of timing .. massive media coverage of the need for environmental action, at the same time as elections, local and EU Parliament.
Don’t forget private helicopters as well.
Well done for recognising the situation, and for understanding Politicians are often the problem, not the solution.
I wonder how many of your fellow Mp’s would agree with you.
Perhaps for your next book you could title it “How to throw away Billions in one easy lesson”
Largely parasitic big government (that goes much beyond defence and law and order) is nearly always the problem. People vote endlessly for lower taxes and better services they invariably get higher taxes and worse services delivered. With May & Hammond we are getting this in spades. With Corbyn/Mc Donnall/SNP it will be even worse.
It would be most strange if we did believe the establishment…having been lied to so often!
And don’t forget the betrayal..we never expected our leaders to consign us to the rubbish heap, to dispossess us and to trash everything that ever meant anything to us.
We have seen the skull beneath the skin..not sure if there is any going back.
Is there anyone who still believes Theresa May?
Not even herself or her husband I suspect. Why does she not just go before she does even more harm to country, party and people.
On order from Amazon. Thanks.
Free for a month on Kindle Unlimited I see. Also free some excellent books by David Craig such as:-
The Great University Con: How we broke our universities and betrayed a generation
by Mr David Craig and Hugh Openshaw
The Great Charity Scandal: What Really Happens to the Billions We Give to Good Causes? by Mr David Craig.
and more.
You didn’t mention mass immigration.
I’ve done the maths and the economic cost of importing millions of people who are low tax payers is a slightly higher amount than the cost of days lost to strikes in the 1970s.
This comparison is important for several reasons
1) Austerity is actually tax dilution. With the tax burden at a high there is simply more people sharing it.
2) The virtue signalling by far left politicans in the 1970s has now been adopted by Conservatives in the 2010s.
3) Unlike the 1970s the economic downside of virtue signalling will last longer than our lifetimes.
Reply Yes there is a chapter on migration
Gotta love that title — the rallying cry of our times, cutting across (and in many cases, completely trashing) traditional party loyalties like nothing before.
Looking forward to reading this one, Sir John, and I wish you every success.
Sir Graham Brady said Brexit had been a “massive frustration” for voters and affected the number of Tory supporters coming out. “We need to be more obviously competent as a government and we need to make progress – crucially on the central issue of Brexit.”
In the main they simply do not support the Conservatives any more with with these appalling robotic, Brexit traitors and socialist May in charge (with the highest and most incompetent taxes for 70 years) Philip Hammond in no 11 – why would they?
Need to be “more obviously competent”! As opposed to being led lying, cheating, fraudulent, tax to death traitors? I suppose that is what he really means.
Hopefully T May will apologise to all the decent counsellors she has evicted then resign herself now in total ignominy.
Just bought it on amazon and found out I can start reading it online v
Chewbacca (Peter Mayhew ) has passed away. May the Force be with him.
I congratulate you and your efforts in this publication but without reference to specific individuals, their identity and the damage they’re causing then this book will have little effect.
The use of immigration as a political and electoral tactic is perhaps an issue that goes under the radar but this phenomena has caused huge damage to this nation, our freedoms and more importantly afforded the leftist political class to change the fundamental nature of the UK to achieve political and electoral benefit
In many ways the capitulation of the Tory party to the left on many issues will lead to the Tory party’s eventual destruction as many of their electoral supporters will simply fade away and seek a more amenable home
May’s decision to drag the party leftwards as Labour travels at light speed towards full Marxist reality is probably one of the most disturbing events in British political history
This PM is without question a danger to the UK and its residents
How ever do you find the time ? !!
Does the book cover the influence of Steve Bannon, the man on a mission sponsoring the right wing radicalisation of Western Europe?
Good luck with it – I will place an order!
Does the book highlight that the “progressives” are just as populist as those against whom they level the charge of populism?
Progressives promote policies to assuage the guilt of those in the establishment who are taking advantage of our peonage to the client state who are turning towards so called populism for some restbite.
Which is driving us towards populism not who are turning towards populism.
More haste less speed
As the governing elites get more extreme, anti democratic and repressive almost by the day the people are the ones that are accused of bigotry and extremism and suffer under thought control laws. Most politicians haven’t got the mental capacity to understand why we’re fed up. Lets hope they read your book Mr Redwood.
Look forward to reading it. It’s interesting to hear the commentary on yesterday’s Local Election results, no one as yet concluding the obvious truth that “broad church” parties can’t appeal to both Remainers and Leavers, it’s a dividing line for the country so is too for the main parties.
Until we start talking up Independence, something many countries across the globe have achieved and benefited from (including UK historically), we won’t have a party (or parties) in Government who wish to seize the moment.
“Populism” implies this is what the people want. What right does any politician have to do something else? But they do! There is a gulf between the politicians and the governed all over the world.
If Rory Stewart really thinks agreeing a deal with Labour behind conservative members and voters backs will ‘heal’ Britain he is unsuitable as a Minister and yet another Remainer who isn’t listening.
The Lib Dems have made HUGE gains today. Showing clearly that the British people in 2019 DO NOT WANT BREXIT. I trust you will cover that
Reply I don’t think it shows an y such thing, but I note the Lib Dems polled less as a percentage than either Lab or Con. What view of Brexit were people expressing who voted in many more Independent Councillors?
I understand that you have used the word “populist” from a need to distinguish political alternatives to mainstream parties but it is all used as a meaningless liberal sneer like ” fascist” or “far right” to mean “anyone not 100% behind my worldview”.
Surely every political party is populist: just witness the “sweeties” they all offer at election time.
All dynamite – on order and many thanks.
Off topic – seems the Lib Dem’s have returned to their original role as dustbin for votes that can’t be cast for the 2 main parties.
I’ve always said I’d rather have an honest politician than a liar. I’d rather be told that ” this is going to be tough” – and it is – – than be told a pack of lies. Once someone has a reputation of being untrustworthy – they always will have it. DC told us many times they were getting immigration down to “tens of thousands” –while increasing it. Maybe the fact that none of those being waved in were going to be living near him, nor affecting his life or finances in ANY way helped him to lie through his teeth. Just like “If it is a Leave vote I’ll trigger Art 50” – -then just walked away, showed his true personality.
Do you have it to download on Kindle too?
Reply Yes, I think that is an option
2016 Referendum – We don’t believe you.
2017 Election May – We are not convinced ( you are a Remainer)
2018 Withdrawal Agreement – We don’t trust EU.
2019 Leave forgotten? – We don’t trust you Theresa May and most Mps.
Dear Mr. Redwood,
Perhaps you should include a few paragraphs on the advent of the internet and social media -this blog for example. People are much more informed on issues of the day and on what their elected representatives are supposedly doing on their behalf.
And they don’t like what they see.
Reply Yes the book covers the battle of the medias
Good luck with publicising that book – I know how hard that can be…
It would have been nice to see a chapter on socialism – the real disease of this era.
Something else, which is not just symbolic of the age, but major instruments in establishing more and more political correctness using acts of Parliament to control or should that be re-engineer us….. These are anti-populist legislation most people would want removed… or at least discussed / written about.
Seems like JR is one of the few politicians in the HoC who “gets it”.
Most MPs are part of the problem.
Take Vicky Ford, Chelmsford MP, being upset about the poor local election results for the conservatives – she clearly doesn’t realise that MPs like her pushing for BRINO and delay has electoral consequences.
WTO on 29 March and no £39B and the results would have been so much better.
JR Just like many of us, I hope that you have seen the need for a revised contract between electors and elected – It is well overdue that our government is controlled in a more democratic way – Governments, particularly this one, are too prone to sign treaties and make agreements because the global establishment wants it…..
That would make an excellent subject for your next book.
Thank you, John. Will read with interest!
Bought. Arrives Thurs.
I had a look at the manifesto of the independent winner of the Middlesborough mayor election. I was impressed.
Worth a read by anyone interested in politics.
I know you are a man of honour and will not leave the conservative party. I hope that in any forthcoming General Election the Brexit Party will not stand a candidate against you or Bill Cash etc etc. Your experience will be vital to the new kids on the block and I think that a cabinet post awaits you in the coalition.
My personal experience in the business world, with regards to interfering politicians, was simply to get them into a bar with their co-political colleagues as quickly as possible….with them out of the way, the serious discussions could take place…..
….addressing business issues in a practical, professional, knowledgable and semi-unbiased manner, would require the dispensing of Politicians PDQ….not all were hopeless I might add, but I do have sympathy for the Civil service who must find dealing with these “subject matter clueless” individuals rather tiresome!
Off topic, as expected the tories/labour have taken a big hit in the local elections with greens and Lib Dem’s picking up votes which was also expected, the lib dems and greens being full of there own self importance the only reason they did well was because the Brexit Party weren’t standing in them, but come the European elections it’s going to be a very different ball game with Mr Farage’s Brexit Party wiping the floor with all the main parties , especially if labour keep spouting the nonsense of a confirmation vote on a deal do these labour muppets really take us for mugs or what, a confirmation vote is just another ploy to keep us in the Eu, it might fair well in snowflake London but not up north